Bats and Cobwebs

We make this baked bow tie pasta for Halloween every year at my son's request! It's like spaghetti using bow tie pasta. It is mixed together with mozzarella cheese cubes and baked in the oven. The bow tie pasta is the bats and the stringy, gooey mozzarella cheese is the cobwebs!

By Kristin McNeil

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  • Fill a large pot with lightly salted water, bring to a rolling boil over high heat. Stir in the bow tie pasta and return to a boil. Boil pasta, stirring occasionally, until cooked through but still firm to the bite, about 12 minutes. Drain well.

  • Cook and stir ground beef and onion in a large skillet until beef is no longer pink, about 5 minutes. Drain fat. Stir in pasta sauce and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to simmer.

  • Stir cooked pasta and half of the mozzarella cheese into the sauce; toss to combine. Transfer to a 2-quart baking dish. Top with remaining mozzarella and Parmesan cheese.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until lightly browned and bubbly, 15 to 20 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
522 calories; protein 30.4g; carbohydrates 47.4g; fat 23.1g; cholesterol 76.2mg; sodium 866.9mg. Full Nutrition
