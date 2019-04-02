Zucchini Ranch Meatloaf

This zucchini meatloaf is moist, delicious, and a great way to sneak some vegetables into your weekday dinners. This is requested often in my house and my husband still doesn't know about the zucchini in this recipe!

Recipe by Jamie Justice Yost

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease a 9x13-inch baking dish.

  • Mix ground beef, ground turkey, Cheddar cheese, bread crumbs, zucchini, onions, bell pepper, egg, ranch mix, and Worcestershire sauce in a large bowl until well combined. Form mixture into a loaf and place in the middle of the prepared baking dish.

  • Stir ketchup and steak sauce together in a small bowl until well combined; pour over meatloaf.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until no longer pink in the center, about 1 hour. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read at least 160 degrees F (70 degrees C).

Tips

Feel free to use any combination of meat for the ground beef and turkey, either based on your personal tastes or by what's on sale at the supermarket.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
343 calories; protein 26.9g; carbohydrates 16.6g; fat 18.6g; cholesterol 113.9mg; sodium 701.6mg. Full Nutrition
