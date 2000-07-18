Chocolate Strawberries
The world's simplest dessert! Strawberries dipped in chocolate.
I have been doing this on my own for years. I just thought I would include some other information I hope might help some out. Make sure to use room temperature, washed and thoroughly dried strawberries. Often I will go to the local specialty market where I can hand pick individual strawberries to get the perfect size and shape. I bring them home, wash and let them dry. I generally hold mine by the stem into the chocolate and spoon the chocolate over them...I learned from experience that often when dipping them the stem will break off otherwise...so mine are more chocolate covered strawberries than chocolate dipped. I then place mine on wax paper lined trays. Sometimes I drizzle mine with some melted white chocolate for an elegant touch. Then I refrigerate about an hour. Be sure to use high qualtiy chocolate...and no need to add shortening either. I never liked it that way (some recipes call for it) I personally don't like using it because of the trans fat. They don't last long! And, they are wonderful for parties!Read More
I found the chocolate a bit hard to deal with at first so I added vegetable shortening and melted again. This worked out a lot better for me, otherwise this is wonderful and fun.Read More
These are really easy and impressive! Just a few pointers I learned from Hubby the Produce Clerk: 1. Wash the berries (they can be sandy) and always dry strawberries (pat with a kitchen towel) or they mush up really fast.2.When you melt chocolate in the microwave, it's easy to burn it if you keep cooking it until it loses its shape. When the chocolate chips look glossy, stir them and micro on in short increments until it stirs smooth. You have to serve these within the day because the heat from the chocolate makes the berries skin go squishy before long. :)
Excellent and so simple! Don't add shortening or oil or milk, don't add a thing. Other recipes I tried turned out with the chocolate too mushy. This dried on beautifully with a good crunch. Used semi-sweet and would recommend staying with bitter or semi. The sweetness of dark or milk chocolate overpowers the fruit and makes it taste bitter. That's why bitter or semi works so well. My husband and children devoured these and husband asked if I'd bought them or made them. He thought I spent ages on them. What a keeper. Simple, decadent and delicious.
Chocolate Tuxedos If you are looking for ooo’s and aaaaaa’s this is a fabulous crowd pleaser. Dip each strawberry into tempered white chocolate (either completely or just the side you will be presenting face up). Allow these to dry. Next, dip both sides (on the left and right of the white chocolate) in your choice of tempered dark, bittersweet, or milk chocolate to create a “V” of white chocolate in the center. Using either a piping bag with a tiny tip or parchment piping bag, pipe a tiny bowtie at the top of the white chocolate and two or three buttons with the chocolate of your choice. Note: Tempering can be very intimidating, but you will be well rewarded for taking the extra time if you plan on eating these at room temperature (you get the full flavor of the strawberry this way). Otherwise, just melt the chocolate and keep the strawberries refrigerated until serving. Enjoy!
I USED SEMISWEET CHOCOLATE (CHOCOLATE CHIPS) AND THIS RECIPE CAME OUT GREAT! IT CAN'T GET ANY EASIER AND EVERYONE RAVED ABOOUT THEM!
Everyone is so impressed with these! I cant believe how simple it is. I buy the huge bag of Chocolate Chips at Costco for about $7 and the Strawberries are usually on sale at Safeway. My microwave even has a 'Melt Chocolate' setting which runs for 2.5 minutes and stops half way for you to stir. I find the toothpicks to be too short and thin for the big Strawberries, use the candy sticks! Make sure to dry the Strawberries with a paper towel or the Chocolate wont stick when you dip!
A nice quick dessert on a summer's evening. I prefer semi-sweet chips and used 1 T. of shortening as suggested by another reviewer. Definitely use a toothpick to insert at the top of each one so you don't burn your fingers. I find the double boiler method on the stove is easier because it keeps the chocolate at a consisent temp. and smooth so you don't have to stop and reheat several times.
I use Ghirardelli dark chocolate for this one. i dip one side of the strawberry in the chocolate and place it on wax paper opposite side down. throw them in the freezer for 2 minutes to seal the outside and stop the chocolate from dripping. then into the fridge. Beautiful!
There is an easy way to dip the strawberries. Use a two sharp-ended toothpick (common in Asian supermarkets). Stick one side to the stem of the strawberry and hold both the stem and toothpick together so you get a better grip on the strawberry during dipping. Now the professional looking part... you find a flat styrofoam board and you stick the other end of the toothpick to this foam board. So you essentially have all these chocolate dipped-side strawberries facing up. Place them in the fridge. You can also decorate them because the chocolate side are facing you. Hope this info helps.
I made this recipe a dozen times and each time they were a big hit! I wash and dry my strawberries. Use milk chocolate chips instead of bittersweet and skip the shortening. Microwave 30 seconds at a time until melted and mix together. I also use almond slivers that I crush and dip the chocolate covered strawberries in before refridgerating. Make sure to use wax paper lined sheet to put the strawberries on so they will just peel off and not stick to the plate. I have also used white chocolate chips and added sprinkles and caramel syrup.
This was tooooooo easy for how beautiful and tasty they turn out! I used semisweet choc chips melted for 45 seconds in the microwave in a glass measuring cup, then just poked a wooden BBQ skewer thru where the stem was. Dipped the strawberries right in the same glass measuring cup, scooted them off the stick right onto wax paper lined cookie sheet. Melted a little white baking chips in a glass cup, put in a sandwich baggie and clipped the tip off. Drizzled over the strawberries and VOILA instant elegance! I will be doing this again and again I am sure (they taste great too!!)
I looked at the pictures of the little Tuxedo strawberries and thought they looked adorable but difficult to make. I wanted them to finish off my husband’s birthday cake. Firstly I made sure the strawberries were at room temperature and dry before proceeding. I used chocolate bark as I always find it easier to deal with. I brought myself an electric fondue and its perfect for this job, it really did make it so much easier. Whenever I have used a double boiler in the past, I always found it difficult to work with. These tasted just gorgeous and now I know how easy they are to make I will be making these all the time! *Note* The only thing I will say is to use the day they are made, I stored mine in the fridge overnight and they became very wet and full of condensation. Ok but not as good as the day before!
The only tip I would like to pass on to make dipping easier. I like to put a toothpick in the stem and dip into chocolate, then stick the other end of the toothpick into a emptied closed egg carton to let the chocolate-dipped strawberries set.
These are delicious! I used to make them at a restaurant I worked at. I would use semi-sweet chocolate. I never actually measured it out. It can burn in the microwave so keep an eye on it. Stirring every 30 seconds is usually best to avoid that. My microwave can melt 1 cup of chocolate chips in about 1 minute. If the chocolate is too thick I add a little bit of veg. oil and stir. After the chocolate hardens melting some white chocolate and drizzling it with a fork on the hardened chocolate is also pretty. Or, another one we did was a tuxedo pattern with the chocolate. Look it up! :)
This was so easy and so delicious. I added a couple of pieces of mint chocolate for the extra bite and 1 tbsp Tenderflake for the shine. Since I had lots of melted chocolate, I also dipped other fruits such as oranges, kiwi, and banana. On some of them, I sprinkled finely crushed almonds. So yummy. My fav. were bananas.
Fantastic. So easy. First to go at parties. One tip. Don't leave them in the refrigerator too long. They start to sweat and the chocolate gets a little funky.
Awesome and so simple (great on bananas, peaches, and apples too)! Used semi-sweet chips and microwaved them in 30 second increments until melted. I will never do this any other way!
I make these once in a while. I like to use almond bark but still a simple and easy to do.
works perfectly - make sure your berries are 100% dry and eat them the same day if possible. I didnt refrigerate mine because I didnt want 'bloom' and they worked well, though the chocolate didnt have that 'snap' (but tasted fantastic).
What's better than dark chocolate covered strawberries? Ones that are also layered with coconut, pecans, and melted butterscotch! "Double-dipping" is a great way to add intrigue to an already delicious classic. Butterscotch chips don't melt too well, but you can still swirl some on there--it gives a great marbleized effect & tastes great. Keys to dipping any fruit--> use good quality chocolate (dark melts the best), dip fruit only when they're thoroughly dried, and have a wax paper-lined cookie sheet ready to pop into the fridge once all the goodies are dipped.
So simple to make that it requires no explanation, no tips or tricks. This is one of those dessert "recipes" that has a huge pay-off for very little effort. Not to mention a lot less expensive than buying them!
Delicious and beautiful!
Follw directions as written, and you CAN'T go wrong. It boggles my mind that people actually make changes to something so good and simple as this. If you like strawberries and you like choclate you will no doubt love this recipe.
These were so easy and delicious! I used 1 bag ghirardelli semi sweet premium baking chips and one bar ghirardelli intense dark (60%). I bought 2 packages regular strawberries, threw the few mushy ones to the chickens. I melted chocolate and dipped as directed. I did use the fork method as described by another reviewer to add fancy white chocolate stripes to my berries. I had a little dark chocolate left over so I poured it onto the wax paper next to the berries (ghirardelli is to expensive and yummy to waste) and let it cool into a dark chocolate glob, lol. My husband loved these for valentines day desert. I sent the leftovers to work with him to give to his boss and coworkers. Everyone loved these and were impressed that they were home made!
YUM! I followed the directions in the tempering article http://allrecipes.com/howto/tempering-chocolate/detail.aspx using semi-sweet chocolate and it had a nice gloss to it and dried nice, but it was rather thick to work with. Maybe it was because I used semi-sweet chips? I did NOT add anything like shortening or butter to the chocolate, I think that effects the drying and hardening of the chocolate.
Chocolate dipped strawberries are delicious, and this is one of the most easy recipies I have tried. I used three pounds of strawberries and 18 blocks of 'Baker's' Bittersweet chocolate and had very little extra chocolate go to waste. I like to slice the strawberries to about a quarter of an inch, dip them, then use (once hardened) as a topping for ice cream, cheesecake, and strawberry short-cake. A word to the wise - chocolate will burn *very* quickly, so I would recommend using a double-boiler rather than a microwave for increased control over the chocolate's melting rate.
Made these for Valentines day and they were a big hit. I dipped some with white chocolate to look like tuxedos. Very easy. One lb of strawberries took one 12 oz bag of semisweet chocolate chips.
The first time I made chocolate strawberries without the shortening, the chocolate broke off as I was eating them. With the shortening it made the chocolate a little more maleable and it didn't break off as easily. I definitely recommend using the semi-sweet chocolate chips, and I used the microwave technique rather than the double boiler (as I hate my electric stove). Heat at 50% for 20s, and stir after every 20s. I will definitely use this recipe again, and again! Everyone has loved it :)
Easy and great! Used dark chocolate chips in the microwave. Besides the strawberries, I dipped dried apricots and dried pineapple. I made chocolate covered pretzels with various toppings. I took it to a party and got rave reviews.
It takes some practice getting the strawberries evenly coated in the chocolate. The first batch didn't exactly turn out pretty, but they tasted good.
simple, easy, delicious! I used 60% cocoa. SO GOOD!
I experimented with several chocolate covered strawberry recipes this week and this one worked great. I did not place in the refrigerator and just left them on my counter to harden. This is so easy, my kids were helping make some and even requested this as an afterschool snack. We tried other things to dip including grapes and gummy bears (those were awesome).
Can't go wrong with chocolate and strawberries! Used Ghirardelli 60% bittersweet chips & smothered every red speck of strawberry... Rinsed before without drying well... okay for first few, but be sure to have dry to avoid getting chocolate "chalky" and not sticking well to strawberries!! And I'm sure the chocolate will drip less if strawberries are chilled before dipping! Set up pretty quickly in fridge! Not too sweet! Father's Day dessert.
Turned out perfect!
I was prepared for a big mess, but this was ridiculously easy. I mixed one bag of semi-sweet chips with one bag of dark chocolate chips and it was enough for 3 large packs of strawberries. You MUST use dry strawberries. Wonderful!!
simply fantastic
Simple and beautiful and delicious! It's a perfect mother's day gift for my mom, who always seems to be on a diet (they are fresh fruit!). These rock and now I will laugh at all the commercials for $40 boxes of these, because these are so easy!
What a treat! I made these for my hubby for Valentine's Day. I used all dark chocolate and added a tablespoon of unsalted sweet cream butter and 3 tbsp. heavy cream to give it a little gloss. After they set up for about 30 minutes in the fridge, I mixed up some cream cheese and powerded sugar and piped some decoration onto them. My husband thought I bought them from a local chocolate shop! I can't wait until it is strawberry picking time...yum! Thanks!
What a quick & easy way to make a big impression! I melted Hersey's Special Dark and Ghirardelli Bittersweet morsels in a large glass measuring cup in the micro. (I had alot of strawberries to dip!) After dipping I placed the strawberries in large disposable Reynolds cake tins, lined with parchment, then popped them into the fridge for a while. Right before leaving the house, I lightly dusted them with powdered sugar for a little oomph. They were a huge hit with my daughters track team! Next time I'll try drizzling white chocolate over the dark...I'm so glad i tried this recipe!
Very good, much better with dark chocolate
Fun and easy to prepare! All you have to do is just dip and then wait till it hardens. If you dip chilled strawberries with chocolate, the chocolate will harden itself within seconds! And if time allows, use a double boiler to melt chocolate. It wont take long and you wont burn your chocolate as well. It's a wonderful recipe for those who need a last-minute gift for valentine's day or christmas.
Try inserting a toothpick into stem end to make dipping easier.
Chocolate and strawberries...two of my favorite things!
These are great. I added one teaspoon oil. Great for any occasion.
My wife and I love it.
I absolutely LOVED it!
Honestly, does one really need a recipe for chocolate dipped strawberries? Apparently I do! Well whatever the case...these were super fabulous and the perfect idea for Valentine's Day!
So easy and a head-turner nonetheless. I refrigerated the strawberries and served them cold. Not one was left and everyone loved them. One caveat, I took the dipped berries off the wax paper too soon -- some of the chocolate stuck to my serving tray.
White chocolate does not work well in this recipe.
These are great!
Very easy to make. Simple and delicious.
These were so easy and delicious. I can't wait to make them again!
This is a no brainer in my opinion. Milk chocolate tastes best and you can drizzle white chocolate on top if you wish. I have been making these for quite some time and they are always a hit at any event, I think because people don't expect it. I put as much chocolate on my strawberries as possible! Mmmmmm....
OH my gosh. So easy and so much prettier than when I've tried making them in the past. I also used canola oil instead of shortening, and it makes the chocolate much smoother and easier to handle. I also did a small batch with white chocolate chips, which burn faster. From Hershey's site - microwave them at 50% power for 1.5 minutes only and then stir (this is when I added the oil); microwave further if needed in SHORT increments. These were so beautiful and tasty!
This is an easy, fast, delicious, elegant, and healthy recipe. Just make sure you do melt the chocolate in the microwave or over hot water. I thought I could save time by melting the chocolate over low heat on the stove, but, that was a bad idea! Do it the right way and you will be glad you found this recipe.
Delicious! I did not add the shortening as suggested and they were amazing! Only difference is we used 60% cacao so the dark chocolate with the sweet strawberries were a perfect match. I will be making these more often! Yum!
Perfect.
Fun and easy and delicious. I drizzled some melted white chocolate over the dark chocolate. A really fun Valentine's Day dinner dessert (served with a nice dry red wine).
I don't understand how something SO EASY can be SO AWESOME! I just melted semi-sweet chocolate chips in the microwave and then dipped the strawberries in that. If you place them on wax paper and keep them in the freezer for only 5-10 minutes, they're ready in no time.
Great recipe! Made it exactly as written and it came out perfectly!
Thanks for the idea! They are wonderful and spooning on the chocolate helps when there is no stem. I melted dark high quality chocolate bars for this one.
Very good, make sure to dry them off before dipping them! I haven't had a chance to directly compare with a recipe using shortening, but I don't think that it would be necessary to add it...just extra fat that you don't really need.
Not difficult at all! Super sweet strawberries help make this even better, but even my mother in law was impressed as is! and that takes a lot!
Really good! Although 5 ounces is too much for one pint of strawberries. I ended up wasting a few ounces of the Ghiradelli chocolate I bought, which is expensive. A great dessert for Valentines Day!
There's very little in the world more pleasurable than a fresh sweet strawberry dipped in high quality bittersweet chocolate! : )
yummo
This recipe was delicious it was simple and very easy. I bought these two a luncheon and my mother thought that I did so much and that this was so complicated however nothing could have been simplier. I use these to decorate the tops of cakes or pies .
who doesn't like choc. covered strawberries - i was just stunned at how easy it all was.
These turned out beautifully and SOOOOO tasty! Great recipe :)
So simple, delicious, cheap and they are even sort of good for you! Why haven't I been making these sooner? I'll never pay for another chocolate covered strawberry ever again.
the best!
Fabulous! I added 2T shortening, to thin the chocolate out a bit. It's probably a good idea to eat within 24 hrs of making, b/c the strawberries tend to get mushy. I used marachino cherries too, which was a great idea.
This is quite a good recipe. U can try n use other fruits. ie: Apples, Pears, Watermelon, etc :D
This is a really simple treat! I like to roll mine in shredded coconut or crushed nuts. It makes them look more professional, and they just taste amazing!
A great sweet treat after a meal. My 5 year old asks for these for dessert at least once a week! Very easy to make.
Came out perfect and went well with Asti. Thanks
So simple. I used a reviewer's suggestion to make sure strawberries are dry and room temp before dipping. My strawberries turned out really well, I used white chocolate to dip them in, but you really can use any chocolate.
These were simple but messy. Tasted great but the first few were. . . not so pretty looking. Will do again for a special occasion but probably not too often.
I tried these for Valentines day and they came out really good!
Use small bamboo skewers, let the strawberries dry and roll them in either crushed/chopped almonds, pecans, macadamias - I had alot of fun with this project!!!
Easy recipe! I was looking for a way to use up some strawberries from the weekend. I used some Ghirardelli semi-sweet baking chocolate. Very good!
Delicious and easy to make! I use dark chocolate chips and cool on parchment paper. Everyone loves them.
Very good and extremely easy to make! Will definetly make again!
easy and yummy
This recipe was very easy, the only problem I had was that the chocolate dries very hard and cracks off when eatting. But they were still very tasty. And I will make them again.
My new favorite dessert for serving guests. I thought 2 strawberries per person was plenty as an after dinner treat. Wow was I wrong! Make more than you think! Loved it with dark chocolate! Kids did too.
Very easy! And they vanished in minutes!
fast easy and fun. never knew it could be so easy.
Delicious - as most things dipped in chocolate are! These were also incredibly easy, as I made a few with my almost four year-old daughter for a special treat, and she had a blast making (and eating) these strawberries. My only regret was not having any white chocolate on hand to melt and drizzle to make these even prettier. I'll make sure I do next time I make these for a special occasion.
I used a bar of ghirardelli square chocolates (82% cacao) and half a bar of hershey's dark chocolate (the large kind). did NOT dip them, rather spooned melted chocolate on top of them and laid them down on plastic wrap. how did i melt them? boiled a small pot of water and placed another metal bowl on top of that while stirring with a spatula...after spooning chocolate on the strawberries and laying it down on the plastic wrapped cookie sheet pan, i popped it in the fridge. PERFECT! it made a dozen chocolate covered strawberries :)
Two words to describe this: EFFORTLESS; and DELICIOUS! There is absolutely no reason to purchase over-priced-ready-made choc. strawberries! Plus its fun:)
EASY to make, STUNNING to look at, and DELICIOUS to eat! YUM! Thank you Colin for sharing!
I have always loved the store bought ones, but that canbe an expensive treat. This was so easy and a great treat. Thank you and my husband thanks you.
I ended up using milk chocolate chips. And then took someone's advice to melt white chocolate and drizzle over top. So easy and so good!
Made exactly as written. Absolutely delicious! What could be better than strawberries with chocolate?
So simple, so good!. My 8 yr. old daughter made these!
You know you can't go wrong.
quick and easy..
