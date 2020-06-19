Kelsandra's Pumpkin Cinnamon Rolls

I made this pumpkin rolls recipe for a friend who loves pumpkin. I looked at a few pumpkin pie recipes and tried to include some of the same ingredients. The result was delicious! Pumpkin pie spice does double duty in both the pumpkin dough and the sugary filling and the sweet cream cheese glaze makes these tender, moist pumpkin rolls just perfect for a fall or winter brunch.
This is an outstanding cinnamon roll recipe. I highly recommend this one. I followed the recipe just as it's written, with the exception of two minor additions and one omission: I added raisins to the filling and a teaspoon of orange zest to the icing. I left the milk out of the glaze as we preferred to keep it thick like a typical cream cheese icing, but don't omit it if you are looking for more of a glaze than an 'icing'. The rolls were tender and chewy with wonderful flavor. Well done on this spectacular recipe!
I did not care for this recipe as written. I had to add an extra 2 cups of flour which is almost 50% more than the recipe calls for. (Looks like other reviews have had the same problem.) That’s a lot of flour to pack into 12 rolls and it makes for a dense, heavy roll. I let the rolls raise a second time in the pan before baking in hopes of getting a lighter roll. They were good fresh out of the oven, but once they cooled, we did not care for the texture at all. I made extra frosting by using an 8oz pkg of cream cheese and adjusted accordingly. We used every bit of the frosting and also topped some with pecans which was a great added improvement. Given the fact that this recipe ends up using 7c. of flour, I think they would be a lot better if you used 2 pkgs of yeast and divided them into 24 rolls (2 – 13x9 pans).
After looking over this recipe and reading it's reviews, I decided I was feeling adventurous enough to take it on. This is certainly not a typical cinnamon roll recipe, from the ingredients right down to the rising pattern, so I knew that deferring specifically to how it's written would be my first step. I made sure not to use fat free evaporated milk and I used olive oil, not vegetable oil. Olive oil in baking often produces wonderful results, I have found. I did not find the need to add extra flour. 5 cups was perfect. I've no doubt adding extra flour would have affected my results. Note that I missed the 'cook's note' at the bottom of the recipe upon first review, so popped the buns straight into the oven. I must say we enjoyed the results, finding the rolls moist and delightfully flavored. The most remarkable thing about this recipe is how moist and delicious the buns were still, a few days later (only two of us in the household). A typical cinnamon roll will only last a day before becoming stale. What a delightful surprise this recipe was.
We enjoyed these, but I did feel they were missing something. I think chopped pecans would be a wonderful addition to the filling. I expected more pumpkin flavor with this recipe, but enjoyed the flavor as made. The dough was extremely soft and sticky, requiring an additional cup or so of flour to make a workable dough. I used my Kitchen Aid mixer to make the dough. I did make 16 rolls rather than 12, and baked the extra four in a small casserole dish. My coworkers loved this recipe. Thanks for sharing!
These were good cinnamon rolls although I felt I tasted more of the spices rather than the pumpkin (ginger and cloves especially). I prefer 'regular' cinnamon rolls - but these ARE fun for the season. One note - only in the footnotes does it say anything about letting the form rolls raise in the pan. I highly suggest you do thisa as it makes the rolls lighter and fluffier and that's how they should be. Allowing a yeast dough to rise in a pan once formed is a given. Because this recipe stated to bake them right after forming, I DID try that and the taste was fine but the rolls were heavy and dense. I then made a second batch, allowing them to rise in the pan for 30 mins before baking and the not only was the texture much better and lighter, but they were much prettier.
Holy cow these were so yummy! I used half whole wheat flour just because that's what I had on hand and they were still moist and light. The dough WAS very sticky and required more flour than the recipe called for (at least an extra 1/2 c), but made for a very soft dough. Glad I added the raisins and walnuts as they definitely made these rolls amazing. I also halved the liquid in the frosting which turned out more like frosting and not like glaze. Will definitely make these again. Oh, and the super picky kids gobbled these faster than I did!
This recipe has left much to be desired. The cinnamon rolls texture wise were good, but the flavor was a big miss. For some reason pumpkin mixed with yeast has a very odd flavor that just isn't very good. I was hoping for something a little closer to pumpkin bread, but it just wasn't so. Bye the way, the recipe doesn't mention to let the cinnamon rolls raise again after you shape and cut them. This is a very general step in most recipes.
Yum! We love pumpkin baked goods and these are delicious! My 7-year old said, "If there were 30 stars, I would give them 30 stars!" I did have to use almost 6 cups of flour but this is a really nice dough to work with and the flavor is great. I was glad that they didn't have to rise again afther shaping and cutting them - it didn't seem to matter, as they came out great! And so easy, too!! I wouldn't change a thing. Thanks for the recipe!
These rolls are wonderful! I did however change a couple of things. I increased the water to 1/2 cup and decreased the sugar to 2/3 cup. I also added 1 tsp. of salt. This gives more flavor. The flour was right but with the kneading almost 1 cup more was added. I didn't use 2 tbsp of pumpkin pie spice but substituted a cinnamon spice blend which worked great. In total I got 24 individual rolls when sliced to 1& 1/4 " each and placed on a greased cookie sheet. The 2nd rising for 45 minutes makes for a nice moist, fluffy roll. Bake @ 400 for 12 minutes. Remove from cookie sheet immediately! A real keeper!
I didn't have room to roll these out to full size, so I can't imagine just how big they turn out if you do. I halved the dough and rolled out twice - both times to almost 20" diameter in each direction. I ended up with 24 rolls (12 per pan that started out with space between the rolls, filled in while baking) that are sort of pyramid shaped. The centers rose higher than the edges, and they only took about 20 minutes to cook. I am pleased, however, that I was actually able to get the dough to rise at high elevation (7220). I decreased yeast to 2 tsp. in hopes that would work. I, too, required the addition of almost 2 more cups of flour than specified, but I attributed that to my use of pumpkin butter instead of canned pumpkin (we were out). The dough does seem to lack something - maybe salt like others suggested. I added more cinnamon to the filling, as I was really hoping for a stronger cinnamon flavor. I think by the time they're iced and set before a table of college age young men at a brunch, they'll still be a huge hit.
These rolls were EXCELLENT! A nice hybrid between cinnamon rolls & pumpkin bread. However, I must admit, the amount of icing wasn't nearly enough for my mother's or my sweet tooth, so we doubled up on the frosting, but SOOOO yummy!
WOW! I just had to make a batch for my husband to take to work because he has been raving about them to everyone! There is not an overt Pumpkin flavor, but you can taste the pie spice and it is wonderful and different. I recommend doing the cook's note and letting them sit 30 min before baking. Not much longer though because the butter/cinnamon will start to leak out. So easy to make and these are even better the next day!
Really liked this as an alternative to a traditional cinnamon roll. Used my Kitchen Aid mixer to make the dough, and needed to add a bit more flour to get the right texture. (this sometimes happens with any yeast dough recipe) Jazzed it up by adding chopped walnuts and dried cranberries to the filling. I let it rise a second time before baking and used a larger jelly roll pan. I made a simple confectioners sugar, vanilla, and milk drizzle icing instead of using the cream cheese frosting listed. Missed the cinnamon "taste" and will add that to filling in the next batch I make. I agree with some other reviews, a bit of salt might also be needed and will give that a try in the dough ingredients.
My husband claims these are the best cinnamon rolls I have ever made. I have to agree that these are some delicious cinnamon rolls. The dough is amazing to work with. It rose nicely, rolled perfectly and baked up light and fluffy. I made the dough, rolled it out, and made the rolls the night before we had these for breakfast. I put the prepared rolls in the fridge overnight and then pulled them out about an hour before baking. The frosting is the perfect compliment to these rolls. We just had these, and they have already been requested again for next weekend.
This was pretty good and infact was the first time I have made cinnamon rolls. The pumpkin in the dough kind of gives it an odd texture but I brought it to school and the staff really enjoyed it. The only change I made was adding some pumpkin spice and more conf. sugar to the icing part.
I had high hopes for this recipe but came away disappointed. I coudn't really taste the pumpkin flavour at all, and the nutmeg flavour seemed a bit overpowering to me. The dough was also quite sticky; I probably ended up using 2 extra cups of flour to make the dough workable when all was said and done. I think I'll stick to the regular cinnamon buns from now on. I think this recipe is an interesting idea and could be tweaked to make it better, I'm just not sure what adjustments should be made.
I was really looking forward to these for our Thanksgiving brunch but I was disappointed. As others have mentioned there really was no pumpkin flavor and even the pumpkin spice didn't stand out as anything other than a cinnamon-y flavor. The dough was impossibly soft and even after adding more than a cup of extra flour was still very sticky and hard to work with but I didn't want to add any more for fear of making bricks instead of rolls. Overall they were ok but definitely not something I would make again.
I followed the recipe's directions exactly and these did not turn out well. They seemed very doughy and my husband and I both ended up with stomach aches. Not sure if the problem was on my part or on the recipe's, but I won't be making it again.
These are good, but it's missing salt. I noticed these as I was making them and added a tiny bit but the end result needed more. The only other change I made was using heavy cream instead of evaporated milk, because I didn't have any. These are definitely good and a fun version to use for the fall!
The dough was great to work with- it did take about a cup more flour to make it kneadable, but it was soft, rose beautifully, and was very easy to roll out. The pumpkin gives these a lovely color, but, not as much flavor as we were hoping for.
Great recipe! I made extra frosting since my kids love that part the best and of course added pumpkin spices to it to bring out the pumpkin flavor more. I also used fresh pumpkin and had to add about 1 more cup of flour but they were soft and yummy for days!
Perfect recipe to use homemade pumpkin purée (from pie pumpkins). When I saw these involved yeast & dough, I wanted to go all the way with "made from scratch" and kickoff the fall/pumpkin season. I added raisins and per the tips section, let the dough rise. Wow! seriously amazing rolls! I love cooking projects like this. If you have kids, it's a memorable day to go pick pumpkins & let them see the entire process (even making dough from yeast). My daughter never wants to eat pumpkin pie again, she wants these!
Very yummy! I did have to add an extra 1 1/2-2 cups of flour when working with the dough. Could have been the weather. I thought it had plenty of pumpkin taste. The color was a bit odd, but they were very moist and great taste. Loved the frosting. Will use that again. Great recipe for a cool fall day.
Well, I didn't have cream cheese on hand so made vanilla icing instead. It might've been better with cream cheese icing since I thought the spice in the filling was way too much. It would've been perfect with just 1 tbsp. of pumpkin pie spice for me and my family. The dough was just perfect! Maybe because I didn't use canned pumpkin. I just microwaved diced Japanese pumpkin for 10 mins. and mashed it with a fork, cooled it and used it the next day for this recipe. Used about 2 cups of those and was perfect:) I was lucky since the pumpkin wasn't that watery this time around. (I use Japanese pumpkin all the time so I know.) Had hard time kneading though. Next time, I'll definately try it with cream cheese icing for sure;)
Made these and absolutely love them! Followed the recipe almost exactly, except I sprinkled cinnamon over the brown sugar and pumpkin pie spice mixure before rolling it up. Then when they were finished and I had put the icing over them, I sprinkled crushed pecans over the top, it gave them a more finished look. Very good with ice cream or a good cup of coffee. :) Definitely hope to make these again.
Mine did not turn out at all! I followed recipe to a "T." It was a sticky mess, even after adding additional flour. May try to make one more time, but will not use again if proves just as frustrating the second time.
My cinnamon rolls turned out on the higher end of so-so, but I didn't expect them to be amazing because I've never tried something like this before. The glaze was fabulous, and they have a good pumpkin flavor. I refrigerated the dough overnight though , so mine may have turned out a little different. Overall, a good try (:
Wow, this is such a great recipe. Its alomost close to a pumpkin role but much better in my opinion. It has great flavor. I tweaked it with pecans since I live on a pecan farm. Everyone loved them!!! I have made them several times now for family and friends.
This recipe was way too dry. And not much of a cinnamon taste. I don’t know why it was too dry; the pumpkin, the amount of flour? And how in the world do you get cream cheese to be creamy and not lumpy?! I took the cream cheese out of the fridge in plenty of time for it to be very soft and room temperature and I still can’t get it smooth. I don’t think I’ll make it again. I’ll try a traditional cinnamon roll recipe
DON'T ADD EXTRA FLOUR!!!!! To the most helpful critical reviewer who doubled the flour then complained they were too heavy... OBVIOUSLY!! Cinnamon roll dough is supposed to be sticky!!! It's what makes them light and fluffy!!
These were really really tasty. For us they lasted in the frig for a few days and still tasted great if heated up a bit to soften. If anything they were a little too dense, not light and fluffy at all. Great for a different use of pumpkin! Followed recipe exactly and thought the seasoning and pumpkin flavor balanced nicely.
Was really liking the sound of this so I made a double batch. I worked on the first batch but when they came out I found it very doughy and heavy. I had added raisins and pecans and did not want to just toss it so I turned it into a bread pudding following the Paula Deen recipe that includes sprinking a streusle type topping. OMG you have no idea how good this was. I took it to school for my adult students and every single one raved about it. Anyway back to the rest of the dough that I had left until I saw how the first came out - I decided to make them up as rolls and up the oven temp a bit. Probably because they had much longer to prove they turned out light and delicious. The frosting recipe was fantastic and so my students got bread pudding and rolls. The word is out that when Mrs Morris brings in food you better get in there. I am giving it 4 stars because I dont think the flour quantity is correct and I dont think 45 mins is long enough time to prove - my second batch that had 2 hours was sooooo much better. All in all def something you should try as it is an easy process. For me this will be my go to bread pudding recipe!!
These were very good and I will make them often with one small change to the recipe: I will only use about half (1T.) of the pumpkin pie spice to mix with the brown sugar instead of 2T. The spices were overpowering and burned my throat even though overall the rolls were quite delicious. I used about 6 cups of flour to make the recipe but I have no complaints about that. I just thought I would make a note of it here in case anyone is interested.
Love these! I made a few changes to the filling - 1 t pumpkin pie spice and 1 t cinnamon to the brown sugar; added dried blueberries to half and dried cherries to the other half. Yummy Thanksgiving brunch addition.
There was no need to make any changes until I got to the cream cheese icing and then I had to lessen it quite a bit and use about 1/3 on the rolls. Although the picture shown is as the recipe called for, the second batch I made was with less icing. Otherwise, very good and was worth making 2 batches!!
I made these for the first time. I did read some of the reviews before doing so. First thing I changed right away is increased yeast amt to 2 Tablespoons or 2 pkgs. this makes a lighter roll. I used only cinnamon with the brown sugar filling. We did not care for cream cheese icing, will use a traditional icing glaze next time. These stay nice and moist.
These are delicious! Made them for a crowd and they were gone quickly! I doubled the recipe and it made 2 9x13 " pans and a 9x9. I added pecans to one half because hubby likes them, it was a nice addition. Will make them again.
These were really great. The flour amount in every yeast dough recipe should be treated as an estimate only, since so many variables can change the amount of flour you need. You can't really knock the recipe for that. I wish I'd let the rolls rise a second time as suggested in the notes. Without that step, they're pretty dense. Otherwise, delicious.
This is a fairly easy recipe for cinnamon or spice rolls. I do recommend once you have cut and placed within a baking pan to let them set for about 30 minutes to let then rise or fluff up before baking, it seems to make the breading fluffier and more tender. I have 2 complaints, 1 - that I personally thought it could use more flavor, overall. It's good but I like a little zest or zing to foods, 2 - I'd make the cream cheese topping without the milk, I like my cream cheese icing thicker and smoother...with all that said my boys and husband enjoyed this, and wanted more!
These are AMAZING! If you like pumpkin, then you have to try this recipe. I used part whole wheat flour, just because I didn't have enough white. I also didn't need all 5 cups, used about 4 1/2c. I also didn't have any pumpkin, but butternut squash is always a good substitute. I did let the rolls rise for 30 min prior to baking, then baked for 40 minutes. They are moist and delicious! They will not last long in this house!
I tweaked the filling portion by combining the melted butter, brown sugar and spice. I then spread it on the rolled dough, rather than brushing on the butter and crumbling the topping. Everyone at home and work loved this, even my pumpkin-hating husband.
Don't waste your time and ingredients !!! Seriously...trust me !!! First off i know how to bake....I learned from the best. I prepared the dough exactly how it is written. The dough was sticky and way to wet. I added i don't know how much more flour, to get the dough to a good consistency to work with. It was terrible ! The recipe states to let them rise once in the dough form, but not the roll form ...I thought that was weird... OK so ...I baked them, knowing they would probably be way too dense. The dough made like 24 rolls. Frosted them with the icing recipe given. Well we tried them warm...They were extremely dense, ok flavor(because butter, sugar and cinnamon is always good together) but they need salt badly. The next day they were terrible. Look for another recipe ....YUCK
Very tasty, I only needed to cook mine 20 minutes. At 30 minutes they burned. I added pumpkin to the butter to baste the dough, as well as the icing. I also added allspice, ginger, and a bunch of cinnamon to the dough, and brown sugar. They were soft and squishy. Will make again!
Agree with others that this is far too wet of a dough. I used 5 cups whole wheat flour and 2 cups AP flour in order to get a stiff enough dough to actually use. This is enough dough for 16 rolls. I had to double the spices in the dough and almost double them in the brown sugar filling. There is bizarrely no salt in the dough recipe, so I made sure to add that. Don’t know how you have a dough recipe without salt. As others have mentioned a full box of cream cheese is 8 ounces and you need that in order to have a true icing for these cinnamon rolls. They are super dense, cake like texture.
