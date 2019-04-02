Grilled BBQ Meatloaf

I thought I had grilled everything that could be grilled until I saw this recipe. Grilled meatloaf? I made half the recipe for the two of us, but used one whole egg, essentially doubling the amount called for. It was a good idea because had I not done this it might have been a tad dry. For the same reason, I cut back on the amount of bread crumbs by about one-fourth. I’m not a fan of tarragon, so I didn’t use it. I used Penzey’s Chicago Seasoning, probably a good teaspoon for a pound and a half of meat, a mix of ground beef, pork and veal. I found the mix a little dry so I added some of the barbecue sauce/ketchup mixture to the meat mixture – good call, it was excellent! I also added finely chopped celery and green pepper and more Worcestershire than directed. Not wanting the glaze to burn during cooking, I waited until about 20 minutes into the cooking time to spread it on the meatloaves ( I made two small loaves with a half recipe) and then a second time after 15 more minutes. Slow to start cooking, the loaves came to the 160 degree temperature quickly after that. An instant-read thermometer was very helpful. The cooking method was not only intriguing, it also resulted in a perfectly moist and flavorful loaf, although the charcoal flavor was not as apparent as I had thought it would be. All and all, a great meatloaf I wouldn’t hesitate to make again – even in the middle of Wisconsin winter!

