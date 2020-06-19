Red Chicken

This recipe was given to me by a friend of my mother. I made it once for my inlaws and ever since then I have had to make it at least once every two months. They love it... I sometimes use chicken thighs for this recipe instead of a whole chicken cut into portions.

Recipe by Tanya Metelerkamp

prep:
30 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 9x13-inch baking dish.

  • Place flour, salt, and black pepper into a resealable plastic zipper bag, close the bag, and shake several times to mix. Place chicken pieces into the bag, a few at a time, and shake to coat with seasoned flour; place chicken into the prepared baking dish.

  • Heat butter in a skillet over medium heat, and cook the onion until translucent, about 5 minutes. Sprinkle the onion over the chicken pieces. Mix together the tomato sauce, water, chutney, sugar, vinegar, Worcestershire sauce, paprika, ground mustard, and hot pepper sauce in a bowl until the sugar dissolves. Pour the sauce over the onion and chicken.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until the sauce is bubbling, the chicken is no longer pink inside, and the juices run clear, about 1 hour. An instant-read thermometer inserted near the bone should read 165 degrees F (74 degrees C).

The nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of the breading ingredients. The actual amount of the breading consumed will vary.

Per Serving:
385 calories; protein 30g; carbohydrates 28.6g; fat 16.2g; cholesterol 90mg; sodium 278.9mg. Full Nutrition
