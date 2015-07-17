Bacon and Mushroom Spaghetti
Servings Per Recipe: 6
Calories: 469.2
% Daily Value *
protein: 22g 44 %
carbohydrates: 68.9g 22 %
dietary fiber: 5.8g 23 %
sugars: 9.5g
fat: 11.9g 18 %
saturated fat: 3.7g 18 %
cholesterol: 27.3mg 9 %
vitamin a iu: 496.9IU 10 %
niacin equivalents: 14.3mg 110 %
vitamin b6: 0.4mg 24 %
vitamin c: 11.7mg 19 %
folate: 205mcg 51 %
calcium: 47.2mg 5 %
iron: 4.7mg 26 %
magnesium: 79.5mg 28 %
potassium: 863.1mg 24 %
sodium: 1491.3mg 60 %
thiamin: 1.1mg 109 %
calories from fat: 107.3
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
