Spicy Salmon with Caramelized Onions

Rating: 5 stars Wow! This dish came out way better than I could have imagined. The paste forms a nice crust on the salmon making it have a cajun feel to it. The spiciness is nicely offset by the sweetness of the caramelized onions. It's also super simple to make. I did double the cayenne because I like spicy and omitted the onion powder (didn't have any.) I also used a whole onion which was the right choice. One note - if the salmon is thick then use a lower heat because the paste will burn the top while the inside remains raw. Helpful (73)

Rating: 5 stars Ahoney squeeze of honey to the marinade to give it some more sweetness. Also keep the onion in strips when they are minced you can't even taste them. Helpful (39)

Rating: 4 stars Hubby actually liked this! It was too spicy for our 3 year old though. I baked my salmon in the oven and used sliced onions rather than minced. It's great served with wild rice pilaf and broccoli. Helpful (29)

Rating: 5 stars The spice rub is fantastic! I rubbed my salmon with it and let the fish sit in the fridge for a few hours and then baked them at 400 degrees for 20 minutes. Outstanding, even the next day as leftovers. Helpful (24)

Rating: 5 stars We made this recipe last night and paired it with a smoked gouda risotto. We poked some holes in the salmon with a fork to allow the marinade to soak in better. We cooked the fillets on the flesh side down first and then flipped them on the skin side so that the marinade could form a crust and seal in moisture and also because we thought we could then cook them on the skin side a little longer if necessary. We diced the onion instead of mincing it and used half an onion. The onion was delicious and next time we will use a whole one. This was very flavorful sweet and savory and not too spicy (but we LOVE spicy foods). Next time we'll add more cayenne to better suit our tastes. Overall this was a fantastic recipe! Helpful (19)

Rating: 5 stars Soo good! The only complaint is we weren't expecting it to be soo spicy. But we just drizzled a bit of maple syrup over it and it was heavenly. My guests gave it a 5 out of 5. Thank you! We served it with butternut squash rice pilaf and a baby green salad with apples and grapes in it. Delish! Will make this again and again! Helpful (17)

Rating: 5 stars A great zest! I served this to people who don't care of the "fishy" flavor of well fish! They loved it! Helpful (11)

Rating: 5 stars Love this recipe it came out fantastic. My family kept saying how good it was. Its easy and so delicious. The only thing different was I added one whole onion for the topping. My new favorite salmon recipe! Helpful (11)

Rating: 5 stars Although I like spicy food this was a bit too spicy for me and my hubby. This is the secod time I'm making this recipe and only used 1/4 amount of the cayenne pepper. Other than being too spicy for me it is absolutely delicious. It's definately a keeper. Thank you Romeo!!! Helpful (10)