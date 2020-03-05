Homemade Sweet Italian Sausage (Mild or Hot)

Very good recipe for Italian sausage! First time making sausage and recipe was a success! Easily modifiable to preferences for hot/mild Italian. Had a 8-8.5 LB boston butt/pork shoulder and ground the meat ourselves. Used dry red wine (cab) instead of red wine vinegar, but may use merlot or zin next time. Halved amount of crushed red pepper (we do not care for hot Italian). If you only have fennel seed, just crush/grind it to the amount called for in the recipe. Before you make logs/freeze it, taste test a small cooked portion the NEXT DAY (or wait at least 12 hours). Then, add additional seasonings as you see fit before freezing it. Initially, found it was too salty (and I love salt)—I used kosher salt. Left mixture in fridge overnight. Next morning cooked up another small portion—what a difference, no longer overwhelming in salt! Think it could use more oregano and thyme and maybe a tad more brown sugar, but don’t want the meat to become too sweet or herby. You can reduce the amount of salt in this recipe, but wouldn’t reduce by more than half. Researched among several different websites and found for Italian sausage 1 to 1.5 tsp salt per 1 LB ground pork is used. The amount called for in the recipe is on par with others. If still too salty for you, do not toss out the whole thing…just mix in more ground pork and other seasonings, no additional salt. If you want to cook sausage same day, do reduce the salt. Using this to make CHI Stuffed Pizza tonight (not from this site)!