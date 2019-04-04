Rich Make-Ahead Turkey Gravy

If you're like me, I can't stand the last-minute rush and expectations in making the turkey gravy. You have one shot and it better be good! Well, this takes out all the stress of that mad dash. This gravy base can be frozen or refrigerated for five days and is honestly the best turkey gravy I've ever had. You dirty a few pots and pans, but it sure beats the rush of preparing it on Thanksgiving Day. Let me know what you think. Bon appetite!
Review update: I make this every year and it's a lifesaver for me. Just wanted to share that I could not find turkey wings anywhere this year so I used a pack of two turkey drumsticks, and the gravy came out just as good as it always has! This recipe was a life saver for me, I struggle with gravy and get so stressed out! I made this the day before Thanksgiving as I was prepping as much as I could for the meal. It roasted and simmered for hours and the house smelled just like a glorious turkey was in the oven. I did add some poultry seasoning to the blend. The gravy came out awesomely delicious and all I did at serving time was reheat in a saucepan and whisked in a spoonful or two of the turkey drippings from the roasting pan. Excellent recipe, thanks!
Made this gravy starting yesterday. I let the broth sit over night in the fridge to let the fat congeal. I just finished making it and I made it just like the recipe states. It lacks flavor. It is VERY flat and needs more seasoning. I'm hoping when I add the turkey drippings it will taste better
This is 5-Star Restaurant kind of Gravy! The only reason that I'm giving this a 4 instead of a 5 is because you need to change your recipe description to warn that this isn't for beginning cooks. The instructions nor ingredients aren't difficult, but this took me (an ntermediate cook) over four hours, and five pots/pans/bowls, to complete. Scrumptious! Delicous! Best ever gravy! But a LOT of work.
A little work intensive, but worth it in the long run. I had to make a few revisions. I used a 1/2 a turkey breast as my local market didn't have wings OR legs, which made for less fat at the end. I used a whole stick of butter to substitue and spelt flour for wheat allergic family members. I think that gave it a nice, earthy flavor. I also kept the onions from the roasting in the gravy for continued flavor. I also used lots of fresh thyme as it grows in my kitchen. I will keep and use this recipe again. Very nice!
First online review I've ever written because this recipe is fantastic! Last year I was exhausted and smelly by the time I was done making the gravy before Thanksgiving dinner. And for all my efforts the gravy was just so so. This year I hoped to change up my game and made this recipe 3 days in advance then froze it and hoped for the best. I doubled the amount and I had plenty of gravy (I had 25 for dinner). The consistency was very velvety and smooth. I used thighs instead of wings and got very little fat, but I thought that to be a good thing. It reheated beautifully and I received many compliments. It tasted very good and it was such a pleasureto have that step of dinner completed, made things much easier. Will make again and again and share this recipe with everyone.
I scaled this back to 6 because there were only 4 of us. I wish I'd kept it at 10 or 12 because for all the work this took to prepare, I got only about 1.5 cups gravy! I ended up having to add a package of gravy mix and additional pan drippings in. However! Having said that, it was easily the best gravy I have ever tasted! I used most of a small Butterball turkey I had in the freezer (could not find wings anywhere!) but still did not get a lot of fat out of it. I had to use a lot of butter. SO, because I cannot seem to make gravy out of turkey drippings, I will probably use this recipe again. It did get rave reviews, but it was a lot of work, even when prepping the day before the big meal.
This has been my go to turkey gravy recipe for a few years. Yummy! I did cut out a pan this year though. I roasted the turkey wings and vegis in an 8 qt la cruset pan. Reserved the wings and vegis than proceeded with the wine in the same la cruset. Basically, the only pans I used were the La Cruset, a large bowl and colander for straining the broth. I also used an immersion blender to blend the carmelized vegis into the finished gravy for even richer results. I also add the rec. turkey drippings just before serving. I LOVE THIS RECIPE!!!!!
First, let me say I have never , ever made gravy that didn't come from a jar or powder mix. This turned out great. Reminded me of my Gram's gravy. I'd give it 4.5 stars, as I thought it needed some other seasoning beside S&P, but I don't know what would improve the taste. This will definately be tradition from now on
I am so grateful for this recipe as I struggle every year to "get the gravy done"! We are attending a Turkey Fry party this year and friends will be deep frying our bird so I was forced to make my gravy ahead of time and boy am I glad I did! "Rich" is an understatement! I did add a little Rosemary when I added the Thyme but that is the only change I made!
This is a really delicious gravy. I re-sized the recipe to 12, and my gravy came out a little thin, so I had to do the cornstarch thing. I'd adjust the fat/flour upwards even when sizing downwards in the future (and sometimes you just can't get exactly 3 lbs of meat without making a special request!) I'd never used wine in gravy before and I really liked it. Thanks for the recipe, this will be a hit this Thanksgiving!
OK, so I'm a few days ahead of Thanksgiving 2013. But my gravy is made and in the freezer, loving it. Blended all the veggies in the gravy and I am just waiting for the day to arrive. This gravy is so easy (on a day with nothing else to do, maybe doing my washing) and the house smells very good. I used thighs this year. Made a sandwich spread with the nice flavored meats, so that is another plus. I will always use this recipe. Thank you ever so much benwa, I am still getting kudos for last years gravy.
Very messy and time consuming but worth the effort. I did use Asti (dessert wine) because I'm not a fan of dry white wine. Also, I used "Chicken Stock" for the chicken broth. In addition, I used 3/4 cup of this for "Awesome Sausage, Apple, and Cranberry Stuffing" to sub for the 3/4 cup turkey stock needed for the recipe.
Wow, that was a lot of work for gravy. I had to double it because I was having 17 people over for Thanksgiving. Followed everything else exactly but after a half dozen pots and pans, and a garbage nearly filled with turkey wing parts and vegetable remnants, hopefully this will be a 4 hours well spent. (Actually closer to 5). It tastes better than anything canned so hopefully this will earn me kudos at Thanksgiving. :)
WOW! Fantastic. So rich and smooth, great flavour and texture. The roux took 3 - 4 min to start to turn golden;. When I first started adding the stock it looked like chocolate fondue but in the end the proportion was perfect. All my guests raved about it, I will definitely keep coming back to this technique.
I tried this recipe last Thanksgiving and was so pleased that it's on the menu again this year. It's a bit time consuming, but the results are worth it. And, since you can do it days ahead, the time spent isn't that big a deal. The family voted it best gravy ever. I used some of the meat in the gravy, and also in dressing casseroles that I put together while the main bird was in the oven. Big time saver!
I keep thinking that this was so much work that I probably won't do it again, but then every time I taste the gravy, I think, "Well..." It was fantastic!!!!! I did need some extra thickening help, so I mixed some flour into some extra chicken broth and mixed that in. On the other hand, I am new to gravy-making, so I can only assume that the need in the first place was due to something that I did wrong. Either way, it was delicious and got rave reviews all around! I was also able to cut up the turkey meat from the wings and make a yummy turkey salad, as the gravy didn't need another thing.
I made this gravy for my thanksgiving meal. I usually host for about 20 people, most who travel by plane to get to our house which leaves me with the entire menu and cooking. It was wonderful, flavor was no different than if I had made it the same day but what a time saver. I only wish I would have had this years ago. Will definatley do this again for the upcoming holidays.
I agree with the others that this does take some time to put together. I wound up with 8 cups of beautiful gravy. I did not have dry white wine, so I used white cooking wine. I felt that while this flavor added a richness to the gravy, that it overpowered the gravy a little too much for me. I would try this again sometime, but would substitute turkey or chicken stock for the white wine.
I made this last year and it was such a time-saver. This year all I could find were smoked turkey wings. We'll see how if turns out. Last year I simmered my wings in the broth/water until the meat was falling off the bone and used some of the chopped meat in the gravy. I love the flavor the white wine gives the gravy. As others have mentioned, it's a bit time-consuming, but it's not difficult to make. I'm making my gravy four days ahead of Thanksgiving this year while I'm watching football on t.v. Totally worth the time not to have to worry at the last minute about making gravy -- and the gravy is SO good!
I am not a gravy person but this was fantastic! Yes it does take a long time, but I was able to cook other things during the down time. I also was not able to find turkey wings so I used legs (3) and I found a package of necks! Wow what luck necks! Other than that I cut the recipe to 6- and like the others said I should of keep it at 32! Next time!
I love that you can make this a few weeks ahead of the big day, and stick it in the freezer! I tried really hard to find turkey parts last year to make this, and was never able to. Yesterday I found a package of Butterball turkey wings (3 wings, which was perfect for half a recipe), so I just made this. It is really tasty, and that one less thing for me to do on Thanksgiving day! Thanks for the recipe!
Excellent gravy. I did have to add a bit more chicken base to get a good taste, but the roasting of the turkey pieces were perfect... I did also have to add a bit more flour to make it thicker. Good taste and I'll make it again.
For half of the turkey I used SMOKED turkey drumsticks for a more intense gravy and I skimmed the fat and used the turkey fat as the roux for the thickening. I roasted for 90 minutes and simmered for 90 minutes before straining everything. Would NEVER buy store bought again after trying this.
This is easily the best gravy I've ever made! Yes, it takes a long time, but it's not really labor intensive. I did decide to put the cooked vegetables into the blender with some of the broth to liquefy them and then add the mixture to the gravy. I also added more thyme. I set the bowl in the frig overnight to allow the fat to congeal and made the thickened gravy the next day. So glad to have this done before Thanksgiving day!
I only used the veggies minus celery for the juices. I blended in the wing meat. In researching what wine to use, I found out you do NOT want wine that was stored in oak as it will make it bitter. White pepper might have been a good edition; I'll find out the next time! I did add some organic smoked paprika for a kiss of smoke. I will put the wings in the smoker the next time as well. If you made this close to the letter, you'll have a happy crowd!
Made this last year and just finished making it tonight for next week!! The absolute best gravy recipie I have ever come across!! Invaluable on Thanksgiving day to have the gravy done!! I do add more garlic and as another reviewer suggested I use an immersion blender and add the carmalized veggies!! Thank you!!!
This gravy has a beautiful color and texture. The quantity is amazing. It is time consuming but so worth it. I refrigerated it overnite for easier fat and drippings separation. The only addition I made was a nice splash of brandy, a dash of poultry seasoning, and a little fresh thyme. 3 days before T-Day and the gravy is ready! I'll save the new drippings for the next turkey I make.
I just finished making the gravy for Thanksgiving tomorrow( I also made this gravy last year.) I followed the recipe to a T. The only difference is my grocery store didnt have turkey wings so i used "party chicken wings" instead. I also opted for low sodium broth so it required quite a bit of salt added to it but it came out yummy. I save all the meat from the wings and all the veggies and freeze it, then i use all that roasted goodness for when i make homemade chicken noodle soup, no waste! Loads of work and dirty dishes but it is worth it.
Great flavor!... But so much work! That said...still better then having to fuss with the gravy on the big day...put it in my crock pot soon after I started my Bird...and only time I lifted the lid was to add a bit of fresh drippings when the bird was done. Hot, & ready to go, with out using up stove space or my time. I also did crockpot mashed potatoes, & between the 2, it gave me enough time to enjoy a glass of wine with my guests, instead of running around like a nut...in the home stretch! :-)
best gravy I've ever made. I followed the recipe and found it wonderful as is. Will definately make this my go to recipe. I thought the wine really gave it a rich flavor! It was a little time consuming but was well worth it and glad it made so much for the leftovers.
Great Flavor!!!! Unless I try one that totally exceeds this recipe, this will be my favorite "Go-To" Thanksgiving recipe from now on. It was so nice to have this already made and in the freezer. All I had to do come Thanksgiving was to thaw and heat up....such a relief! I will try other recipes, but just don't know how it could taste any better than this one. It was well worth the work involved before hand. Thanks John! You saved my day!!!!
I made this gravy a day before serving,put in the fridge overnight. Took the fat off next day, was easier to do. It took quite a lot of work, but was worth it. Family liked it so I will make it again. I didn't change anything.
Fantastic result and making it ahead is so much less stressful. I refrigerated the gravy base overnight this last time to let the fat separate before finishing up the next day, which seemed to make it even easier. So delighted with the results and the compliments of my guests. Frisco Tx fan
Great for make ahead or when you get your turkey elsewhere. This is now my go to gravy for Thanksgiving. I ask the butcher for turkey necks and buy 2 wings (whole foods is my go to, they will even cut the wings for you, but ask the butcher for the necks as you won’t see them on display). I don’t change anything else!!! Even though there are a lot of steps, this is still a straight forward and easy to make recipe.
This gravy was wonderful. I followed directions exactly other than adding 1/4 teaspoon each of poultry seasoning and ground sage. Everyone one loved it at our Thanksgiving feast. I did have to wash several pans, but well worth the effort for the delicious flavor. May thicken it a bit more next time. Thank you for such a great recipe!
A wonderful answer to fried turkey or baked turkey. Made for the first time this morning. Give yourself time to make and read through the spot on directions before you start. Husband said great flavor and can add cooked giblets later if the we want. Into the freezer now for Thanksgiving. A wonderful time saver.
Hubby loves this gravy!!! I had to hurry and freeze it so he wouldn't eat it all! BUT it is time consuming and you have to dirty so many dishes! I knew that from reviews so I was prepared but still surprised when it took the better part of the day to finish. I made it exactly by recipe except I added more water to be able to cover the wings completely throughout the 45 minute simmering. I also froze the left over broth because it is so rich and delicious!
This will be my go to gravy for Thanksgiving from now on. I followed the recipe exactly and froze it. I was worried as it started to thaw because it was very lumpy until it was fully heated. Tasted very rich and flavorful, I would however rename it "Make ahead in 5 hours gravy" as it really does take alot of time from start to finish. Works out well though if you are doing other Thanksgiving prep anyway.
I spatchcocked the turkey and used the backbone and neck instead of wings. I forgot the part about removing any bits from the roasting pan, but I did cut some of the meat off the backbone to add to the gravy. I also added some sage , parsley and poultry seasoning. The gravy did not thicken enough, so I added a slurry of 2 tablespoons cornstarch in water and that did the trick. The gravy had great color and was delicious, I got many compliments on it as well. I will make the gravy this way for holidays from now on. No last minute anxiety.
I love gravy and this absolutely lived up to my expectations. This is definitely a recipe you want to take your time with but worth it. Also, be prepared to use a good number of pots/pans. I added a bit more seasonings at the end but 100% happy with this. Would recommend!
This is by far the best turkey gravy I have made. I out does the giblet gravy I was brought up on. Love all the flavor and the wine adds just the right taste. Yummy!!!! The only thing I suggest is to place vegetables on pan maybe 30 minutes into the roasting of the wings. I found if not the veggies get too browned almost burnt and doesn't taste good. Make this every year and recommend it to my family. At least the ones that cook!!
This is by far the best gravy I've had. It's worth the time it takes especially if you make it before the big day, that way you don't have to stress about the gravy turning out the day of. Like another reviewer, I didn't end up with any turkey fat so I used an equal amount of butter. I also used Wondra flour as that reduces or eliminates the lumps you sometimes get. Also, be very patient when making your roux, after several minutes of constant stirring it will smooth out and then it's ready for the broth to be added. Thanks for the recipe!
This was excellent make-ahead gravy! I found an all recipe make-ahead post on facebook and was looking for ideas for preparing ahead so that I wasn't so stressed on the big day. When it came time to cook, I searched again and found this recipe, which was more appealing to me than the featured one I originally printed. I made the right choice! This was a winner with minor modifications. I could not get wings at my grocery store so I settled on two large drumsticks, which the butcher cut in half for me and said would be the best replacement for wings. I did not have enough vegetable broth in the pantry, so I combined both vegetable broth and low sodium chicken. And, finally, I took some ideas from the other recipe and added fresh sage and rosemary. I am printing this recipe for future use. The only variation I will make in the future other than the above, will be to toss the vegetables and drumsticks/wings in oil or add cooking spray as the vegetables were almost completely burned to the roasting pan and could not be used in the draining process.
Just made this and it is great...even before adding pan drippings from the turkey! Is a bit labor intensive but making it ahead is brilliant. Only change I made was adding one extra cup of chicken stock and ones less cup of water. I also used poultry seasoning instead of straight thyme.
Ok, I followed this recipe EXACTLY with the exception of adding 1 tablespoon of kosher salt over the meat and vegetables and this was a bland gravy. I even used better than bouillon for my broth and it still lacked flavor. I think if 8 cups of broth was used vice 4 cups water and 4 cups broth, it’d be a more savory gravy. Will definitely keep the recipe and make again with 8 cups of broth.
Made as written using Savignon Blanc for the wine and Wondra flour. Salt, pepper, dash of poultry seasoning and a few drops of browning sauce for color. AWESOME! Best gravy ever. Made in advance and froze. It reheated beautifully!
This was a first attempt at making gravy. Seemed "pretty easy" but I was not going to attempt this on Thanksgiving Day. I liked this recipe due to the addition of the wine; mainly because using wine makes up for not using any salt. I used fresh Thyme from my garden, homemade butter and home made broth- all salt free. The flour I used was High Maize so I could up the fiber content of the gravy. I am so pleased with this recipe (and myself for not ruining it!) that I am going to make a few batches to keep on hand in the freezer.
I made this yesterday, doubling the recipe, as I'm making turkey dinner twice this year. We won't be to the reheat and eat stage for 3 days, but it seems to have turned out beautifully. It was hours of work, though. None of the steps are too difficult, but it takes a very long time, and if you are not used to making a roux for gravy/gumbo, then that step can seem a little daunting. I felt like I was channeling my grandmother, doing old timey, take all day cooking, and the gravy is delicious. I used chardonnay out of the little 'juice box' containers, which worked out great. I found turkey wings in the freezer section of my local Kroger. Each pack has 2 wings and weighs in a little under 3 pounds. After all that work, I was disappointed not to have more gravy to show for it. We are big gravy eaters at my house, so I will definitely double it in the future just for us.
I used to struggle with making gravy. Since i came across this recipe the struggle no longer exists. I made this gravy last thanksgiving and my nieces loved it. This will definitely be a regular part of thanksgiving dinner from now on. Love it
I followed this recipe exactly as is but I was disappointed with the gravy. I couldn't get it to thicken in the time allotted, so I had to give it much more time on the stove. It did eventually thicken a bit but the end result was rather bland tasting for the amount of time I spent in the kitchen and washing pots.
Very very flavourful! So much easier to have it done ahead of the day. Made 1 batch gluten free (using 1/4 cup G/F flour), second batch 1/2 cup a/p flour. Could not tell the difference between the 2. Also added a little flour to the reg gravy.
Excellent recipe! I didn't have white wine, and I was concerned that red wine wouldn't work, but I decided to try it and it was delicious. The colour of the gravy was golden brown. Because we love herbs, I did add some thyme, and sage, which enhanced an already wonderful recipe.
This turned out OK, but it was a fair amount of work. Followed the recipe except used Turkey legs and made 1/2 recipe. I’ll use less celery if I make this again. I thought the broth had more of a celery taste than I wanted. I’ll also make it several days before I need it. Trying to do it the day before Thxgiving, along with other prep, was a bit much. Used the broth not only for gravy base, but also added it to the carcass broth for my Turkey soup!
This was delicious! I am a horrible gravy maker and ever since my mom passed away I have been relying on jars with some added pan drippings. I made this exactly as written (well, I didn't have enough white wine so substituted some red) and it turned out perfectly! At the end I did blend up the vegetables that weren't burned and some of the turkey meat and added that as well...even better!
Very time consuming. I spent about four hours on this. I consider myself an accomplished cook. The taste was flat, it did not get thick. I’m hoping when I add the drippings, it will taste better. The turkey wings were disgusting. I’m sorry I wasted good wine on this. I read all the reviews and followed it exactly. I will not make this again.
Great stress reliever making this the day before thanksgiving. Gravy was flavorful and perfect accompaniment to Turkey. Takes time to make but the recipe isn't difficult and is definitely worth the effort.
This was actually easier than I thought and delicious. I couldn’t find turkey wings so I used thighs and drumsticks which worked great. I also increased the carrots and celery. I have never been great st making gravy and this is incredible.
Perfect and that was even after days of keeping it in the freezer! I doubled the recipe as I wanted plenty for turkey sandwiches after Thanksgiving but even after doubling it there wasn't any left over. As far as work goes, I found most of that was washing the dishes after the gravy was done,. Totally worth every minute compared to making gravy from scratch on Thanksgiving Day! My goal was to have an easy Thanksgivng and all I had to do was reheat it in a little crock pot, put in a gravy boat last minute and call it a day. So simple and didn't use my range top. Time consuming? Yes, but not labor intensive as most of the time was simply letting the turkey wings roast, keeping an eye on them. no big deal. It took longer than an hour, like 2-3 hours, for them to get nice and brown and release juices but I simply went about my business and checked the turkey wings regularly. I did add a bit of turkey stock to the pan (you can buy that in stores ) to keep everything moist, prevent the veggies from burning, and to ensure that I ended up with plenty of juicy brown pan drippings. Maybe my wings weren't juicy enough but without the stock they wouldn't have released enough drippings. Again, that is just the basic kind of adjustment any cook needs to make to a recipe, depending on how it goes. I didn't change a thing in the ingredients. After the wings were done, it was easy to do the rest. I'd probably leave the pan drippings and broth mix in the fridge overnight nex
LOVE THIS ! - I've made it about 10 times now - & I actually make 42 servings at a time ( big gatherings ! ). As per another reviewer - I adjusted the water/chicken broth portions - I use 2/3rds chicken broth to 1/3 water = more flavour. I have had to "fill"in wings with thighs - legs etc - only cause it is sometimes difficult to get all wings. Still works just fine. THANK YOU Chef John ! I use several of your recipes - easy to follow and "idiot" proof LOL !!
I make a gluten free version (using King Arthur’s GF flour) of this 2 weeks or so before Thanksgiving every year and freeze it. Then I reheat in a small crockpot. The changes that I make are that my turkey rarely yields enough fat, so I sub olive oil or butter. I also add lots of herbs de Provence for taste, and I purée some of the turkey and veggies and add at the end. It thickens the gravy and adds a layer of flavor that makes it taste so good you’ll want to drink the gravy!
