Warm Winter Citrus Dessert

Light, delicious and just perfect! I added 1/2 cup coconut to the mix. As our youngest daughter used to say, "all gone!"
This is extremely close to a wonderful Weight Watchers recipe I used to use back in the late 90's! So happy to have found it again! I use canned mandarin oranges (no sugar added) and the red/white grapefruit you can get in a jar (refrigerated). It's so much easier than trying to cut out the sections from the whole fruit! I use a little less butter, and a mix of brown sugar and sugar substitute. To top it off I add a few tablespoons of chopped pecans! Wonderful and only 3 points for a 1/2 cup serving! Great warm as is or as a topping on low fat frozen vanilla yogurt!
We enjoyed this dish a lot although we served it as part of our meal rather than dessert! I used canned pineapple and diced up my oranges and grapefruit.
This is a nice change for a way to serve fruit. My SIL sent up a box of oranges and grapefruit from their trees in Florida. I happen to have fresh pineapple already cleaned and in the fridge. I fixed this for a quick breakfast. I liked it and the brown sugar did tone down the tartness of the grapefruit. It was nice for a change but I still prefer my fruit fresh cold and without sugar.
I served this dessert as a warmed topping on lemon sorbet. To make it healthier instead of 1/2 Cup of sugar I used 1 teaspoon of organic sucanat dried sugar cane juice (a brown sugar). It was light and refreshing.
If you're looking for a sweet dessert this isn't it. If you're looking for a tasty and different fruit salad this is perfect. We also added 1/2 C coconut to the topping mix like DeniseKanter suggested and the coconut made it extra tasty. We probably would have rated it only 3 stars without the coconut. I'll probably regularly start making this whenever we get grapefruit in our CSA box but since I'm not a huge grapefruit fan in the future I'll probably up the orange and pineapple and reduce the grapefruit.
Wow...I followed this closely....even used only one grapefruit. Not sure what happened but all we could taste was the grapefruit. Very acidic and bitter. Sorry this turned out the way it did....thought it was a good way to get some vitamin C during the winter.
Easy and refreshing not too sweet. I added coconut too.
I can't eat grapefruit but made it with just oranges and pineapple. Delicious! I will add some coconut next time.