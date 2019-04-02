Bats and Cobwebs

We make this baked bow tie pasta for Halloween every year at my son's request! It's like spaghetti using bow tie pasta. It is mixed together with mozzarella cheese cubes and baked in the oven. The bow tie pasta is the bats and the stringy, gooey mozzarella cheese is the cobwebs!
Thisd gets 4 stars just for being such a great idea. My kids loved it and it is now a Halloween favourite. It is tasty, but the flavour depends wholelyn the bottled sauce that you buy. Thanks for sharing such a cute idea.
I am an avid Trader Joe's shopper and following the recipe with the following tweaks turns out fabulous! 1. Use a whole log of "magically sliced" fresh mozzarella. As my brother puts it -- the extra cheese and use of fresh mozzarella "puts it over the top". 2. Use a jar of the Rustica Pomodoro pasta sauce. Enjoy!!
Ok, for kids (including the Hubby) who are cold and ready to eat after trick or treating, this was "AWESOME". I made noodles (very al dente) and meat sauce (ground chicken brst with spices for breakfast sausage from AR site) the night before and refrigerated in separate gallon ziplocs. Next afternoon, I threw 2 layers of noodles/sauce/cheese chunks in the crockpot on high (I ran hot water over the noodles and re heated the sauce before layering). Ended up cooking for about 2 hours. Noodles were still in great shape, cheese was hot enough to string but more importantly, dinner was cooking while we were out and ready when we got home. (FYI--That sounds like I really complicated up a simple idea. I'm just saying prepping in advance and doing via crockpot works well.) This is really fun and clever. My kids thought I was pretty cool for making it. :) Good mom moment.
This is one of my daughters favorite dishes (she is a very picky eater) Thanks Kristin! After some time we did start using Italian Sausage and Emeril's Roasted Gaaahlic sauce. This has been a huge hit over the years.
This was a wonderful, quick and easy meal! Thank you so much for posting this. I wound up using a lot more cheese than the recipe called for because that was the size package that I had to use up. My pasta bow was also more, but the sauce jar was less. In other words, this recipe is quite versatile and not dependent upon precise measurements. I kept mone in the oven for the full 20 minutes. It was enjoyed by all of us and was a warm welcome for a midweek meal. So easy, yet tasty!
I use my own spagetti sauce (we call it gravy) recipe. Parsley, garlic, locatela cheese, salt, pepper, Italian bread crumbs, milk, eggs. I don't measure. Salt, pepper, grated cheese in good Italian crushed plain tomatoes. I make enough for 3 meals and freeze. All the flavor in my gravy comes from cooking the hamburger in the tomatoes. Sometimes I through in a raw potato, left over chicken or pork, umm so good. Play around with this gravy and don't be shy with the spices.
Just made this tonight per the instructions. Used Ragu Onion and Garlic Robusto sauce. Accidentally forgot to put the parmasean in, but sprinkled it over top at the end while it cooled. Delicious. Use a good flavorful sauce and you won't regret making this dish.
Going to make this tonight. Going to add some sliced pepperoni, cut in half (we decided they could be little tombstones). One reviwer suggested olives. Why noy? They could be eyeballs. Going to give it 5 starts because I know they will all like it and it's such a cool idea.
I followed the recipe exactly. We all loved it, especially hubby who said "don't lose this recipe, it's a keeper." Next time I will add a little more mozzarella and maybe some mushrooms because we love them. Will definitely make this again soon.
I made this using sweet Italian sausage and my family loved it. Used a jar of store bought sauce (only had one) and added a can of tomato sauce and some basil and oregano to give it a nice flavor. Warmed sauce on the stove to blend the flavors. Didn't have parmesan so I used mozzarella cheese only and put extra sauce on top and around the edges of the casserole dish before covering with foil, which I removed 5 min before taking out of oven. My family likes their bats and cobwebs cheesy but not dry, and so the extra sauce prevent the pasta along the edges from overcooking. Perfect! They loved, loved, loved it! Will make again soon!
I didn't have the cooking creme so I used 4 oz of cream cheese instead, 1/2 cup of shredded cheese and fajita seasoning. It tasted good, but next time I think I'll try using less cream cheese as I wanted to taste more of the spaghetti sauce. Definitely going to make this again.
Very flavorful, I was did make a couple of changes. I used only 1/2 lb of ground beef and added 1/2 lb of Italian sausage. I cooked those together along with a little chopped onion. I also substituted the cubed mozzarella cheese for finely shredded Italian cheese blend. It's easy and very tasty.
I've made this as written and it was very good - my family loves it. My pet peeve is to read reviews where the recipes are changed and then rated, and here I went and did that... I made it again and added a small container of ricotta cheese and it was amazing. Lasagna, only bat and cobweb style! It was also a huge hit....
I used ground turkey and used string cheese cut up into slices and then added shredded cheese too. My whole family loves it including my picky two year old. My seven year old had 3 helpings and my 19 month old ate it well too. Thank you for the recipe it will now be a staple n our house!
Love it! Fast, easy, delicious. The kids claw their eyes out for more! The adults can't wait to make it for their boys and ghouls. It’s perfect for a fun children’s party. At night clubs, it appears terrifyingly scrumptious. EVERY YEAR MUST!!!
Yummy!! I used shredded mozzarella cheese and it was supposed to be cubed (I was buying ingredients from memory …. oops). It was still super yummy. When I make it again with the cubes, making it a lot stringier, I would give it 5 stars!!
Easy. Switched to sweet Italien sausage in chunks. Just mozzarella, bow ties, 1 can tomatoe sauce, Italien sausage. 2 cups mozz., 1 whole package of Italian sausage, 1 box of bow ties. Fits perfectly in a small glass casserole dish. Looks great. Even added leftover cheddar cheese to make it look better.
This was a huge hit with my family! I used twisty pasta & it worked great, all other ingredients the same. It is a great alternative to lasagna, which no one in my fam but myself like, this is a perfect compromise!
Yes will definitely make it again as itwas made for a department luncheon for Halloween, I got some black food dye and as I was boiling the pasta I added some drops which turned the pasta black and it really looked like bats
Good, easy. Fun for Halloween! I added mushrooms, green peppers, garlic and a can of diced tomatoes to the sauce, and seasoned the beef a bit as it was cooking. I used Prego with Chunky Vegetables but still wanted more veggies added.
Loved this! I wanted a kick to it after reading several reviews that said it was a bit bland.... I used a 9X13, put in a lb of ground beef and a lb of ground Italian sausage. I used a lot more cheese than necessary and my sauce was Spicy Arrabiata. One note... Another review suggested dying the bats black. Awesome idea. But! Regular food dye to "make those bats black" doesn't work. Ha ha, they ended up sorta grey and weird looking... Get proper black dye for that if it's your goal. Learn from my mistake! I put mine in the oven for 20 minutes, opened it up, gave it another 5 and it was perfect. Spicy, some different textures, lots of ooey gooey cheese... Perfect after a night of trick or treating!
This was quite tasty. My family disagreed with another review here and that this did not taste like hamburger helper. I used Kirkland marinara sauce and added sage, oregano, and garlic. My husband like the cheese and how it didn't melt in and disappear. Will definitely make this again.
I made this for our grandchildren and they really liked it. I prepared it as directed except that I used a 12 oz. package of pasta. The sauce and cheese were enough for that amount of pasta. I diced the onion very small so as not to be noticeable to younger tastes - some flavor but the onion was not visible. I'll make this again even if the bats aren't flying!!
My kids and grand kids both loved the recipe just the way it is, but as I was surfing other recipes I found one more thing to add to this to make it the perfect Halloween meal. Take thawed meatballs and push three broken spaghetti noodles through the meatball to make it look like a spider assemble them on top with a little bit of the sauce and/or cheese so they can soften the spaghetti noodles while cooking in the oven!
I made this for Halloween a couple of years ago, and my kids liked it so much it became a regular staple for our year-round dinners. I add a little extra sauce, maybe a half a jar extra, because I prefer it with more sauce than on the drier side. But, this recipe is a hit either way and really hard to mess up! Tip: I prefer to mix all the cheese in rather than leave a layer on top. It gets a little too overcooked when on top for me. Mixing in also maximizes the cobweb effect!
My kids and husband love this recipe. The first time I made it, I only had sweet Italian sausage on hand. I removed the casing, crumbled it and browned it with the onions. Gave it an amazing taste! Used ground beef the second time, and chicken sausage the third time. Out of all 3 trials, we prefer sweet Italian sausage or chicken sausage over the ground beef. This dish does not disappoint!?
I give this 5 stars because it was easy and good the best combo. I bought a cheep spaghetti sauce and it would have been a lot better with a good sauce so I suggest using a good sauce because that is where most of the flavor comes from.
