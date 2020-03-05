Warm Winter Citrus Dessert

Rating: 4.07 stars
15 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 6
  • 4 star values: 6
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 0

This is a lovely blend of citrus fruit and pineapple. Just right for after all the over-indulgence of holiday desserts. Light, healthy and delicious!

By Dianemwj

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
cook:
5 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven's broiler and set the oven rack about 6 inches from the heat source.

  • Place the grapefruit sections, orange sections, and pineapple chunks into an 8x8-inch baking dish. Stir the brown sugar and butter together in a small bowl, and scatter the butter mixture evenly across the fruit.

  • Broil the fruit until the sugar is bubbly, 5 to 6 minutes. Allow to cool for several minutes before serving warm.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
279 calories; protein 2.2g; carbohydrates 58.2g; fat 5.9g; cholesterol 15.3mg; sodium 49mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (16)

Most helpful positive review

DeniseKantner
Rating: 5 stars
10/06/2010
Light, delicious and just perfect! I added 1/2 cup coconut to the mix. As our youngest daughter used to say, "all gone!" Read More
Helpful
(22)

Most helpful critical review

Mary Neault Zavitz
Rating: 2 stars
01/22/2013
Wow...I followed this closely....even used only one grapefruit. Not sure what happened but all we could taste was the grapefruit. Very acidic and bitter. Sorry this turned out the way it did....thought it was a good way to get some vitamin C during the winter. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
JodiJean
Rating: 4 stars
02/11/2018
Easy and refreshing not too sweet. I added coconut too. Read More
Gitti
Rating: 5 stars
01/18/2016
I can't eat grapefruit but made it with just oranges and pineapple. Delicious! I will add some coconut next time. Read More
