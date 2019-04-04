Xocolatl (Aztec Chocolate)

4
12 Ratings
  • 5 6
  • 4 2
  • 3 3
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

This bitter, spicy Aztec drink is what modern 'Hot Chocolate' is based from. For a more authentic version the way the Aztecs enjoyed, chill the Xocolatl before drinking.

Recipe by Antipex

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring 1 1/2 cup water to a boil in a pot; add the chili pepper, seeds included, to the boiling water and cook at a boil for 5 to 10 minutes. Strain the chili pepper and seeds from the water; return the water to the pot. Add 4 cups water to the chili pepper-infused water, reduce heat to medium-low, and bring to a slow boil. Stir the cocoa powder and vanilla extract into the boiling water; cook and stir until the powder dissolves completely, 5 to 10 minutes.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
46 calories; protein 2.6g; carbohydrates 8.5g; fat 1.5g; sodium 23.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 09/17/2022