Sausage Egg Muffins

Personally, I would never make this recipe exactly as is...just a personal preference. However, it is a great basis and vehicle for all kinds of other ideas. You can pretty much put anything you want into these. I would definitely recommend cooking any veggies before they go in. It reduces the water content and adds much more flavor. I typically roast poblano peppers, onions, and garlic cloves before chopping it all up and adding it to the mix. I also use sliced sausage links instead of ground sausage, just a texture preference. But really, you can throw anything into this. I really want to try it with mushrooms, onions, and spinach! I've tried adding cheese a few times, but I just don't think it contributes enough extra flavor to really do much. Great general idea for a recipe!!