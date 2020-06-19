Asian Pineapple Sauce

29 Ratings
  • 5 21
  • 4 7
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Pineapple sauce for teriyaki chicken and Asian noodles.

By mcdavis8784

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine the pineapple juice, teriyaki sauce, soy sauce, lemon juice, pineapple, sugar, and garlic powder in a saucepan over medium heat; cook until the liquid has reduced to a syrup, about 5 minutes. Stir the water through the mixture; continue cooking until the mixture thickens again. Remove from heat and serve immediately.n

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
158 calories; protein 1.4g; carbohydrates 39.3g; fat 0.1g; sodium 422.1mg. Full Nutrition
