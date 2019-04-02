Grilled BBQ Meatloaf

The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Directions
Cook's Notes:
I often split this in half--3 pounds of meat is a lot for just two of us. However, I keep all the other ingredient amounts the same.
Oven Directions:
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease a baking dish or line it with greased foil. Shape the mixture into one large meatloaf (or, for shorter baking time, into two loaves). Bake in preheated oven for 45 minutes. Remove from oven, drain fat, and brush meatloaf with BBQ sauce. Return to oven and bake until fully cooked, about 20 minutes more. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read at least 160 degrees F (70 degrees C).
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
656 calories; protein 45.8g; carbohydrates 41.8g; fat 32.8g; cholesterol 175.5mg; sodium 1157.7mg. Full Nutrition
I thought I had grilled everything that could be grilled until I saw this recipe. Grilled meatloaf? I made half the recipe for the two of us, but used one whole egg, essentially doubling the amount called for. It was a good idea because had I not done this it might have been a tad dry. For the same reason, I cut back on the amount of bread crumbs by about one-fourth. I’m not a fan of tarragon, so I didn’t use it. I used Penzey’s Chicago Seasoning, probably a good teaspoon for a pound and a half of meat, a mix of ground beef, pork and veal. I found the mix a little dry so I added some of the barbecue sauce/ketchup mixture to the meat mixture – good call, it was excellent! I also added finely chopped celery and green pepper and more Worcestershire than directed. Not wanting the glaze to burn during cooking, I waited until about 20 minutes into the cooking time to spread it on the meatloaves ( I made two small loaves with a half recipe) and then a second time after 15 more minutes. Slow to start cooking, the loaves came to the 160 degree temperature quickly after that. An instant-read thermometer was very helpful. The cooking method was not only intriguing, it also resulted in a perfectly moist and flavorful loaf, although the charcoal flavor was not as apparent as I had thought it would be. All and all, a great meatloaf I wouldn’t hesitate to make again – even in the middle of Wisconsin winter!
Unfortunately, my husband and I don't share the enthusiasm of others who have tried this recipe. We found the flavor of the herb overwhelming and, therefore, did not enjoy this meatloaf. I think we would have really liked this had we omitted the tarragon.
Meatloaf is not one of my favorite dishes, but this recipe is amazing! By far the best my husband and I have had. One slight change. I added a splash of bourbon to the BBQ sauce. We will definitely be making this again and again!
Grilled meatloaf is wonderful in the hot summer months. I only used ground beef and didn't have tarragon so used fresh Italian herbs from the garden instead. Of course I added more fresh garlic, I always do. Used a 15 inch aluminum cookie sheet to mold a rectangle meatloaf about an inch and half thickness. Topped with some grated Monterey Jack/Colby cheese, then topped with just 15 oz. can of tomato sauce (didn't want to use BBQ since my spices were Italian). Then topped the tomato sauce with sliced green bell peppers and fresh mushroom slices. Cooked on a charcoal covered grill over indirect heat for about 50 minutes, turning the cookie sheet half way through to make sure even cooking. The flavor of the charcoal makes a meatloaf to die for. We have actually been grilling meatloaves for a couple years now...hard to go back to regular oven meatloaf once you've had it charcoaled grilled.
Grilled meatloaf! Whoda thunk! My husband loves meatloaf but I only make it in the cool months, so this is a treat! I halved it and used just ground sirloin. I did not use the tarragon but added a bit of ketchup to make it moister. I only used BBQ sauce as a glaze. I will definitely make this again! Thank you
Really enjoyed the grilled flavor of this meatloaf. Cut meat amount in half, but left all else the same. Used the top piece of a broiler pan over the grill grate to better support the meatloaf and grilled over indirect coals.
I didn't use tarragon, just make my standard meatloaf recipe. I add worcestershire or steak sauce and a squirt of mustard to the glaze as well. I did use the recipe's method of shaping and that worked out beautifully. I used a small charcoal grill and moved the coals to the outer ring after heating up. Put the meatloaf on heavy duty foil in center and flipped over/dumped grease halfway through. My Dad and husband thought I was nuts when I said I was grilling meatloaf but they devoured it!
We are trying to find as many things to grill outside so we don't heat up the house cooking and I gotta tell ya - it's a great thing that we can BBQ year 'round because this is the most amazing meatloaf ever! I was told that I am not allowed to make it any other way anymore. Although I made som subtle changes to the original (sans pork and added an extra egg), the base recipe is pretty much perfect. We smoked it and it had a wonderful red rim and just a little crunch. Mmmmmmm....even leftovers were surperb. WINNER!
This is a very good meal. Made triple recipe. However, I changed it slightly. Added mustard to the sauce and removed the meatloaves at 145 degree, covered them for 5 to 8 minutes and they were near 150 degrees when they were sliced. Everyone loved the meal and meat was done perfectly and still moist. Normally I wouldn't consider serving meatloaf as a main dinner, but this went over big. Enjoy.
I'll make it agaian, followed the directions as listed but it seemed dry I didn't over cook it, just too much breadcrumbs.. I'll cut it down to 1 cup, add some BBQ sauce to the mixture and add more worcestershire to it and smoke it for about 20 minutes first then put it over the coals to finish
This was a really good meatloaf. I did change the recipe a little, and I hate that because then you aren’t reviewing the original recipe. Anyway, I used 2 lbs of ground round and 1 lb of sausage because that’s what I had. I also didn’t put in the tarragon, instead I used Cajun seasoning. We cooked it on a gas grill, we heated up the whole grill then turned half of it off. It worked great! Best meatloaf ever!
Obviously using the grill to cook you do not want meatloaf that is too wet but I did add 1/4 salsa to the meat mixture for added flavor. Meatloaf turned out awesome! However next time, after the first 30 minutes, I may flip it in order to get that crispy sear on all 4 sides, yummy!
For me I cooked it on my webber indirect heat 250 and it takes way longer than 1 hour. Also I think it needed either 1 more egg or less bread crumbs. Seemed alittle dried. Flavor was good I think next time I will just add 1 more egg and cut crumbs down just a bit.. thanks for the recipe!!
