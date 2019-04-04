Split Pea Smoked Turkey Soup
For those who don't like pork — this slow cooker split pea soup has a nice smoky flavor when you use a smoked turkey leg.
For those who don't like pork — this slow cooker split pea soup has a nice smoky flavor when you use a smoked turkey leg.
We smoke our own turkeys for friends and gifts. so I had to take the last one out of the freezer and since there are only us 2. I had to do something with the leftover and this was great. After 5 hours it seemed really watery so I let it set in the cold garage over night and in the morning it was perfect. I had two bowls for breakfast while I was packaging it. The husband who only likes noodle type soup loved it. Will make it again....Thanks for something new to do with left over somked turkey.Read More
I think using cooked chicken (not smoked turkey) would probably have tasted better ... and less bones to deal with.Read More
We smoke our own turkeys for friends and gifts. so I had to take the last one out of the freezer and since there are only us 2. I had to do something with the leftover and this was great. After 5 hours it seemed really watery so I let it set in the cold garage over night and in the morning it was perfect. I had two bowls for breakfast while I was packaging it. The husband who only likes noodle type soup loved it. Will make it again....Thanks for something new to do with left over somked turkey.
Just made it - it's perfect! I left out the potatoes
I think using cooked chicken (not smoked turkey) would probably have tasted better ... and less bones to deal with.
This was way too salty, I'll use mostly water instead of broth next time unless I have homemade. We added thyme and black pepper. Next time we'll just use 1 leg (1.5 lbs) and strip the flesh off first, it's way easier to when it's cold instead of steaming hot. Nutritious and filling, we'll make again.
This was the first time I've had split pea soup! I used a leek instead of the onion. Left out the potato, and used vegetable broth. It was so good, co-workers asked for the recipe.
This was as good, if not better than my mom's recipe! I followed the directions exactly, except I cut off the meat from the bone and added it.
Just used this recipe as a base so I had an estimate of what to do. Ended up with the best soup of my life! This soup eats like a meal, it's so thick and delicious. Only problem is that it ended up being a little salty which is weird since I didn't add any salt at all. Likely from the veggie stock. I doubled the veggie stock and just used two cups water. Next time (and there will be a next time very soon) I will amend that as per the recipe. Thanks for this excellent recipe!
I usually just use 1 piece of smoked turkey thigh, and absolutely love this recipe on a cold winter day with some crusty french bread.
Delicious! Our favorite version of this recipe omits potatoes, replaces turkey with a ham bone and replaces water with chicken broth. I add an additional cup of broth and don't pre-soak the dried split peas just cook on the low setting of my crockpot for 8 hours while we are at school. So easy and satisfying.
This was a good base recipe that you could do a lot with. I used a ham bone but I'm sure the turkey would have been good as well.
Loved this easy recipe. My DH prepared this with leftover ham bone instead of the turkey. Cooked on high for 4 hours. Blended 1/2 to make it creamy but still had some texture with the peas and veggies. Used 2 cans low sodium chicken broth = 4 C and then the rest water. We added a teaspoon of chicken bouillon, a couple more shakes of garlic powder and a pinch of oregano with a splash of red wine vinegar prior to serving, just our taste. Really enjoyed it! Try it!
I really like this recipe. I leave it chunky instead of blending it.
I followed this to the letter, except I added about 1/2 cup MORE of the carrots and celery. After 4 hours, I took out the turkey legs - while they cooled, I quickly pureed the soup with our Cuisinart hand blender - and then after removing the skin & shredding the turkey, I swirled it back into the pot, and voila - delicious! I just asked my dinner guest if he would give it 5 stars and he said, "Absolutely!"
Did it in a slow cooker. So easy and delicious
Delicious and easy although I used a hambone instead of smoked turkey legs
Fixed this using cut up smoke turkey. Used an immersion blender at the end. It was beyond wonderful!
Great recipe. I follow almost everything on this recipe except I added the potatoes in the last hour and let it cook until they were ready for an hour. It’s defiantly a keeper. Also, I didn’t use chicken broth and I use water instead
I put this together at night so it would be ready to take to my parents' house in the morning. The only adjustments I made were (1) used two whole cloves of garlic instead of garlic powder; (2) used four cups of chicken broth and water to cover, (3) cooked on low for ten hours to make sure the peas were fully cooked, (4) used immersion blender to partially puree while leaving some "chunkiness." It was perfect.
This is a great recipe; I used homemade turkey stock (from a holiday bird), and additional water to get the right consistency, and because the stock was frozen, I sautéed the onion, carrot and celery (and 2 cloves fresh garlic and herbs) before adding it to the peas that had been in the crockpot for 4 hours, to catch them up. I did not use the bay leaves so I am not sure if that is the reason that I can't give it 5 stars, or that it is not one of the decadent soups that make you toss out 5 stars...but it is one of my favorite soups and this is a keeper. I added more granulated garlic and pepper at the end to bring the flavor up. The smoked turkey legs mean a lot of fussing to clean and chop, yet the flavor is really great. I think this is better than using ham. I froze half of the recipe in individual servings for this winter and will update if they don't do well. Thanks
Best Soup I've made so far. Could eat it every day!
I made it as written and didn't like dealing with the bones from the turkey legs. Since then, I have used smoked ham hocks or smoked ham shanks and like it much better. Either way is equally good, just the turkey bones are a pain to deal with.
I made it exactly as called for except I substituted left over turkey from Thanksgiving instead of smoked turkey legs. It tasted very bland when it first got done. So, I added a bit of rosemary...nothing. I added some celery salt....nothing. I added a bunch of regular table salt (sorry didn't measure just kept sprinkling), and it finally tasted better. We always eat ours with Doritos instead of crackers. They add a little of their own flavor to it. I will make this again, but will put the salt in at the beginning before slow cooking all day. Think that will help bring out he flavor. I will start with a teaspoon because that is probably about how much I put in.
This soup is good! I substituted a ham. One for the turkey legs and added some black pepper and it has a great taste.
This is very good! I made is as it is shown here but added some smoked paprica and It was super good.
I really enjoyed this recipe, however, I used a ham bone and left out the celery. It came out creamy and hearty and just salty enough to make it a delicious meal.
6 hours on high in crock pot and split peas absorbed no liquid and were more crunchy than roasted peanuts. won't be using these instructions again.
4.5 in my opinion because...... Delicious soup but split peas still pretty firm after 8hours on low in crock pot. Used diced turkey bacon as I had it on hand, and it was still yummy! Otherwise made as recommended. Definitely think the soup needed the potatoes as it made it more hearty!
This was great. I picked a smoked turkey clean (after eating most of it) and only added one leg to the crockpot - plenty of meat and smokiness to the soup. Wouldn't change a thing and would make it again!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections