Kelsandra's Pumpkin Cinnamon Rolls

I made this pumpkin rolls recipe for a friend who loves pumpkin. I looked at a few pumpkin pie recipes and tried to include some of the same ingredients. The result was delicious! Pumpkin pie spice does double duty in both the pumpkin dough and the sugary filling and the sweet cream cheese glaze makes these tender, moist pumpkin rolls just perfect for a fall or winter brunch.

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
35 mins
additional:
50 mins
total:
1 hr 55 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 pumpkin rolls
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Dough:
Filling:
Glaze:

Directions

  • Make the dough: Pour warm water into a large mixing bowl and sprinkle yeast over top. Allow to stand until yeast begins to form a creamy foam, 5 to 10 minutes.

  • Add pumpkin puree, sugar, evaporated milk, olive oil, and egg to the yeast mixture; mix until thoroughly combined. Stir in pumpkin pie spice, then mix in about 5 cups of flour, or as needed, until a stiff dough forms.

  • Turn dough out onto a floured work surface and knead until smooth and elastic, but still slightly sticky, about 8 minutes. Form dough into a ball, then place in an oiled bowl, cover with a cloth, and let rise in a warm place for about 45 minutes. (The dough will rise, but it won't double.)

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 9x13-inch baking dish.

  • Punch down the dough, then roll it out on a floured work surface to an 18x26-inch rectangle. Brush the top with melted butter.

  • Make the filling: Mix together brown sugar and pumpkin pie spice in a small bowl; sprinkle evenly over the buttered dough. Start at the longer edge and roll dough over filling into a log. Pinch the seam closed, then use a serrated knife to cut the log into 12 equal rolls. Transfer rolls to the prepared baking dish with the cut-sides facing up.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until light golden brown on the edges, 30 to 40 minutes.

  • While the rolls are baking, make the glaze: Beat confectioners' sugar, milk, butter, cream cheese, and vanilla in a bowl until well combined.

  • Remove pumpkin rolls from the oven and immediately spread glaze over top.

Cook's Note:

If you would prefer a slightly lighter texture, allow the rolls to rise (covered) 30 minutes after placing in the baking pan before putting them in the oven.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
514 calories; protein 8.2g; carbohydrates 90.7g; fat 13.8g; cholesterol 42.3mg; sodium 176.4mg. Full Nutrition
