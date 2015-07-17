Bacon and Mushroom Spaghetti

Rating: 3.5 stars
8 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 1

Unexpectedly delicious--bacon, onion, mushrooms, and tomato sauce combine to make a pasta sauce that's the ultimate in comfort food and very quick to prepare.

By CindyC

prep:
10 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Fill a large pot with lightly salted water and bring to a rolling boil over high heat. Once the water is boiling, stir in the spaghetti, and return to a boil. Cook the pasta uncovered, stirring occasionally, until the pasta has cooked through, but is still firm to the bite, about 12 minutes. Drain well in a colander set in the sink.

  • While the pasta is cooking, brown the bacon with onion in a large pan over medium heat until the bacon is almost crisp, about 10 minutes; drain excess fat, and stir in the mushrooms and tomato sauce. Bring the sauce to a boil. Return the cooked spaghetti to the pot, mix with sauce, and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
469 calories; protein 22g; carbohydrates 68.9g; fat 11.9g; cholesterol 27.3mg; sodium 1491.3mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (10)

Most helpful positive review

Curlycurlz89
Rating: 5 stars
10/01/2010
Very good dish and very easy to make. I added a pinch of rosemary to the onions while cooking them though and I did not add the bacon since most of my fam is veggetarians but it still came out delish! Read More
Most helpful critical review

Casey Stewart
Rating: 3 stars
01/11/2012
It was Good def. different Read More
Jasmine
Rating: 5 stars
03/07/2011
This is great! I added a little basil and used whole tomatoes instead of the sauce. I also used whole wheat pasta not that it matters much just a different texture to me. I served this with garlic bread. Read More
Kay Sweat
Rating: 5 stars
04/20/2012
My grandmother made this without the mushrooms when I was a little girl visiting on their farm. She called it "spaghetti red". I encourage anyone to try it. It is simple and very delicious. Serve with crusty bread and a salad. Read More
blevande
Rating: 4 stars
06/13/2012
This is a nice little change from regular spaghetti. i used turkey bacon and decided to put in 1lb of turkey burger. turned out good. Read More
