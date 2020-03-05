It's Way Better Than Thanksgiving Turkey Turkey

1 of 8

Rating: 4 stars I don't know how the previous reviewer made this on a work day as it is very labor intensive - having to baste it every 30 minutes and change the temperature three times. Also, my turkey legs got really brown within the first hour and at the end of cooking, everything in the pan was black! The legs got a bit dried out. I followed the recipe exactly, too. I made the gravy by taking out all the blackened veggies and then adding the sugar and wine, etc. - and it was really good. I wonder if I should have covered the roasting pan when I cooked the legs? I would shorten the first cooking time for sure. I will make it again, but adjust temps and cooking times! Helpful (8)

Rating: 5 stars This was a real treat just to serve during the work week to my family. They all loved it. Thanks! Helpful (6)

Rating: 2 stars Not sure how everyone else did this but I followed the recipe to the letter and my Turkey legs were fully cooked (meat falling off the bone) tender and delicious in just under 2 hours of cook time! I only got to do 1 1/2 hours at 400 then not quite a half hour at 300 and they were already done. So now I have to find a creative way to keep them hot for the next hour and 45 minutes! (kind of frustrating) I can only imagine the state of the legs if I had kept cooking for another almost two hours! And forget about gravy. Everything in the pan is charcoal black - onions garlic and spices - there is no water or broth in this recipe so everything just fries to a crisp leaving nothing but butter oil and black bits to make gravy with. Not sure how this recipe got so many 5 stars... check out other turkey leg recipes... they all say to roast them in 2 hours and they add some kind of liquid... kind of makes you wonder if maybe they are right! Helpful (5)

Rating: 5 stars I can't even begin to tell you how amazing this dish is. My boyfriend who doesn't even care for turkey finds this to be phenomenal. I think he has made it for me at least 5 times now. The turkey is never dry. The gravy is wonderful. Helpful (3)

Rating: 4 stars I thought this was an excellent recipe though I did tweak it a bit. Since some of the reviewers said the veggies at the bottom were getting burned instead of baking for 400 degrees for an hour before lowering the heat I let it cook for about three hours at 300 degrees and I covered the roasting pan in tin foil. It came out perfectly cooked and incredibly moist with a lot of great flavor. The gravy is also superb I would keep this recipe for that alone. Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars This was so good! The turkey stayed so juicy. Helpful (1)

Rating: 3 stars This is definitely a good method even though it is extremely labor intensive. I didn't care for the flavor very much.