Spicy Salmon with Caramelized Onions

Rating: 4.68 stars
197 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 149
  • 4 star values: 36
  • 3 star values: 10
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 1

I love making this salmon, it's quick, easy and super yummy! If your husband/boyfriend is a picky eater like mine he will love this recipe.

By Sabrina Romeo

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 fillets
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
Directions

  • Combine the black pepper, paprika, cayenne pepper, minced garlic, Dijon mustard, brown sugar, onion powder, and salt in a small bowl. Stir in 1 tablespoon of olive oil to make a paste. Spread the paste all over the salmon fillets, and set aside to marinate at room temperature 30 minutes.

  • Heat the remaining 2 tablespoons of olive oil in a small pan over medium heat. Stir in the onion, and cook until tender and golden brown, about 10 minutes. Heat a separate non-stick skillet over medium-high heat. Cook the salmon fillets in the hot skillet until golden brown on each side, and no longer translucent in the center, about 4 minutes per side. Pour the browned onions and olive oil over the salmon fillets to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
496 calories; protein 29.5g; carbohydrates 11.3g; fat 36.6g; cholesterol 82.5mg; sodium 562.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (206)

Most helpful positive review

MOUSIE206
Rating: 5 stars
10/05/2010
Wow! This dish came out way better than I could have imagined. The paste forms a nice crust on the salmon making it have a cajun feel to it. The spiciness is nicely offset by the sweetness of the caramelized onions. It's also super simple to make. I did double the cayenne because I like spicy and omitted the onion powder (didn't have any.) I also used a whole onion which was the right choice. One note - if the salmon is thick then use a lower heat because the paste will burn the top while the inside remains raw. Read More
Helpful
(73)

Most helpful critical review

Mohamed Abdella
Rating: 1 stars
03/12/2012
I baked it and it really wasn't good. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Reviews:
senkyb
Rating: 5 stars
10/20/2010
Ahoney squeeze of honey to the marinade to give it some more sweetness. Also keep the onion in strips when they are minced you can't even taste them. Read More
Helpful
(39)
MMOH
Rating: 4 stars
01/31/2011
Hubby actually liked this! It was too spicy for our 3 year old though. I baked my salmon in the oven and used sliced onions rather than minced. It's great served with wild rice pilaf and broccoli. Read More
Helpful
(29)
GINAH1
Rating: 5 stars
03/28/2011
The spice rub is fantastic! I rubbed my salmon with it and let the fish sit in the fridge for a few hours and then baked them at 400 degrees for 20 minutes. Outstanding, even the next day as leftovers. Read More
Helpful
(24)
Better than Ketchup
Rating: 5 stars
11/18/2010
We made this recipe last night and paired it with a smoked gouda risotto. We poked some holes in the salmon with a fork to allow the marinade to soak in better. We cooked the fillets on the flesh side down first and then flipped them on the skin side so that the marinade could form a crust and seal in moisture and also because we thought we could then cook them on the skin side a little longer if necessary. We diced the onion instead of mincing it and used half an onion. The onion was delicious and next time we will use a whole one. This was very flavorful sweet and savory and not too spicy (but we LOVE spicy foods). Next time we'll add more cayenne to better suit our tastes. Overall this was a fantastic recipe! Read More
Helpful
(19)
That Girl3
Rating: 5 stars
12/02/2010
Soo good! The only complaint is we weren't expecting it to be soo spicy. But we just drizzled a bit of maple syrup over it and it was heavenly. My guests gave it a 5 out of 5. Thank you! We served it with butternut squash rice pilaf and a baby green salad with apples and grapes in it. Delish! Will make this again and again! Read More
Helpful
(17)
Zeebo
Rating: 5 stars
01/24/2011
A great zest! I served this to people who don't care of the "fishy" flavor of well fish! They loved it! Read More
Helpful
(11)
cam
Rating: 5 stars
02/16/2011
Love this recipe it came out fantastic. My family kept saying how good it was. Its easy and so delicious. The only thing different was I added one whole onion for the topping. My new favorite salmon recipe! Read More
Helpful
(11)
Celia
Rating: 5 stars
11/09/2010
Although I like spicy food this was a bit too spicy for me and my hubby. This is the secod time I'm making this recipe and only used 1/4 amount of the cayenne pepper. Other than being too spicy for me it is absolutely delicious. It's definately a keeper. Thank you Romeo!!! Read More
Helpful
(10)
