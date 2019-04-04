Rich Make-Ahead Turkey Gravy

Perfect and that was even after days of keeping it in the freezer! I doubled the recipe as I wanted plenty for turkey sandwiches after Thanksgiving but even after doubling it there wasn't any left over. As far as work goes, I found most of that was washing the dishes after the gravy was done,. Totally worth every minute compared to making gravy from scratch on Thanksgiving Day! My goal was to have an easy Thanksgivng and all I had to do was reheat it in a little crock pot, put in a gravy boat last minute and call it a day. So simple and didn't use my range top. Time consuming? Yes, but not labor intensive as most of the time was simply letting the turkey wings roast, keeping an eye on them. no big deal. It took longer than an hour, like 2-3 hours, for them to get nice and brown and release juices but I simply went about my business and checked the turkey wings regularly. I did add a bit of turkey stock to the pan (you can buy that in stores ) to keep everything moist, prevent the veggies from burning, and to ensure that I ended up with plenty of juicy brown pan drippings. Maybe my wings weren't juicy enough but without the stock they wouldn't have released enough drippings. Again, that is just the basic kind of adjustment any cook needs to make to a recipe, depending on how it goes. I didn't change a thing in the ingredients. After the wings were done, it was easy to do the rest. I'd probably leave the pan drippings and broth mix in the fridge overnight nex