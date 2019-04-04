Split Pea Smoked Turkey Soup

For those who don't like pork — this slow cooker split pea soup has a nice smoky flavor when you use a smoked turkey leg.

By Bruce Crowell

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
cook:
4 hrs
total:
4 hrs 25 mins
Servings:
8
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine split peas, water, smoked turkey legs, chicken broth, carrot, celery, potatoes, onion, garlic powder, oregano, and bay leaves in a slow cooker. Set the cooker on Low, cover, and cook until peas are tender and soup is thickened, 4 to 5 hours. Discard bay leaves before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
613 calories; protein 63.1g; carbohydrates 49.1g; fat 17.5g; cholesterol 144.6mg; sodium 1740.1mg. Full Nutrition
