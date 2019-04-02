Gorgonzola Stuffed Chicken Breasts Wrapped in Bacon
Chicken is stuffed with two of my favorite things: Gorgonzola cheese and bacon!
The first time I made this, I had to agree with Mis7Up. The shallot is overpowering and the garlic flavor was too pungent. The second time, I overcame that problem by sauteeing the minced shallot in 1 tsp butter, until everything was evenly caramelized, adding the garlic and sauteeing for another minute. That did the trick! The role of both of those ingredients in the stuffing was that of a subtle, yet masterful supporting player, not prima donnas competing vainly for the limelight. I then deglazed the roasting pan with 2 Tb dry Marsala (reduced vigorously a few minutes until the vapors ceased to tingle the nose,) poured it over the chicken and POW! The flavor was absolutely spectacular. Because of those two steps, which represented a big improvement, this only narrowly misses the 5 star rating.
This is unfortunate - sounds great but not worth the work. If you decide to make this, wrap the bacon around the chicken in a filet mignon style.
Great recipe! Made it tonight and everyone loved it! I stuck to the recipe except I used green onions instead of shallots. Next time I plan to make an extra heaping of the gorganzola mixture and melt it for extra sauce, which is the hit of this dish. Yum!!
I made this last night for dinner guests. It was very good. I made the slices on the top thick part of the breast and stuffed it. It looked very nice on the plate because you could see the stuffing and the bacon was wrapped around it. Also, none of the stuffing fell out. I did have to broil after cooking to crisp up the bacon a bit. I will definitely cut back on shallots next time as they seemed to dominate. I wish I had read the review that deglazed with the marsala before I made the dish. I think that would have added a good finishing flavor. Definitely a keeper recipe though. Looks like more effort than it really is.
Do precook the bacon to about half-done (still flexible) before wrapping chicken, or wrap with bacon, sear in pan, and finish on cookie sheet. Do pre-saute the aromatics. Try this with chicken thighs (boneless/skinless) which are mostly white meat and much juicier than breasts.
i used feta cheese (instead of gorgonzola), spinach (instead of parsley) and turkey bacon and cooked it in an indoor grill. It was great!
Quick and easy to prepare. Mine didn't look at all like the picture....definitely could have used more of the mixture in my opinion( I would double it) The best advice I could give would be to not be afraid to stretch out the bacon when wrapping and to try making it on a roasting pan since the bottom of the breasts never "crisped up"....and I used a convection oven. Next time I may bake for thirty minutes and then try finishing on the grill ! Very Tasty
Excellent recipe. I used feta instead of blue cheese because that's what I like. I cooked the onions and garlic before adding it to the cheese. I also pan seared the chicken after it came out of the oven to crisp it up. Very good.
Well, this was just excellent. Thanks Laurrie, ya out did your self on this one. Hubby loved it, other then it was a bit to much on the onion/shallot flavor for him...he doesn't care to much for onions, but I knew that going in. But he ate it all gone. And said it was a man's meat lovers meal. We loved the fact of the bacon infusing with the chicken and taking in that rich Wright Brand Applewood Smoked Bacon. I bought the nice thick premium bacon. And the chicken was tender. I did make up enough to fill 3 chicken breasts and I put a sear on the bacon when I removed it from the oven, on the parts that didn't get crispy all the way. I will make this again for sure, just knock hubby's down a notch on the shallots. My kids even in enjoyed what samples I was passing out. And wanted more...But darn there wasn't enough to go around to them. ;-) Thanks for the additional help Laurrie on the taters for the side. Hugs!
The base of this recipe is good, but it does need a lot of adjustment, so I only gave 3 stars. I've made it both exactly to the recipe, and with some changes, and I think the changes make it a 5-star recipe. Here's what I did to make it better: Sautee the bacon a couple minutes before wrapping it around the chicken. Also, use the bacon fat that was rendered to sautee the garlic and shallot. Season the chicken breast thoroughly (I used seasoned salt and pepper) before wrapping in bacon. I didn't stuff with straight gorgonzola, I used a mixture of 1/2 gorgonzola and 1/2 cream cheese for a milder taste. Be sure to season the cheese mixture as well.
I was wondering what to do with what I had on hand and found yet another recipe from Witchy that was an instant hit! I made one change....I had marinated the chicken in Italian dressing thinking I was just going to grill them.
To me this is a great fundamental recipe with a lot of potential. As some posted, it can be slightly dry and lack some seasoning, the gorgonzola can indeed overpower. Here are some change I made and served last night. The best pan would be a cast iron skillet but any oven safe 9" in pan would do. 1. Cut the Chicken Breast in half to make smaller portions, then cut the pocket (like you would Pita Bread) and fill. 2. For the filling, add some Feta Cheese to the Gorgonzola (about half and half) to mellow out the flavors, along with a tablespoon of Olive Oil. 3. Season the chicken breasts with a combination of Paprika, Salt, Pepper, Garlic Powder and Thyme. Drizzle each piece with Olive Oil. 4. Wrap with the lightly cooked bacon and refrigerate for 1 hour or so. 5. Combine 1 can Creamof Mushroom soup with 1/2 can chicken stock- set aside. 6. After removing the pan from the refrigerator, place the pan on medium high heat for about 2 minutes (to bring it up to temp) then move to the oven and bake as the recipe says, 375 degrees for approx. 30 minutes. 7. After cooking for 20 minutes, baste each with the pan juices then pour the soup mixture over the top of each piece. 8. Continue to cook until thermometer registers about 160 degrees, remove and cover. Let stand for 5 minutes. The residual heat will finish the dish. By the way... cooking Charts are on the high side. 165 is OK Serve over rice or Garlic Mashed potatoes. Garnish with Parsley + splash or fresh Lemon Juice.
I made this a while ago, and LOVED it. The flavors blend perfectly, and who doesn't love something wrapped in bacon! Great recipe.
i made a few changes and the outcome was SO delicious i could have died. nixed the shallot completely and substituted feta (because that's what i had). also added cut up apples, which i microwaved first so they were soft. threw in some oregano to the stuffing mix and made sure that i rubbed the chicken with salt and olive oil before throwing in the oven. added the grease from the half-cooked bacon on top of everything, covered up with tin foil, let cook for a solid 1-1.5 hours and what came out was the most delicious thing my boyfriend and i have ever eaten!! would highly suggest eating it with spinach/sauteed onion/parmesan orzo and a good glass of wine. to die for!!
thought this would be my new fav but guess not. I followed the recipe though precooked the bacon a little as others suggested and that is a good idea. The cooking time was just right for my chicken but I found the shallots way too strong for the cheese. I will make it again and use green onions with blue cheese for a better balance of taste. I cooked it on a rack in a shallow pan and used the convection oven for the entire cooking time. Overall this has great potential, just needs a little help (imho).
I like gorgonzola cheese, but this was terrible. The chicken and bacon were good, so we picked out the filling.
Italianfoodie is right...PRECOOK the bacon, I baked mine until the bacon was done, which, of course, turned the chicken into a dry hunk of shoe leather. If not for that it would have been great
Used 1 pkg Blue Cheese & scallions. Dashed with Tobasco brand salt. Garlic powder (dash), black pepper and mixed all. Used 3 small chicken thighs (Foster Farms) and "rolled" the cheese mix within the thighs. Layed bacon on top of chicken. Used "thick cut" bacon. Baked in pre-heated toaster oven 50 minutes @ 375. PERFECT!!!
Pretty good, cook the bacon about half way before wrapping, sauté the shallots and garlic before mixing. Pair with an old vine zin and you're good to go. Three and a half stars.
I made this tonight for the family and for this first-time try I am only giving it three stars. The flavors were good--no complaints there. It was however very dry and overly salty (bacon!). I omitted the parsley because we do not like it. I wrapped the chicken and filling around aparagus spears and topped with the bacon (precooked a bit). I put some apple juice in the pan, covered with foil and baked for 35 minutes. I uncovered for the last 15 minutes. I used the pan drippings and added it to the leftover cheese filling and thickened a bit---wonderful!!! Served everything over a bed of wild rice. The family gave it thumbs up but we all were disappointed at the dryness of the chicken. We will definitely try it again. A bit high in calories and fat to have very often but a nice 'upgrade' from everyday. Thanks for a tasty recipe.
This is very tasty. Feel free to use the amount suggested in this cheese filling as it will mellow in the oven. I didn't add salt due to the salt content in bacon. It was perfect that way. I served the breast on a bed of long grain and wild rice and added brussel sprouts as a side. This is simple with an "elegant" flair. My husband and I enjoyed this recipe very much... thanks witchywoman for sharing!
I thought this were super easy, and the ingrediants are simple. If you like bacon and gorgonzola then there is no reason why you would't like this. I did make one boo boo. Make sure the bacon doesn't overlap otherwise the part that is underneath doesn't cook. I turned mine up really high towards the end which got everything brown and crispy.
This dish is as versatile as it is flavorful. I folllowed the recipe exactly and I was VERY VERY pleased with every bite. The dish is great for a simple family dinner or it works beautifully as the main course for a dinner party. Five stars all the way!
This dish was ok. I did not care for the type of cheese used and the meat came out dry. Will alter a bit next time but don't think I will make it again any time soon. :(
Delicious, and easy. Loved it.
This was a very good recipe. I was so excited to make this because I love bacon and gorgonzola cheese. I didn't have any shallots so I left those out but tasted great without it in my opinion. The only thing I would do differently would be to maybe season the chicken breasts a little on the outside. I will making this again soon.
Delicious, but could have doubled filling, not enough stuffed in there.
Loved the flavor - I wasn't sure if I was supposed to soll up the breasts or just cook them flat. I rolled them and secured with toothpicks - but they did take significantly longer to bake. I also used onion instead of shallots and chopped fresh spinach.
My wife and I loved it but the kids didn't. The Gorgonzola and shallots are a strong but not overpowering.
'Substituted' onion for shallot and basil for the parsley. Used all melted cheese and some chicken & bacon fat for a cheese sauce, which went well with an asparagus. side.
It was a delicious recipe but next time I make I will wrap the chicken with the bacon then sear it to the chicken in a hot pan on the stove top first.
I used feta cheese, gruyere and aged provolone. Added some sun-dried tomatoes in oil, chopped. Use thick bacon, pre-cook a little. Poured some white wine in baking dish. Kept chicken moist and added nice flavor. Broil for a couple minutes at end to crisp up chicken. Use colored toothpicks so they are easy to see. Made day ahead...was great! Served with pecan brown rice (AllRecipes) and green beans.
This was excellent and easy to prepare. Many reviewers mentioned issues with the bacon not cooking well. I followed the recipe exactly, and discovered a trick that is much simpler than pre-cooking the bacon. After the recommended 35min baking time, switch the oven to broil, and allow the bacon to crisp for about 15 additional minutes. The bacon was perfect, and the chicken was still moist. Some people complained that the Gorgonzola was too strong, but what stood out a little too much to me was the parsley. I thought the cheese wasn't nearly as strong as I would have expected, and the parsley was a little overwhelming. Next time, I think I would cut the parsley in half. In general, if people don't like gorgonzola or blue cheese, this dish probably isn't for you, but I'm wondering if substituting cream cheese would give just as good of a dish without a pungent flavor. I would definitely make this dish again, but in order to make it a 5 star recipe, I would definitely lower the parsley.
This was outstanding. I personally do not like gorgonzola so for myself I used feta and fresh spinach My husband loves gorgonzola and I made it that way he enjoyed it as well. I would increase the cheese and parsley or spinach so it would help make a little more sauce and
This was fantastic!!! I did pre-cook the bacon slices in the microwave for 5 minutes...the end product looked great. My dinner guests loved it!
good
I loved this recipe!! All of my favorite ingredients
I made this tonight and only made one small change. I sauteed the garlic and shallots in 1 tsp of butter before mixing with the cheese, as other reviewers suggested. It turned out to be extremely tasty! The only thing I would do differently is to secure the bacon with toothpicks and flip the chicken over halfway through cooking so that both sides are evenly done. It tasted amazing!
Very tasty! Tender, moist and the bacon gave the outside of the chicken some added flavor. I doubled the recipe and stuffed 3 large breasts and put the broiler on low to crisp up the bacon for the last 7 minutes. Great with oven potatoes and asparagus for sides.
Pretty good. My husband was not fond of the gorgonzola flavour. May try it again with another cheese.
Fabulous recipe and SO easy! I used green onions instead of shallots needed to keep it in the oven for an hour. 35 minutes wasn't nearly enough! All-in-all it was a keeper!
The first time I tried this recipe, the chicken was a bit too dry. I found a Rachel Ray recipe that was similar, but called for a pan sear of about 3 mins on each side, then 10mins in the oven at 375 degrees - better! I also made a gravy in case the chicken turned out to be dry again. I melted 1 tbs butter in the pan with the drippings over medium heat. Then whisked in 1 tbs flour and let cook for a minute. Whisk in 1/2 cup chicken stock and let thicken for another minute. Then add 1/4 cup half and half (or cream) and 1 tbs grain mustard - season with salt and pepper. Delish!
This was good. :) We all enjoyed it. I didn't use the shallots or fresh parsley. A VERY easy way to make something that seems extra special. :)
I rated it four stars only bcuz I semi cooked the bacon, used cream cheese and added a can of cream of chicken soup (undiluted) so I would have gravy...it is really good!
Absolutely delicious, wonderful recipe!!! I followed the recipe, only used onions instead of shallots and broiled the last 5 minutes. Came out fantastic:very flavourful and tender!
Love this chicken, did add couple items tho. quick, easy, and pretty impressive! People actually thought I worked hard doing this!!! Great recipe.
Made this tonight for the first time, it was good. The shallot and parsley was a tad bit overwhelming, next time I might adjust some of the ingredients. I also found that I had to pan sear after to get the bacon crispy. Will definitely make again soon.
Great recipe, especially for those who love meat and cheese (uh...everyone). I followed the recipe exactly and at the end brushed them all with a nice coating of Sweet Baby Ray's brown sugar BBQ sauce. YUM!
This is an amazing recipe. It was surprisingly easy to cook and cheap to get all the ingredients. I seasoned the chicken before i stuffed it. I also lightly browned my chicken in olive oil before baking in the oven. Again excellent recipe.
The gorgonzola was way too strong for this and my husband and I didn't care for it.
This was outstanding! I'm a bit confused by the comments about the chicken being dry. Mine was VERY moist and juicy. Even my husband couldn't believe how juicy the meat was. I will make this again!
This was really flavorful and juicy. Slight on the rich side so I wouldn't make it a weekly staple, but certainly can't wait to make it again.
Made three of these last night. I held them together with toothpicks, and pan-fried them. I just went low-carb so these made a great little dinner and lunch the next day. They taste great, just a little salty. Bacon was nice and crisp, with a yummy cheese center. I used an instant-read meat thermometer and pulled them when the cheese center was 140 degrees F. Thanks!
This is an excellent recipe. I followed the recipe very closely, except I sauteed the garlic in butter. The cheese is very rich, and combined with bacon creates a delicious flavor. I will definitely be making this again.
We loved it! I didn't have parsley, but I had a shallot and spinach so I used that as my stuffing. It was easier than I thought it would be. I recommend pounding the chicken, because it makes wrapping easier. I love the gorgonzola!
This was just 'ok'. It sounded wonderful and how can you go wrong w/ gorgonzolla and bacon? I found it a bit too rich. No salt needed either in my opionion the bacon had plenty.
I would give this 10 stars! Gargonzola is very expensive, so we used Feta. DELICIOUS!!!!
Extremely salty...
Delicious and super fast to make!! My husband loved it! I used Sopressata ham instead and it turned out amazingly! It goes with pretty much anything too. I will be making this again for sure.
The bacon added great flavor to the chicken but the stuffing was just OK. I will try this again but will change the stuffing....possibly cheese and mushrooms.
Definately OK and a nice change of pace. Seemed a tad too salty and should have taken other's ideas to add another cheese to the Gorgonzola. Loved the idea of bacon-wrapped! Might try again.
Oh my goodness. This was fantastic. The only change I made was family is not a fan of shallots so we left it out. My husband came home from work and ate his and said where did you get this recipe. It was very good. A huge compliment coming from him. It will be made quite often in this house. Thanks you
A favorite in my house! I omit the shallots (personal preference) and use a little more garlic than the recipe calls for. It's a little messy to stuff and wrap the chicken, but definitely worth it! I bake for 35 minutes at 375, then broil for another 5-10 to crisp the bacon and brown everything up.
I mixed gorgonzola and farmer cheese and omitted the shallot. It was creamy and delicious. Shallot is not needed and the farmer cheese mellowed the gorgonzola to the right strength for us. If you make extra cheese mix, melt in a sauce pan and pour it over noddles as a side dish with crisp asparagus.
Made this last night, followed all ingredients/instructions, and thought it was just "okay". In my opinion, the end result didn't justify purchasing the not-on-hand ingredients like gorgonzola and bacon. It's a fine recipe and tastes good, but it's not something I would go out of my way to make again.
I liked the flavors of this recipe but my husband wasn't crazy for it. I don't think he is a gorgonzola fan.
Needs some tweaking.
Hard for me to wrap and keep wrapped. Much better to place bacon & cheese on top, like other reviewers suggested. Very tasty!!
Yummy...but needs to cook longer than 35 minutes. We will make this one again.
I cooked green onion and garlic as well as doubling the amount of filling. Turned out really moist. I used thin bacon.
It was good, but the cheese was pretty strong. My 12 year old didn't particulary care for it. I will find a cheese that isn't so bold next time...
DELICIOUS !!! my (picky) husband could not stop raving about this! i made this EXACTLYL the way its listed EXCEPT i used super thin pancetta (instead of bacon) that was sliced in rounds so i couldnt wrap the breasts in them. so i covered each breast w/about 3 slices. i can NOT wait to make this again!
Delicious! Made exactly as stated, the only I would do differently is to cook the bacon halfway through before wrapping the chicken, the chicken was done and the bacon wasnt - otherwise - delish!
Great recipe! Husband and 2 boys really enjoyed itq. Simplee to make but looks difficult. Followed recommendation to sauté shallot and garlic and the Marsala for sauce.
perfect recipe!!!!!! Cant wait to make this for my mom for mothers day!
My husband LOVED this, although I thought the chicken was a bit dry. The second time I made it, I sliced the chicken thinner before adding the filling, and reduced the cooking time. Like other reviewers, I also fried the bacon in a skillet after baking to get it a bit crunchier.
The only reason I didn't give this five stars was simply because evidently I'm not a fan of gargonzola. Its such a strong cheese. I did like others and sauteed the garlic and shallots in butter. I also broiled it at the last minute for 5mins to crisp the bacon. I will make again, but will probably try a different cheese. I will say this. You do not need extra salt in the mixture because the bacon lends plenty of its own. My boyfriend loved it as it was.
Fantastic receipe...I did, though, add some white wine but I am definitely going to make it again.. The husband loved it and he can be pretty fussy..
The after wrapping the chicken in the bacon before putting in the oven you need to sear them on all sides or your bacon is not going to crisp up in the oven. This will crisp the bacon and sear in the juices of the chicken. I also used onion instead of shallots and cooked the onion and garlic and added fresh spinach, once wilted I added the gorgonzola then stuffed it in the chicken. Plenty of stuffing and you get the completed meal adding in the greens.
I was looking for something to do with 4 chicken breasts I got on special and need to use up - this seemed to fit the bill. Given what was in the house, I substituted Danish Blue cheese for Gorgonzola, and scallions for shallots, and added 1/4 cup of fresh chopped tarragon. I doubled the stuffing recipe and used 6 cloves of finely chopped garlic, and added some St.-Paulin cheese I had to give more creaminess and bulk to the stuffing. To save clean-up, I lined my baking dish with aluminum foil and cooked for the recommended time and temperature. At the end, I turned up the oven to 425 for another 20 minutes, turned the breasts over and basted the breasts with the juice, and let them go. They looked and smelled wonderful at the end - the stuffing stayed inside as well, and they were nicely browned. I took the leftover juices and the remaining stuffing mix, put them in a saucepan, added 2 jiggers of whisky and 1 tablespoon of corn starch, and let the mixture thicken to make sauce - turned out fantastic! Served it with roasted vegetables and warm baguette - superb and tasty for very little prep time. Will make (and experiment with) again!
Made this last night using thighs. De-boned the skinless meat, flattened the meat, and then continued with the recipe. It was great. Thanks.
Good recipe, easy to do. I doubled the filling as the chicken breasts I had were large. Lots of possible variations on this one. I will add to the quick dinner recipe list. I am going to prepare a few and freeze to see how that works. This review was for the cherry stuffing recipe not the gorgonzola
It was delicious and easy to make I will make it again I used a little more bacon to wrap it since the breasts were big I had a good cabinet Blanche with it
I don't eat meat, so my stars are based off of my carnivore boyfriend's reaction. This dish was surprisingly simple to make but really, let me tell you, that man was so happy when he took his first bite! I followed some of the other reviewers' advice; I caramelized the shallots and garlic, cooked for 35 minutes, broiled for 7 more minutes, then seared the bottom after taking it out of the oven to get the bottom crispy. Chicken was perfectly cooked AND the bacon was crispy. I paired it with the "Beet Salad with Goat Cheese" I found on AllRecipes; also simple to make yet extremely flavorful.
very delicious- just slightly less parsley, slightly :)
pretty much the same as previous comments: having done quite a few bacon wrapped chicken things in the past....if you use raw bacon around the chicken it takes so long for the bacon to crisp up that the chicken is then overdone. Partially cook the bacon first. And I also do better with just putting the chicken in the pan and laying the bacon on top...that way you don't have crispy bacon on top and soggy bacon on the bottom. And like the other posters....I liked it better sweating the garlic and shallot in a little olive oil first for a less sharp flavor. If you look at the photo of the dish....the bacon definitely does not look cooked through. The cheese: i used the gorgonzola for hubby and I as we like it and used goat cheese for my daughter as she likes that but not blue cheese.*a note about leftovers: the chicken breasts I used were big and we had leftovers. I chopped it up (bacon bits and all) tossed with a little mayo and made chicken salad out of em. This makes REALLY GOOD chicken salad....it is even better than the hot version......
I really liked this recipe! It's super easy and has good flavor. I used Feta instead of gorgonzola; I gave it a 4 because not everyone in my family loved it.
Big, delicious flavor. I wish I'd precooked the bacon a little bit first so it was less chewy, but otherwise, this one's a winner!
Very good made just like the recipe no changes very good
I pounded and rolled the chicken It came out rather dry. If I try this again, I will roll it Filet Mignon style. It was easy to do and the parsley,shallot, gorgonzola mixture was good.
This was a great base recipe. I added Wild Rice and dried cranberries to the stuffing to give it that extra flavor. The rice was a perfect addition and I rehydrated the cranberries prior to putting them in the stuffing so as not to dry the chicken or rice out. I used freeze dried parsley and yellow onion instead of the fresh parsley and the shallot. I also parcooked the bacon to help prevent the chicken from overcooking due to raw/undercooked bacon. I cooked it for 30mins and then another 5 with the broiler on high. It was amazingly delicious and moist. I would make it again!
Cheese overpowered all other flavors. Bacon was not crisp.
This was really delicious when we made it. I didn't like it leftover though, it tasted too greasy.
I read reviews and agree that pre cooking the bacon is a good idea. I also sautéed onion and garlic in the bacon grease and used some cream cheese along with the Gorgonzola cheese. I did double the filling. I used Italian dressing to baste the breasts while it cooked due to some reviews complaining of dryness. I cooked the chicken on a rack in a pan lined with tin foil. The recipe came out good.
This recipe is truly wonderful. Made it the second time last night. Nobody gets disappointed in it here! :-) I sauteed the aromatics first, as has been suggested by other reviewers. Thanks for making chicken awesome again. And this is not as time-consuming as it looks!
It was way too overpowering with garlic and shallots. I would use half the garlic and skip the shallots next time if I make it again.
Didn't care for it. I found the chicken to be dry.
The gorgonzola was a little over-powering. Instead of slitting and stuffing the chicken I pounded the chicken and rolled it up like cordon-blu. The family liked it ok but I probably won't make it again.
If there was ever a recipe looking for a glass of mead, this is it. Consider each ingredient: gorgonzola = blue cheese. Blue cheese drizzled with honey is a classic pairing; all blue cheeses are great with mead. Bacon. Think bacon and maple syrup, and you can quickly appreciate that bacon and honey, and therefore bacon and mead, is not much of a stretch. The smoky savory flavors of bacon are especially good with oaked (barrel-aged) meads. Chicken is classic with white wine, and similarly classic with wine-style meads. If I was pairing this recipe with a barrel-aged/oaked mead, I would buy smoked chicken breast at the deli. If I was pairing with a non-oaked mead, I'd just use regular chicken. This recipe will be especially good with a full-bodied mead: because the recipe is so rich (bacon and gorgonzola are both high-fat, high-mouthfeel ingredients) you need a mead with some real body and impact. This is not the place for a lightweight mead. Hidden Legend King's Mead, Moonstruck Meadery?, Moonlight Meadery?, Starrlight Mead?, and Saint Ambrose Tupelo mead come to mind. #meadandfood
