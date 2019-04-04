Tender Pheasants

When my husband goes pheasant hunting, I always cook the birds in the crock pot this way. It keeps the meat moist and tender. After its done cooking, I take the bacon and skin of the bird and fry them until crisp in about 1tablespoon of butter. While that's cooking, my husband will strain the broth and then get all the meat off the bones... Pheasant can be a pretty bony bird. This is also important because you want to make sure you remove any bebes that could be stuck in the bird from when you shot it. After all the meat is removed and set aside, we save the bones to make stock. Once the bacon and skins are nice and crisp, I remove them from the pan and add flour to the fat to make a rue which I use to thicken the cooking broth. I put the meat back into the thickened sauce and season to taste. I like to add a small pinch of nutmeg to really being out the earthy flavor of the dish. I serve this over brown rice withe the bacon and crispy skins crumbuked on top. goes well with a side of fresh brussel sprouts. So delish!