Red Chicken

This recipe was given to me by a friend of my mother. I made it once for my inlaws and ever since then I have had to make it at least once every two months. They love it... I sometimes use chicken thighs for this recipe instead of a whole chicken cut into portions.
I made this recipe for a dinner with my in-laws. Everyone loved it! I made a couple small changes. I didnt have dry mustard, so I added mustard seed. I also used chili powder instead of tobasco. I will definitely use this recipe again!
This is an absolutely splendid recipe! I can't really see the purpose of the flour, so I may leave it off next time as an experiment, but there will definitely be a "next time." I did a double take on the quantities of some of the ingredients like vinegar, Worchestershire Sauce, and paprika, but I made it "as is" and it was fabulous.
