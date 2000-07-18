Chocolate Strawberries

4.8
174 Ratings
  • 5 149
  • 4 21
  • 3 2
  • 2 0
  • 1 2

The world's simplest dessert! Strawberries dipped in chocolate.

Recipe by Colin

Gallery
55 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
40 mins
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
15
Yield:
1 pint
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

15
Original recipe yields 15 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a microwave-safe bowl, or in the top of a double boiler over simmering water, cook chocolate until melted. Stir occasionally until chocolate is smooth. Holding berries by the stem, dip each one in molten chocolate, about three-quarters of the way to the stem. Place, stem side down, on wire rack and chill in refrigerator until hardened.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
60 calories; protein 0.8g; carbohydrates 7.2g; fat 3.2g; cholesterol 0.4mg; sodium 0.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/23/2022