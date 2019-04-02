Zucchini Ranch Meatloaf

This zucchini meatloaf is moist, delicious, and a great way to sneak some vegetables into your weekday dinners. This is requested often in my house and my husband still doesn't know about the zucchini in this recipe!
I made this exactly as written. Let me start by saying I am not a meatloaf fan, but my guys requested it, and I knew I had to find something that wasn't your standard fare. This recipe is definitely a keeper with fantastic flavor, moist and plenty of leftovers. I made one big loaf and cooked for an hour and 10 minutes just to make sure it was cooked thru.
I didn't have a packet of ranch seasoning, so I used about a cup of ranch dressing and about 1/4 cup extra bread crumbs. It tasted wonderful! I was short on time, and since this makes such a huge meat loaf I separated it into 4 small ones and cooked two of them for 35 minutes and did the other two while we ate. Me and my three young'ns ate one of them and saved one in the fridge for tomorrow. The other two are going in the freezer. Great recipe! Definitely a keeper!
This is the best meatloaf I've ever made!! Left out the ranch dressing, and mixed ground turkey with Jimmy Dean sausage, don't know why but that's what I felt like. Fabulous!! Also added a dash of hot sauce to the topping, because we like it spicy. This one is going in the regular rotation for sure!! (BTW: Hubby had a little spaz over the zucchini, but it really didn't affect the flavor. You could see it still, if you are trying to be sneaky you might want to peel it first.)
I made this just using the ground turkey although, I do not recommend that as it was a little dry leaving out the beef. Either way, I decided to try this meatloaf because I love the taste of ranch burgers on the grill and zucchini. Although, in the taste of the end product I couldn't really taste the zucchini, but I wouldn't leave it out as it more likely added some neccessary moisture. Either way, all the flavors such as the green peppers all mingled together to make a nice tasting meatloaf. If I made again I would definitely at least use lean ground beef. And, I really did like the topping of mixing the ketchup with the A-1. I have never done that before. I even added a little more A-1 on the top and put back in the oven for about 5 more minutes when it was done. I believe any man would really like this meatloaf.
I thought this was very good! I'm not a huge meatloaf fan and I even liked the leftovers. I used all beef and actually shredded the onion the 2nd time I made it since it was quicker than chopping it. I also use Ian's Panko breadcrumbs since they are the only brand I can find without trans fats or corn syrup in them.
I made this pretty much as written but with just turkey instead of turkey and beef. It was great and I did not have a problem with it being dry. I used a meat thermometer and mine was done in 45 minutes, not in 60.
This ones a keeper, the whole family loved it. Used the new "Spicy Ranch " seasoning packet that gave this great flavor. Did all turkey, and was still super moist. Substituted carrots for the zucchini because the stores are out of it with the bad storms this winter, the carrots worked very well.
delicious! Eight of us sat down for dinner and I had doubled the recipe and it was all gone! I didnt add the ranch packet because I didnt have it and it was still perfect! The meatloaf was moist. Oh I also did not use turkey, which I do love but just had a bunch of ground beef at the time. It was so good! They want me to make it again! And we normally like your basic easy meatloaf with meat, and topped with sauce. So this was a HugE step out for my boys. But they still loved it!
Zucchini Ranch Meatloaf Haiku: "Halved with all ground beef, but used everything the same. Super-moist and nice." So I made a 1-lb'er w/ all ground beef, and kept everything else as written. We couldn't taste either the ranch or the cheddar cheese, so really, what we liked best about this meatloaf was the addition of the grated zucchini, which made it moist, and hey, can't complain about the addition of anything green to what I eat. I also liked the ketchup/steak sauce on top; dragging a bite through sriracha sauce gave it a nice sweet/spicy taste, so all-in-all, it was meatloaf success.
Ok so I'm a broke college kid, and we didn't have all of the exact ingredients, but we winged it and it was absolutely delicious! We didn't have shredded cheese, so we used chopped up 3 slices of kraft cheese, and we didn't have ranch seasoning so we just used some regular ranch dressing. We also didn't have any steak sauce, so we mixed the ketchup with some Frank's hot sauce, it was so good! The frank's hotsauce on it was the perfect addition, it made it taste like chicken wings with ranch. So delicious!
This recipe was sooo good. My father isn't big on meatloaf and vegetables, but he LOVED it. He had seconds and took most of it to work the next day. I pretty much made the recipe as printed. I only had ground turkey so I used 1 pound of it and 1 pound of the seasoned ground turkey. I didn't measure any of the veggies so it had a bunch of them in there. Also, I used about a cup of ranch dressing b/c I didn't have the mix. Great recipe.
This recipe produces a moist loaf full of veggies and not too greasy. I added shredded carrots instead of bell peppers, and think it tastes wonderful. I also topped the meatloaf with my 'favorite' topping instead of the ketchup and steak sauce. I will definitely be making this recipe again. Thanks for sharing.
Excellent and family approved! Used 2 lbs of extra lean ground chicken instead of the beef/turkey combo, red onion, and made my own buttermilk ranch dressing mix... Dry Buttermilk Ranch Mix from Scotdog! Used reduced fat cheddar cheese, and all of the other ingredients except the egg....felt it was not necessary since the mixture is very moist, also used whole wheat crumbs. Just delicious! Served with grilled asparagus! Thanks~
LOVE this recipe. I've made it with and without the ranch packet and can't taste the difference. And while the name is zucchini ranch meatloaf, both of those flavors are really mild. Instead it ends up tasting more like the steak sauce you put over it. It turns out really moist and pairs great with baked potatoes and a green salad. Everyone I make it for (including those who aren't meatloaf fans) LOVE it. This one is a keeper.
This recipe is VERY good. I followed it as directed but veered away at the ground turkey, I just don't trust todays processing of turkey (ground only) so I used veal in place of it. It turned out moist and favorable and as another person said "I got some vegetable into my husband" Thanks
This was soooooo good! The kids (ages 9 and 11) loved it! I ADVERTISE to the kids that in my meals there are hidden veggies and can they identify them? They could not! P.S. we all wanted more of the ketchup/steak sauce blend! Double that for sure. Thanks for the recipe!
I am not a meatloaf person, but I am with this! Definitely the best meatloaf I've ever had. Hubby loved it too and NO ONE complained about the veges (I'm sure they didn't realize what they were, of course, but still, I'm pleased.) Great flavor---not too "meaty" flavored. I'm a fan.
A real winner! This is moist and flavorful. I made a few changes based on what was at hand. No zucchini in the fridge, so I left it out. Oops, didn't read the recipe and incorporated the ketchup and steak sauce in the meatloaf instead of on top and used less dressing mix. Well received by all the family and made great sandwiches the next day. This is destined for many repeats.
WOW! There's certainly a lot of different flavors and textures going on in this meatloaf, and they all work so well together. My kids didn't even care that there was "green stuff" in their meatloaf. This was devoured in one meal, and will definitely be a repeat in this house. This is a great way to get some veggies into dinner and use up some of that zucchini multiplying in the garden. Thanks!!
This was a great meatloaf recipe! When I made this, I didn't have any turkey so I just used all ground beef. I also didn't have a package of ranch dressing mix so I substituted 1/2 cup of ranch dressing. I can't wait to try this with the dressing mix instead. I love the ketchup and steak sauce mix on top. Really tasty!
I love this recipe!! I made it on a Sunday and we had it for dinner on a Wednesday and it was still moist and delicious! I have a picky 2 year old and, even though he only ate a few bites, I was glad that there was a lot of good stuff in those bites. And my hubby, who is not fond of meatloaf, even complimented it! Success. I will be making it again!
I loved everything about this recipe except for the sauce on top. In the future, I might reduce the ratio of steak sauce to ketchup, or perhaps use something more like a barbecue sauce instead. Otherwise, this meatloaf is fantastic! Very moist with a tart flavor (due to the Ranch). My kids were shocked that it had zucchini in it. Will definitely make again.
Outstanding meatloaf recipe! I would have never thought of adding shredded zucchini to meatloaf and it adds a wonderful healthy moistness. I did not even use sauce on top and still loved it. I will definitely make again when making meatloaf, thanks for sharing! Tip: you can now buy seasoned ground turkey in the store which is delicious in this recipe- cut back on salt and other seasonings.
I've made this 2x now and love it! 1st time I used all turkey, an Italian dressing mix (didn't have ranch) and mozarella (no cheddar either) and it was just so good! This time I used all the ingredients listed but put maybe 1 1/2 cup zucchini... And still fabulous. It turns out very juicy and flavorful. I love the fact that it has so much zucchini in it! Oh and both times I just put in on a tray to cook. Love it!
This is an incredible meatloaf recipe!! Better than my own so I am making it again for my older kids today. I did substitute the "glaze" with my own version. I mix aproximately 1/4 cup honey with about 3 tablespoons Heinz 57 sauce then coat the top of the meatloaf with it before baking. Also added herbs from the garden today (parsley and oregano) since I have so many. Cut the onions to 1/4 cup, added minced garlic also.
I made this for dinner last night for the family and it went over very well. I know that some people are very against ratings when you have changed it up but in my opinion we all find a base recipe and change it a little based on our personal tastes...It may give others an idea on what suits them.....that being said....I used all ground beef cause thats what I had on hand. I used all the ingredients called for with out subsitution...I just used more of them then called for...nothing major, just heavy handed. I also had a package of dry ranch that I had already used half of so I added that as well as what the recipe called for. I didnt have steak sauce for the top so I used BBQ that I jazzed up. The kids suprisingly did not like the glazed but really liked the meatloaf itself. I will gladly make again!!
I used 1lb turkey, 1lb ground chicken, red pepper instead of green, 1/3 c of egg whites. Instead of all that cheddar I used 1/3 cup Parmesan, and instead of bread crumbs I used 1/2c almond flour and 1/2c whole wheat crumbs. my husband loved it, especially the ketchup/steak sauce topping. he missed meatloaf on our lower fat diets.... we will make again!
I used about 2 cups of frozen, shredded zucchini and yellow squash that I had frozen together as part of last summer's garden bounty. (I did squeeze a good portion of the water out of it first). For the bread crumbs I used three-year hot dog buns. (My "go to" substitution for a bread crumb ingredient). This was one of the best ever meatloaf recipes. I made it on a Sunday, covered with foil, stuck it in the fridge and we baked it for Tuesday night dinner. Wonderful make ahead recipe. It's a great way to use up my frozen zucchini and summer squash. Thank you!
In the words of my boyfriend, "This meatloaf is exceptional!" He also is not a fan of baked vegetables but had no idea there was zucchini in this. I made the recipe as written, except I mixed the ketchup with A1 Sweet Chili Garlic sauce because that's what I had on hand. Yum! I will definitely be making this again!
This recipe is great. I modified it to alleviate the breadcrumbs. I crushed up some pork rinds (0 carbs) to replace the breadcrumbs and added a 1/2 cup of dried vegetable flakes. I also substituted the ranch dip with 1/2 c ranch dressing. The last time I made it I used 1/2 c onion dressing it was great.
I doubled all ingredients + added: 1 pound of Italian sausage (loose), and many more dried spices to the plain bread crumbs & ranch dressing: cinnamon, parsley, oregano, sage, garlic, onion, a bit of dried ginger. Also added 1/2 head of garlic, minced and several dashes of Worcester sauce. It was great!!!! Thank you for the recipe. Docked once star because as written it would not have had enough flavor for our taste.
Best thing I have ever made with with 99% lean ground turkey breast. My husband does not eat beef, so I made this using extra lean ground turkey breast only. He doesn't like meatloaf either but we both loved this meatloaf. I did not use the peppers, I did add 1/4 cup of chopped cilantro for a little zing. It turned out very moist and great texture and flavor. I will definitely make this again.
There were no leftovers in this house! The only thing I did different was that I used all turkey, used steak sauce in place of Worcester (didn't have any) and only put ketchup on top. The texture was slightly different from regular meatloaf, but that didn't cause any problems here. My anti-veggie stepson didn't even realize there was a ton of zucchini in it!! This is definitely going into my meal rotation!
I am in love with this recipe and it has become a family favourite!! It makes a big loaf, which is great for leftovers/lunches. To be honest, I leave out the ranch dressing (mainly bc I couldn't find it in store first time I made it) and to cut down on sodium, etc. I've made it with and without and honestly, I prefer without! This is a great, great find!!!
Well, I didn't have any ground beef or ranch seasoning. So I used ranch dressing and extra bread crumbs. It has to have the ground beef for a better texture. It was just to soft and mushy. I cooked extra time. Then just slices and fryed slices to get it dryer in texture. I will try it again when I have correct ingredients.
I made this meatloaf and mistakenly mixed in the ketchup and steak sauce with the meat, but it turned out moist and delicious! Our only complaint is that it is very salty from the Ranch Dressing Mix (will they ever come out with a low sodium version?). Otherwise, we really like it!!
I,ve made many a meatloaf, but this one is overall the best! Great flavor and it holds together nicely, easy to slice, especially for meatball sandwiches the next day! I only made two minor substitutions...used red pepper instead of green and used BBQ sauce instead of ketchup. Thanks for my new favorite meatloaf recipe!
this was a hit! very good. followed almost literally, but eased upon dressing mix (I don't like things too salty). next time will use full packet. also, owing to type 2 diabetes, I used almond flour in place of breadcrumbs, and it worked beautifully.
I didn't care for it...too mushy. I followed the recipe and took it out at 160 degrees and went to serve and was so pink in the middle. Put it back in the oven for another 45 min and added mor ketchup to it and then was ok...
Oh man! What a surprise this was! I made as written except I left out the ranch mix because I didn't have that and also, my bread crumbs were italian seasoned. I used yellow squash rather than zucchini. I worried it would be dry because I had lean ground beef, but it was so moist and the texture was perfect. I really don't think I would of liked the ranch twist. Will make it exactly like this again next time!
My kids are super picky eaters, but they LOVE this-- we all do. I use a homemade ranch mix (also found on allrecipes) instead of store bought and will often do just 1 lb beef or ground turkey and twice the zucchini. Still turns out great. It's a 'can't mess up' meal!
We enjoyed this - I would make it again definitely. I used all turkey (93% lean) and one decently sized zucch shredded in the food processor. I did a whole (smallish) red pepper chopped in the processor with half a yellow onion. The extra veggies added moisture to the really lean meat. I omitted the cheese, and topped with BBQ sauce. It was at 160 degrees after exactly 1 hour, but a little extra time wouldn't have dried it out or overcooked it.
Made this when having friends over for dinner. Several asked for the recipe and everyone raved about it. A great recipe. I'm making it tonight for a family dinner. My son really likes it, even though he is not a vegetable fan.
Made this recipe for our "It's 4U Mom" meeting last night (40 servings) and it was a hit. I did eliminate the cheese as several of us are lactose intolerant and I added 1/8 cup prepared mustard and brown sugar to the glaze. I use a lot of recipes from this site with only minor changes and no complaints.
I did not have bread crumbs handy and did not feel like using my food processor so I used a mix of Oatmeal and corn flake crumbs for the binder. I also did not read the instructions all the way, so rather than putting the mix of ketchup and steak sauce on top, I mixed it into the meat. Quite tasty.
The flavor was great, the texture was very soft, almost mushy. But I would make this again. The only thing I did different was that I sauteed the onion, pepper and zucchini before throwing it in to the meat mixture.
I thought my old meatloaf recipe was pretty darn good, but this will definitely replace it! I used the beef/ground turkey mix and was pleasantly surprised, as I normally don't care for ground turkey. Adding some black pepper as well as a few scant shakes of both onion and garlic powders, I was hopeful the ranch seasoning packet would provide enough flavor, and it did! I shredded a small zucchini and half an onion, and micro-finely diced the green pepper. Used 3/4c panko and 1/4c garlic-flavored breadcrumbs. Upped the worchestershire to 1T, skipped the glaze due to family preference, and baked to perfection for 55 minutes. We especially loved the drippings from the meatloaf...it was so good! As good as this was, next time, I'd like to try adding some shredded carrots too. Served with yukon gold mashed potatoes and another winner AR recipe, Buttery Garlic Green Beans, this was a total comfort food masterpiece!
Love making this...everyone loves it. I used carrot instead of zucchini because of availability and price during winter. Tried different kinds of cheese (jalapeño, Muenster, swiss). Use panko Breadcrumbs. Make it on a regular basis. Usually make 3 at a time. I like to chill the meatloaf, slice into single portions and freeze on a cookie sheet for 3+ hours. Then I throw it in a zipper freezer bag. Anyone can have a slice whenever they want--very convenient.
The ingredients for this recipe sounded so good. For each loaf I mixed a can of tomato soup with water & baked them, so they had a "gravy". My neighbor just got home from the hospital, so I made 2 meatloaves & gave her & her husband one of them. They loved it & asked for the recipe. A few weeks later, her husband made it for company, who also raved about it!
I only made one substitution, ground chicken instead of ground turkey since I got a good deal on it, but everything else was as written. Made a good sized meatloaf, very firm with a good flavor. Of course the family prefers the regular way I normally make it, but this is a close second. I had enough leftovers to make a meatloaf shepherds pie out of so I got two meals out of it. Definitely a win.
As described it's moist. Truthfully, it is watery. I grated only half a medium zucchini. The flavor is subtle as it all comes from the Ranch pkt. Don't spoil by dousing with ketchup! This makes a pleasant change from tomato-y sweet glaze meatloaf. Some may find the recipe excessively salty. That could be adjusted by decreasing the powdered Ranch, and adding herbs for flavor instead. Look forward to eating leftovers the next day to see how flavors develop in the fridge -- usually makes it better!
the meatloaf itself was delicious ..the saucse was not a hit. My boyfriend and his dad who like steaksauce said they like it on steak, not on this meatloaf, said they'd prefer ketchup. i don't like steaksauce and liked it on this..so its really a matter of taste.
Wonderful recipe! Made minor adjustments- subbed chicken for turkey, sautéed veggies with a little S&P before adding to meat mixture, and just upped the ketchup and worcestershire rather than adding steak sauce. Browned beautifully on top, did not require any sort of glaze, Delicious!
we really enjoyed this.. left out the bread crumbs as i didn't want it to be too heavy.. used 20 oz turkey, 12 oz beef, only had jack cheese.. didn't put the topping of ketchup and steak sauce.. figured we could dip the meatloaf into whatever we wanted if need be.. bf liked his with horseradish sauce.. i had mine straight up.. ty for the recipe
Made this last night. It was a hit! Used only 20 oz. ground turkey, no beef. Just shredded one small-ish zucchini and diced half an onion. Omitted the bell pepper because husband doesn't like it. Also, used 2% cheese. Cooked it in a 8" round cake pan in my toaster oven. Still needed about an hour to cook. Loved the flavor combo and husband liked it, too. This one's a keeper!
My only complaint is that this didn't come out as moist as the meatloaf I normally make. I will make it again, as my husband absolutely loved it. I skipped the zucchini and used a whole bell pepper and a whole medium sized onion. Also, I forgot about the ketchup/A-1 glaze until there were only 10 minutes of cook time left.
Omg! This was awesome! My hubby does not like meatloaf at all.. I have tried so many different recipes and they all fail... I even wrapped one in bacon and nothing! When I read some reviews that said this recipe made non meatloaf lovers change their mind, I had to try it.. I thought I will give it one more shot... Well turns out this is the winner! It is moist and has unique flavors.. My husband came back for seconds! I am ecstatic!
Great recipe! I did make a couple of changes though due to what I had on hand...I used all ground turkey instead of half ground beef, yellow squash instead of zucchini because it was what was on hand and I used red bell pepper instead of green. (Also...I used panko bread crumbs that had some parmesan cheese mixed in. It was leftover from another recipe.) I think the next time I make it i will leave off the steak sauce and I may try mozzarella cheese instead of cheddar.
My wife suggested this recipe and we decided to try it for our first time, Our garden provided the fresh zuchinni and we decided to tweek it just a tad, shredded cheese and bottled ranch dressing. After having to hold back from that amazing smell coming from the kitchen , we sat down and we both gave this recipe a 2 thumbs up!!
Made this for dinner last Friday night and my hubby loved it! Just a few changes. I left out the bell peppers cuz he's not a fan. I accidentally added the steak sauce and ketchup into the meat mixture but it was still delicious. He just requested it again and it's only been 4 day since I made it!!!!! WINNER !!! And so easy!
Absolutely positively the BEST meatloaf I've ever had...and the first I've ever made! I will double the sauce next time, but that is just personal preference. The meatloaf was INCREDIBLY moist. My 19mth old, my 4 year old and my husband asked for 2nd and 3rds. This is definitely making its way into the regular rotation! I'm going to freeze half of it next time as it was more that we needed for our small family. Thank you for sharing!
