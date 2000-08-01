Sea Bass Cuban Style
Easy to prepare - sure to please. Great dish for guests when you have little time (or desire) to slave all day in the kitchen.
This is one of the best recipes I have ever made...and I cook 6 nights a week. I can't stress how perfect it is to any reader, but truly I never follow a recipe 100% and I made NO changes to this one. I even measured most things (which I never do) and it was PERFECT. I added extra crushed red pepper because we like spice and the recipe calls for just enough for one to taste the flavor of the red pepper, but not enough for a kick. I would recommend using unsalted butter at the end, since the capers and the olives provide plenty of salt to the recipe. I also added whatever fresh veggies I had in my garden. Thank you for this perfect recipe. I have not found a better recipe on this site.
My first instinct after reading through the recipe was that this seemed like a heck of a lot of sauce for just a few filets--it was. Half the amount would have been more than enough. I stuck to the recipe exactly, and hubby and I were both very pleased. The simmering brings all the flavors together nicely. I actually liked the sauce better than the fish (I did use sea bass), as I didn't particularly care for the filets poached. Were I to make this again I would pan roast the filets--I missed that beautiful golden color and semi-crispy exterior. I served this over a bed of Saffron Rice,accompanied with Cuban Black Beans I and Jicama Salad with Cilantro and Lime, all recipes from this site. A pretty, delicious and interesting Cuban style dinner!
This recipe was great! I used tilapia instead of sea bass and I omitted the olives and doubled the garlic and it was wonderful.
This dish belongs on the menu at America's (very nice resturaunt here in Houston). Sea bass is expensive, but I can't imagine this dish being as good with any other fish. Follow this recipe as written, and you will be overwhelmingly happy with it. I didn't have wine, so I substituted vermouth, but no doubt it is just as good if not better with the wine. I served with white rice, black beans, and fried plantains - cuban style! This is one of, if not the best, recipes I have ever made. I can't wait to show off with it. :) Thank you so much for sharing.
Not difficult to make and the flavors meld to develop a different and satisfying alternative to traditional grilling
I am with the majority of the others - BEST FISH RECIPE EVER - AT HOME OR ANY RESTAURANT!!! I am going to share this with my local fish store guy!!! If I could give this dish a 10 I would! Thank you!
Good recipe. We enjoyed it and will make again. Next time I'll add the capers.
thank you! thank you! thank you! this has to be the best recipe i have made yet from this website. i knew it would be good because i liked all of the ingredients...buti didn't realize how easy, quick and delicious it would be! i made this last night for a small dinner party and it was a HUGE hit. the only changes i made were to substitute chicken broth for the wine, and used vine ripened tomatoes instead of roma. otherwise, i followed the recipe as is. i served it with cous cous and a salad, and was a weeknight gourmet! every dish was wiped clean, and everyone raved about this. i can't wait until chilean sea bass goes on sale again!
We all enjoyed this recipe. I used trout and canned tomatoes because that's what I had on hand, skipped the capers (don't like them) but otherwise held to the recipe. It was really nice and the kids loved the olives.
This was wonderful---- !! I adapted it as I needed...flounder instead of sea bass, diced tomatoes from a can (drained); it was still marvelous....with a wonderful after taste !
It was a nice, simple and healthy dish - what more could you ask for! Also chilean sea bass being one of my favorite fish, I couldn't resist trying it;) Made some changes: used olive oil instead of butter, kalamata olives instead of green ones, unseeded grape tomatoes instead of plum tomatoes, omitted wine, garlic and cilantro. That's what I had on hand. Thanks a bunch for the recipe!
This recipe was delicious and very easy to make. I just added a few extra red pepper flakes to make it a little spicier. The next time I am looking for a recipe to make for company, I know where to go!
how to get a fish eater to eat fish!!!! My trick? I made the same amount of vegetables for 2 as the recipe called for for four people. W/ the mild flavor of the fish and all those olives etc. he loved it. Oh yeah, I left out the butter and we never missed the fat!
Made this again using sea bass, and it's awesome! Everyone loved it, even my 10 month little one. It's really the best sea bass recipe! Didn't change a thing.
Oh my, my, my...I have found the mother load!!!! This fish recipe is A-M-A-Z-I-N-G!! So tasty and flavorful!!! A real treat for the taste buds. I followed the recipe exactly w/ 2 exceptions. I used flounder instead of sea bass and used canned tomatoes instead of fresh tomatoes. I will make this A LOT!!! So delicious. This really should be saved in EVERYONE'S recipe box.
This was very simple to make. The taste was excellent. I subsituted reg. tomatoes for plum. I also used Tilapia instead of bass. Will definately do this one again, might even try the sauce with chicken.
I tried this recipe for the first time tonight scaling it back for one. The only changes that I made was omitting the olives (did't have any) and replacing the butter with laughing cow light (1 wedge). I also added frozen peas at the end because I had some to use up. All I can say is "Wow" this was one of the best fish dishes I have ever had. It would be great with rice but I had it with roasted sliced potato and it was fantastic. Definitely a keeper. Thank you Kiki.
This was really quite good! I used grouper in place of sea bass as that is what I had on hand, and it turned out just fine. I imagine you could use just about any type of fish you like and get great results. I increased the red pepper because we like things spicy, but other than that, I followed it exactly and it was very tasty indeed! Thanks for posting this one; I will be making it again and again!
WONDERFUL! Yummy sauce! My husband suggested that we try doing pork chops this way, simmering them longer. This is definately a KEEPER! Thanks so much!!
this is a light and tasty dish; great for people who don't mind not having to work too hard to prepare dinner... bought iqf bass (imported from vietnam) and they were delicious! deleted cilantro because nobody likes it here and always plop extra capers on my fish. will definately make over and over - thanks so much for sharing this recipe!
really good.... just watch out...easy on the capers, they ruined it the first time i tried to make this.
yum! we cook fish 4-5 times a week and this variation was delicious. my boyfriend loved this recipe.
I really liked this recipe and have used with other fish as well. Very healthy and tasty!
EXCELLENT!The only change I made was to use black instead of green olives. This is a fantastic and easy dish well worth it!
This recipe is just right. Served with rice to soak up the sauce. We're going to try it with shrimp next time. Husband made this for me. I'm not a fish eater but love this.
I knew my family wouldn't like the olives so I left them out and changed the cilantro to parsley. Huge success!!
This is a good recipe. I'm not sure why it's referred to as "Cuban Style". The recipe is a classic Italian treatment of any white fish. For those who haven't the acquired taste for capers they are easily left out but the olives and cilantro are definitely an important part of the flavour.
Easy. Great flavor.
Top drawer, flavors of the Carribean! ! Easy too! Love the flavor of the sauce. In fact the sauce alone would go well over rice, noodles etc. We used Tulopia. Very adaptable. We fixed this according to the recipe and it was fantastic. Thanks :-)
Absolutely delicious. Followed the recipe exactly except that I did NOT seed the tomatoes and used extra red pepper for spice. Served over "Quinoa with Black Beans" (minus the corn) and it was a delightful combination.
This recipe was fantastic! I used sherry in place of wine because I had it on hand and added a pinch of thyme. Thanks for posting! My whole family and a guest all enjoyed it very much! It was fast and no fuss!
I was sceptic when I tasted it before letting is simmer as the wine was really strong. BUT....I was wrong. Letting it all simmer down and then adding the butter made this delicious. My hubby was licking his plate. I doubled the sauce and used canned diced tomatoes. Totally forgot about the adding the herb at the end....I cant even remember which one it was but I didn't miss it a bit. I highly encourage giving this a try! yummy!
I made this with tilapia filets because Sea Bass is expensive! It tasted great but alas my kids are no much for fish dishes unless it is fried. I think the next time I will try it with boneless chick brests instead. Love the flavor or the sauce over rice.
This recipe is nothing short of fabulous, ESPECIALLY when using sea bass. I've made it with cod as well, and it was still very good, but the sea bass really seems to pick up the flavor so nicely. I just made a few changes, based on my taste, so I omitted the onions and added some artichoke hearts (not marinated) and some roasted red peppers from the jar. I also added some extra red pepper flakes - I like things spicy - and it was absolutely amazing!
I was looking for a recipe for a light dinner with fish. This one is super! I used Tilapia instead of the Sea Bass. I purchased two fillets for each of us. I didn't have any pepper flakes so I sprinkled in some cayenne pepper and that gave it some zing! I'm keeping this recipe!
I used tilapia because they didn't have sea bass but what delicious taste. I have made it twice and both times everyone raved about it. The red pepper flakes add the right amount of spice.
Great recipe and easy to follow directions. Did make a few minor changes due to personal pref... I used 1 can of diced tomatoes instead of fresh. Added only a few sprigs of finely chopped cilantro and added a splash of lime juice at the end. This recipe was delish!
The family loved it, got rave reviews.
I used cod because we live in small town AZ and can't get sea bass. My husband who is highly critical of my cooking actually had high praises for this one - said he felt it was something he could only get in a fine restaurant. I thought is was quite good too.
WOW!!!! We made this for Christmas eve dinner, and WOW! We felt like we were dining at some 5-star restaurant. The flavors and texture was amazing...and it was soooo easy to make.
I made this for the guys at my fire station and they LOVED it....it's easy enough to get it done between running calls but is a welcome step up from just throwing it in the oven.
Absolutely delcious and easy to follow recipe. I'd never worked with sea bass before, and it is a dense fish. I was worried I over cooked it, but it came out great. Used ghee instead of butter because of a lack of unsalted butter. Do use something unsalted, however, because the capers do all of that work. Delicious and easy. I live in a little apartment and we ate such a fancy meal off of plastic plates... Compliments to the recipe, though!
This is heaven! My sauce was a bit too liquid because I used canned tomatoes from our garden, so I just put some pasta shells in the sauce to soak up the extra. Worked great.
LOVE this recipe! Everything about it is wonderful. Easy, delicious, a real crowd pleaser. I serve it with sweet fried plantains, black beans and rice. Thank you so much for sharing...it's become a family favorite!
I loved this recipe! Don't like green olives so I used black. Didn't have fresh tomatoes so I used canned diced tomatoes with Jalapenos(drained). I am the only person that eats fish in my family so I am always trying to find simple, healthy fish recipes to enjoy. Thank you!!
We loved this dish. I used Mahi Mahi. I halved the Sauce cause I knew the kids would only eat the steamed /poached fish. I served it with black beans and rice from the site.
I scored some fabulously fresh halibut at the farmer's market yesterday, so I made this recipe using halibut. It was superb! I found I had no green olives, so I used nicoise olives, and they worked quite well. Unsalted butter bound the sauce very nicely. Fresh corn on the cob and sauteed swiss chard rounded out the meal. This recipe was quick to put together and good enough to serve guests.
It was very good! I didn't have fresh tomatoes, so I used canned stewed tomatoes. Also, Goya has green olives with pimentos and capers - so I just used that - was very easy.
Superb! Recommended it to my friends!
Excellent recipe. I have made twice in past week! I pan roasted the bass rather than poaching in the sauce. Also, I had a can of fire-roasted tomatoes on hand, so I used those and didn't add the green olives until last minute to promote a brighter color/flavor. Served over bed of fresh, steamed spinach. Thanks so much for the recipe....it will be a regular dinner menu item!
Excellent Could be served to company A touch more red pepper flakes and maybe fry the fish first then make the sauce to pour over.
Delicious way to cook fish. Did not have every ingredient (capers and olives) but still very good.
I served this recipe to guests...first try and it was terrific. I did use sea bass, but any other mild, white fish filets will work well. Just be sure not to overcook the fish...and it is easy to do. Everyone raved.
The flavors of this dish go together perfectly. I made it exactly as written, which is unusual for me, and it was delicious. Not for people who dislike olives, but my whole family loved it.
Very good! I cut back on the cilantro, because I really don't like it all that much and I didn't use capers. Everything else was great and it was a very delicious meal!
Very tasty!
Perfect for any white fish. Use like salsa topping
Pretty tasty but next time I would like to cook down the sauce.
Seriously yum. I used halibut instead of sea bass, and served it with couscous made with broth and some sauteed onion and red pepper. Everyone was spooning the extra marinade/sauce over the couscous--it was really tasty. I might even try it with tilapia for a cheaper meal, when not entertaining.
This was very easy to make and had great flavors. If you have a garden with fresh vegetables and herbs, it makes it even better. A beautiful dish for company.
This was amazing! I thought all the ingredients sounded kind of odd, but my husband caught an excess of bass on a fishing trip so I decided to try it. It was so delicious!!! The sauce was amazing! I had a lot of sauce left over so I tossed it with some pasta the next day and it was delicious! Excellent recipe, easy, delicious and fast!
I used 5 Roma tomatoes chopped, and 3/4 cup of white grape juice instead of the white wine. Also used 1/2 cup of chopped black olives and 1/2 cup of the green stuffed olives which I did not slice. and 2 tablespoons of the capers instead of 1/4 cup. Also added some shrimp. Was awesome! This recipe is soooo good!
Great one-skillet recipe. Couldn't get sea bass but substituted black cod which has very similiar taste and texture. I used chopped grape tomatoes instead of Roma (less seeds and far better flavor this time of year). Served with Rice-a-roni Spanish rice which really is quite good (hey, take help where you can get it). Dinner was on the table in 25 minutes start-to-finish. Family loved it!
Great & easy recipe! I have passed this on to 2 friends and they both loved it as well!
Best recipe I have ever used from this site. I make this often for company and they think I am master chef. If only they knew my secret. ;)
Very nice! But the caper flavor was a tad bit strong. I omitted the olives since my boyfriend absolutely hates them, and I added crimini mushrooms. I'll cut down on the amount of tomatoes next time though.
This was so good! I made 2 1/2 substitutions in this recipe...first, I could not find sea bass anywhere in this town, so I used rockfish, second, I couldn't find my red pepper flakes anywhere, either, so I used a pinch of cayenne! The 1/2 substitution was in the form of using a shallot in place of an onion...they are in the same ballpark, so it only counts as a half! Delicious recipe and I will make this again!
Great! Delicious! This is our favorite fish recipe. The preparation time is not bad, and it tastes like something right out of a gourmet restaurant. Great presentation, too. We will make this again and again!
Loved this! Definitely worth using Sea Bass. Great flavor; served with crusty bread fora hearty meal. Might cut back on the green olives next time only because my kid isn't crazy about them. I'll make this again for sure!
Where can I get Sea Bass. I had it in a restaurant and loved it.
I used Talapia as I couldn't find Sea bass. Theis recipe is really flavourful, and I will be making it again.
This was so yummy and easy to make! Will make this again for sure! Thanks for sharing this.
This is a really tasty and also simple recipe. It also reminds me of Fish "Veracruzano" style from the Mexican Atlantic coast. I decided to test it before I make it for Thanksgiving and I have to say I'm sure to keep making it!
I used chilean sea bass. I also used canned diced tomatoes, which cut down on the prep time. Very tasty and healthy recipe. Hubby loved it! Thanks for sharing!
A Wonderful Recipe! I don't even like to cook fish at home but this was worth it. I bought Striper at Trader Joes and used that. It's a great fish- not too stinky! Will make it again for company!
This dish is so amazing. You will feel like a gourmet chef when you eat this. I have made it several times - not once with sea bass, mind you, since I can't find it around here - but it doesn't matter - I've used red snapper and grouper, and it comes out fabulous each time. It's terrific with whole wheat couscous or brown rice pilaf and green beans. Thanks for a simply amazing recipe!
I used canned tomatoes to make it quicker, and I use this recipe for all kinds of fish.
Fantastic dish. I doubled the sauce and used the leftover for pasta two days later, and it tasted even better after the flavors had a chance to deepen.
Simple to make--very fast preparation, the ingrediants were common household items and easy to prepare. My wife raved about my "gourmet" fish....used red wine as I didn't have white on hand...still delicious. Thanks for sharing this great recipe!
I have cooked this twice in the last 10 days....the flavours were amazing. It was easy to prepare and so enjoyable to eat. Light and refreshing, making it perfect for the warm nights of summer. The second time I cooked it, I replaced the fish with chicken breast fillets. I cooked them for about the same time perhaps a few minutes more, and they remained moist and flavourful. Try adding a little cilantro at the end of the thickening process and when serving to add that little extra flavour. Highly recommend trying it....loved it!
delicious! a definite "company" recipe
Absolutely amazing. I cooked this for my sister and bro in law. My bro in law kept thinking I had something bad to tell them because the meal was soooo good!
It tasted divine! I followed the recipe except I used black olives instead of the stuffed green type. It was sooo good, my sister and her husband enjoyed it a lot and she requested for me to cook it again for a dinner party she is hosting for 12. This time I will use the stuffed green olives.
Very good. I used Mahi-Mahi my husband caught last weekend. Excellent blend of flavors. Will make again.
This is one of the very first times that I followed a recipe from this site exactly, and it was beautiful. My only modification was that I used a striped bass, not a sea bass. And I cannot wait for my brother to go fishing again so he can bring me back some more fish!!
I thought this recipe was pretty tasty. I did enjoy the different flavors in the dish, with a little tang every time you bit into a green olive but I did not LOVE it. So... 4 it is. It's definitely not something I'd send back. It's just not something I'd order twice.
GREAT ! My husband made this for me the other day and I loved it. He used Chilean Sea Bass and omitted the cilantro because he doesn't like it (I like it in moderation). I don't know that the one person was saying about the capers, the capers and olives with the tomatoes made it spectacular ! YUM ! Can't think of any way it should be changed. This sauce would go great with any white fish, but Chilean Sea Bass is our favorite fish. Thanks for the recipe.
I used striped bass. I also substituted 1 can of stewed tomatoes for the plum tomatoes. All long time fish eaters we agreed the BEST recipe for bass.
Absolutely wonderful dish
This recipe is SO delicious! I have made it numerous times and everyone loves it. Thanks so much for sharing!
Not sure what went wrong here but I found this dish to be really bland. Maybe there was too much liquid. I only had 1/4 cup of sliced olives on hand and 1/4 of capers but there was not enough salt in those ingredients to flavor the sauce. i think maybe next time I will season and saute fish first and then add sauce over it.
This was a great recipe! I held to the recipe except that I baked the fish (broiling for the last few minutes for a crispy golden exterior) added black beans, used extra red pepper flakes and cilantro and served over a bed of jasmine rice. It was great! We served it to company and they asked for the recipe. I will definitely make this recipe again!
I've tried several other sea bass recipes that were pretty good. This one, however, is by far the best. I really loved this dish. Very hearty, delicious and simple dish! Definitely a keeper! Thank you for posting this recipe.
This was really good! It was really fresh tasting. I omitted the olives and it was still great. I used 3 cups seeded roma tomatoes and still had plenty of the reduction left. I was surprised how long it took to get the wine to evaporate but it was worth the wait. I will definetly make this again.
Sper easy and very satisifying. Srong, spicy flavors really compliment such a lightly flavored fish.
Fantastic! Because they were available, and it was convenient, I added pencil thin asparagus spears to the pan when I added the fish- it was superb!
I made this for a dinner party of 6. It was perfect and very gormet. The salty capers and olives season the fish perfectly. Very colorful and impressive presentation. Definately company fare!
Definitely one of the best fish recipes ever!! Only thing is that I didn't have a few things, so I made some changes. I added red pepper in with the onion and garlic. I skipped the tomatos (don't like them). I swapped out fresh basil for the cilantro. Even with those changes - it was awesome!!
