Easy Raspberry Lemonade

4.6
151 Ratings
  • 5 108
  • 4 34
  • 3 6
  • 2 3
  • 1 0

We came up with this recipe for my brother's wedding reception. We wanted to serve something that was easy and quick to fix, yet good at the same time. After a few tries, we ended up with this recipe...and a lot of compliments.

Recipe by Tori Hermansen

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
18
Yield:
18 (4 ounce) servings
Ingredients

18
Original recipe yields 18 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large punch bowl, combine raspberry lemonade concentrate, water and lime juice. Stir in lemon-lime soda and crushed ice. Garnish each glass with a fresh raspberry and a mint leaf.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
57 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 14.5g; fat 0.1g; sodium 4.5mg. Full Nutrition
