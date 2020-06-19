Asian Pineapple Sauce
Pineapple sauce for teriyaki chicken and Asian noodles.
Delicious sweet asian sauce! Used w/ asian style lettuce wraps and it turned out great! Will save this recipe and use again!Read More
This was okay but as others have noted it took a very long time to thicken. I cannot figure out what the purpose of that in the water was. Next time I think I will add some cornstarch to help it along.Read More
It was very tasty. I put in more pineapple than called for and it took a LOT longer to boil down to a paste, but in the end it was very yummy.
Fantastic. I reduced the sugar to about 1/4 c and it was still fabulous.
I used fresh pineapple which was soaking in a bit of dark rum for a couple days, and hoisin sauce instead of teriyaki because I didn't have the latter, and a bit less sugar. I also added some pieces of cooked bacon. It took a lot longer to thicken. I tossed cooked chicken into the sauce and it was the best pineapple chicken I ever had.
Absolutely delicious! I made this as a dipping sauce to go with aussiemum's recipe for Pineapple Chicken Tenders. I will definitely make again.
I like Pineapple, but don't love it. My husband on the other hand HATES it with a capital H!! I made this and decided I was going to pour it over chicken and green beans. I thought it sounded great! Well I made it exactly as stated in the directions and it turned out beautifully. I did have to cook it longer than stated to get a nice syrup consistancy but other than that it was great. I poured it over my baked chicken and my green beans and MY HUSBAND LOVED IT!!! Y'all don't understand, that is huge in my book!! Great recipe and I will definately be making it again
I had thick specialty noodles and some fried chicken wings that I wanted to use for dinner. I searched "asian sauce" and this was one of many that came up, and it sounded interesting. I doubled the recipe, but cut back on the sugar about 1/3. It was incredibly easy and the ingredients were things that I always have on hand. My husband asked for a taste as the sauce was thickening and absolutely swooned! Honestly, he went on and on about how amazing it was! I made the noodles and wings, and when everything was cooked, I tossed the noodles with the sauce and arranged each plate with a pile of sauced noodles, two of the cooked pineapple slices (which cook up beautiful and tender, BTW). Then I arranged 4 chicken wings around the pineapple (like a star) on each plate, then spooned more sauce over the wings, and served it with Green Giant green beans w/slivered almonds. It made a gorgeous presentation and my family could not get enough! I got high praises (for what was such a simple meal)! FYI, also I had only used 6 pineapple slices when doubleing the recipe instead of 8, because I thought my family wouldn't really want to eat the pineapple. Wrong! Next time I'll make more than the recipe calls for, because everyone wanted more of them! I will, without a doubt, make this sauce again. Next time I'm going to quadruple it so we have extra and/or for leftovers! Very highly recommend!
I had a fresh pineapple in the fridge, so I used that instead of canned. I served this sauce with chicken tenders that were breaded with panko bread crumbs and shredded coconut. We liked it, but just a little sweet for us.
This recipe is a keeper, to save time use the juice from blended pineapple (no water) and it will cut down a lot of time. I used 1/2 cup of raw sugar and still pretty sweet so I'll cut it to 1/3 cup next time.
Great sauce. Let mine thicken a little longer but it was great with chicken and jerk rice.
I made this night for my version of pineapple chicken and it was delicious! Even my picky 3 yr old granddaughter looked it! definitely will make this again!
So delicious. I used 1 can of pineapple tidbits with the juice instead of 3/4 cup pineapple juice and 4 pineaplle rings sliced up. Turned out great and used on chicken burgers. Everyone loved it.
I made this for some porkchops a couple days earlier and had half of this extra. (I cook for 3 people.) And decided to save it. I sure am glad I did! I cooked two chicken breasts in my slow cooker. (Love my slow cooker!) Knew I wanted pasta with it, so I read many recipes and decided to throw caution to the wind. I then put green beans from the garden that I had in the freezer. (I hate waste anything!) And when the chicken was done I added the green beans to spaghetti right before I drained it. Then poured my chicken marinated in sauce, slow cooker mixture on top of spaghetti and green breans. Sprinkled with feta cheese... Super yummy! Mt super picky boyfriend loved it!
Excellent sauce! I only deviated from the recipe in one area...I used fresh pineapple and didn't bother with canned pineapple. Sauce goes well with coconut rice.
This was amazing!!!
This is AMAZING! I add arrowroot to it so that it thickened tons quicker. I make small changes every time i make it, and it ends up tasty every time. Great recipe - highly suggest.
This was a nice addition to my fondue table and paired nicely with the chicken.
It was so good had it with my turkey on Thanksgiving and over white rice. yum!
This was great! I used a whole can of pineapple with juice and skipped the added sugar and water. Instead I used 2 Tbsp maple syrup. I didn’t have teriyaki sauce so subbed additional soy sauce for that. I also added 1 Tbsp cornstarch mixed with 1 Tbsp cold water at the end which thickened it all nicely. Served over roasted broccoli, tofu and brown rice. My 3 year old raved about it and repeatedly thanked me for making this sauce lol.
I doubled the recipe and it took longer to cook but it was delicious! I made pork chops that had marinated in teriyaki and we out this sauce on top of them after they were cooked. I will definitely be making it again!!!
Great recipe. I've made it a few times now. Didn't change a thing!
OMG this was so delicious! I served it over spicy mango & jalapeno chicken meatballs on top of rice. The sauce took about 30 minutes total so start it early. I'm thinking about making this on Easter to serve over my ham yum! Definitely try this recipe, no alterations to the ingredients needed.
Tastes good, turned out runny so I added flour to thicken it up, worked well!
It was great, I put it on some shrimp and it came out wonderful.
