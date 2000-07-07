Easy Raspberry Lemonade

We came up with this recipe for my brother's wedding reception. We wanted to serve something that was easy and quick to fix, yet good at the same time. After a few tries, we ended up with this recipe...and a lot of compliments.
WARNING! Adjust your serving sizes accordingly! I used this at a grooms dinner and it was a big hit. We went thru 6 gallons for about 35 people. Spectacular! WHO WOULD EVEN TRY TO SERVE THIS IN 4 oz. SERVINGS???? Its very, very good and the line would have been perpetual if I used 4oz. cups. I used Fresca for the carbonated beverage...and this would be great with Vodka in it too! Here are my calculations for the gallon size recipe. 1 Gallon Recipe • 2 (12 fluid ounce) cans frozen raspberry lemonade concentrate • 5-1/3 cups water • 1-1/4 tsp. lime juice • 2 (12 fluid ounce) cans or bottles lemon-lime flavored carbonated beverage (I use Fresca) • 1-3/4 cups crushed ice • Fresh raspberries, lime & lemon wedges to float in lemonade Makes 16 ~ 8oz. servings
11/21/2002
My guests loved this punch -- it's not too sweet but still has zip to it. Since I couldn't find rasberry lemonade in my grocery store, I used one 12 oz. frozen lemonade and one 12 oz white grape/rasberry frozen juice since I doubled the receipe. Everyone wanted my receipe!
This is a very refreshing beverage. The first time I wanted to make it I had no lemon-lime carbonated soda, but I did have a liter of Club Soda. I eliminated the water and lemon-lime, just used club soda and it turned out really good. The lemon-lime adds additional sweetness. I prefer the club soda. But this recipe is definately a keeper!
My only complaint about this recipe is that it doesn't warn you that you should make double the amount you think you need. I made a double recipe and it still wasn't enough! Great easy punch for a party.
This gave ordinary lemonade a kick! I used lemon/lime club soda. I put the mixture into a soda bottle so it would not go flat.
04/05/2003
Heavenly!! I used Sprite b/c its more "bubbly" and no mint b/c I didn't have any. Very refreshing beverage that will quench your thirst during the hottest of summer days. Drank so much of this until I was almost full! A keeper for sure!
07/14/2001
I needed a quick, but pretty punch for my sister's lingerie shower. This punch was perfect. I recieved tons of compliments. I enhanced the punch by adding 1 can of frozen lemonade concentrate - then added sliced lemons to float on top!
10/03/2002
Wonderful! I used it at my friends bridal shower and everybody raved about it!
If you're gonna make this lemonade, do not leave out the mint leaves and fresh raspberries! They don't affect the taste but it does affect the response of your guests! The first time I made it my guests just drank it without saying much. When I added the garnish the second time, however, I received major compliments on how professional and pretty it looks and they enjoyed the lemonade all the more! : )
I have served this at two of my college get-togethers and everyone raved about it! When I think on getting married, I want to use this for the reception! This punch is delightful! We made the ring out of the concentrated can of lemonade, limes, sprite, and frozen raspberries - fabulous!
FANTASTIC!! Wow this is sooo good and easy. I actually eliminated a cup and a half of water and added in two cups of vodka. Yummy. I also made this is a clear lemonade pitcher and dumped a small batch of raspberries on top along with thin sliced lemons (seeds removed). I had to call a friend to tell her about this recipe. It's nice to be able to make drinks in batch so that you are not mixing the entire time you have company... and even better when the premixed drink is as good as this one. Thanks!!
05/02/2005
I served this wonderful punch at a gathering with some friends and EVERYONE loved it. It is so easy and tasty. It is a beverage that I will make over and over.
Made this today for the ladies card group. For the garnish, I froze the raspberries in ice cubes, and doubled the recipe. The card group is 8 ladies and a single batch would not have been enough. It's a good thing I doubled it. A single batch is most certainly NOT 18 servings
06/10/2006
I used this punch for a bridal shower and got LOTS of compliments! Super easy! I didn't want to bother with mint, so I also floated slices of limes in punch bowl and used frozen raspberries to keep it cold. You definately need to at least quadruple this recipe for a crowd! Also, I used Diet 7-Up and it was great!!
Very refreshing, but thought the lime juice gave it a bit too much tartness. Next time I'll try it without the lime juice and just rely on the lemon-lime soda. But otherwise I do like it and will definately make it again.
This is the BEST party punch EVER! It is WAY better than any other party punch that I have tasted. It has just the right amount of tart and sweet and it looks so beautiful with the garnishes and bright pink color!
My daughter and I were trying this out for her upcoming wedding. This punch is wonderful - not too sweet, with just enough tart to balance the sweet from a bridal cake. And the color of the punch is such a pretty pink! This would be great at a wedding! Just be sure to chill the lemon-lime soda so the ice doesn't melt too quickly.
WOW! This is a winner in my recipe box. I took it to a BBQ/house warming party and it didn't last more than 10 minutes. Next time I will make a bigger batch of this. I did one thing different I cut up some of the raspberries and put it in the container along with a couple of leaves of mint to chill.
This was fabulous! I had a party of about 35 people. I tripled the recipe and it still wasn't enough. I didn't want to deal with the mint, so I just put some raspberries in ther and sliced up a lime to float in there. Highly recommend!!
I made this for a party and people really liked it. I added fresh raspberries to the punch bowl instead of individual glasses. The serving size didn't seem right, though. The recipe said it served 18 people. I doubled it and still ran out and there were only about 12 people drinking it. Maybe my cups are bigger than theirs.
06/09/2008
We couldn't find Raspberry Lemonade so we used these proportions: 1-12oz Lemonade Conc. 3 c. water 3 c. Cranberry-Rapberry bottled juice 1.5 tsp. lime juice tasted great!
I couldn't find the frozen Raspberry Lemonade, so I used just 'Berry Lemonade', and it worked out perfectly. I also used frozen raspberries and froze them into ice cubes made with the Sprite that I used for the lemon-lime soda. It was a cute floating in the top of the punch. This was a big hit- perfect for summer cookouts!
Like the other reviewers have said, make triple, quad or even quintuple the recipe! I made this two days in a row for various family get-togethers. First time I made double the recipe and we ran out within the hour (15 people); the next day I made 4x the recipe and it lasted about 3 hours (12 people). It's a great, easy recipe. I used strawberries and lemons (sliced) for presentation and Sprite for the fizz. I will make it again, no doubt.
I used one 12oz can apple raspberry(couldn't find raspberry lemonade)juice and one 12oz can lemonade,6C water, 1 small lime or half of a large lime squeezed and 24 oz or so of sierra mist. For individual cocktails I made the base without the soda, fill 10z glass with ice, one shot of citrus vodka, pour base over to fill cup 2/3rds full and top off with soda(garnish with rasperries and mint for extra touch) They were a huge hit! Great during hot days by pool. For larger party add 2C citrus vodka and soda to pitcher for easier serving.
I made this punch for a bridal shower I hosted, and I had nothing but rave reviews from all my guests. I couldn't find raspberry lemonade so I mixed frozen lemonade with raspberry juice and it came out wonderfully. I also froze individual raspberries into ice cubes instead of crushed ice for a pretty presentation. I will make this again!
I couldn't find the frozen lemonade so I used one can regular lemonade and added 2 of the crystal light raspberry ice singles. I found it a bit too sweet the first time around so for the second batch I upped the amount of water about 4 and a half. Everyone that was over agreed that this was the right amount for this drink.
Fantastic! My fiance made this for me, and as we couldn't find any raspberry juice that day, used a lemon/sour cherry combination (6 ounces concentrated lemon juice and 6 concentrated sour cherry juice, instead of the 12 of raspberry lemonade). It was so yummy and cool! Can't wait to taste it with raspberries! Thanks for sharing!
Definately need to double the recipe if you want to serve a few people. I made the recipe for my boyfriend cause he loves raspberry lemonade and he said it was the best raspberry lemonade hes ever had. And thats not a lie cause I make stuff all the time and he says its no good, so hes review has got to mean something ;)
I really enjoyed this lemonade. I had made it before, and decided to use it for a baby shower - everyone enjoyed it. It can seem a bit tart to some people at first sip, but everyone seemed to enjoy it.
This drink was the hit of my graduation party. People are still talking about it. I didn't change a thing. I'm not a fan of drinks that taste like punch, and this definitely didn't. It was super easy to make.
Very Easy punch. I made 3 batches and there still wasn't enough for the Baby Shower. I had other drinks but the punch was by far the best hit! I froze raspberries in water and froze it to make the ice ring then I floated limes in the punch as well. Thanks!
In general 1 liter of soda, 9 cups of water, to 3 cans of frozen raspberry lemonade. Add 3 cups water if you don't use ice. This is delicious. I didn't add the mint as I made about 10 times that much for my daughters wedding reception last weekend. This was light and refreshing. Sometimes I find fruit punch to be two heavy for the food being served. But this was perfect.
When I first seen this recipe I thought to myself WOW! THIS looks fabulous! so I went ahead and tried it! THIS RECIPE BLEW MY MIND! JAZZ HANDS ALL THE WAY! THIS RECIPE DREW ALL THE SEXIEST ATTENDANTS TO MY LAST PARTY! This went perfect with the raw whors d'oeuvres:) Thank you so much Tori!
I had friends over on a hot summer day and this drink was wonderful! I used Sprite for the lemon-lime ingredient which really made the drink bubbly and crisp. I filled the glasses with ice and raspberries. It was a big hit!
Tasty! And refreshing! However I was in a hurry so I changed it some what. Here’s mine recipe: Starting with an empty 8oz glass. Fill glass half-way, about 4oz with ice cubes. Pour cold water until glass is near full, about 4 oz. Variations: Use a larger o smaller glass. For those naughty types: try crushed ice. Enjoy!!!
Very tangy. This was excellent. I made this for Memorial Day picnic. I wish it made more. I could not find frozen raspberry lemonade so I used pink lemonade. Very refreshing---it was all gone in no time. This is a keeper!!
Good punch. I didn't follow the recipe exactly, because I couldn't find raspberry lemonade concentrate at the store. So instead, I bought a can of lemonade concentrate and a can of raspberry flavored juice concentrate, and mixed them together. It's a great mixer for vodka, but a little sweet after a couple drinks. I liked cutting down some of the sweet/sour flavor by adding more Sprite than the recipe calls for. I'd make this again, for sure.
This was pretty good, and really easy. I bought 2 cans of mix (regular Pink Lemonade since I too could not find raspberry lemonade) and a large bottle of sprite to make it, and added extra lime juice. It was tangy and sweet.
We were able to easily make this up at work for a shower we held there. Thanks so much for a great recipe and I was especially happy to find a recipe like this that was so good that didn't need sherbert!
Every single person asked me how I made this when I served it at a baby shower.. was a HUGE hit and soooooo easy to make. I served it in a clear glass beverage server and put red raspberries and lemon slices and mint leaves in it so it looked beautiful too!
doubled this and had it at an adult/kid party. Kids loved the lemonade! For the adults I put a shot of gin in their glass - and they loved that! Was trying to create something similar to Pimms and Lemonade I had in London.
This was a nice change. I made a double batch, and since I couldn't find rasberry lemondade concentrate, I used one lemonade and one cran-raspberry frozen concentrate. Also used frozen raspberries instead of fresh.
Super easy, delicious punch! I multiplied this recipe by 8 and served at an anniversary party in a punch bowl with raspberries and lemon slices floated on top. I mixed up the lemonade ahead of time and kept it in gallon jugs so to refill the punch bowl just had to pour in the lemonade and 7-up and some ice. Beautiful and received many compliments. I will definitely use this again!
Yum, this was pretty good! I used regular frozen lemonade concentrate in this and extra fruits like raspberries and strawberries smashed up and a little extra sugar to cut down on the tartness. I really liked this version when I didn't have any fresh lemons to make up freshly squeezed lemonade. Quick and easy! Thanks for the recipe!
