Sea Bass Cuban Style

4.6
299 Ratings
  • 5 213
  • 4 67
  • 3 12
  • 2 6
  • 1 1

Easy to prepare - sure to please. Great dish for guests when you have little time (or desire) to slave all day in the kitchen.

Recipe by Kiki Hahn

Gallery
13 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Saute onions until soft. Stir in garlic, and saute about 1 minute. Add tomatoes, and cook until they begin to soften. Stir in wine, olives, capers, and red pepper flakes. Heat to a simmer.

    Advertisement

  • Place sea bass into sauce. Cover, and gently simmer for 10 to 12 minutes, or until fish flakes easily with a fork. Transfer fish to a serving plate, and keep warm.

  • Increase the heat, and add butter to sauce. Simmer until the sauce thickens. Stir in cilantro. Serve sauce over fish.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
444 calories; protein 34.2g; carbohydrates 17.4g; fat 19.4g; cholesterol 84.1mg; sodium 988.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/23/2022