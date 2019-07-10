Chickpea and Chicken Curry

This chickpea chicken curry is a delicious, fast, and easy meal that makes great lunch leftovers! Serve with rice.

Recipe by Claudia

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat olive oil in a skillet over medium-high heat. Cook and stir onion and chicken in hot oil until onion is dark brown and chicken is golden, about 5 minutes. Reduce heat to medium, then stir in garlic, curry powder, cinnamon, and cloves. Cook and stir until spices are fragrant and garlic has softened slightly, 1 to 2 minutes.

  • Stir in garbanzo beans, water, tomato paste, ketchup, lemon juice, salt, and black pepper. Bring to a boil over high heat, then reduce heat to medium-low, cover, and cook for 10 minutes.

  • Uncover and increase heat to medium-high; cook until sauce reduces and thickens to desired consistency. Stir in additional water if too thick. Garnish with cilantro to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
208 calories; protein 14.2g; carbohydrates 27g; fat 5.6g; cholesterol 24.2mg; sodium 1027.6mg. Full Nutrition
