Kelsandra's Pumpkin Cinnamon Rolls

Was really liking the sound of this so I made a double batch. I worked on the first batch but when they came out I found it very doughy and heavy. I had added raisins and pecans and did not want to just toss it so I turned it into a bread pudding following the Paula Deen recipe that includes sprinking a streusle type topping. OMG you have no idea how good this was. I took it to school for my adult students and every single one raved about it. Anyway back to the rest of the dough that I had left until I saw how the first came out - I decided to make them up as rolls and up the oven temp a bit. Probably because they had much longer to prove they turned out light and delicious. The frosting recipe was fantastic and so my students got bread pudding and rolls. The word is out that when Mrs Morris brings in food you better get in there. I am giving it 4 stars because I dont think the flour quantity is correct and I dont think 45 mins is long enough time to prove - my second batch that had 2 hours was sooooo much better. All in all def something you should try as it is an easy process. For me this will be my go to bread pudding recipe!!