Grilled BBQ Meatloaf

Sounds crazy, but you will never enjoy 'normal' meatloaf as much as this!

Recipe by beccwarnacutt

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
2 meatloaves
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat an outdoor grill for medium heat, and scrape the grates clean. Spray grates with nonstick cooking spray.

  • In a bowl, mix together the ground beef, ground pork, bread crumbs, onion, egg, Worcestershire sauce, garlic, tarragon, sea salt, and black pepper. Divide the mixture in half, and form 2 loaves, each about 4 inches in diameter and 6 inches long. In a small bowl, mix the barbecue sauce with ketchup until well combined.

  • Place each meatloaf directly on the prepared grill grates, then spread each with about 3 tablespoons of barbecue sauce mixture; grill until the loaves reach an internal temperature of at least 160 degrees F (73 degrees C), about 1 hour.

Cook's Notes:

I often split this in half--3 pounds of meat is a lot for just two of us. However, I keep all the other ingredient amounts the same.

Oven Directions:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease a baking dish or line it with greased foil. Shape the mixture into one large meatloaf (or, for shorter baking time, into two loaves). Bake in preheated oven for 45 minutes. Remove from oven, drain fat, and brush meatloaf with BBQ sauce. Return to oven and bake until fully cooked, about 20 minutes more. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read at least 160 degrees F (70 degrees C).

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
656 calories; protein 45.8g; carbohydrates 41.8g; fat 32.8g; cholesterol 175.5mg; sodium 1157.7mg. Full Nutrition
