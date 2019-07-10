Perfect Chicken

Chicken stock, wine, onions, garlic, mushroom, cream, butter, herbs, lemon, and capers reduce to make a perfect sauce. Served alongside mushroom rice and asparagus; it is HEAVEN! Patience is key with the sauce. The flavors will come together beautifully if you allow them to reduce as directed.
First off I have to say that the prep and cooking time are right on with this one. Don't pick this recipe if you are in a hurry for dinner. That being said it was worth the wait. I used 1 tablespoon each of fresh herbs as opposed to the dried and think this was a wise choice. I used onion powder in place of onions because my husband won't eat onions and left out the capers because I didn't have any. After reducing the broth it concentrated the sodium so next time I think I would choose a low sodium broth/stock. A few other reviewers mentioned the sauce not thickening up after simmering. Since the chicken is coated and browned in corn starch, which is a thickener, I thought that may help thicken the sauce in the oven. But I went ahead and took a little extra chicken broth and corn starch and thickened the sauce just a tad before covering the chicken. I'm glad I did. It was the perfect consistency when removing from the oven. The sauce is so yummy I kept taste testing while it was simmering :) The thighs were nice and tender but I may consider using BLSL breasts next time. We think this recipe is restaurant quality and definitely a keeper!
First off I have to say that the prep and cooking time are right on with this one. Don't pick this recipe if you are in a hurry for dinner. That being said it was worth the wait. I used 1 tablespoon each of fresh herbs as opposed to the dried and think this was a wise choice. I used onion powder in place of onions because my husband won't eat onions and left out the capers because I didn't have any. After reducing the broth it concentrated the sodium so next time I think I would choose a low sodium broth/stock. A few other reviewers mentioned the sauce not thickening up after simmering. Since the chicken is coated and browned in corn starch, which is a thickener, I thought that may help thicken the sauce in the oven. But I went ahead and took a little extra chicken broth and corn starch and thickened the sauce just a tad before covering the chicken. I'm glad I did. It was the perfect consistency when removing from the oven. The sauce is so yummy I kept taste testing while it was simmering :) The thighs were nice and tender but I may consider using BLSL breasts next time. We think this recipe is restaurant quality and definitely a keeper!
Let me start out by saying I did NOT change this recipe! I did make a lot more because I started out with 36 chicken thighs cut up and therefore adjusted all the other ingredients accordingly! I was forced to slightly change the cooking method because of my needs so I followed the recipe exactly except I didn't add the cream until much later. I made everything according to the recipe (excluding the cream)a day ahead of time. Then today I put the chicken with its sauce in my 6-liter slow cooker on "keep warm" which gets it very hot. About 10 minutes before we were to eat, I added the cream (and a bit of sour cream - oops! That is a little change) For my large crowd this was PERFECT chicken! There was some leftover and everyone was asking if they could take it home which is always what I hope for - no leftovers at all! Thanks Faith! A perfect recipe for me!
My kids totally loved this dish and are requesting it again. I steamed up some french green beans and placed them over a bed of steamed rice. I used boneless chicken breasts instead of thighs. After taking the chicken out of the oven. I sliced it up and then topped with the sauce. I will definitely repeat this mean and next time try some different mushrooms and a larger quantity than called for in the directions.
This recipe was delicious! One of my daughter's, who is not a chicken fan, loved it. The only thing is the sauce didn't get thick at all for me. So I just poured it over the chicken as it was and let it bubble in the oven. Will definately make this again.
I usually reserve a 5-star rating for those times I hear things like "Wow! This is incredible!" Or "definitely make this again!". Those are exactly what I heard. This was delicious and while it did take some time to prepare, it was well worth it. I followed recipe exactly with one minor change - 3/4 tsp of Rosemary because I am always afraid it will be too strong. That was NOT a problem. What I like is that while each step is boiling/simmering, I could prepare for the next step. I started cooking the chicken when I put in the mushrooms. That timing worked out perfectly so that the sauce was ready at the same time as the chicken; probably because I used bone-in, skin-on thighs (oops). I too had a problem with sauce thickness. Maybe I'll toss a little cornstarch in after the first few minutes next time and there will be many next times! Thank you Faith!
Amazing! I used Baby Bella mushrooms because I sub that in every recipe. Then I sautéed the mushrooms and onions first to add depth of flavor. For the most part I followed the rest of the sauce recipe as written. Instead of chicken thighs I pan fried butterflied chicken breasts, drained the grease and then dumped the sauce over the chicken to simmer together for the last 5-10 minutes. Paired it with roasted cabbage quarters and rosemary potatoes to garner the reviews of “gourmet” and “10 out of 10” from the family. As a bonus, it was one the most enjoyable meals to cook as well!
I made this tonight - a double recipe and it was simply amazing! I didnt sub anything and I will be making this as a regular item . Thanks for the excellent recipe! Cannot have enough great chicken recipes!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
11/02/2010
First time using capers.....interesting flavor with rest of these ingredients!! This recipe is a keeper!!
This dish was very nice! I loved the way the chicken crisped up with the cornstarch....a new method definitely. The ingredients all complimented one another very nicely. I would suggest cutting back a tad on the lemon juice. I made this recipe exactly as it was suggested and IMHO, the lemon amount was too much (capers add tartness on top of the lemon). I served the chicken with mushroom risotto and roasted asparagus and carrots. I will make again, only I will try over pasta (as the sauce doesn't thicken too much). I would suggest cutting the lemon by 1/4 and sticking to the other measurements exactly. Otherwise, I would recommend adding mascarpone. Thank you for sharing this lovely dish with us!
Yay! I had ALL the ingredients for this recipe! Although the prep time was a lot longer than 10 minutes, this dish was superb!! I ended up using more onions and fresh mushrooms because we really like them, and made sushi rice and fresh brussel sprouts that complimented the dish. A keeper! :)
My family love this! I did make a few changes though. I didn't have capers and I omitted the sage as I don't like the taste of sage. Instead of Heavy cream, I used my Granny's old stand by 1 block of Philly cream cheese and it worked out perfect. I baked the chicken 1/2 way first and then poured the sauce over it and baked it 20 more minutes. We loved it and I will definitely be making it again, this time with the capers!
I added some Parmesan to this (about 1/3 cup) but it wasn't necessary. Used cremini mushrooms. My lemon was small so I used all the juice... Not a good idea! The capers gave it a slightly odd taste. Been trying to find a recipe that makes me like capers, but it's not working. A good recipe, so I'll try it without capers and a just a teaspoon or two of lemon juice.
I made this for mothers day for my mom (i am 16). i followed the recipe to the tee and it turned out amazing. She really loved it. The cooking and the prep times were spot on. The only thing i will say, and the reason i didn't give it 5 stars, is that although it said it would make 4 servings, it made less than that. It may be worth doubling the recipe. Otherwise it was really good and i will definitely make it again!
Served this tonight and everyone agreed~It IS Perfect Chicken! I didn't have fresh lemon so I used about 2 teaspoons of lemon juice and am glad I didn't add any more. It was just right. I also cut the heavy cream back to 1/2 cup and it thickened up quite nicely in the oven. Thank You for the Wonderful recipe, Faith!
While I have not made this, the ingredients are spot on for what I would use for chicken in a white wine/mushroom sauce. The process of cooking is what I would reverse! First, dredge the chicken in cornstarch, brown and cook part way in the pan then remove. THEN add the white wine to deglaze, then add 1/2 of the stock and the rest of the sauce ingredients. Once it has started to reduce, put the chicken back in the pan, cover and cook until the chicken is done. So much easier....
Delicious beyond words! i had all the ingredients , although I had chicken thighs with the bone in, took the skin off though. Followed the recipe exactly, I used fresh rosemary since I had it and half and half instead of cream. It was so good we couldn't believe it was just chicken. Will definitely make again, and will use this sauce for other types of poultry.
This was great although I think next time I will use chicken breasts as the sauce was more than needed for four chicken thighs. I also had difficulty getting the sauce to thicken but the flavour was excellent.
I did enjoy this dish, but the sauce took quite a long time to make and although it was good, after all that time i expected something more stellar. i think all the time spent making the sauce raised my expectations.
This recipe was true to its name! I did not change the recipe except to use breasts instead of thighs and it turned out great. The combination of ingredients and the simmering down to a rich, creamy sauce was very tasty with a lot of complex flavors. Got rave reviews from some usually critical eaters. Had no problem getting a thick sauce so not sure what the other reviewers are saying, but it does take about 45 minutes to boil it all down. But well worth the time investment - allowed me to make my side dishes.
I used chicken breasts instead of thighs and tempura batter in place of cornstarch because that's what I had on hand. I also omitted the capers because I hate them and tripled the mushrooms (I used crimini). Turnout was awesome... I literally licked my plate clean because I loved the sauce. If you're not getting a thick enough sauce, you're not letting it reduce enough. I even walked away a little to long after adding the mushrooms, so I needed to add more chicken stock. It's worth the wait. I'll make it again for sure.
Tasty and outside my norm! I normally don't make baked meat dishes with this many ingredients, but this came out pretty well. I omitted the wine (didn't have any :)) and used a schooch too much lemon juice. Was also my first time working with capers; they add significant texture to dishes. I'll need to adjust the ingredients next time, but another surprise delight this was!
I love this recipe! I add in some extra cornstarch dissolved in water along with the cream. I had a hard time finding boneless thighs, so I used breast tenderloins, which worked wonderfully. I think I'll be making this again and again!
This is a wonderful recipe!! The sauce was fabulous. I will make it again separately. I had homemade chicken stock that probably enhanced the flavors. I used extra onions and garlic and also added kalamata olives.
SO good.. although I made it with half-and-half and I'm not sure if that's why it curdled when I added the lemon juice or not, but it made the sauce look a bit grainy. The flavor was still excellent though, so I'm giving it five stars. Will make again, and probably add the lemon juice and capers before the cream next time.
This is a little time intensive but WAAAAY better than just throwing a can of cream of mushroom soup. I used chicken breasts instead of thighs and it worked equally well. Excellent combination of ingredients and just plain white mushrooms work perfectly.
I wanted to try something different with my chicken thighs and this recipe was the right choice. I took my time as the recipe said and the sauce came out delicious. I used boneless skinless fillets as I did not have thighs. The dish was amazing. Thanks for sharing.
So I started watching the cooking of this recipe and the garlic and onion are boiled into the sauce? That makes no sense. Everyone knows sauteeing them, even for a little while, brings out their flavor. Right from the start this looks like a miss.
Not great. I was disappointed that it wasn’t more tasty because I was excited to make it after seeing the recipe. So many yummy ingredients. But, just didn’t have much flavor overall. Hubby didn’t think it was anything special. Maybe the leftovers will be better.
It tasted okay, though the sauce didn't thicken. I just couldn't figure out what this recipe wanted to be. We start with onions, garlic and wine, we go on to rich herbs, then we add a whack of cream, and then we go to lemon and capers. That's the basis for four different sauces. Any one of these combos would have been fine, but all of them together was just confusing taste-wise. I tried it two nights running, just in case I missed something the first time. Nope. Won't be going here again.
I made this using pheasant breast and it is an elegant dish. The corn starch creates a light golden crust; the sauce makes the dish! I LIGHTLY seasoned the pheasant breast (season salt & white pepper)and pounded out to an even thickness. Pan fried until cooked through. Did not put in the oven. I used shallots in place of the onion and thinly sliced oyster mushrooms. Cooking the shallots and garlic first in butter until tender (not browning) and then preceded with the sauce directions. Make sure to use the Non-Pareil Capers in a vinegar brine for a delicate flavor, drained well. Using my homemade broth, the sauce was not salty. I would recommend using a low sodium broth.
Made it exactly as recipe except I sauteed onions and garlic in a little olive oil for a few minutes, before adding the chicken broth. I wasn't too sure about the cornstarch on the chicken but am now a believer. Perfectly crispy with a wonderful golden brown color. The sauce was perfection. served over basmati rice with fresh steamed broccoli crowns. Make sure to drizzle a little sauce on the broccoli. It was perfect. Another point in favor; there is no added salt , didn't miss it at all. Capers, lemon and cream! What's not to love? Thanks for a great recipe.
Since I am an inexperienced cook, I kept to the recipe exactly. I made it two nights in a row...….the first night for my husband who is a sharp critic....(HE LOVED IT!!!). He was a very good sport as he played the role of guinea pig for the next night when I served it to 5 others and they also loved it. GO FOR IT AND ENJOY!
Oh ya! This is goooooood. Definitely company-worthy. It takes time, but the melding of flavors is worth it. I followed the recipe fairly closely, but subbed chicken breast tenders. Worked the rosemary in my mortar and pestle, followed another reviewer’s suggestion of making a slurry of 1Tb cornstarch with 1Tb chicken stock to thicken the sauce before pouring it over the chicken. I had a bit of extra chicken, so I layered it in the 9x9 pan; next time I’ll use a larger pan so every piece develops that tasty, golden shine. And there WILL be a next time!
I used this as a base to make this dish.. and changed it. I used chicken stock, half white wine, half sherry wine, and poultry seasoning instead of solely sage or solely rosemary. I also added fresh rosemary to the poultry seasoning. From there, i added a little corn starch to thicken the sauce. Everything else was true to recipe for the sauce.
The "perfect" did not disappoint! It was delicious. I added cut up asparagus to it for some more veggies. I also like chicken breast better and it works just as well, just reduce the cooking time a bit.
I made this for a family dinner and they devoured it. I doubled the mushrooms and thickened the sauce a little more like another reviewer suggested. I used garlic powder because I had a moment of extreme laziness. Other than that, I followed the recipe. We served it over rice and had peas and a Caesar salad with it. Delicious! Definitely adding this to my favorites!
Very tasty, rich in flavor, savory. One downside is It did take a decent amount of time to complete, so have the time to commit and patience for it to come together. As good, if not better, than a restaurant meal. Served with brown rice.
I made this tonight and it was delicious! I am on a low carb diet so I omitted the corn starch to keep the carbs as low as possible. I do not think this would have made a different in taste, only thickness of sauce. Definitely will make again!
Absolutely Delicious! I only made changes because I was out of certain ingredients. No onion so I use two tablespoons dried onion flakes. For capers I used heaping teaspoon of thyme, and topped with fresh parsley. I used a little less 8000 in a iron skillet so I could cook it in the oven in the same pan. I did not think the sauce was hard at all to make especially because you can make it ahead of time. Most of it is just simmering/reducing the sauce. Very Hardy perfect for guests and super delicious!
I loved this chicken! I did read several of the reviews and thickened the sauce using chicken broth and corn starch, before I poured over the chicken. Served with Jasmine rice and fresh fruit. I will definitely make it again!
The flavor of the sauce was pleasant. I’m curious as to how others who made this kept their chicken crispy after pouring the sauce over and baking it? The chicken was crispy coming out of the frying pan, but once it came out of the oven, the cornstarch had turned to a gummy consistency that was no longer crispy.
Wow! Great recipe. It should really tell you to start the chicken sooner, but holy moly! We all loved it and I made it exactly as directed. We had with greenbeans with the other half of the onion and sourdough bread. This will be one of my favorites.
We loved it. We made it with boneless skinless chicken breasts sliced crosswise. We served it over cooked white rice, The flavor and texture was excellent. It takes some time, but it is not that much work
This took my cooking to another level. I did use low sodium chicken broth, but pretty much followed it to a T, with superb results. I'm not a big rice fan, but I noted that the recipe author paired it with rice, and I'm VERY glad I did-YUM! This recipe is a keeper, I'm so glad I tried it. Thanks for sharing, Faith! I'm someone who enjoys being in the kitchen, so it's an art to me. :D
Made recipe as written and I took my time. Overall result was good, but given the amount of time required, I'll make the Creamy Chicken Piccata instead. Basically the same flavors with a lot less effort.
Great dish, but changed the cooking steps. Cook the chicken in oil until golden, remove to a plate and set aside. In the remaining oil with the crispy bits, saute your onion, garlic, and mushrooms until they release their juices. Add your broth, wine and herbs. Let this reduce. Add your cream, lemon juice, and capers. Heat, then add back your chicken. Simmer for 30 minutes or until it’s fully cooked. Great with rice.
This recipe is amazing and definitely a keeper! I adjusted to 8 servings and followed instructions to the tee, except that I added a little seasoning to the cornstarch for the chicken (sage, garlic powder, Kosher salt and pepper - about 3 tbsp each mixed in with the cornstarch). We put it on top of some [plain] egg noodles and some sautéed broccoli [sautéed with some minced garlic, Kosher salt, olive oil to coat pan and 1 tbsp of butter). Delicious! Chicken melted in your mouth. Sauce could win awards! Yes, definitely will be on heavy rotation in my house. I ate it too fast to remember to take a picture, sorry.
Converted this to a one dish meal. Dredged chicken, browned in olive oil and butter. Reserved to a plate. Sautéed onion, added garlic a couple minutes later. Added chicken stock, reduced… followed the rest of the directions, then added the chicken back in with the cream, butter and capers, while I was cooking egg noodles. Butter added last. Freaking YUM!
Sauce did not thicken, but was tasty. Chicken was less moist than in other dishes. Disappointing. Wouldn’t make again
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
07/24/2022
After I read your recipe I knew that I was in for an intensive, but delicious dinner. It did not disappoint us. I followed your instructions to the T and it turned out fantastic. My wife and I wonder if you may be a chef?
Very good. I love the sauce. I had a served(catered) event and the caterer made way too much chicken alfredo. So leftovers galore. I made this sauce with chicken breast(white) and mixed in with the alfredo. I also made more and ate it stand alone. Very good. So if you want to sub for heavy cream. I used greek yogurt and evaporated milk. Creme Fraiche is another great sub for heavy cream. And this would make a great mustard sauce on chicken without the mushrooms. I have family members that just will NOT eat mushrooms, so I left mushrooms out, But it would be a great addition.
This was a truly delightful outcome. I took a chance and made this chicken for a guest we hosted. It was a hit! When I offered him leftovers to take home he was excited. I more or less doubled the recipe and used fresh sage instead of dried sage otherwise I followed the recipe. A lovely blend of ingredients!
This looks exactly like the sort of recipe I like to make. As I was reading it I wondered why dirty a third pan for the oven step. Then I watched the video and I see they are just pouring the sauce over the chicken in the pan they fried it in. So I guess I was right. It's OK not to dirty the third pan.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
07/31/2022
I made a small change to the recipe!I used fresh rosemary and sage from my garden. It was amazing. Didn’t realize the amount of time it took to make but was well worth it. Served with mashed potatoes and cucumber salad
Loved it! I tried it because I never made sauce using this method....no browning of onions mushrooms garlic. I didn’t have much faith but it was really good. Didn’t change a thing except added more mushrooms. It was in the oven when I realized I added no salt or pepper. Checked the recipe and realized it didn’t call for any.m and you didn’t need any additional salt (I used low sodium broth) and it didn’t need any more. I put black pepper on my portion. YUMMY!!!
This chicken WAS perfect! I didn't have cream, so I used whole milk with a little sour cream, and the sauce was thin, so I added some water and cornstarch at the end to thicken it. It was delicious. I will definitely make it again. Husband said he loved the sauce.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.