Tender Pheasants

4.6
36 Ratings
  • 5 25
  • 4 8
  • 3 3
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This recipe is very simple yet delicious. Pheasant is normally a dry bird but this recipe keeps it wonderfully moist. It almost falls right off the bone!

Recipe by LYSS

Gallery

Credit: Chip Davis

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
5 hrs
total:
5 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
4 pheasants
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place the pheasants into a large slow cooker. Wrap and drape the bacon over the birds, covering the pheasants as much as you can. Whisk the condensed soup, sour cream, water, chopped onion, onion soup mix, and mushrooms together in a mixing bowl. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Pour over the pheasants.

  • Cook on Low for 8 to 10 hours, or on High for 5 to 7 hours.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
256 calories; protein 19.7g; carbohydrates 3.9g; fat 17.6g; cholesterol 69.2mg; sodium 467.5mg. Full Nutrition
