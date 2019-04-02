True Bangers and Mash with Onion Gravy

Bangers and mash gets its name because sausages used to bang or burst while cooking. Mash, meanwhile, refers to the mashed potatoes. This recipe was a staple at our home in Dublin at Halloween. It is a very cheap, very traditional supper, and one that truly requires good sausage. Please note that this is a very thin gravy, as is traditional. It will still be very liquidy.
Amazingly delicious! My family raved about this meal that is full of flavor from every angle. I used Johnsonville Brats and 3 lbs. red potatoes unpeeled. Although the gravy is thin it is very rich and soaks into the potatoes in a delightful way!
This was my first time having Bangers & Mash. It wasn't bad, especially the gravy, but a little too time consuming as written for a simple meal. I would suggest getting the potatoes on the stove first, then brown the sausage, put it in the oven, sautee the onions and start reducing the gravy before mashing the potatoes. Also, it took me at least half an hour to boil the gravy down by half, probably because of the humidity here in Florida. I turned on the A/C to draw some of the moisture out of the air and it seemed to help speed things up. The potatoes seemed a little dry as is, so I tossed in another splash of milk. Adding a splash of beef broth to the potatoes might not be bad, either.
My husband wanted a traditional Irish meal for St Patrick's day, and said this was the best version of Bangers and Mash he has had! Great flavor, and the sauce was awesome..a little on the thin side so I added some cornstarch to it to help thicken it up just a bit. Will definately be serving this on more than just St Patrick's day
Giving this recipe five stars, even though I made a slight change to save time. I lived in England for a while, and this recipe is PERFECT!!! It's everything I remembered. My change in the timing was to cook the sausage first, then get the onions cooking in the sausage juices while I started the potatoes boiling. Also, to save time on cooking down the gravy, I added 6 cups worth of beef bouillon, but I halved the water and the wine. This made it cook down much faster so that it was ready when the sausages came out of the oven and the potatoes were done. AWESOME RECIPE!!!
I've never had Bangers and Mash, so when I ran across this recipe then I knew I had to try it! The red wine sauce is absolutely delicious, but as stated it is a thin gravy. I like mine thick and there was no problem to thicken it up. I used a bratwurst and although it was still good, next time I will try a different sausage. Maybe something like Kielbasa, as I think it would compliment the onion gravy nicely. Of course the choice of sausage is down to preference. No complaints about the mash. I love mashed potatoes and I've never tried adding mustard powder. It gave it a nice little kick! I don't really understand the reviews that say this recipe is time consuming. The most time consuming part is the mash, which takes about 20 minutes to make. I just left the gravy on to simmer while the potatoes were boiling. In under 30 minutes, I had a meal on the table. It doesn't seem like much time to me! I served it with fried cabbage, which rounded it out nicely. This is not a fancy meal, but I'm very happy that I tried it. This is one of those heart warming comfort foods which I will definitely make again and again! Thanks for the great recipe wsf!
I'm afraid that the way I made this wasn't exactly traditional, but I had to use what I had and stick to my low-carb diet. I used whipped cauliflower instead of potatoes and butter-flavored pan spray for the mash, but did add the mustard. Also I used fresh chicken sausage instead of pork. Even with the changes this came out great. I can't wait to get skinny and make it the way it's written. I just returned from England and didn't meet a sausage I didn't like. Hence the return to the diet. This was an excellent recipe, thanks for the post.
My husband and I loved this dinner, I only wish I had steamed some cabbage to go with it. My very american and very picky daughters wouldn't eat it, but thats not the food, thats the kids. I also thickened the gravy, after the 10 minutes to cook it down I noticed it was as described and a bit too thin for my taste. I only added about 3T of flour to slightly thicken. Two cups of wine for the gravy, 4 cups of wine for the cook....Thats the way to do it!
Loved it! Soooo good and so easy to make. First time to ever eat an Irish Banger (bought mine at Trader Joe's). The broth was soooo flavorful. I baked french loaves to eat the sausages in & sauted cabbage to go along with this meal and cooked few slices of bacon til crispy to put atop the mash along with the onion gravy. YUM!
So I've made this twice and this is what I have liked so far. I just used the gravy recipe and put it on mashed potatoes! Excellent! I made my own beef broth, 3 boullion cubes in warm water. I also followed another reviewer and added a half cup of cold water mixed with corn starch (the more starch the thicker the gravy) I used about3 heaping tblsp. And for the wine I used one called "red" which left a very nice bold flavor. I let all that boil On high heat only stirring a COUPLE times . It took about 30 minutes for it to decease to half its volume. But EXCELLENT BROWN GRAVY!
I just made this tonight, and it was absolutely delicious! Next time, though, I'm going to halve the gravy. After giving my 4 servings a generous coating, I still had a good sized bowl of gravy left over.
Looking for something truly Irish for St, Patrick's Day,(corned beef and cabbage is great but American-Irish). Tried this and made points. served it w/ Brennen's Irish Soda Bread (recipe on this site) Will be making this often, will not wait for St.Patrick's Day!!!
First time trying bangers and mash, and I am glad I came across this recipe. the wine is a great addition to a traditional beef broth based gravy. I also added some thinly sliced red pepper with the onions for a little added color. Make sure you do cook down the wine well so it does not overwhelm the flavors. I put the bangers back in the pan with the onions and juices to heat up. Served it hot with the mashed potatoes, with some cubed up Kerrygold cheese on the side. Since my family appreciates veggies, I made some roasted brussel sprouts for a side dish. Awesome recipe, great way to celebrate St. Patrick's Day week, even though I am Italian, we are all Irish on St. Patty's Day! Can't forget a nice cold beer with the meal!
EXCELLENT! I only used one cup of wine, and thought that was plenty for us. I did thicken the gravy slightly, but that was my own preference. Next time, I will halve the gravy b/c I had a TON leftover. After the gravy was done, I just threw the cooked sausages in to soak in the delicious juices. As for the potatoes, I used all the ingredients, but didn't measure anything, just did it all to taste. I will absolutely be making this over and over...a hearty, delicious meal! Thanks for sharing. :)
I made this last night along with bean and bacon soup to honor my British heritage. Everyone loved it! I made two minor changes to the recipe though: -I thickened the gravy after reducing it by adding a cornstarch slurry with 1/2 cup each of cornstarch and water -I used julienned onions instead of diced.
I made this gravy last night to go with our bangers and mash and it was WONDERFUL!!! The only thing I would suggest is maybe doubling it as the more gravy the better. I didn't use quite as much onion as in suggested but I think that part is a personal preference. Thank you so much for this reciepe, it's definitely a keeper!!!!
Perfect comfort food!! I changed up the order of prep. Cooked the sausages on med/high heat so they got nice and brown..just put them off to the side, not really nec to heat up the oven. Added a bit of butter to the pan and softned and lightly browned the onions. I used my own homemade beef broth which I'm sure helped with the awesome flavour! Once I got the gravy simmering I started the potatoes; as it does take well over 10 min to reduce the gravy..more like 45. Just throw the sausages in the gravy for a couple of minutes to warm them up before serving. I served with pan fried brussel sprouts. Try making your own bone broth peeps, it's so easy and delish, you'll never use bouillon cubes again! :)
SOooo yummy! I didn’t have red wine, so used 2 cups of water with two packets of dissolved apple cider mix. The gravy, the onions, the potatoes, the brats.... Heavenly! And my 9-year-old son said it was filling! Laaaa! The angels are singing! I’ll definitely make this again. Thank you for the recipe!
Absolutely fantastic!! Took a chance and made this recipe for my 'new' family after hearing a story about a trip to Europe they took 10 years ago. Now I have been requested to make it often. Even those who didn't care for Bangers, liked this dish. :-)
Really delicious. Really liked the light mustard taste in the mashed potatoes. The gravy was excellent but I used much less liquid, only 2 cups of beef broth and 1/2 cup of red wine vinegar (didn't have red wine), I also added some corn starch as I prefer gravy to be thicker. It came out excellent. Thanks for the recipe!
My family loves this! I've made it three times so far. As noted, the gravy is very thin, and just by preference I thicken it with flour and corn starch. There tends to be alot of gravy, so I freeze the leftover and use it next time, which makes it a super-fast meal! Perfect weekend meal!!
I have never had bangers and mash. While at Fresh Market I saw "banger sausage" . I forget what he said the ingredient was that made it a banger sausage The butcher gave me a link as a sample. I will pan fry the sausage and use some left over mashed potatoes and gravy for my first experience.
This is the best Bangers and Mash I have ever had and I have been to MANY pubs. My family eats until it hurts with this one. I add the mustard to the gravy and a Tsp of worchestershire. I have made this for the boys at my firehouse and Ill be making it during a week long Renn Faire by request. Cant say enough about this one
This was very good - did not add the mustard powder to the potatoes, but otherwise kept to the recipe. The gravy reminds me of french onion soup, without the cheese, of course, but its very tasty. I had real Irish sausage that I picked up at Costco, complete with the "rusk" that makes the sausage split open with a "bang" when its cooked. At my house, this recipe is much preferred to corned beef and cabbage for St. Patty's Day.
Made this for Father's Day lunch, so I had to serve 7. I used brats, so the cooking time was a little longer than stated. I ended up not increasing the gravy, and sliced the onions, rather than chop them. After the gravy was made, the brats were still not cooked through, so I added the gravy to the pan containing the brats and stuck it in the oven at 350 for 20 minutes, which finished cooking them and kept the gravy hot. Next time, I will cook the brats on a lower heat in the skillet and get them more cooked through, although the oven was effective and it let the brats soak up some of the juice.
Really nice gravy. I already had mashed potatoes, so didn't use that part of the recipe. It does, however, make a TON of gravy - I ended up freezing about half of it. I intend to use it on top of hamburger steaks...
we so loved this.. super rich and satisfying.. put our own spin on it and added sliced mushrooms to the onion gravy and served this along with some long beans.. didn't really notice the mustard powder in the mashed potatoes.. but we kicked those up with some cayenne.. ty so much for this recipe.. bf is hard pressed to make this again
This was the best ever! My hubbie who has tried this at every restaurant that makes it, said that this one tasted the most authentic! Never been to Ireland, one day I will go and pay tribute to my family. Till then I will honor them with traditional recipes! Thanks!
I am visiting friends in England, and decided to make this recipe for them. Well, nothing was left on the plates. The only thing I did extra, was to slightly thicken the onion gravy. I used a red Shiraz caber at and beef oxo for broth.
Not a bad recipe to use as a general reference. The red wine is kind of unnecessary (but works), and the mustard powder is purely a matter of taste; personally, I think bangers and mash should be a minimalist dish with simple, hearty flavors. But nonetheless, not a bad recipe.
It was ok. As written, the recipe is time consuming and just plain un-user friendly. If you're decent in the kitchen, you can cut the nonsense and have this on the table in 30 minutes. I cooked my potatoes and sausage at the same time (different pans obviously) then set the sausage aside, covered, and made the gravy (in the pan I cooked the sausage). While that was simmering (read: reducing) I mashed my potatoes and steamed some broccoli. Dinner, done. For anyone who doesn't like the thin consistency of the gravy, make a cornstarch slurry with a little beef broth and add that. Or just let it reduce in your pan for a while. And unless you want a gallon of leftover gravy, you can cut your broth & wine amounts in half (or even more) and still have enough to go around. (I cook for one and I used 1/2 cp broth & 1/4 cp wine, reduced on med heat for about 5 minutes.)
The star of this recipe is the bangers. I used quality bangers from the local butcher and they were delicious. Since my family is more used to a thicker gravy, the thin gravy produced by this recipe was different. It tasted fine, but it was time consuming to cook down so much beef broth. You also needed a ladle to get all the onions with the gravy when you pour it on the potatoes and bangers. Next time, I may use an alternate recipe for the gravy to make it thicker.
Great recipe! I'm not a huge gravy person, and wondered why everyone raved about this gravy so much, but it's SO good!! Some edits I would make to the recipe: 1. Like most people said, thicken the gravy just a tad. I added 3 tablespoons of cornstarch mixed with a little cold water (you want it to mix before adding to the gravy to avoid clumping) and then mix it in while it's warm before it boils. 2. Some people said this, but cut the gravy recipe in half. You don't need that much unless you're cooking A LOT of sausage to taters to go with it 3. Typically, sausage recipes have you throw like a cup of water in on the skillet and cover. So the skin on mine was a bit burnt. I would just follow the cooking instructions on the package of whatever sausage you buy, they all vary depending on thickness and such. Honestly, the only thing unique about this recipe is the gravy. You can cook sausage and mashed potatoes anyway you normally do. I thought the ground mustard was a good touch to the mashed potatoes. I like a lot of flavor on my sides, so I threw in a couple other spices too, to make it interesting. Would totally make this again!! Enjoy it with a cold glass of beer :)
I'm a big fan of bangers and mash so I purchased the banger sausages from Whole Foods, used Yukon Gold potatoes and followed the recipe. The result was a little disappointing. The gravy, despite being sufficiently reduced, was bland. I feel like I was missing a few ingredients. I will keep looking for better recipes and try again.
As written we give it 4 Stars. We prefer it with some modifications bringing it to 5 star in our book. (We prefer guiness in lieu of the red wine, use red onions, some minced garlic, and a spoon of browning sauce. We love it this way.
I made this tonight..my husband and l loved it! Pretty simple and the gravy goes perfectly with potatoes and sausage. I ate this at a restaurant so I was inspired to try this, my dish tasted even better! ..and cheaper The gravy I did a little differently. I cut the red wine and beef stock in half and added 2 tbls of cornstarch for thickener. Wow! So yummy ??
I followed the recipe and really enjoyed our meal. I tweaked the potatoes, as my family likes creamy mash potatoes. I added more butter and milk and then used an electric whisk to mix them. For the gravy I made a roux of equal parts butter and flour, to thicken up the sauce. I melted 1/4 cup butter in pan and slowly whisked in 1/4 cup flour. This was an easy recipe and my whole family enjoyed it!
Despite the fact that my sauce didn't look the same (I used a really dark red wine and it was nearly black - not appetizing to look at) this was a delicious dish. I made two changes, first off I lightly browned the "bangers" and then baked them in the oven (425 for 18 minutes - taken from an Ina Garten recipe) and secondly I added mushrooms to the gravy. Really good recipe.
We picked up some bangers from our farmers market and I couldn't wait to try this recipe! It was wonderful only the gravy still wasn't reduced after 20 minutes of boiling. We ate it like it was but I am sure it would have been a 5 stars if the gravy was right. So start the gravy first then work on everything else. Thanks for sharing!
My alterations: I split my sausage and cooked them down in beer until they got a nice sear. I also added garlic, parsley, and mushrooms to my reduction. Oh and I used homemade instead of store bought red wine.
Very easy recipe! The gravy had me worried as i never made this kind before but it was super easy and delicious! I followed the base recipe but added a few tweaks. 1/2 Recipe: For the mash: *added garlic powder to taste (about .5 tbls) *used about a 1.5 tbs lt. mayo over milk cause i had no sour cream which is my preference. (It worked!) *added 0.25 cup Irish cheddar *some dried parsley for color For the gravy Followed the recipe to the letter, but I do like a bit thicker gravy so stirred in a corn starch slurry... just a bit to thicken it up.
Pretty solid... Salt and peppered throughout... cooked the sausage and then seared the onions in the same pan before deglazing with the wine and broth. Added a bit more butter to finish the sauce right before serving...
Didn't make any changes. Liked it very much! The onion gravy was great!
OMGosh - This was really good!!! I first used the smaller pork links, but added Bratwurst. The potatoes were less done - had to use only electric appliances because our propane line was being replaced, so had to microwave, & mixed them in my KitchenAid. They had some small chunks, but were very good like that. I wondered about the mustard powder, but followed the recipe & it was marvelous! Lots of onions,which I chopped fine. Seemed a lot, but was perfect, as the wine/beef broth sauce tasted savory. I didn't have enough beef broth, so I used half wine, half broth. I served this with a small loaf of Brennan's Irish Soda Bread from this site, which I cooked in my convection/toaster oven & it was all so good. One of my best meals. The family raved about it! I will definitely make this again!
As the author notes, this is indeed a 'thin' gravy, and not at all what one would expect in this country (USA). I found the '10 minutes to reduce by half' to be quite inaccurate. It took more than half an hour on a pretty solid boil. All-in-all, totally worth the wait!!
I made this tonight for St. Paddy's Day dinner using Johnsonsville's Irish garlic sausages. I also cut the gravy recipe in half, but I didn't have red wine, so I used a cup of beer with 3 cups of beef bullion, and a tablespoon of corn starch. It was AMAZING, even my picky 8 yrs old grandson liked it! I will definitely make it again.
This is my go to bangers and mash recipe. The mustard in the mashed potatoes is wonderful - just be careful depending on the potency of your mustard powder. I switched brands once and it was so overpowering it was nearly inedible, but easily adjusted. This also holds over well in a crockpot for parties!
This hit home with the Irishman in our household who seems to be genetically wired for ANYTHING Irish and can pinpoint a good Irish dish from a bad one. I made this for breakfast on St. Patrick's Day and was able to find Irish Bangers at Whole Foods at the last minute for the occasion. That's what I get for procrastinating. I think otherwise, you'll have to plan ahead and order online from a retailer on the East Coast if you want to use traditional Irish Bangers. I didn't skin the potatoes because they hold all the nutrition of a potato. The onion gravy was BOMB! I usually have to hide ANY vegetables from my husband, being strictly a steak and potatoes guy and all, but he willingly ate several extra bites past his point of "FULL" all the while oozing with great compliments regarding the onion gravy. I think next time, I might try to stew the bangers in some Guinness for a bit before moving them into the skillet and reserving the Guinness reduction for the onion gravy. YUM!!!
I made this dish to celebrate St. Patrick's Day and boy was it fabulous! I followed the directions other than thickening up the gravy with cornstarch. To round out the meal I served it with a fresh batch of no-knead bread. This one is a keeper, thank you sharing such a fabulous recipe!
I made this recipe for an Irish themed work potluck and it got rave reviews. I changed around the order of things for timing sake. I put the potatoes on to boil first. While I did that, I put the wieners on (I used Johnsonville Beer 'n Bratwurst Brats. They were delicious. After the Brats were done, I put some butter in the same pan and sautéed the onions in the Brat drippings. All those delicious drippings would be a shame to go to waste. I put the wine in to burn off the liquor for about 5 minutes first, then the beef broth. After it reduced by half, it tasted DELICIOUS, but I was a little afraid people would complain how thin it was, so I removed some of the liquid and beat in some cornstarch before returning it to the gravy. I didn't feel it needed any additional salt, but I did add some freshly cracked pepper. All together it was really darn good. We all decided the gravy could be used for a number of things, including over a steak, which I think is a divine idea. Maybe with a few mushrooms? Yes please!!
I made it as written this time with only the addition of a slurry to the gravy to slightly thicken as we like our gravy a bit thicker. Having said that, this recipe makes WAAAYYY too much gravy for 4 sausages. Next time I will use half the onion, half the broth, and a quarter of the wine, as it seemed to be a little too strong on the wine side. Recommend brats for your sausage as it'll give a bit more spice to the whole recipe. I have never used ground mustard in mashed potatoes before, but was thrilled with the taste and the way it worked with the gravy. Wasn't sure if husband would like it but he really did and wants me to make it again. Will say that you really should start the gravy before anything else as 10 minutes to cook down to half is unrealistic. You can get the gravy completely made beforehand and then reheat if necessary. Oh, and save yourself a pan and put the brats on a grill.
8.8.18 I bought real English Bangers at a sausage market in Sarasota, so they were the real deal, delicious! First thing I want to say is there is w-a-a-a-y too much gravy in proportion to the sausage in this recipe. I reduced the gravy by 50% and had more than enough to cover the sausage and potatoes with a little left over. I changed from chopped to thinly-sliced onions in the gravy, since that’s the way it’s always been served at a restaurant or pub. I made the gravy, tasted it, and thought the flavor was very weak, so I added a little dijon, chopped garlic, splash of worcestershire, and black pepper. Although the recipe author states the gravy would be thin, it was just pure liquid (not gravy to me), so I thickened it a bit with a cornstarch slurry to reach what I think is gravy consistency. The mash was good, although I thought the dry mustard was totally lost. Don’t typically do this the first time I try a new recipe, but yes, I did make a few changes. Had I put this on the table exactly the way the recipe was written, it wouldn’t have been enjoyed nearly as much. The key to this recipe is really good sausages and really good gravy, and we were fairly happy with the way this turned out. Thanks for sharing.
This was absolutely delicious, the only change I would make next time around is that the amount of gravy is about twice as much as what we needed for this amount of sausage and potatoes. Definitely use authentic bangers if you can find them, instead of bratwurst or another sausage - the breadcrumbs make all the difference in the world in the both the texture and flavor of the dish.
Delicious!! Followed recipe, used bratwurst, so flavorful. We added a side of peas as we love to eat mashed potatoes with peas. The gravy is thin, but lots of flavor. I did the gravy in the large cast iron I browned the brats in, so the gravy picked up all those browned bits at the bottom, and my family just loved it. Thank you for this wonderful recipe
Amazingly lovely recipe...just like my English childhood. I made it in a different order...I used cauliflower instead of potatoes because I am doing keto lifestyle...I chopped up cauliflower and put it on to cook just like the potatoes in the recipe. Then cooked the sausage in the same pan with the onions and left the sausage in as I made the gravy. It all came together perfectly. Mashed the cauliflower exactly as recipe stated. All was ready at the same time. I did add some peas to the gravy because thats just how we Brits are..we love peas! If interested I used the Irish o'garlic by Johnsonville...very close to British sausage. This recipe is now a permanent resident on my rotation. Thank you so much for sharing.
Nice easy to make dish. My wife has spent much of her life in the UK and says that it was authentic. I sliced the onions to resemble the photo, but she says that they should be chopped finer for more authenticity.
this was a big success at our church potluck. super quick & easy. to make serving easier I cut the brats (used local favorite) into slices and threw them in the broth/gravy in the crockpot. definitely look forward to making this is summer with leftovers :)
