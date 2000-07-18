Chocolate Strawberries

I have been doing this on my own for years. I just thought I would include some other information I hope might help some out. Make sure to use room temperature, washed and thoroughly dried strawberries. Often I will go to the local specialty market where I can hand pick individual strawberries to get the perfect size and shape. I bring them home, wash and let them dry. I generally hold mine by the stem into the chocolate and spoon the chocolate over them...I learned from experience that often when dipping them the stem will break off otherwise...so mine are more chocolate covered strawberries than chocolate dipped. I then place mine on wax paper lined trays. Sometimes I drizzle mine with some melted white chocolate for an elegant touch. Then I refrigerate about an hour. Be sure to use high qualtiy chocolate...and no need to add shortening either. I never liked it that way (some recipes call for it) I personally don't like using it because of the trans fat. They don't last long! And, they are wonderful for parties!

