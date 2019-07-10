Perfect Chicken

First off I have to say that the prep and cooking time are right on with this one. Don't pick this recipe if you are in a hurry for dinner. That being said it was worth the wait. I used 1 tablespoon each of fresh herbs as opposed to the dried and think this was a wise choice. I used onion powder in place of onions because my husband won't eat onions and left out the capers because I didn't have any. After reducing the broth it concentrated the sodium so next time I think I would choose a low sodium broth/stock. A few other reviewers mentioned the sauce not thickening up after simmering. Since the chicken is coated and browned in corn starch, which is a thickener, I thought that may help thicken the sauce in the oven. But I went ahead and took a little extra chicken broth and corn starch and thickened the sauce just a tad before covering the chicken. I'm glad I did. It was the perfect consistency when removing from the oven. The sauce is so yummy I kept taste testing while it was simmering :) The thighs were nice and tender but I may consider using BLSL breasts next time. We think this recipe is restaurant quality and definitely a keeper!

