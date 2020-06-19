Gluten Free Pastry

I found this recipe in a pinch last night as I was making my Thanksgiving pies and realized I underestimated my gluten free dough quantity and didn't get enough of the premade dough from the store. This recipe was very easy to make. I did substitute the rice flour with an all purpose flour that I mix myself using brown rice flour, sweet sorgum flour, tapioca flour and xanthum gum. This flour mixture makes a very good all purpose gluten free flour that I can use for both sweet and savory dishes and is cost effective enough I can always have plenty on hand. With this recipe I did have double it to have enough dough for a bigger crust for a large pie pan. I also needed to add a little more flour than called for as it was too sticky when mixed. I did read all the reviews first, noting that it seemed to be easier to work with if refrigerated first. Because it was late and I didn't have the extra time to refrigerate it, I simply rolled it out between two pieces of wax paper. It rolled very nicely and I was able to turn it into my pie pan by setting the pie pan upside down on it after taking off the top layer of wax paper and, using the bottom piece of wax paper, carefully turn the whole thing over. Doing it this way prevented the dough from breaking apart while turning into the pan. I then finished making my pumpkin pie according to the recipe. This pie came out perfectly and was definitely a favorite today. I will use this recipe from now on as my staple GF pie dough recipe.