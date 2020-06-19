Gluten Free Pastry

A friend of mine is celiac, so I had to find a recipe that would work for beef Wellingtons. This gluten-free pastry recipe is perfect and so easy to make!

Recipe by BriannaH

Ingredients

Directions

  • Whisk rice flour, sugar, salt, and baking powder together in a bowl. Cut in shortening until the mixture resembles sand. Stir in water and vanilla extract until dough forms a ball.

  • Wrap in plastic wrap and refrigerate, at least 1 hour or up to 3 days.

To Use:

Roll out to desired thickness on a lightly floured work surface. Bake as directed in your pie recipe.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
155 calories; protein 1.2g; carbohydrates 17.5g; fat 8.8g; sodium 160.8mg. Full Nutrition
