Anise Waffle Cookies

This is a waffle cookie seasoned with anise seed and anise oil. It is baked on a waffle iron. It is not a really sweet cookie, but it was sent to soldiers during WWII because they keep well and the flavor seems to get better with each passing day. Lasts about 2 weeks unrefrigerated. Handed down from my German-Swiss grandmother. You can also use lemon or vanilla flavoring instead of the anise seed and oil; of course, it changes the flavor completely, but if you're looking for a nice 'not too sweet' cookie, this recipe is a good place to start. My children love making these - it's fun, it's easy.
I am of English and French descent, and I too call these pizelles...and usually would make them on a pizelle iron. My grandmother had the best pizelle iron ever...but she and it are gone now. I have never tried these with anise (always used peppermint or almond oil), though I am sure I would love them.
Different kind of recipe for this--definitely not like pizelles which is usually a batter. Had to hold down my pizelle iron the whole time and they just came out thick and would not fill the whole space. Tried larger balls and still did not turn out. Too difficult to use as a dough. Ended up making this dough into a batter by adding cream and eggs. Most pizelle batters use about double the butter and double the eggs as this one.
These are not pizzelles. I imagine if they were the title of the recipe would be Anise Pizzelles and the directions would tell you to use a pizzelle iron. Dont give this cookie a bad review because you assume its something its not. These are good and easy to make in a WAFFLE IRON per the instructions. I will try these again with the other suggested flavors as well. They were quick and would be great for the holidays.
I made these this afternoon for tea time. I searched out a recipe using anise, and a waffle iron (due to heat). I bake and collect cookie recipes of all kinds (for 30 years) This one will become my new favorite, placed on the top of my list as all time best! Texture was wonderful, flavor (added extra anise oil) excellent! Thank you for sharing such a quality recipe. They work!
These were great! Made with my daughter for a school project. So fun and easy. Can see making these over and over again in different flavors. We made as directed in one batch also made a second batch vanilla flavored. Had powered vanilla so used 1/2 tsp powered and a couple of drops of liquid in place of the anise. Think it like the original version best but both were great. This is a keeper!!!! A lot like a shortbread cookie only made in a waffle iron. So different and very pretty!
