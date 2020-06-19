Bloody Broken Glass Cupcakes

These were really neat. I admit I used a homemade yellow cake and white icing. However, I did follow the instructions for the glass and blood. The fake blood was very quick and super easy to make. I liked how it had a realistic blood color. Make sure to have a red food coloring with a topper that will allow drops of the color. Mine was a large bottle and I had to guess. Luckily, I got it right. For the glass, I would seriously make it the day before and just leave the pieces separted on the sheet pan on the counter. It takes a long time, to try to make the same day. The fake blood also thickens up nicely if it is put in the fridge overnight anyhow. To make the glass candy, a very reliable thermometer is neccessary. I also highly suggest a large sheet pan with a silpat that fits. The liquid glass will not stick to the silpat sheet and will peel off. It took, I would guess 30-45 minutes to reach 300 deg. I didn't time it, but it seemed about that long. I started it on medium and slowly moved it up to a temperature of 8. Splattering sugar is very hot, so I did it more slowly. It will take a couple of hours at least to fully harden too. It broke real easy with a hammer. If I made them again, I might divide the sugar liquid. It is real thick, about 1/4" at least. It has to be sucked on like a lollipop, it can't be bitten at that thickness. Either way, I thought the affect looked rather real. TY