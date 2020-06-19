I made these as a gift for my father, because I remembered him eating anisette toast when I was a child. For some reason, my silly brain read the directions as saying to bake the cookies at 400 degrees F, so the loaves burned on the bottom after only about 19 minutes of baking and I had to throw them away. Fortunately, I had enough ingredients to make a second batch. I reduced the temperature to 375 degrees F for the second batch and started checking the loaves after 10 minutes. At 18 minutes, they were perfect. They sliced beautifully and the sides toasted nicely, again at 375 degrees F. My dad loved the gift and my kids and fiancee even reaped the benefits, because the recipe makes way more than my dad could eat by himself before they go stale. I'll definitely make these again, AND I'll make sure I use the correct oven temperature next time!