Gluten Free Pastry

A couple things: If you plan to make a full pie with this recipe you will need to triple it for a 9 inch pie pan in order to have enough for the top and bottom of the pie. Also, once you make the dough put it in the freezer for a bit to make it easier to roll out. Roll it onto parchment paper then freeze it again. Otherwise it is impossible to keep it together enough to make a pie. Great recipe though besides those notes!
I used this recipe but added one part rice flour to one part "Bob's Red Mill, Gluten free all purpose flour." It turned out perfect! Thank you for sharing. I doubled it for a nine inch pecan/chocolate pie. I will use it again and again most definately.
I've been experimenting with gluten-free recipes to be able to make meals for some of my gluten-free friends. Because I was using this recipe as a pie crust for a chicken pot pie, I omitted the vanilla extract and subbed butter for the shortening since it was what I had on hand. It had trouble rolling it out and transferring it to my pie tin- the bottom crust was easily remedied as I just pressed it into the pan with my fingers... the top crust not so much. It worked well enough for my purposes though- even my non-gluten-free family liked it! I plan on using it as a base for additional recipes. Thanks for the recipe!
Best pie crust I've ever made out of gluten free ingredients! This is one recipe where you can really benefit from reading all the reviews because many were quite helpful. I tripled the recipe for a double-crust pie. Knowing in advance that the crust was hard to keep together (thanks to the reviews), I pat the bottom into place, and tried (successfully) to roll out the top crust between 2 sheets of wax paper, keeping the outer side "papered" until after I positioned the crust. I also supplemented the rice flour with some tapioca flour to help smooth out some of the "grainy" texture. I also omitted the vanilla so I could use the crust to make a Chicken Pot Pie from this site. I'll be going to this pastry recipe all the time now!
For baking I mix 4 cups white rice flour, 1 cup each brown rice and sweet rice flour, 3 cups potato starch with 2tsp guar gum per 3 cups of flour mix. I used a cup of that mix for this recipe and it worked great! My kids have only eaten pies twice in their lives and loved this. I cooked one apple pie with top and bottom pastry and sugar on the top crust, and one French style tart with a layer of apple puree, thinly sliced apples and warmed apricot jam brushed on top. Both were good. I think I would add more vanilla and maybe some cinnamon to this for a sweet crust because I have to bake dairy free, and the olive oil margarine was a little strong. Lovely short crust texture though, best GF pastry I have made. I chilled the pastry for 1/2 hour before rolling, and rolled it out between two layers of baking paper so it didn't stick. I didn't time them but I think it it took about 20-25 minutes to cook the pies.
Best GF crust--and by far the easiest one--I've ever tried! I used a home made mix of brown rice flour, tapioca starch and potato flour, for the 1c rice flour, and I used Spectrum palm oil shortening. As per other reviews I made a triple batch to make a two-crust pie but it was too much, I put a third of it in the freezer for another time. Must roll between waxed or parchment paper, and fridge or freeze it for a while to prevent tearing when putting in the pie pan. Also added cinnamon to the crust as I was making an apple pie, and when I put the top crust on I sealed it and brushed the top with melted coconut oil and sprinkled cinnamon & sugar on it. Would've loved to add nutmeg but didn't have it. Next time I will add nutmeg to the crust and a little extra vanilla. But it's a nice, flaky crust, and my husband really liked it! And I've tried several pies that he said were "fine" but he's told me 3 times tonight that it was really good :) Thanks for the recipe! Can't wait to try a pot pie or wellington!
I took the advice of using 1 part Bob's Red Mill All Purpose Baking Mix and 1 Part Rice flour. I also did 1 1/2 times the recipe to make sure I'd have enough for a bottom crust (I did and only a little extra to spare for a 9" plate). I did not chill it but did roll it out between two pieces of waxed paper and then transferred it to the pie dish. It reminded me of a graham cracker crust and was a bit crumbly after baking but had a good taste. I wouldn't hesitate to use it again.
I found this recipe in a pinch last night as I was making my Thanksgiving pies and realized I underestimated my gluten free dough quantity and didn't get enough of the premade dough from the store. This recipe was very easy to make. I did substitute the rice flour with an all purpose flour that I mix myself using brown rice flour, sweet sorgum flour, tapioca flour and xanthum gum. This flour mixture makes a very good all purpose gluten free flour that I can use for both sweet and savory dishes and is cost effective enough I can always have plenty on hand. With this recipe I did have double it to have enough dough for a bigger crust for a large pie pan. I also needed to add a little more flour than called for as it was too sticky when mixed. I did read all the reviews first, noting that it seemed to be easier to work with if refrigerated first. Because it was late and I didn't have the extra time to refrigerate it, I simply rolled it out between two pieces of wax paper. It rolled very nicely and I was able to turn it into my pie pan by setting the pie pan upside down on it after taking off the top layer of wax paper and, using the bottom piece of wax paper, carefully turn the whole thing over. Doing it this way prevented the dough from breaking apart while turning into the pan. I then finished making my pumpkin pie according to the recipe. This pie came out perfectly and was definitely a favorite today. I will use this recipe from now on as my staple GF pie dough recipe.
I read all these other recipes that just seemed way too complicated. This recipe is perfect. I used 1/2 cup white rice flour and 1/2 cup cornstarch. I also added 1 teaspoon xanthan gum. After mixing I rolled it into a ball, I covered it in plastic wrap, and put it in the freezer for 20 minutes. It was very flakey and good. 1 note, you should double or triple the recipe. The recipe as is, does not cover a pie pan.
11/29/2012
This turned out well, I have made it a few times, a little different each time. I think I like it with butter instead of shortening (unsalted for some things (apple pie), salted for others (pecan pie). I also used half rice flour and half tapioca. I triple the recipe for 2 large crusts. The first few times I made it, I had a hard time getting it to transfer to the pan. I found if you refrigerate it for 30 min, then roll it out, then put it back into the fridge for a bit, it transfers much better.
My husband has really been missing pies lately, so for Thanksgiving, I used this crust for my sweet potato pie and it turned out great! Based on the reviews here, I did use all-purpose gluten-free flour instead of the rice flour and rolled it out between two pieces of wax paper. I also used butter instead of vegetable shortening since that is what I had on hand. I had to use an extra little splash of water more than what was called for, but I live in an extremely dry climate and this is normal for me to have to do with most baking recipes. The rolled dough didn't hold together enough to transfer into the pan in one piece, so I had to cut pieces out and patch them together in the pan, but next time I will try another poster's suggestion of chilling the rolled dough in the freezer before trying to move it and see if that helps. Over all, this was a very easy, straigt-forward and tasty recipe that I will be using again. I made one and a half times the recipe for the bottom half of a 9" pie pan.
I'm sold! first time I ever tried a gluten free pie crust made from alternate flours, and it was perfect! It wasn't too dry or wet and the flavor was great This will be my # 1 crust recipe for both fruit and meal pies. I was a bit concerned as it seemed so wet when I added the water & vanilla, but it dried to and excellent texture that matched the fresh organic blueberry pie when baked. As a previous reviewer commented, I also added 1/2 cup each all purpose and rice flours. The prep time was better than other recipes I've tried too. Try it!
Pie crust is one of those recipes that I had not made since going gluten free, and finding it here was a delight. I substituted equal amounts of a gluten free baking mix, doubled the recipe for a 9x13 pan and had to add about another 1/2 to 3/4 cup GF flour mix to get the right consistency for a pie shell. It rolled out easily at that point and went on a chicken pot pie that I made from this site. This was awesome! Thank you Brianna!
This worked out really well! I made 2 1/2 times the original recipe, and it was perfect for a top and bottom crust in my shallow, 8" pie pan. My flour was quite grainy, so it never mixed into something that can be rolled out, but I pressed the bottom crust into the pie plate fine. For the top crust, I smushed down forkfuls of crust and flipped it onto the top until the pie was covered, then smushed the pieces together. Post-baking, the bottom crust was soft like a regular pie crust, and the top was crisp like a crumble crust. This could have been because I added a lot of water to the top, hoping it would mix together. Either way, it was very good! I'm so happy to have pie back!
A great recipe for my first time attempting GF pastry! I took suggestions from the comments and doubled it for a 9 inch berry pie with a lattice top. Also used a mix of coconut oil and butter instead of the shortening, and used 1/2 cup cornstarch, 1 cup white rice flour and 1/2 cup Cloud 9 GF baking mix flour (from Costco) for a less gritty texture. The edges did brown quickly so next time I would rim them with foil from the start, and it took longer to cook than normal pastry. Delicious!!
I liked it and so did my picky daughter and husband. I read the other reviews and took some advice. I doubled it, used 1/2 rice flour and 1/2 tapioca flour. I used it for quiche so I did not use the vanilla. I would like to try it with brown rice flour next time.
I used a mixed all purpose flour and doubled the recipe for a two crust Apple pie. I put the shortening in the refrigerator for 30 minutes and used ice water. It rolled well between the wax paper layers. Just a little patting on the bottom layer to fit into the pan after putting the pie plate upside down on the rolled dough with wax paper on top removed but bottom paper still in place and flipping it onto the pan. The top layer was tricky but holding the edges of wax paper, I flipped it over the apples. Not much repair work. Baked well but looks like rocks while baking. Froze the pie and reheated when needed at 375 for 40 minutes. Gluten free people loved it! 4 stars only due to difficulty in handling. Freezing it somewhat would probably work but the refrigerated shortening and ice water did work also.
easy to make but very hard to work with. it was so crumbly, even after adding a bit more water as others suggested. perhaps its because i used gluten-free all purpose flour instead of rice flour? despite how difficult it was to work with, it did taste good (added some cinnamon and nutmeg to my mix). i'll use this recipe again, maybe trying the 1/2 rice flour, 1/2 gluten free all purpose flour combo that someone suggested.
This is my go-to crust recipe! I've made it a few times now for both savoury and sweet and it's perfect for gluten-free. I even change the shortening to olive oil, as I'm pescatarian, and it works out well. I just raise the temp to 425* to get that golden crust.
Made some modifications - really just flying by the seat of my pants. I used butter vs. vegetable shorting and substituted a gluten free baking mix for 1/4 of the rice flower. Still a bit gritty, but consistency and color turned out nice. Also I was able to work with the crust on a silicon baking mat and it was well behaved. I did let it sit in the fridge for a while (while preparing the apples for the apple pie) so i imagine that helped a bit. I will use the recipe again and probably fiddle with the "flour" mix a bit more.
The crust in the picture looks a lot more crust-like than mine did, but I have to avoid butter for a while and don't have shortening available here in Slovenia. I used coconut oil (which was melted since it was a warm day) and as a result my recipe was more like a graham cracker crust. I pressed it in the pan and then sprinkled the remainder over the top like you would for an apple crumble. I substituted maple syrup for sugar, and put it over sliced peaches and a few raspberries (also with a bit of maple syrup in that). Turned out to be a pretty good dessert I thought! ....almost forgot to mention, I was concerned about it being to grainy due to the rice flour (as another review mentioned), so I put in 1/2 rice flour and 1/2 oatmeal flour.
