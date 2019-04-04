Xocolatl (Aztec Chocolate)
This bitter, spicy Aztec drink is what modern 'Hot Chocolate' is based from. For a more authentic version the way the Aztecs enjoyed, chill the Xocolatl before drinking.
This bitter, spicy Aztec drink is what modern 'Hot Chocolate' is based from. For a more authentic version the way the Aztecs enjoyed, chill the Xocolatl before drinking.
This is hard to rate because I think of sweetened hot chocolate, which this is NOT! It is a drink that one's tastes must adjust to. I tried this as a hot drink and as a cold drink; I prefer it cold. It will take a while for my tastes to adjust to this drink!Read More
Very interesting taste!Read More
This is hard to rate because I think of sweetened hot chocolate, which this is NOT! It is a drink that one's tastes must adjust to. I tried this as a hot drink and as a cold drink; I prefer it cold. It will take a while for my tastes to adjust to this drink!
Very interesting taste!
This is a wonderful drink. Hot or cold it really fits the bill. I make a batch in the mornings and drink small cups throughout the day. You can also add cream and sweetener for a more conventional taste. I rarely do this, but some members of my family do and they really like it that way.
Good starting point but this had no appeal. Maybe I wasn't using the right peppers as nothing in my market was labelled "green chili" so I went with jalapeños. Anyway after giving up, I arrived at boiling water with vanilla and a few shakes of each salt and ground cayenne per serving. Much better job of covering up the bitterness of the cocoa, and without the mess of steeping peppers.
I would give 3.5 stars. The taste is very interesting, but I can`t say I liked this so much. The chocolate was very hot and after a few sips the taste became boring. I could hardly drink more than 1/3 cup at once. Then I added more water to reduce the hot taste and the chocolate became just right for me. And I added a little sugar to taste. Probable will make again, but with modifications. But thanks for posting, I like trying new things.
Tasty and fast! As everyone else said, the taste is very different than normal hot chocolate. Replaced the green chili pepper with 2 tsp chili powder (it was really spicy so less would probably be appropriate. And I poured boiling water directly in a mug with all the dry ingredients and with a bit of stirring it turned out perfectly.
A bit too hot for my liking, I decided to steep cayenne instead of green chilies as I couldn't find them. However, a great cough suppressant when you add milk... Yeah i'm going to do this again following the recipe when the chili lady is back at the market.
Dark. Bitter. Spicy. Perfect. Full of flavor. We used a dried red chili pepper. Also added a dried sweet chili. If you enjoy very dark chocolate, this may be up your alley. I prefer chocolate that is above 90% dark, so the bitterness of this recipe appealed to me.
I made it just as the recipe called for and I love it. Will definitely make it again.
Good taste
I love this recipe. For those of us without a sweet tooth, this is the perfect drink for us. It’s wonderful in the morning with a fresh croissant. This recipe makes a large quantity. Put leftovers aside and drink it reheated or even cold in the afternoon or evening. Use a vanilla bean instead of extract for a deeper flavor. This is nice with a touch of dark rum, too. Thank you for the recipe.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections