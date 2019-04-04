Tender Pheasants
This recipe is very simple yet delicious. Pheasant is normally a dry bird but this recipe keeps it wonderfully moist. It almost falls right off the bone!
Easy recipe & great flavor. The bacon adds a nice savory touch. I only mixed in 1/2 cup of water because we prefer a thicker soup/gravy to spoon over our rice & meat. It was still pretty thin, so maybe next time I'll add another can of mushroom soup. Will make this again!Read More
The recipe was a little salty and oniony, but the pheasants were okay. I only give it 3 stars because I'm not a fan of the texture of pheasant.Read More
When my husband goes pheasant hunting, I always cook the birds in the crock pot this way. It keeps the meat moist and tender. After its done cooking, I take the bacon and skin of the bird and fry them until crisp in about 1tablespoon of butter. While that's cooking, my husband will strain the broth and then get all the meat off the bones... Pheasant can be a pretty bony bird. This is also important because you want to make sure you remove any bebes that could be stuck in the bird from when you shot it. After all the meat is removed and set aside, we save the bones to make stock. Once the bacon and skins are nice and crisp, I remove them from the pan and add flour to the fat to make a rue which I use to thicken the cooking broth. I put the meat back into the thickened sauce and season to taste. I like to add a small pinch of nutmeg to really being out the earthy flavor of the dish. I serve this over brown rice withe the bacon and crispy skins crumbuked on top. goes well with a side of fresh brussel sprouts. So delish!
Just like my Grandpa used to make it every Thanksgiving after a Fall hunting trip! Yum Yum. Thanks for the walk down memory lane:-)
Tried this for our Thanksgiving lunch and even the most finicky eaters in my family loved it! Will definitely make this again.
I always have pheasant in my freezer it seems and I'm always looking for new ways to prepare it. This recipe caught my eye and am I ever glad I made this! The pheasant was so tender and moist it fell right off the bones. I made mashed potatoes to go with it and used the sauce as a gravy. It had great taste. We will make this again.
Spectacular. This was really a wonderful way to make a whole chicken in the crock pot; I used a fryer instead of the pheasants and it came out great! Also, eliminating the bacon, this is a great base recipe for a chicken to which then almost anything can be done for a brand new meal!!
the best phesasnt that i have ever had. this recipe really keeps the bird moist. its awesome. my husband love wild game and this is his favorite pheasant recipe that he has found.
Husband loved this!
I was really pleased with this recipe. I used one smallish pheasant and one large, which fit nicely into my large slow cooker. I only had 8 strips of bacon, only 1/2 cup of sour cream and all the other ingredients and it came out perfectly moist, falling off the bone after 6 hours on medium/high setting (my cooker has 4 settings). Served it with fresh asparagus and wild rice. Yum!
This was fantastic! The entire family loved it. I did add about 2 tbsp of flour to thicken. Will definitely make again.
The recipe was easy to follow and my husband said that this was the best pheasant he's ever had. The meat was tender, moist and absolutely delicious. We did not mix in the onion soup but added several other flavor mixes. A must try!
So good! This is the only pheasant recipe I've tried that is delicious! The meat want dry at all...and pheasant usually is so dry. Very good!
Pheasant was moist. Served with butter & herb Rice-A-Roni - delicious!
The sauce is good but the pheasant was a little over cooked after 9 hours on low. Nothing against the recipe really, just the way slow cooking works out sometimes. To be fair, the pheasant was cut into smaller pieces, cleaned and boned, so probably cooked too fast. Would try it again.
Added sweet baby carrots, small red potatoes, and fresh mushrooms. used two cans of cream of mushroom, dried onion soup and doubled the rest of ingredients. took pheasant out of crockpot and deboned with 45 min left. put pheasant slices back into crock pot. let simmer. excellent recipe. top chef in my house loved it.
Was awesome,moist and tender
I used fresh mushrooms. This is the only way I'm going to make pheasant from now on, served the sauce over buttered noodles. so good.
This was really easy and delicious - we served it over rice pilaf with some salad on the side. Good for a weeknight meal to help clean out the freezer.
This recipe met all the expectations I was looking for. Easy, delicious and moist. I sautéed the mushrooms and onions and added ½ cup of Marsala wine to them then added it to the meat several hours before serving. Amazingly decadent!
I enjoyed this recipe using the pheasants I got from a hunting trip. I could have done a better job wrapping the bacon around the pheasants but they turned out pretty tender and shredded apart like a stew.
This was a great way to cook up some of our pheasants. I've made it twice, the first time on low, second time on high. Definitely cook it on low. Cooking it on high dried out the birds even with the shorter cooking time.
No almost for me. Pheasant fell off the bone as I was taking it out of the crock pot. Delicious, tender, and moist.
Absolutely delicious!! A huge hit with the hunters. So tender and the sauce is savory.
Made as written. This was very deliciously moist & tender. I also took the slow cooker juices,strained it and made a gravy and seasoned it; added the pheasant and spooned over noodles. This will be the only way I cook pheasants. Thanks for sharing recipe!
Only had one good size so I adjusted the recipe down to 4 servings and it turned out great. I was liberal with other ingredients.
This was the first time for me to cook pheasant. I was so worried it'd turn out wrong and I'd ruin a great hunt of my husbands! So I thought surely I could handle cream of mushroom and sour cream! Oh my word. So yummy. I did what others recommended to cut back water to 1/2 c and I think the sauce turned out perfect. I also only used one pheasant and a couple quail. I couldn't imagine this recipe with 3 quail, not enough of this super yummy sauce.
A friend of ours brought a pheasant home from a hunting trip and asked if I had a recipe. I did not but found this wonderful recipe in Allrecipes. An incredible find. The pheasant was ingredients tender and moist. The kitchen smelled wonderful. This was my first pheasant dinner. We would definitely make this again.
My 8 year old son and I made this for our thanksgiving bird feast and loved it. As a side I added italian stuffing mix to the juice in the crockpot after sifting out the meat and bones. The stuffing was a last minute decision that turned out as a success for my son!
I had no experience cooking pheasant, and my picky kids had never eaten it...and it was a huge hit! I used a little more condensed soup tp make my sauce thicker, but other than that, I stuck to the recipe. We shredded the bird and served it over rice with plenty of gravy. Love it!
Very good, I think it would be better with half milk and half water to make it a little more rich!
Very delicious, moist and flavorful. Thank you for the recipe!
