True Bangers and Mash with Onion Gravy

4.6
181 Ratings
  • 5 133
  • 4 36
  • 3 7
  • 2 3
  • 1 2

Bangers and mash gets its name because sausages used to bang or burst while cooking. Mash, meanwhile, refers to the mashed potatoes. This recipe was a staple at our home in Dublin at Halloween. It is a very cheap, very traditional supper, and one that truly requires good sausage. Please note that this is a very thin gravy, as is traditional. It will still be very liquidy.

Recipe by wsf

prep:
15 mins
cook:
50 mins
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
4
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 200 degrees F (95 degrees C).

  • Cook sausages in a skillet over medium-low heat until browned, about 5 minutes per side; transfer to an oven-safe dish and keep warm in the preheated oven.

  • Place potatoes into a saucepan over medium heat and cover with water; bring to a boil and simmer until potatoes are tender, 10 to 15 minutes. Drain and allow to steam dry for a minute or two. Mix in 1/4 cup of butter, milk, dry mustard, salt, and black pepper; mash until fluffy and smooth. Set aside.

  • Melt 1 tablespoon butter in a skillet over medium-high heat. Add onions; cook and stir until translucent and just starting to brown, about 8 minutes. Pour in beef broth and red wine; bring to a boil and simmer until reduced to half its volume, about 10 minutes. Season with salt and black pepper.

  • Serve sausages with mashed potatoes; pour onion gravy on top.

Per Serving:
516 calories; protein 14.1g; carbohydrates 50.4g; fat 19.8g; cholesterol 57.6mg; sodium 1414mg. Full Nutrition
