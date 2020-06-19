Zucchini Mincemeat
I was trying to think up a creative way to use up zucchini from my mom's garden. I concocted this recipe which tastes just like regular mincemeat. I hand-chopped everything; prep time would be cut down with a food processor.
Barb: This recipie sounds great. I also cook a meatless mincemeat, but instead of zucchini, I use the 6 cups of green tomatoes. This is used by many in my comunity. This recipie is delicious. Lori Mitchell, owner Renee's Cafe in South River, Ontario ps. don't use a food process for prep - it just makes the mixtures mushie.Read More
Fam found this one too sour and I ended up having to eat the whole pie myself. I suggest finding a way to make it less sour.Read More
This recipe passed the taste test of everyone who tried it in a mincemeat bar. Very good. I grated the zucchini and apples. Saved time but not as attractive as finly chopped. Used dark sultanas and used the pulp of the orange too. Cut back 1/4 cup on each of the sugars because I ran out of brown sugar and wanted to keep the measurements equal. Very happy with the results. Thank you.
A great way to use up extra zucchini! The flavor was great and I used it to make Mincemeat cookies - a recipe from this site. They were wonderful too. My great-aunt and my mother are eager to taste this at the holidays to see if it holds up to Great-Grandma Todd's mincemeat!
I JUST WANTED TO REVIEW THIS TO LET EVERYONE KNOW WHAT A GREAT RECIPE FOR MINCEMEAT AND TO USE UP THOSE ZUCCHINI. I MADE GREEN TOMATO MINCEMEAT LAST YEAR AND THIS TASTES JUST AS GOOD. I DID CUT THE SUGARS 1/2 CUP EACH AND IT WAS SWEET ENOUGH. ALSO I GOT 6.5 PINTS OUT OF IT.' IT ALWAYS AMAZES ME WHAT YOU CAN DO WITH A ZUCCHINI AND A YELLOW SQUASH. ANOTHE GREAT RECIPE. THANK YOU. DONALEE2
