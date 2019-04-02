Garlic Bread Spread
This garlic bread spread recipe makes tasty homemade garlic bread that goes great with most Italian dishes. I usually make it with chicken Parmesan. Delicious!
Delicious! This is definitely enough spread for a large loaf of Italian bread. I just eyeballed the amounts of spices and added a little extra garlic and oregano, a splash of olive oil to make it spread nicer and left out the Parmesan cheese (personal preference). I baked mine at a slightly higher oven temperature (400) and then proceeded to get it nice and crispy under the broiler.Read More
This was only ok for us. We didn't care for the marjoram and fines herbs.Read More
This was great! My husband loves the store-made garlic spread that you can buy in most grocery store bakery departments. This was absolutely the one. He was beyond thrilled. I did use day-old baguettes that I bought off the discount bread shelf as I'm tight on money for a while. I swear, this could make shoe leather taste good. ;)
This is exactly how I used to make the garlic bread at a grocery store I used to work at. The only difference is the only dry herb we used was parsley, we didn't add the italian herbs, so it had a more mild taste and went with more meals. In the end we would sprinkle on some "paprika" for a little bit of red color and then wrap each half for sale. It makes garlic bread similar to the ones you get at the grocery store deli, and I even think it tastes a little like the frozen ones, but the ingredients are more natural and it is cheaper to make.
Great spread, lots of flavor. Much less mess than sprinkling the seasoning over the top. Thanks this was perfect with our spaghetti supper.
My husband is not real fond of bread, but he ate 2 pieces pieces!!!! I did change it up a bit, I used italian seasoning instead of the Fines, marjorum, basil, oregano & parsley. I also used French Bread and sprinkled a small amount of sharp cheddar to the top before baking, it came out great!!!
I have made this several times for family gatherings. Everyone absolutely loves it.
This was an absolute winner at the recent bbq i had with a group of friends. i followed the recipe almost exactly, though i played around with the herbs since i didn't have everthing on hand. Then since there was no toaster at the bbq, i applied the spread on slices of baguette, wrapped them individually with aluminium foil, and tossed them on the bbq grill for 5 minutes. they came out toasty and warm and cheesy, and people couldn't stop raving about it. An absolute keeper!
Very good! I made it to go along with the "Worlds Best Lasagna" recipe. I didn't have Fines Herbes (equal parts Tarragon, Parsley, Chervil, Chives), so mine had to go without the 1/16 tsp of Tarragon and Chervil. It was still great though! I used unsalted butter, but maybe next time a little salt would be nice (or maybe just use margarine like someone suggested?) I tried both baking it into the bread and spreading it onto warm bread, and yeah, duh, baking it in makes a world of difference. This recipe makes enough to spread onto 1 small loaf of Italian bread. Dang good though.
This was probably the best garlic bread I have ever had, I didnt' have marjoram and that was about the only thing I left out, my boyfriend loved it too. We put it on ciabatta breat and he had 2 1/2 pieces
I'll try another recipe.
This was good! I added a little salt and cracked pepper and in place of all the other herbs, I used italian seasoning. This really reminded me of a traditional garlic bread and we enjoyed it very much! Thanks for sharing. :)
Very Good! Less expensive & you could probably spread thinly onto 2 whole loafs- makes quite a bit. I used butter (which I would normally prefer)but next time I will use margarine.
The perfect side to any Italian meal! I served it with lasagna and salad. I was surprised it didn't call for salt so I added 1/4 t. I also used garlic powder instead of minced garlic to reduce the garlic breath effect. Finally, I didn't have fines herbs so I skipped it. Still turned out great!
My family loved this recipe. The only changes I made was leaving out the fine herbs and adding olive oil to the butter to make it more spreadable. The best garlic bread I've ever had!
I didn't use Parmesan cheese. Used 6 cloves of garlic (love my garlic press).
Husband and kids loved it! I only added more garlic and a little salt to give it just a bit more bite.
The best spread I've tried! Truly delicious.
it was so good. maybe next time I will add more garlic. The parmesean cheese was pleasant. Thanks for the formula.
it just needs a little salt for seasoning,kind of bland,but,it was not bad at all and it was easy to make.
I add a little more garlic, but this is simply fantastic!!
Loved the butter mixture. If using unsalted butter, add 1/4 tsp salt. And don't overbroil like I did :(
We thought it was great and flavorful. We will make again.
Delicious garlic bread spread!
Amazing! I made this for a football game and everyone loved it! I substituted Tuscan spices for the ones listed and used a Naan bread in place of the Italian loaf, and it was fantastic. I had so much of the spread left over that I know I'll be happy to use it quite a lot for my next few meals. Definitely worth a try or two or ten thousand!
I halved the recipe to try it and used it on two Italian rolls that needed to be used up. Trimmed tops of the rolls a little to expose more bread. Used a few extra cloves of garlic because I love it and some Italian seasoning in place of the fines herbs. I spread BOTH sides of rolls and put on a foil-lined sheet sprayed with cooking spray. Baked at 375 deg for about 6-7 min, turned over and baked another 5 min or so (didn't need to be broiled). Just realized I forgot the parmesan cheese and parsley, but they were still excellent! Much better than the frozen store-bought I had last week. Thanks for the great recipe, mika! It's a keeper!
Fab-U-lous! Didn't have "fines" herbs and added a couple dashes of paprika. This recipe was enough for two loaves of bread, for us. Baked one loaf and spread, then froze the other without baking. Can't wait to make it again.
I made this today And loved it !
I had been looking for a great garlic butter spread recipe and this is definitely the one. I did make some minor adjustments/additions. I didn't have all the herbs, so instead I substituted 1 tsp. Italian Seasoning, and some times for an added bit of cheese, I sprinkle 1 cup shredded mozzarella over the bread before placing in the oven! My family and I absolutely love this as a compliment to any Italian dish!
I made this and used some of it on a couple of pieces of baquette for Hubs and me. The rest is in the fridge waiting for the next time. I made it as written, but omitted the fines herbs because I didn’t have any, and I did add just a pinch of salt. Next time I might bump up the garlic a bit. I was roasting a pork tenderloin, so my oven was already heated to 400 degrees, so I just put my two little pieces in for about 4 minutes, then broiled to get a little more color. I think I’m going to like having this on hand. Might be great with fresh herbs as well.
Easy to make and tasty...I won't bake it as long next time as it seemed to dry the bread out too much.
Very disappointing...I was expecting much more...too salty & bad flavor
This was good, but I feel like it was waayy too much butter! But I'm definitely going to do this again!
I made this recipe for my family and it turned out wonderfully! It was crisp and deliciously seasoned.
I don't think I would use this recipe again, as I've had much better. It definitely lacked that "garlicky goodness" that should be in garlic bread.
I added some mayo to the softened butter (about 1/4 cup) and then added the seasonings. I used sliced bread and wrapped it in foil to bake it. This also freezes well! Great recipe!
So freaking good!
This was really great. It tasted better than my Texas Toast brand of garlic toast. I substituted the Majoram and Basil and Fine Herbs for Tone's Italian Seasoning, but it turned out great, not salty, great for the DASH Diet.
SOOOO delicious. I've used this recipe a few times now and I very much prefer this to the premade stuff.
Just as good as what they sell in the store but much cheaper making it myself. This recipe is a keeper for sure!
This recipe was very simple yet made an immediate impact on all the senses. It is both quick and delicious, it tastes great on any type of bread.
I used three cloves of garlic. I was low on Parmesan cheese. We sprinkled it on after it came out of the oven.
Delicious recipe! I regularly triple and freeze the compound butter to thaw and spread on bread to broil later. Extremely picky hubby said truly yummy!
So delicious though if you want it super garlicky then you want to add 5 tbs or more or until you think it has enough.
This is the only garlic spread I use! Have made it many times and everyone loves it. Made no changes to recipe. Thanks for sharing
my wife made spaghetti, I made this garlic recipe. delicious by the way. I did forgo the parsley and find spice. We both loved it. has became our go to garlic spread.
Oh my garlic bread goodness. Spice combination is phenomenal. Not for the calorie conscious but oh so good.
It was great we had it with Spaghetti and everyone loved it it is defiantly a keeper.
This is perfect garlic bread. After trying out a few recipes on here, nothing compares to this one. It tastes like pizza, yum.
I had a loaf of Italian bread that I would have normally served with butter.. when I started to slice bread I found that it wasn't as fresh as I expected. With my spaghetti and meatball dinner ready to go, I searched for a quick garlic bread recipe and tried this recipe. To save some time, I sliced the bread first and spread the mixture on each individual slice. The ingredients and spices are a great mixture!
This recipe was exactly what I was looking for. There was so much flavor. My family loved it!
Just used Italian seasoning instead of all the separate dried herbs, but otherwise did it exactly. Very good!
I thought this recipe was for a "nice" traditional garlic bread. It's nothing spectacular but it's easy, quick and good with spaghetti. I used a Mexican three cheese blend and added it at the last few minutes cooking. I will make again.
Easy and delicious. Will be making this often.
I would add a little more garlic next time.
Love it.
Delicious family enjoyed it
Very tasty, I made two large loaves and froze one for later. Dried the frozen loaf and ground to make crumbs. Makes great crust for fish. DaleM
Tasty, and easy to make.
I used some about a tablespoon of minced garlic (from the jar) and I used Italian seasoning, salt, pepper, and parsley as others mentioned. I also used some olive oil (eye balled it, so I can't give a measurement). It was delicious! I will definitely make it again, my husband and I liked it a lot, and we're not really bread eaters.
I left out marjoram, fines herbs and basil only because I didn’t have it on hand. Still turned out really good, it is now my go to recipe for garlic spread.
Doubt I will make it any other way from now on.
I made this last night w/3 day-old Italian bread to go with our spaghetti & meat sauce. Used all the spices; subbed olive oil for the butter & provolone for mozzarella cheese. Really good! A definite keeper. Thanks for 'enhancing' my garlic bread! Hubby loved it!
My new favorite for garlic bread. Being a garlic salt lover, I added a touch of salt and the results were phenomenal.
It was fantastic! The whole family liked it. It just barely covered a large loaf of Italian bread from the store. I used salted butter and didn't have all the spices on hand so I used 1/4 tsp of each of the following; basil, parsley & Italian seasoning. I will double or triple it next time, wrap the extra in plastic wrap and freeze it to have on hand for next time.
I made this and it was good I will use this recipe over and over again.
This was so good, I think I will make a batch to keep in my fridge for that impromptu craving of a slice or two of Garlic Bread!
This recipe is terrible. You forgot to add flavor. When you guys are making this make sure to add tons of spices not just the itty amount they tell you to add.
