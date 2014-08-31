Spaghetti Pasta Sauce

Rating: 4 stars
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

A wonderful tasting Italian pasta sauce! Serve on hot cooked spaghetti.

By kane

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a pot, heat the olive oil over medium heat, and cook and stir the onion until slightly browned, about 10 minutes. Stir in the mincemeat, and cook and stir until mincemeat is hot and well mixed with onion. Pour in the pasta sauce and tomato puree, and mix in the basil leaves. Bring the sauce to a simmer, and cook until the flavors have blended, about 10 minutes. Stir often.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
185 calories; protein 3.1g; carbohydrates 33.2g; fat 4.5g; cholesterol 2.6mg; sodium 682.8mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (3)

Most helpful positive review

TNCOLLEGEGIRL
Rating: 4 stars
01/08/2012
This is similar to what I do - Instead of mincemeat I use turkey or ground beef. To add more flavor i add garlic diced tomatos can of mushrooms and a shake of red pepper flakes. Fast way to jazz up a basic jar of sauce. Top with parmesan! Read More
Helpful
(5)

Most helpful critical review

Buckwheat Queen
Allstar
Rating: 3 stars
04/20/2015
On pasta with just some cheese I thought it was just ok. I didn't use a jar sauce but a homemade version of pasta sauce found on this website. I used canned mincemeat. Thank you kane for your recipe. Read More
Helpful
(1)
