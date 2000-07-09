Sausage Egg Muffins

This is a quick and easy morning or afternoon snack. I use the regular size muffin pans but fill them enough 1/3 full, but may adjust the amount of filling to suit your taste.

Recipe by SMILEYBLAKE

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease 12 muffin cups.

  • Place sausage in a large, deep skillet. Cook over medium high heat until evenly brown. Drain and set aside.

  • In a large bowl, combine eggs, chiles, onion, garlic powder, salt pepper and sausage; mix well. Spoon 1/4 cup of sausage mixture into each prepared muffin cup.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 15 to 20 minutes, until egg has set and a toothpick inserted into each 'muffin' comes out clean.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
155 calories; protein 8.7g; carbohydrates 1.6g; fat 12.6g; cholesterol 198.9mg; sodium 251.1mg. Full Nutrition
