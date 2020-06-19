Bloody Broken Glass Cupcakes

I made these broken glass cupcakes for my nephew's birthday. They turned out so creepy that I thought I would share them here for Halloween. I tried out a few different methods for sugar glass and included the method which produced the clearest glass for me.

By Jai

Ingredients

Sugar Glass:
Edible Blood:

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Line two 12-cupcake tins with paper liners.

  • Blend cake mix, water, vegetable oil, and eggs in a large bowl. Beat with a mixer on low speed for 2 minutes. Divide cake batter between the prepared cupcake tins.

  • Bake cupcakes in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, 18 to 22 minutes. Cool completely. Frost cupcakes with white frosting.

  • Make sugar glass: Mix water, corn syrup, white sugar, and cream of tartar in a large saucepan; bring to a boil. Use a candy thermometer and boil sugar syrup, stirring constantly, until temperature reaches 300 degrees F (150 degrees C), hard ball stage. Mixture will thicken as water evaporates. Once sugar reaches the desired temperature, quickly pour it onto a metal baking pan. Cool until completely hardened. Break into "shards" using a meat mallet.

  • Make edible blood: Mix together corn syrup and cornstarch in a large bowl. Slowly stir in water, adding more if necessary, until corn syrup mixture has thickened to the consistency of blood. Stir in red and blue food coloring.

  • Stab each frosted cupcake with a few shards of broken sugar glass. Drizzle on drops of edible blood to complete the effect.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
377 calories; protein 1.7g; carbohydrates 74.6g; fat 9g; cholesterol 23.3mg; sodium 198.2mg. Full Nutrition
