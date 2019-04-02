True Bangers and Mash with Onion Gravy

8.8.18 I bought real English Bangers at a sausage market in Sarasota, so they were the real deal, delicious! First thing I want to say is there is w-a-a-a-y too much gravy in proportion to the sausage in this recipe. I reduced the gravy by 50% and had more than enough to cover the sausage and potatoes with a little left over. I changed from chopped to thinly-sliced onions in the gravy, since that’s the way it’s always been served at a restaurant or pub. I made the gravy, tasted it, and thought the flavor was very weak, so I added a little dijon, chopped garlic, splash of worcestershire, and black pepper. Although the recipe author states the gravy would be thin, it was just pure liquid (not gravy to me), so I thickened it a bit with a cornstarch slurry to reach what I think is gravy consistency. The mash was good, although I thought the dry mustard was totally lost. Don’t typically do this the first time I try a new recipe, but yes, I did make a few changes. Had I put this on the table exactly the way the recipe was written, it wouldn’t have been enjoyed nearly as much. The key to this recipe is really good sausages and really good gravy, and we were fairly happy with the way this turned out. Thanks for sharing.