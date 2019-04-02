Gorgonzola Stuffed Chicken Breasts Wrapped in Bacon

Chicken is stuffed with two of my favorite things: Gorgonzola cheese and bacon!

Recipe by witchywoman

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
2
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Spray an 8x8-inch baking dish with cooking spray.

  • Using a sharp knife, cut a slit into the thick side of each chicken breast, about 2-inches long and 1 1/2-inches deep.

  • Mash together Gorgonzola cheese, parsley, shallot, and garlic in a small bowl; season with salt and black pepper. Fill each chicken breast pocket with Gorgonzola mixture. Wrap 2 slices bacon around each breast; secure with wooden toothpicks. Place chicken breasts into the prepared baking dish.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until bacon is browned and chicken is no longer pink inside, about 35 minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center of a breast should read at least165 degrees F (75 degrees C).

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
337 calories; protein 37.8g; carbohydrates 2.8g; fat 18.1g; cholesterol 112.7mg; sodium 885.8mg. Full Nutrition
