Anisette Toast

59 Ratings
  • 5 52
  • 4 4
  • 3 1
  • 2 2
  • 1 0

Anisette toast is a biscotti-like cookie that's lighter and softer in texture than the traditional Italian version. Delicious with coffee or anytime!

By Linda

Gallery
10 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 45 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 cookies
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Mix flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt together in a bowl; set aside. Grease 2 baking sheets.

    Advertisement

  • Beat butter and sugar with an electric mixer in a large bowl until fluffy. Beat in one egg until completely incorporated, then another. Beat in last egg along with the anise extract. Mix in flour until just incorporated. Divide dough into two 12-inch long logs, 1/2-inch thick; place on prepared baking sheets.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until golden and firm to the touch, 20 to 25 minutes. Remove from the oven, and allow to cool, 5 minutes.

  • Cut into 3/4-inch thick slices using a serrated knife, and place cut-side-down onto the baking sheets.

  • Bake 5 to 10 minutes until the bottoms turn golden brown. Turn cookies over, and continue baking until golden brown on the other side, 5 to 10 minutes more. Cool completely on a wire rack before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
215 calories; protein 4.3g; carbohydrates 36.9g; fat 5.3g; cholesterol 56.7mg; sodium 201.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 06/10/2022