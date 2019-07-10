Chickpea and Chicken Curry
This chickpea chicken curry is a delicious, fast, and easy meal that makes great lunch leftovers! Serve with rice.
I had to tweak this recipe before I even started cooking it but it was a good base recipe. I used garam masala (cardamom, cloves, cinamon, cumin seeds, corriander seeds toasted and ground) extra curry, more black pepper and chopped cilantro in the pan, not only for garnish. I chopped up a few fresh very hot cayenne peppers too. (Too many to use up this summer!!) I used 1/3 can of diced tomatoes and a few small fresh plum tomatoes to get a nice sauce rather than only ketchup (I omitted) and water. At the end I stirred in about 1/3c low fat plain yogurt. I served with jasmine rice. Delish. No way would the recipe as written have enough spice and flavor. I noticed a lot of recipes on here are very base and simple and someone who knows there way around the kitchen can really jack them up to awesome!
This was not bad but honestly not that exciting. Definitlely not a "wow" dish, it was just o.k. I felt that the cinnamon was a little overpowering. If I ever make this again, I will cut the cinnamon in half. I also added large junks of tomatoes.
I did not have curry powder so I substituted a mixture of cumin, basil, corriander and a smidge of ginger. It was delicious.
I made this as directed, except I used 2 chicken breasts instead of 1. This was an excellent dish. It was easy, had a good flavor, and is low in fat. Next time I may use some cayenne pepper to add some heat, but it was still very good without that.
Liked the idea of this, but it was a little boring, so doubled or tripled the garlic, made my own spicy curry powder, dumped in other random curry-type spices such as more cinnamon, ginger, cumin, allspice and coriander. Also added a healthy dose of chopped up habanero, as we do serious spice in our house. The extra water is definitely needed to give it a good stewey sauce for the rice and I even added a can of diced tomatoes, although I think that ended up making it too tomatoey and not enough curry.
The taste itself if fine except that it isn't exactly curry... I should have known when the ingredients called for tomato paste... but alas... I was so hoping that it would somehow taste like curry. It taste like a Morrocan stew. Still good and easy to make, just don't expect it to taste like curry....
My husband made this dish and it was overall pretty good and easy to make. We did feel that the ketchup or the lemon juice gave it a funky after taste or flavor. We really can't pin it down what it was that caused the flavor to be off for us. We did add more chicken than the recipe indicated.
Of course, I made a few tweaks to this recipe but we really enjoyed it. I added diced carrots to the minced onion, and made my own bbq sauce with tomato puree, molasses, etc. I also added garam marsala to the dish after it finished simmering on the stove. You could serve this over rice or couscous, but I prefered to just eat it as is. Filling, healthy, flavorful. Thanks for sharing your recipe, Claudia. It was very good.
im a health nut and this was awesome lots of flavor and very filling adding to my list of number meals to make and impress my friends made with 2 chicken breast as well and doubled the ingrediants used canned tomato sauce (all i had lol) was still super awesome thanks keep up the good work
I made some substitutions: I cut back the curry powder to 2 t b/c I often feel it can be overpowering; I used cooked dried garbanzo beans instead of canned; I omitted the tomato paste based on a review, but I added a squirt of sriracha hot sauce b/c my hubby likes spicy food; I added a chicken bouillon cube with the water; and I threw in a handful of golden raisins b/c I think they go well with curry. Hubby and son both approved - said it was very good. I served it over basmati rice.
This was a very good recipe. I followed it as directed, besides adding some carrots that I needed to use up badly. It had a very nice sweet and mild curry flavor, which is perfect for my 3 and 1 year old children. I will definitely make it again! Thanks for the great recipe.
Really good, really easy, healthy. I've made it 2x, w/brown rice. Nice easy dinner, something different then the casseroles, etc that I tend to make during the week.
I loved this dish! I had never made any sort of curry before but this turned out great. I did everything as directed except added a bit more of olive oil and a little bit more water to prevent it from getting dry. It did take much longer than five minutes to cook the chicken and onions, once I got those done it went really fast. So good!
Too sweet for my taste and really not like the Indian curries I've had.
Very unique recipe we thoroughly enjoyed it! 5 stars!
I really enjoyed the mix of flavors and how easy it was to make. I made it exactly according to the recipe and served it with brown rice. Too bad my boyfriend didn't approve. Oh well, more for me!
Super yummy and super easy! I made with 2 chicken breasts and it was perfectly filling!
I changed a few things per the reviews: added carrots at the beginning, doubled the curry powder, added 1/4 tsp cayenne pepper, omitted the ketchup, and added cream/milk for the last 10 minutes. It was awesome!
This recipe is AMAZING! I just made it for dinner and it was a hit. I read other reviews and omitted the lemon juice because I couldn't see how its addition would enhance this rich and tasty dish. I might have been a little heavy handed with the spices because I think the curry (I used sweet curry) the clove and the cinnamon combined are crazy tasty. The garbanzo beans add texture and wonderful flavor. The chicken absorbs all the flavors. I can't say enough how well this dish came together. I served it over jasmine rice. Definitely a keeper! Thanks for a great recipe!
It's a decent base. I like chickpeas, and I like chicken. I don't recommend the lemon juice. Maybe just a little bit to brighten it up, but definitely not a tablespoon. I also think it might have been oversalted. Between the lemon juice and the salt it was very, very pungent. Maybe try 1/2 t salt and a tiny splash of lemon juice? The ketchup freaked me out, so I didn't use it. After tasting it I think the ketchup might have been there to sweeten it a little. I kept feeling like it needed some sweetness. I modified it according to the other reviews: a little cayenne. I increased the cinnamon and cloves and added yogurt. Way less lemon juice, if any, and half the salt.
At first i thought that i'd used too much cinammon but then once the tomato paste goes in it evens out.. somehow mine turned out red instead of a brown curry color... maybe i used to much paste ?? but tastes great!! I really recommend this for anyone who needs a warming meal!!!
Just made this and, as written, the tomato flavor is overpowering while dulling what could be a subtler flavor profile. I'm not serving for a few hours so when I reheat, perhaps some of the flavor will have expanded and from there it's likely I'll do as many others have said in their reviews — add other Indian spices, throw in some carrots and perhaps some green peas for color and taste, and then whisk a yogurt garnish on for creaminess and width. Definitely leave out the ketchup if you're doing the paste, and perhaps add honey — the tomato and lemon are already acidic, which is why there's some bad after taste since it's not really balanced out by anything. I don't think honey or brown sugar will necessarily make it "sweet" or sweeter;" rather I think it will give dimension to the flavor profile.
I give it 4 because without the garam masala I added, it would have been bland. I used an 8oz can of tomato sauce instead of paste and ketchup and a second can of chickpeas.
My kids liked it but I found it a little bland.
This was great! delicious and good for you. served with brown rice to bulk up the fiber. Thanks!
I used a combo of dried minced onion and onion powder, because I didn't have an onion. I also wanted heat, so I stirred in some siracha.
I omitted the ketchup and used basil instead of clove, and added carrot. I also added a couple tablespoons of sour cream for a little creaminess. It wasn't very saucy, which for me was good. I like more chunk less soup, haha. Overall not bad. I added ketchup to my 2 yr old's bowl and he enjoyed it. Ate with brown rice.
Double the curry and use same amount of cinnamon and clover. Needs some extra garlic and onions. No lemon needed. Tomato is acidic already.
The recipe, if cooked as directed is very bland. I tasted the sauce through out cooking to make sure it was the right consistency and was underwhelmed. When I realized this, I added about a half teaspoon of cayenne pepper and an additional teaspoon of curry powder. I then added about a half cup of light cream after the 10 minute simmer and brought it back to a boil stirring constantly until it thickened a bit. I found it to be much better this way. Not quite curry, but still tasty.
I doubled the ingredients and it turned out awesome :) The sauce is delicious!
I read all the reviews on this one before tackling it -- I wasn't too skeptical about the ketchup since I've tried a curried chickpea recipe before that called for it, and even ended up doubling the ketchup. I sauteed the onions first until they were dark, to keep from burning/toughening the chicken in the process. I omitted the lemon juice since I didn't have any on hand, and I swapped out the tomato paste for tomato sauce and a lesser quantity of water. Like some other reviewers, I just used garam masala (though I kept to the 1 tbsp) and omitted the other spices, except for a sprinkling of black pepper. It came out with a heat level acceptable to the more heat sensitive members of my household. I used one and a half chicken breasts to make sure it would be enough, but we had a little left over. I served it over basmati rice as I typically do when serving curry. It was definitely not on par with what I'd get at a good Indian restaurant, but for a from-scratch recipe it was a lot better than 75% of jarred sauces I've tried. I'll definitely be trying again - next time I'd like to add yogurt, and maybe try it with eggplant.
Great tasting. Adding tomato paste and ketchup was a good idea. I added more cumin and heavy cream to top with rice.
This only turned out ok, it was bland & I didn’t enjoy the tomato paste base. It’s supposed to be a curry but I couldn’t taste the curry part. If I made it again I would definitely add more curry powder to the base. I added extra salt & black pepper & ended up adding the whole juice of a lemon rather than just a tablespoon. I also used chicken stock rather than water. I’m wondering if I could add some coconut milk to it to make it creamier but that may be a terrible clash with the tomato paste? UPDATE!! I added coconut milk & it was a huge improvement in taste & texture! I think I may make again with the adjustments.
So easy to make and delicious. I used cooked chicken (left over from a roast chicken), added a bit more tomato paste than called for, chicken broth with extra water to get the right consistency and about a quarter tsp of garam masala. Could not be easier to make!!
I agree that this recipe seems quite boring for me, but, like many other recipes I find online, it can be useful as a guideline. For starters, I have a base curry powder that I buy through iHerb.com -- the brand is Frontier. I beef that up with my own additional spices, including garam masala, nutmeg, ground chili, coriander, cumin, etc. Plus secret ingredients . . . . Okay, I'll tell you one of them -- wasabi, hmmm -- oh yeah! Also, go easy on the tomatoes -- easy to overdo tomatoes in curry. Don't overcook it either. The chicken, assuming it is from healthy source (free range) is better for you if it has not been cooked to death.
I used 2 chicken breasts, garam masala and extra curry, and served over jasmine rice. Like others have said, it is more tomato-ey than curry. I saved it, but will probably keep looking for a curry recipe.
I made it without chicken, and I loved it!
this curry was ok but extremely flavorless. i had to double the spices
This tasted just like I wanted it to. I'd also like to try it with fried tofu in place of the chicken.
I would definitely add some sugar (1 tbsp) to help bring out the flavor. I also added some ginger (1 tsp) and ground red pepper for spice. Add the spices while cooking the chicken and onion in order to bring out the flavor. I used chicken broth and water (3/4 and 1/4 cup respectively). I also used the entire can of tomato paste. This recipe is good but I found the chick peas unnecessary as they did not really add anything to the dish. I would probably use regular peas instead next time.
Added some raisins. Always good with curry dishes. A bit of sweetness
