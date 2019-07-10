Tuna and Chickpea Salad
Light and refreshing tuna salad that can be eaten as a main dish or served with pita chips as an appetizer. For meatier salad, add one more can of undrained tuna. You can also add drained, chopped artichoke hearts.
This was freaking awesome. Really super yummy. I actually ate all four servings, just right out of the bowl, but I'm not ashamed. Everything went together perfectly and seriously was a party in my mouth. YUM, DUDE! Next time, I'd like to try this stuffed in a hollowed out tomato or red pepper, and adding the artichoke hearts as suggested by the recipe's author. NOTE: I did use organic ingredients when I could and a small lemon. I rolled the lemon on the countertop while pushing down slightly so I could get the most juice out of it.Read More
Please note my poor rating is no reflection on the recipe itself but rather posted as a warning to budget-conscious cooks (like me) who might try to make this with lesser ingredients. You cannot make this recipe with regular .99 canned tuna and store brand feta...well, you can...but... With so few ingredients, those you use must be of the best quality. Don't skimp, or you'll regret it.Read More
Very light and filling. I always use tuna in water and it was still very flavorful. It really didn't even need salt and pepper as the onion added so much. Will keep in my favorites file. Thanks!
This was absolutely fantastic! I made it to the recipe. My only substitutions were adding lemon peel from the fresh lemon and since I didn't have tuna in olive oil, I used two packets of low-sodium tuna + 1 Tbsp Olive Oil. I also went with the author's suggestion of adding drained, chopped artichoke hearts. Since my husband is on Phase 1 of South Beach, we served this over lettuce and it made a perfect light dinner on a hot, summer night. The lemon gives the perfect amount of brightness and the red onion that added zing! Thank you so much for a fabulous recipe!!!
Easy to make and really tasty. I hate olives, so I added onion and red bell pepper. I'll have a little in a pita for lunch tomorrow. YUM!
This was quite good but I added a few things that for my taste made it GREAT. I added capers, lemon zest, sundried tomatoes, English cucumber. Didn't have red onion substituted yellow onion and didn't have fresh parsley. Husband loved it too! He didn't know he liked chickpeas! This will be a regular dis at our house.
VERY healthy and satisfying dish. I got tuna from Trader Joes marinaded with lemon and salt/pepper instead of adding it to the salad. I would suggest using only 1/4 of red onion. Delish!
Not sure what makes this salad so good, but it is delicious!!! The only thing I left out was the black olives because I didn't have any on hand. I added some fresh diced jalapeno to give it a little kick. I didn't have the tuna in oil so I just added a little oil (you can control how much oil this way). Yummmy will be making this again. I didn't have much feta cheese, def. use the feta makes it so much better.
I live alone and have a very busy job, plus I am Type II diabetic so I needed to find some recipes that would be not just healthy but very quick and easy to make. This is, hands down, the best thing I have found yet. I experimented a bit by throwing in a stalk of celery, and some good quality hot salsa, and it was as delicious as anything I've tasted in years!
The BEST tuna salad EVER. This should be renamed "Tuscan Tuna Salad." I made a double batch the first time I tried this (used 3 cans tuna). Added a full 1/2 cup fresh lemon juice (3 lemons). Added 1 c. chopped artichoke hearts (they were oil packed and even drained added enough oil to my tuna canned in water to achieve moistness and good flavor). Don't eat this salad until it has melded for a day. Absolutely unbelievably bright, fresh, satisfying...all who tried consumed huge quantities. Excellent to use for stuffing in a vine ripened tomato. I would not delete any of the ingredient...especially the fresh parsley and in the full amount called for. This particular combination of zingy red onion, salty black olives (used kalamata for a total tuscan treat), fresh zesty parsley, zippy fresh lemons, robust chickpeas and good old tuna absolutely LOVE each other. The feta is just the crown jewel. GO Krissy G!
This sounded so... interesting... but I have to say it is pretty good. I don't really like tuna but it's good for you so I'm trying to eat it. I used tuna in water, drained and then added olive oil. I also used 2 cans of tuna, omitted the onion and used onion powder instead, dried parsley 4 oz of feta cheese. It's pretty good in Ritz crackers!
A quick and easy dinner. I will make this again.
easy and tasty :) I added a little more olive oil and lemon juice.. (I used fresh chickpeas that had been cooked and frozen then thawed) so they where a little drier than canned.. very good..will make 1000times more :)..oh and I had the artichoke with it! Perfect..and healthy
Very good! I too used tuna in water and added a small amount of olive oil. Very light and refreshing salad! Thanks for the recipe
This was DELICIOUS!! I didn't have black olives, italian parsley, or lemon. . . but instead I used green olives, dried italian herbs and red wine vinegar. It was amazing!! The friends who ate it with me also agreed. The only problem with my substitutions was the color- it was really bland looking.
Great hearty salad! I used tuna canned in water and I added olive oil , chopped tomatoes, fresh garlic. This is a keeper!
Veryy good and light ! Just made it after working out for dinner, taste very good light on stomace. Will make again thanks for reciepe :-)
Delicious! I made with dark tuna with oil. I put it in whole wheat bread and made sandwiches for my big boys
Very good recipe. I used green onion instead of red and also tuna canned in water instead of oil. I did add an extra can of tuna and 1 tsp. of olive oil. Flavor was great! We stuffed Whole wheat pita pockets and it was delicious. Next time I will probably add more feta, just a personal preference. Will definitely make again, and even take to parties for side dish.
This is a great recipe because it is pretty cheap and only takes minutes to put together. It also has a lot of flavor for something so simple. I left out the parsley and used 4 oz. feta. I ate it by itself rather than in a sandwich or over lettuce.
My daughter and I really, really loved this. We can't figure out why; it's definitely a "sum is greater than its parts" recipe! Even better the next day. We omitted the olives and used tuna in water but added a Tbls of olive oil. GREAT!
Deeeelicioussss.. I had it on a cracker just now and it tastes just RIGHT.
very tasty. used goat cheese instead of feta because it's what i had on had. still delicious.
Cannot wait to make this again. Very surprising (spring/summer time) flavor. Made some pitas and stuffed it inside for lunch the next day.
I made this recipe after I just finished making a batch of fresh garbanzo beans in my slow cooker. I did not have Italian tuna, however, I followed the advice of other reviewers and used a T of olive oil and added it to water-packed albacore. I also substituted spinach for flat-leaf parsley and yellow onion for red as I had none on hand. This recipe is delicious! I can hardly wait to make it using the original ingredients! Well worth making!
This was light, refreshing, and delicious! I added the artichokes as suggested. This was great for dinner on a warm night.
Very delicious, low fat and easy to do recipe. I will definitely eat again.
Love this recipe, but didn't use feta and substituted capers for olives. Taste great...
I love, love, love this recipe!!! I’ve made this many times now, sometimes I add artichoke hearts, sometimes not, it’s always good- followed as written.
It was good and I did like it. It was a little basic for me so I won't be making it again. I think it needs more flavor overall. Very easy to make.
Easy, healthy tasty
I make this quit a bit but always use albacore tuna in water. I also add 1/2 diced red pepper, 3 stalks celery (diced), balsamic vinegar (2 Tbsp) and olive oil (2 Tbsp) to jazz it up! Always refreshing and very filling.
This was so much better than I thought it would be! It was perfect to make up quick and have for a fast dinner with Romaine wraps, and it made wonderful leftovers!
Fantastic. Didn't change a thing. I served this with a tomato.onion,and cucumber salad, and Triscuits. I make this often. One more thing, DOUBLE the recipe!
Delicious lunch on a bed of romaine lettuce. Really nice "greek salad" feel with the hardiness of the protein tuna and beans. Think it will be even better for tomorrow's lunch.
Krissy, so sorry not to have rated this earlier! Shame on me for using this recipe so many times and not sharing my love for it. Cuban husband loves it, I have made it for Italians on the amalfi coast and my family from Ohio! It is great, can use lime for the Cuban, lemons for the Italians, goat cheese in a pinch, very very very good!
I'm eating this as I type, it's delicious! I used unseasoned white tuna because it's what I had on hand. I also added tomatoes. Instead of using French dressing, I used an avocado, cilantro, and green onion dressing.
I used navy beans instead and added chopped tomatoes was very filling light and tasty
This was delicious made exactly as indicated.
Addictive!
Easy and pretty darn good.
Super simple to throw together for a quick lunch. I found it tasted even better the next day. I used less onion than called for (about 1/3 of a medium onion), personal preference. I thought it could use a bit more feta, so next time I'll add a couple more tablespoons. I used Genova Yellowfin tuna - yum! Healthy and filling, I'd make this again.
I followed the basic ingredients but didn't measure anything, just did everything to taste and added celery. Had mine on a lightly toasted kaiser roll and it was fantastic. I usually open a can, drain them, throw some french dressing and grated cheese on them but I was getting bored with it. Thanks for this awesome recipe!!
So quick and easy and super tasty!! Will make this again and again and again!!
This salad is DE-LIC-IOUS!!!! I would not mind mind making this over and over again. It's quick, it's simple and very inexpensive. I just used items that I already had in the pantry. The flavor is zesty but not overwhelming, the perfect balance.
wonderful and so easy!
Love this recipe, it's so delicious and fresh. I did substitute a few things based on what I had on hand green vs. black olives and cilantro vs. parsley. I also added finely chopped english cucumber and red pepper for color and nutrition!
