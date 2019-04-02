Gorgonzola Stuffed Chicken Breasts Wrapped in Bacon

To me this is a great fundamental recipe with a lot of potential. As some posted, it can be slightly dry and lack some seasoning, the gorgonzola can indeed overpower. Here are some change I made and served last night. The best pan would be a cast iron skillet but any oven safe 9" in pan would do. 1. Cut the Chicken Breast in half to make smaller portions, then cut the pocket (like you would Pita Bread) and fill. 2. For the filling, add some Feta Cheese to the Gorgonzola (about half and half) to mellow out the flavors, along with a tablespoon of Olive Oil. 3. Season the chicken breasts with a combination of Paprika, Salt, Pepper, Garlic Powder and Thyme. Drizzle each piece with Olive Oil. 4. Wrap with the lightly cooked bacon and refrigerate for 1 hour or so. 5. Combine 1 can Creamof Mushroom soup with 1/2 can chicken stock- set aside. 6. After removing the pan from the refrigerator, place the pan on medium high heat for about 2 minutes (to bring it up to temp) then move to the oven and bake as the recipe says, 375 degrees for approx. 30 minutes. 7. After cooking for 20 minutes, baste each with the pan juices then pour the soup mixture over the top of each piece. 8. Continue to cook until thermometer registers about 160 degrees, remove and cover. Let stand for 5 minutes. The residual heat will finish the dish. By the way... cooking Charts are on the high side. 165 is OK Serve over rice or Garlic Mashed potatoes. Garnish with Parsley + splash or fresh Lemon Juice.