Chickpea and Chicken Curry

I read all the reviews on this one before tackling it -- I wasn't too skeptical about the ketchup since I've tried a curried chickpea recipe before that called for it, and even ended up doubling the ketchup. I sauteed the onions first until they were dark, to keep from burning/toughening the chicken in the process. I omitted the lemon juice since I didn't have any on hand, and I swapped out the tomato paste for tomato sauce and a lesser quantity of water. Like some other reviewers, I just used garam masala (though I kept to the 1 tbsp) and omitted the other spices, except for a sprinkling of black pepper. It came out with a heat level acceptable to the more heat sensitive members of my household. I used one and a half chicken breasts to make sure it would be enough, but we had a little left over. I served it over basmati rice as I typically do when serving curry. It was definitely not on par with what I'd get at a good Indian restaurant, but for a from-scratch recipe it was a lot better than 75% of jarred sauces I've tried. I'll definitely be trying again - next time I'd like to add yogurt, and maybe try it with eggplant.