Sausage Egg Muffins
This is a quick and easy morning or afternoon snack. I use the regular size muffin pans but fill them enough 1/3 full, but may adjust the amount of filling to suit your taste.
I tried this recipe and it came out pretty good. The only thing I will definitely add next time is more cheese. I also added some milk to the recipe to give it a fluffier consistency. Other than that, will try again. What I like most about this recipe is that it can be tweaked to my specifications, add bell pepper or mushroom, use bacon instead of sausage. I will keep in the recipe box for future use. Thanks!Read More
Good recipe. I left out the chiles and garlic powder. Used bacon and ham, added 1/2 cup shredded cheddar, 1 diced tomato (fresh from the garden), hot sauce, 2 green onions (instead of yellow) and topped with parmesan cheese. Next time I'd leave out the salt (plenty in the meat and cheese). Nice change for breakfast. Made one dozen regular muffins, and 24 mini muffins.
Yum! I'm on a low carb diet and was looking for something to snack on or take for a light lunch. These turned out really good. They took a little longer to bake, about 30 minutes. I used green onion instead of yellow onion and added about 2 tbsps of salsa instead of the chile peppers. I added a splash of hot sauce too. These would probably be even better with some cheese sprinkled on top!.. Gotta try that next time!!
After reading other reviews I changed this up a little myself. I used bacon instead of sausage (my husband likes bacon a lot more).. I added some shredded cheddar cheese (about 1/2 c), hot sauce (2 tbsp), and instead of eggs I used the southwestern egg beaters (3 c = 12 eggs).. I had a little left over after I filled the muffin tins but I just scrambled them up and fed them to my husband. It was delicious!
Just an update...these where a huge hit! I've made them over and over again. I put out bowls of shredded cheese, salsa, and melted nacho cheese sauce...I've also drizzled them with hollandaise sauce. This is my no fail breakfast for overnight guests...THANKS!!
I loved this recipe for my low carb diet. I made three different kinds with whatever I could find in my fridge and they all turned out well. My husband absolutly loved them and even took them to work for lunch. I froze a bunch because I made a huge batch and they are great to just pop in the microwave.
I made a half recipe of this (a little over a quarter of a pound) and used ground turkey that I spiced up to taste like ground pork breakfast sausage (sage, paprika, little red pepper flake, brown sugar, coriander, garlic powder, onion powder). I ended up leaving out the onion only because I figured that I had added onion powder and didn't want to cut up an onion just to use a little anyhow. I've made scrambled egg muffins before so I knew to grease the heckfire out of my tins before adding the egg mixture. To make it easier, I evenly portioned the cooked turkey meat into the six muffin tins, then poured the egg mix over each individual portion. This was really easy and well loved by all of us. Next time, I might add chopped ham and shredded cheese or do all chopped vegetables. GREAT kid pleaser.
SO much fun and so easy!! I made these in a mini muffin pan so they were easier to eat and made a fast breakfast on the run!! They really reheat well, and I look forward to experimenting with the ingredients next time by adding bacon and ham!! Thanks for a great breakfast recipe!!
These were just ok. They were missing something... maybe adding some cheese and salsa would have given them that extra flavor to make them great.
I really liked these. I am on the low carb dite sooooo... this is a really good one for me. I mixed it up a bit like most people do but a great breakfast for mornings I dont feel like cooking. I did freeze them and that worked out well also. I was reading reviews to see if anyone else did, so, if anyone else wants to freeze them it works fine!!
I had 1/2 lb. of sausage, and didn't know what to do with it. I found this recipe, but didn't have the onion or peppers, so I substituted 3/4 cup (6 oz.) of mild Pace salsa. I cooked them for the full 20 minutes, and it worked great. My finicky 9, 10, and 11 year old nephews helped make it, and gobbled them down. The only change is that next time I'm going to sprinkle cheese on top.
I put shredded Monterey Jack on top halfway through. Used one chipotle chili (canned), diced, as that's all I had on hand and sage sausage for the same reason. These look so nice --they look like they're difficult to make but are so simple. I'll scale it down for just the Hub and I but it'd be nice to serve for holiday brunches, etc. Really different. Thanks!
This is an absolutely wonderful recipe! Great on the go too. I admit I did substitute some things... I used bacon instead of sausage, added green pepper, onion, tomato and cheese. All in all a great base recipe to make as is or adjust to your liking. The next time I make these I just might have to try a few different types. Ham, spinach and feta... or jalapeno, cream cheese and avocado... or green chiles, jack cheese and tomato... oh the list goes on and on. Thanx again!
These are a really good start and are easily modified to your tastes. Great way to use omelet ingredients in an easy-to-eat-and-reheat form. Also great for low-carbers. Might be fun to try using a mini-muffin pan. I used a whole pound of medium spice breakfast sausage, eight eggs (all I had), 1/3 cup milk, chopped bell pepper (had no green chiles), green onions, sharp cheddar cheese, and more garlic powder. Filled the muffin cups almost full and baked 35-40 minutes until nice and firm. Make sure to spray the pan with cooking spray!
Add pancakes! I made pancakes and cut into pieces and placed at the bottom of each muffin with a little syrup. Then I poured the egg/sausage mix over top and cooked as directed. Tasted wonderful and was the first thing gone at the brunch potluck.
I made these this morning but didn't have sausage so I made some with ham and cheese and some with peppers and onions. They were really good. I didn't read the directions carefully and filled the cups up to the top. It worked out fine and baked them for about 18 minutes. After reading the reviews I was nervous about them sticking so I buttered the cups and then sprayed them with butter flavored Pam. I also listened to the reviewer that said to take them out of the pan in about two minutes after taking them out of the oven. I took them out of the cups in a minute and a half and they came out very easily!! Will make again!
This was ok. I added some shredded colby cheese and I used half bacon and half sausage (because I didn't have much of either). I think it would be better to use maybe a sharp cheddar cheese and to use a whole can of the green chilies; it was just a little bland. And also I would use the paper liners for the muffin cups - clean up was a bear!!
These were great! I've made them twice and took them to two different church functions and I've been asked for the recipe quite a bit. I did make a change or two. I only had 10 eggs so I added 1/3 cup of milk. I used 1 lb turkey sausage to reduce the fat some. I have a stoneware muffin pan which cooks this wonderfully but you have to preheat the pan to keep the cook time at 20 minutes. If you don't preheat the pan, figure on doubling the cook time. I also topped them with cheese after they were out of the oven. My daughter is gluten free and these make a yummy breakfast treat for her. Thank you for sharing the recipe!
I like this recipe because it is so versatile! Our favorite is bacon-bell pepper-green onion. They keep very well in the fridge for 2-3 days; just heat 40 seconds in microwave for TWO muffins.
Great idea, but very bland...I will use the spicier sausage next time.
These are great, and super easy!! Will make them again!
My only adjustment to this recipe was adding some green pepper. The muffins turned out very poorly, despite sticky to the recipe. The were very bland tasting and very dry. The idea behind this recipe is good, but I won't make this again.
I made these yesterday and they were delicious! As recommended by others I did modify the recipe. Instead I used egg whites (egg beaters), spicy sausage, and used salsa to give it a kick. I also added a little cheese on top. I really like that these are all protein and can be made in a healthy way for low carb diets. I had them left over for breakfast and snacks today! Can’t wait to make them again. ONLY WARNING: my muffin pan is still soaking from yesterday to try to get all the egg out…. GREASE GREASE GREASE!
great recipe....substituted the green chili's for sliced pimentos. The kids love them!
I used turkey sausage instead and omitted the green chile peppers and it turned out great. This is an easy, low carb breakfast that I will definitely make often.
Personally, I would never make this recipe exactly as is...just a personal preference. However, it is a great basis and vehicle for all kinds of other ideas. You can pretty much put anything you want into these. I would definitely recommend cooking any veggies before they go in. It reduces the water content and adds much more flavor. I typically roast poblano peppers, onions, and garlic cloves before chopping it all up and adding it to the mix. I also use sliced sausage links instead of ground sausage, just a texture preference. But really, you can throw anything into this. I really want to try it with mushrooms, onions, and spinach! I've tried adding cheese a few times, but I just don't think it contributes enough extra flavor to really do much. Great general idea for a recipe!!
I made these pretty much as stated, except I used eggbeaters + two eggs. They were fabulous! Who would have thought that something so easy would be so good! My 21 month old gobbled them up!
took this to a women's brunch and they flew off the table; added sharp cheddar and some bacon, deleted the salt and used extra eggs to keep the right mix for the higher volume. Also added some snipped fresh chives. So quick and easy, made them in mini muffin cups so they were perfect bite size portions. Everyone asked me for the recipe.
Oh my goodness gracious! Found this recipe this week and tried it out on my family (used bacon that I cooked ahead of time instead of sausage because that is what we prefer), and they gobbled them up. Had 6 teenage boys spend the night last night and made 36 of these which they inhaled! They loved them and said they were the best eggs they ever had. NOTE: I did follow some suggestions and only cooked for 15 minutes which worked out just fine.
This was so easy to make and I used ham since I did not have sausage and my husband loved it. They were moist and yummy. I did add some hot sauce and mustard but omitted the peppers since I cannot eat them. My family wants me to make these for our family reunion in July. Thanks for the recipe
VERY GOOD,USED TURKEY SAUSAGE AND EGGBEATERS.
I left out the green chilis, and my kids loved this recipe. They can even make this themselves. It is great for busy mornings.
I have been making something like this for years. I add cheddar cheese, bell pepper, green onions, jalapeno, and sometimes mushrooms and I cook it in a bundt pan. It is delicious and everyone loves it. Will have to try it in muffin pan. Thanks for recipe.
So good! I halved the recipe for just me and my husband, used four veggies sausage patties chopped up (instead of the pork), a handful of sharp cheddar, and 1/2 tsp onion powder instead of onion since I didn't feel like chopping early in the morning. :) 18 minutes was perfect for full muffin cups, just a lil over 1/4 cup in each - I ended up with seven muffins. Thanks for the recipe! **Update, these are great with diced ham. I've also used green onion, a roma tomato and other cheeses like cottage cheese and mozzarella with the shredded cheddar. I leave out the diced chiles now and add in some hot sauce and a tbsp of dijon mustard.
Thank you for posting this it was awesome! I am already thinking of ways to change it up with different Ingredients and topping
This came out pretty good and was VERY easy to make. My muffin pan was already in use so I just used a few mini loaf pans and made them like small breakfast casseroles. Next time, I'll probably add more green chiles for flavor and some cheese.
These were awesome! I ran out of cooking spray & used margarine instead...NOT a good idea! Also - I loaded my muffin tins with the sausage, green chiles, scallions & cheese and then ladled the egg mixture over that. It helped to make them more uniform. Everyone LOVED these and they could be modified a hundred different ways depending on your tastes...(sausage vs. bacon vs. ham) These were a hit!
These are fantastic! Very easy and great flavor. Also versatile, could use bacon. The only thing I did differently was to add a little cheese. Yum!
I made 6 muffins, using above ingredients (but 6 eggs) and my home-made spicy sausage. Instead of onion, I added chopped chives (from garden), tiny cubed cheddar, splash of milk to make them juicy/fluffy and 1/2 cup fried sweet jarred peppers. Next time I will use chopped green chilies like I have once before. They're both good. Maybe I'll use them together with Monterey Jack instead of cheddar! Oh, I added a sprinkling of parm cheese on top. Hubby and I loved them. He's taking them to work for breakfast! Keeper!
DELICIOUS! Although I can't emphasize enough the importance of using LOTS of cooking spray. Spray until it's enough and then spray again. I used half of a medium-large onion, sauteed, then added 6 thinly-sliced pieces of ham, chopped. I spooned this into the cups then added a layer of shredded cheddar. I added milk to the eggs to make it fluffier, and seasoned with Adobo seasoning (salt/pepper/garlic powder. My muffin tins were almost-full! If my kids get ahold of them, they could be gone by tomorrow! Next time I might increase the eggs to 18 and double the onion/ham/cheese, then use two muffin pans, to get 24 "muffins" that are not quite as full.
Good, but needs moisture...cheese, sour cream?
I thought this was great. I made it for my playgroup and all the moms loved it. I used bell pepper instead of the diced chilis and thought it was great!
I make these often but I add cheese, spinach and 1 can Ro-Tel tomatoes. Just thaw and drain well one package chopped spinach. Made them several times for Bible Study and these were first to go each tim
I thought this recipe had really good flavor, and was easy to make and could be eaten on the run, but I did not like the texture of the eggs cooked that way.
These were very good. I used diced polish sausage and added a little shredded cheddar half way through. Warning: I used crisco for non-stick, and cleaning the metal muffin pan afterwards was murder!!!.... I soaked and scrubbed and soaked and scrubbed and scrubbed and scrubbed. :)
I liked these - they are great to take to work for a "late" breakfast. Left out the peppers and added shredded cheddar. Thanks
I love this. Its such a great idea when you have children. I've also done this with bacon. I also sprinkle a little bit of sharp cheddar on top.
This is a good base recipe. Makes a bit more in my muffin tins - 6 eggs makes 8 muffins. Cooking time is right on - mine take 17 minutes. I add a whole can of chiles for 12 eggs. I have also tried cooked crumbled bacon rather than sausage. The mix-in possibilities are endless, and I love that they warm up perfectly in the microwave. We like to make a batch on Sunday and eat for breakfast for the week. If you want to add cheese to the recipe, add it on top for the last few minutes of cooking. Cheese in the raw egg mixture mostly disappears no matter how much you add.
I made these for grab and go breakfasts this week and they are a huge hit! My husband took some to work and shared and they all gave these 2 thumbs up. Thanks for the great recipe. I made these in a silicone muffin pan sprayed with pam cooking spray and then after they cooled, I placed them in paper muffin liners for packaging purposes.
Delicious and different!
Every one else thought this was good. I don't really eat eggs very often and wasn't impressed. I thought it was a lot of work and clean up for an okay breakfast. Since I am the cook in the house this is getting deleted. This is a good recipe if you have all the ingredients already in the house.
Great recipe...it came out great!
Tried this (oustanding!) recipe for Sunday evening meal! It was super good. The only real substantial change we made was to use 1 pound of sausage and left the rest of the recipe alone. Two reasons for that change were that our grocery store had prepackaged sausage in 1 pound lots and we didn't choose to repackage and freeze 1/2 pound. All else according to the recipe and we filled a cupcake pan (one dozen size) and had a medium sized bowl to spare. I'll bet the "leftovers" will warm over well! Looking forward to the leftovers and making this one again! Thanks a bunch for making the recipe available!
I changed things up a bit to suit my taste. Here is what I did: I still used a dozen eggs, but instead of the onion and green chilis I used a bunch of green onions. In retrospect I probably should have used only half a bunch. I also added two cups of sharp cheddar cheese. In the end they turned out very good and made two dozen instead of one dozen. Everyone thought that they were very good. Thanks for the great recipe.
What a great and easy recipe. My family loved it. I made it for dinner and saved the leftovers for breakfast the next day. I made a couple of changes. Instead of using onion, I sauteed chopped green onion with the sausage. I also added about 3/4 cup cheddar cheese. I think next time I might cut an uncooked refrigerator biscuit in half and put in the muffin tin first, and then add the rest of ingredients. I think this would make a good sausage egg biscuit!
Yum! My husband is doing no-carb but my daughter and I still eat carbs. Finding a breakfast we can all eat has been a bit of a challenge but these little muffins are just right. We added a little extra cheese because you can't have too much of that but other than that they were great. We may mix up the meat used, too. Bacon would be tasty. This only got 4 stars because cleaning the muffin pan was a huge pain. We might try muffin cups next time.
What an easy recipe. Now I have no reason to skip breakfast!! Next time I will be more inventive and add different cheeses (feta, cheddar, etc.) I flash froze these then put them in a freezer bag so I can just heat them in the microwave for 1 1/2 minutes.
Nice little egg muffins. For some reason I misread the recipe (truly a common problem of mine) and thought it said to put the sausage in the egg mix after it was measured out in the pan. Don't ask me why I thought that; I just created more work for myself and the sausage was mostly concentrated on the top. But otherwise, worked well. I subbed minced dried onion (1/4 c is 1 onion) and had a bit too heavy a hand with the pepper, but they turned out well enough regardless. I baked for 25 minutes bc they just seemed to need a bit more time. They puffed up a lot in the oven but then while cooling settled a bit. Be sure to drain your sausage extremely well--don't want it greasy. thanks for the recipe!
Very good! Took to work for a food day and received lots of compliments because of the taste and uniqueness. I kept the recipe the same except I used a greased mini muffin pan and placed items in as follows: 3/4 tsp sausage, topped with a good pinch of finely grated cheese, topped with the egg mixture (all other items mixed together with a 1/3 c. of milk). Baked for 13 minutes, removed from pan after cooled. I made them the night before, refrigerated in a plastic bowl with paper towels between layers. In the morning I layered these into my crockpot and turned it on warm - stayed moist and warm til they were gone! This made 48 minis -- we call them omelet poppers! Thanks for the recipe!
Added cheese to the mix and it came out wonderful.
Just made these for my daughter' pre-EOG class breakfast. I added a whole lb of sausage and shredded mozzarella (what was on-hand). I omitted the chillis and the onions, and I added onion powder. I agree with one of the other reviews that suggested you skip the salt; they're plenty salty as is. Also, use good sausage, especially if you're doing minis because the flavor is so intense.
I made these this morning for my brood. However, I added more cheese, sauteed mushrooms, onions and fresh garlic and stired in chopped cilantro for a more flavorful kick.
Great recipe, easy to modify! Great in freeze and reheat. Also great on an english muffin when you are late for work!
YAY for this recipe!!!! My daughter and husband are so hard to please when they are running out the door..These little muffins are wonderful to make the night before and go great cut in half on a bagel or english muffin....LOVE this recipe!!!
I am giving my version only 4 stars. here is why: Just made these this morning. I was looking for such a easy recipe. I had to adjust ingredients according to what I had on hand. I am on low cholesterol diet as well as diabetic diet. I used 9 egg whites and 3 whole eggs. Used my home made Italian sausage. Added jarred jalapeño because that was in the fridge. I wanted some vegetable so added yellow and orange sweet peppers. I would've put some cilantro if I had that but used celery leaves instead which I think contributed to the bitter taste. I also put in some shredded cheddar and mozzarella.Llow fat, of course. I'll nix the celery leaves next time. All in all it is a very excellent basic recipe. My toddler loved it as well. Thank you for the recipe.
I changed up the ingredients some and put the add-ins into the muffin cups then poured in the egg mixture. This way I could offer choices to accommodate everyone's likes and dislikes. I froze some leftovers and am now trying to decide the best way to reheat them from frozen. I covered 2 muffins with waxpaper and tried 30 seconds on defrost & 1 min on high. Not bad but watery and a little overdone. Anyone have suggestions?
mmmmmmmm! this recipe looks great i have to try it!
made these for a family holiday dinner the first weekend in december and they were a hit! since then, i've made them for various functions, changing the "innards" based on what i had on hand (seems the pepper jack cheese was favored by the menfolk, everyone favored the bacon (it's bacon, what can i say?) and green onion alteration. this is a keeper, altho i WILL use paper liners next time! LOL
Made these for the first time this morning and they are a hit. I love them. I was afraid to try them after the clean up issues some were having, but I used a non stick pan and sprayed them well with Pam. No issues cleaning up.
I made 3 batches of these for my first office party and I got recipe requests. Which is great because it's a new job AND I had to go buy a muffin pan (read: inexperienced cook). I also forgot about the green chilies and garlic powder, but I had salsa and Rotel cheese on the side.
I baked these Sausage Egg Muffins in Texas-size muffin cups, using the Overnight Breakfast Casserole idea.
i used this recipe as a guideline and just used what was in my fridge. I used 1/2 lb ground pork, 6 eggs, ~1/2 c half and half, salt and pepper, and garlic powder. A squirt of sriracha, red pepper flakes, cheddar cheese, and diced tomato in each muffin cup.
I love recipes I can make ahead for quick meals on the go. We enjoyed this. I used spicy sausage and jalapeños in place of the green chiles, but I think the chiles would be better. I omitted the salt since sausage I so salty already and added cheese. Really good, will make again. Thanks for sharing!
We used maple sausage and mex cheese on English muffins. Can use anything for egg sandwiches on the go.
I really like this recipe. I used hot sausage, almost the whole can of green chilis and threw in some shredded cheese. Very good flavor! Husband and son approved.
Added drained salsa to these and had bacon not sausage. My kids wolfed them down!
I was disapppinted that I didnt have green chilis in my cupboard. So, I opted to put a dollop of herbed goat cheese in the mix. It was delicious! I used Jimmy Deans breakfast sausage. Hint: Only needed 9 eggs for 12 muffins
Like other reviewers, I found these to be a little bland. The only changes that I made, were that I used 10 eggs and about 1/4 cup whole milk, and that I used the whole can of drained green chiles. I also sauteed the onions with the sausage, once the sausage was cooked. My little man enjoyed them, but I think that next time I will add some cheese and see if that helps.
Delicious and versatile!
So easy, yummy, and versatile! Made as instructed and they were a huge hit with all ages!
Delish!! What a great idea......make them on the weekend and then reheat during the busy weekday morning!
These had decent flavor, but were wet inside due to the raw onion. Next time I will cook the moisture out of the onion before I add them to the egg mixture. This will improve the consistency and overall taste. Thanks for the recipe.
Even my 8 and 11 year old loved these! We are trying to eat more protein in our house and need something quick to eat during the morning rush. I made these according to the recipe just added a little cheese and a sprinkle of garlic and onion powder. I made half the batch without the chilies for the kids. Everyone was very happy and I will be making these again and again. Quick note, next time I will sautee the onions with the sausage. Also, add the sausage to the pan and sprinkle with cheese before pouring the egg mixture on top. Next time I will add diced peppers to get more veggies in.
Delicious and you can basically put whatever ingredients you want using this recipe as a base.
I added some milk to the eggs and also added some sharp cheddar cheese. My boys are not fond of veggies so I used some onion powder and sea salt for flavor. Turned out great!
I made these muffins by the recipe. They were OK, but not great. They were too dense. I agree with another reviewer that they need more milk or something to fluff them up a bit. Perhaps a little day-old bread would help them also. I put most of them in the freezer and we will eat them but I won’t make them again.
Recipe is great!, I made the "sausage egg muffins" this morning. The recipe is almost fool proof and easy to follow. I used the large muffin tin so the average was about one egg per serving, (12) eggs total. I tend to use ingredients I have on hand. Added 1/4 red bell pepper, 1/2 jalapeno, bacon, broccoli, sausage, basil and cheese with 4 tbl. spoons of half and half. I only mention that I free styled the recipe only to use up the stuff I have on hand. The advantages to making these are many, great and quick breakfast. One time clean up for breakfast for the week.This something like a mini quiche without the crust! You can add anything like salsa, sour cream or avocado to the top as garnish or just simply heat and eat. Thank you for sharing this great little gem of a recipe.
I love these. I added a touch of milk to it, as I do with my scrambled eggs, and bacon pieces. They turned out amazing. My picky eater loves them.
simple yet delicious recipe! went so fast I couldn't take a picture! I made it exactly like recipe states! thank you for the recipe!
Great recipe. Hit with the kids. I added some cheddar cheese.
Delicious! Added some bell pepper, spinach, and some mozzarella cheese. Thanks!
These were tasty and a nice change for breakfast. I used Morningstar vegetarian sausage patties and added cheese. Thanks for the recipe!
So good! I used andouille sausage and a little hatch chilies and some chopped onion. Super easy and also very cute.
Instead of chiles I used chopped green peppers and I added a little bit of dried mustard. I will definitely make this again. Next time I'll add some cheese.
I use Texas muffin tins, make it every week for a.m. work break.
I used a pound of ground turkey and spinich. I want to try it with the green chili peppers next time when I actually have them.
Made for a week of school testing where we needed protein in the mornings. This worked better than days of early mornings of making scrambled eggs !
Ug, I was not a fan. The flavour was wrong, so I tried topping it with a bit of salsa and that somehow made it worse? Sorry for the bad review, this just wasn't my cup of tea.
All recipes require some fine tuning and adjustments. This one is very good. I used deep silicon muffin makers and no paper cups. Because the cups hold more ingredients the cook time was longer. Once they puff up and slightly brown you best be ready to fight off the hungry people hovering around you! Basically you can add whatever ingredients to your mixture to suit your tastebuds. Think I will try spinach and feta next.
