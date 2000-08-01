Sea Bass Cuban Style

This is one of the best recipes I have ever made...and I cook 6 nights a week. I can't stress how perfect it is to any reader, but truly I never follow a recipe 100% and I made NO changes to this one. I even measured most things (which I never do) and it was PERFECT. I added extra crushed red pepper because we like spice and the recipe calls for just enough for one to taste the flavor of the red pepper, but not enough for a kick. I would recommend using unsalted butter at the end, since the capers and the olives provide plenty of salt to the recipe. I also added whatever fresh veggies I had in my garden. Thank you for this perfect recipe. I have not found a better recipe on this site.

