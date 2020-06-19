Asian Pineapple Sauce

I had thick specialty noodles and some fried chicken wings that I wanted to use for dinner. I searched "asian sauce" and this was one of many that came up, and it sounded interesting. I doubled the recipe, but cut back on the sugar about 1/3. It was incredibly easy and the ingredients were things that I always have on hand. My husband asked for a taste as the sauce was thickening and absolutely swooned! Honestly, he went on and on about how amazing it was! I made the noodles and wings, and when everything was cooked, I tossed the noodles with the sauce and arranged each plate with a pile of sauced noodles, two of the cooked pineapple slices (which cook up beautiful and tender, BTW). Then I arranged 4 chicken wings around the pineapple (like a star) on each plate, then spooned more sauce over the wings, and served it with Green Giant green beans w/slivered almonds. It made a gorgeous presentation and my family could not get enough! I got high praises (for what was such a simple meal)! FYI, also I had only used 6 pineapple slices when doubleing the recipe instead of 8, because I thought my family wouldn't really want to eat the pineapple. Wrong! Next time I'll make more than the recipe calls for, because everyone wanted more of them! I will, without a doubt, make this sauce again. Next time I'm going to quadruple it so we have extra and/or for leftovers! Very highly recommend!