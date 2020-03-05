Sweet and Sour Beef and Cabbage

Rating: 4.49 stars
57 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 37
  • 4 star values: 14
  • 3 star values: 4
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 1

Beef and cabbage with sweet and sour tomato sauce. Family loves it.

By digb





prep:
15 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place a large skillet over medium heat; cook the ground beef, onion, celery, and green bell pepper in the hot skillet until the beef is completely browned, 7 to 10 minutes. Sprinkle the oats, 3/4 teaspoon salt, the garlic powder, and 1/8 teaspoon black pepper into the beef mixture. Arrange the cabbage wedges atop the beef mixture.

  • Stir the tomato sauce, cider vinegar, and brown sugar together in a bowl; season with salt and pepper. Pour over the cabbage and beef mixture. Place a cover on the skillet and simmer until the cabbage is tender, 15 to 20 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
304 calories; protein 22.6g; carbohydrates 22.7g; fat 14.1g; cholesterol 71mg; sodium 761.6mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (58)

Most helpful positive review

JARRIE
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
10/04/2012
This was really good, a make-again. I used 1 lb ground beef, 1 whole onion, whole pepper, and 2 stalks celery. I drained the meat because, yuck. I added 1 TBSP jarred minced garlic and 1 TSP smoked paprika, because that's authentic to Czech versions of cabbage rolls, and I wanted a similar flavor profile. I would make 2 additional changes next time: I would slice the cabbage into long strands, because wedges took too long to cook (more than 15-20), and I'll add crushed red pepper because we love it. I served this over my own recipe for lemon-butter brown rice (198 calories per serving). With my changes, this recipe yielded 6 generous servings at 231 calories per serving, which was deliciously filling! Thank you for submitting it! Read More
Helpful
(30)

Most helpful critical review

James Hall
Rating: 2 stars
10/10/2011
This recipe as described has very little flavor. I wouldn't make it again. Read More
Helpful
(4)
Reviews:
pollmangirl
Rating: 4 stars
11/11/2010
We made this recipe the other night and it was great! This recipe reminds me of stuffed cabbage....unstuffed. I would recommend doubling the sauce though. Read More
Helpful
(22)
Bobbi123
Rating: 5 stars
01/27/2011
We loved this. I only used a pinch of salt and reduced the beef to 1 pound, but otherwise made as written. Makes great leftovers, too. Read More
Helpful
(16)
Katydidonce
Rating: 5 stars
04/04/2011
Excellent! I used 2# beef and a 28 oz can of crushed tomatoes rather than the sauce. I also increased the onions celery and peppers to adjust to the increased beef (I didn't bother to "re-size the recipe on my computer) My husband loved it and ate 2/3 of it!!!! Read More
Helpful
(6)
SHARYL4
Rating: 5 stars
03/25/2011
We really enjoyed this dish! Only change made was adding celery salt for the celery didn't have any and omitting the salt. Great recipe! Thanks for sharing!!! Read More
Helpful
(5)
James Hall
Rating: 2 stars
10/10/2011
This recipe as described has very little flavor. I wouldn't make it again. Read More
Helpful
(4)
Karenlea
Rating: 4 stars
04/13/2011
I belong to a farm share delivery service and this week I was given a head of cabbage. I have never cooked with cabbage before and went hunting for recipes. It turned out great! I cooked the cabbage for maybe ten extra minutes than suggested in the recipe but other than that didn't make any modifications. Delicious and will make again! Read More
Helpful
(3)
Sue
Rating: 5 stars
02/19/2016
Yummy! Used lemon juice vs vinegar, 1/4 C brown sugar, 1/2 C raisins, 1can tomato sauce plus 14.5 oz diced Italian seasoned tomatoes. Left out the green pepper. Served with mashed potatoes. Delish. Read More
Helpful
(3)
Michelle Roth-Kiva
Rating: 4 stars
02/05/2013
Yum! This was sooooo good!!! My hubs said he'd prefer this without the cabbage (he's not a fan), but that's what "makes" this dish. :) Not only is this an economical and hearty meal, it's SUPER easy to throw together! At first glance, I was worried that there wasn't going to be enough sauce, but I was pleasantly surprised. I would NOT suggest doubling it (it would be a waste of ingredients, IMHO). Additionally, I thought about draining my meat, but wanted to follow the recipe as closely as possible so I compromised and only *partially* drained it (I used ground round, btw...). It took the full 20 minutes for my cabbage (which I cut into thin strips) to cook thru. I can't imagine wedges cooking in this amount of time.... My only suggestion to anyone giving this a try is to allow everything to set up for about 5-10 minutes FIRST. If you eat this right away, it will be a bit soupy, but it thickens nicely if you can wait that long! Fried potatoes was the perfect complement to our meal (thanks for suggesting this idea mommyluvs2cook!). All I can say is YUM-O! Thanks for sharing your simple recipe, digb. This is a PERFECT substitute for traditional (but labor-intensive) cabbage rolls! :-) Read More
Helpful
(3)
