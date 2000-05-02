Cuban Beans and Rice
I originally got this from a Cuban friend, but made some changes to it. I have had it many times, the leftovers are very good wrapped in a tortilla, too. Very filling dish.
Very, very good recipe. I made a few changes, however, to spice it up and add flavor after reading some of the other reviews. 1: add 1 tsp. cumin powder to onions/garlic while cooking, 2: add one small can of diced mild chiles when you add the beans, 3: use broth (any kind) instead of water. Also diminish the amount of liquid to 2 cups instead of 2 and a 1/2. Hope this helps! Thanks for a yummy recipe!Read More
I enjoyed the recipe in the spirit in which it is intended. A quick meal! You can use this as a jump-off point and add ingredient to your taste to enhance flavor. One criticism of most recipes that include rice as an ingredient, is that the authors rarely tell you what kind of rice they used. This is of prime importance as it can mean success or failure to the dish. The are MANY types of rice, ech with different flavors, texture, cooking time, ratio of water to rice, aromas, stickiness, etc. A variety of rice that is great for one dish, will spell trouble for another. SO please, in the future, ALWAYS include the type, and even the brand of rice you used. It will make you recipes much better.
My husband and I both LOVED this dish - very tasty. I added two very large cloves of garlic and that was wonderful. Additionally, it was so much tastier the second day when the flavors had melded that I suggest making it the day before -if you can - and refrigerate it overnight!!!
Great tasting rice. I grew up on rice and peas (my mom's from the Dominican Republic). A few tips she passed on to me 1) Use GOOD QUALITY long grain rice. She swears by Mr. Goudas brand rice (never buy the generic stuff) and her west indian friends buy this brand as well. Generic rice tends to turn out too sticky 2) I use a ratio of 2:1 of liquid to rice. My mom always tells me it's better to add more water at the end than to start off with too much liquid at the beginning which you can't fix later. The rice was the perfect consistency when done. Thanks for an excellent recipe.
Let simmer 60 minutes plus to fully absorb liquids. I added some cayenne pepper and cumin to spice it up a bit. Very tasty!!
I am from Panama and we also have rice and beans as a staple. I have been living in Canada for the past 4 years and this definitely was a taste from home!
Very filling. I upped the amount of rice to 1 1/2 cups (it was parboiled rice - I don't know if that makes a difference) to avoid the mushy and wet consistency from earlier ratings. It needs some spices to make it really sensational - chili powder, cumin, cayenne and of course HOT SAUCE!
Great recipe! I cooked it about 42 minutes. I added about a half tablespoon of chili powder and used a can of chili beans instead of kidney beans. Put in a tortilla with cheese and sour cream and you have a first rate burrito! Tastes like ones you buy at Baja Fresh! Very yummy.
We found this recipe a bit bland and intend on spicing it up a little next time with some chilli, cracked black pepper and topping with some deep fried basil leaves, but as a base it is very good.
Sooo good! I made a few changes to this, based on other reviewers comments that it was a bit bland. I added half a jalepeno for some spice, along with an extra clove of garlic. I added cumin to the onions at the beginning, and a few shakes of cayenne pepper later on. I used broth instead of the reserved bean water, and black beans instead of white. The end result was delicious, and anything but bland. Try the leftovers wrapped in a tortilla with a bit of cheddar. It was so easy too - I'll definitely be making this again.
I loved it when it was first finished cooking. It was soupy and reminded me of chili. When my family at it later on, the rice had absorbed most of the juice. We liked it, but my preference was soupy.
This was an average tasting recipe which I found to be a bit bland. I will make it again, with a few modifications to "spice it up." Cumin and lots of garlic are a must for this, as is some type of hot sauce. This will be a fine side dish to serve along with garlic roasted chicken. David
This a good, basic recipe you can use as a side dish to temper a spicy main dish, or you could spice it up and add kielbasa. However, when it says in the directions to put the dish on low, the author didn't mention to bring the dish to a simmer and THEN reduce the temp on low. Mine turned out a little mushy, but I think I may have done something wrong. I liked it though, and will make it again. It's very versital.
YUM!! made this and fried up some plantains in the fryer for a delicious Cuban feast! Don't forget the mojitos!!
I added 1/4 tsp. cumin. Just enough to enhance the flavours of this dish. I also used chicken broth instead of water.
Good, but it would be better if not cooked for so long. I cut 8 minutes off the time, and everything was already very soggy.
This is quite good, and very easy to make. Don't forget the hot sauce!
easy and tastey, cumin is a nice added touch
I really liked this one. I used black beans and added some cumin (as another reviewer suggested), as well as some chili powder.
I thought this was very good and easy. Even my kids liked it!!
This was good. I added more garlic.the cooking method did not seem right. I added less water and simmered for 20 min.
This one is a keeper! Very rich and tomatoey, also very filling. Garlic lovers: feel free to get a little carried away with this one.
It's a keeper! We added some Cayenne pepper to spice it up a bit and will add more beans to see how that turns out. Very good recipe!
This dish was superb, and so easy. I loved the flavor. I am not big on green peppers, so I omitted them, and I have eaten the recipe twice already.
Good recipe. I just eyeballed the measurements, piled everything into my rice maker and added some cumin and hot sauce (as suggested by other reviewers). Good results and super easy. I only had jasmine rice on hand, but I'd like to try with Rico next time, if I can find a supplier in this area.
It's just like it sounds...beans, tomoatoes, vegetables...it's pretty good...I substituted some vegetable broth instead of all water.
Awesome! Followed the recipe exactly and it came out great! Will make this one again and again and again..
I made this without the rice and it was a little on the tangy, tomato-y side. I used concentrated tomato paste so that may have been why.
Excellent recipe. Simple and fast, filling and good for you. A sweet undertone that belies the simple recipe. Vegan safe for your vegetarian friends. Reminded me of being in the Cuban section of Miami. Needs a bit more water than the recipe calls for. I make it a little like risotto and add the water a little at a time. Spice it up if you like it hot. Add sausage and shrimp for a dish that would be much like Jambalaya.
The cumin and ground black pepper mentioned by earlier reviewers, plus the addition of a mild andouille sausage in small quantities was the perfect addition to this easy dish. It was even tasty with brown rice!
This recipe was great. When I was preparing it, I didn't think the flavor was going to be that great because of the lack of spices, but was I wrong! It's simple but tasty. My husband went crazy over it, and he was brought up on Cuban cuisine. I will definitely make this again...and again. Thanks, Chris.
I didn't have any bell pepper, and used black beans instead of kidney. My husband absolutely loved it, and my 21 month old DD loved it too! I'm making it again tonight the same way as last.
Great dish! I added a load of cumin and black pepper to spice it up a bit, and I also added the kidney beans in the last ten minutes of cooking, as suggested by another reviewer. I added corn to the mix for a bit more color and nutrition, and just as promised, it came out great, even reheated and eaten with tortillas! I made breakfast burritos out of it the next morning with a little green enchilada sauce and cheese. Yummy!! I will make this a million times, I'm sure!
This was so awesome! My whole family loved it. It is so versitile. Main dish, side dish, or chip dip! Yum!
Very good! I added maybe 1/4 cup more of rice than what was called for, and it still ended up a little mushy. Maybe it was the kind of rice I used. I also added cumin and cayenne, chicken stock instead of water, and garnished with some grated cheese and green onion. I've made it before and will definitely be making it again!
Good recipe, since all family members enjoyed. Also added vegetarian broth cube to water, as well as paprika, cumin and a dash of hot sauce! I'll be making this one again, maybe substituting half BROWN rice to make it even healthier. Rounded out the meal with a quickie fruit salad - drained fruit cocktail mixed with a cup of vanilla yogurt, chopped banana and sprinkle of cinnamon. All in all, a simple, filling and healthy meal. Thanks for the beans/rice recipe!
I really liked this dish...but I used red peppers and black beans because that is what I had on hand! I did end up adding some cumin while cooking the onions just because I love it! Only used 2 cups of liquid because of other reviews I read saying it was too soupy.
A little bland for my taste. I guess I was expecting something with a little more flavor and I followed the reviews that spiced it up.
This is so good and budget friendly! This tastes like you let this simmer away all day with minimal effort. The only changes I made were to add 1 teaspoon of dried thyme, 2 bay leaves while it cooked (discard bay leaves bfore serving) and hot sauce to make it a little more like red beans and rice. We're making this again this week. This would be great dressed up with some fresh shrimp for entertaining too. Thank you Chris!
This was excellent, I didn't change anything, easy Cuban cuisine!!!!Thanks!!!
This was sooo good!! My boyfriend is half cuban and half irish, so i figured i'd make this for him. He loved it!! The guys at his job, on lunch break, were asking him what it was, it smelt so good!!! Thanks for the recipe Chris!!
This was just okay. It really wasn't what I was expecting. I had a craving for some really meaty tasting, spicy, beans and rice. This came out more like a mushy, tomato-based Spanish rice. It was pretty bland, too, even though I added garlic powder and lots of extra cumin. The addition of some hot sauce helped a little, but it still wasn't all that appetizing. The rice was way too mushy and the proportion of beans to rice wasn't enough. I would add a second can of beans next time and nix the tomato paste. Won't be making this again.
I made this with garlic chicken, plantain and flat bread...it was great!
This was easy and fantastic!
I've always skipped over recipes with tomato paste in them because I just don't care for the taste of it. I'm not a overly huge fan of beans and rice together, either. I was pleasantly suprised with the taste of this dish...it was actually quite tasty and super easy to make!
Delicious! I sprinkled a little bit of grated chedder and a few shakes of hot sauce in my bowl. I will definately be making this again!
Love this recipe! I made it with brown rice so it took a little longer to cook. I took the advice of others and added cumin. Just what it needed! My hubby added sour cream to his bowl. Very good! Thanks for sharing this easy, healthy family recipe! Did I mention the kids love it!?
This was alright. Nothing spectacular. I used basmati rice and omitted the green pepper (because I did not have any on hand). Also, upon tasting the water and finding it a bit too bland I added a little chilli pepper and black pepper. I think it has too much water because the rice turns mushy. Perhaps I should have used Uncle Ben's rice because that stuff never turns to mush. Oh, well, it's definitely a healthy meal with the beans substituting for the protein and it's easy to make. I might make it again if I am short on time and patience and ingredients.
I only cooked it for 25 minutes and it turned out a little too mushy. I'm not quite sure what happened... Otherwise I wish I would have added some more spices/flavor. The aroma was great, but the flavor was a little bland. Maybe next time! Thanks for sharing, Chris.
A tasty recipe. I did add 1/2 tsp of cumin when the garlic, onion and green pepper were sauteing, substituted black beans for kidney beans and used the chicken broth as other reviewers have suggested for the liquid. Definitely reminiscent of the flavour of Cuban Beans and Rice tasted on a recent trip to Havana.
This recipe was pretty good. I think it needs a little more spice so next time I will do what some other reviewers said and add some cumin and maybe a little cayenne pepper to it. My whole family ate it though so I am sure this will be made again! This was a nice recipe to have to change it up from the things that I usually make, and that always keeps dinner time interesting. Thank you for the recipe, Chris!
This recipe is good with some changes. I used "sason accent with coriander and annatto" (culantro y achiote) instead of tomato paste (I don't like the taste) and used only 1 1/2 cups of water and the liquid in the can of beans. I also used "chorizo" (a spaniard dry sausage) and "adobo goya" to taste. (this way no salt is necessary). It was very good. A NOTE: Cuban food is NOT SPICY; it has spices as herbs and seasonings(basil, oregano, pepper, salt, etc). I know, I was born in Cuba and although I grew up in New York City, my mother always cooked cuban food.
This was very yummy! I will make this again!
I added extra vegetables and used chicken stock instead of water and the kidney bean juices. I also added cumin, chili powder, cayenne and a touch of cinnamon. Delicious served with avocado, cilantro, and cheese!
My family loves this. Especially my 2 year old.
This was really good, after spicing it up a little with cumin and a sprinkling of cayenne. Used broth instead of water, slightly less than 2 1/2 cups. Next day mixed in cooked chicken & made burritos - yum!
This was absolutely fabulous! I'm a college student who was taking an international food and culture class and it required me to make a dish, since my project was on Cuba, I decided to make this. The class and the professor both were blown away by this simple dish. However, I added andouille sausage just to add more, but anyway I received an "A" Thanks again for this easy and delicious recipe!
Very tasty! I did add a little extra garlic and some cumin as well. It came together quickly on the stovetop and was nice and filling for a vegetarian dish. Thanks Chris!
Very tasty and easy. I added cumin and cayenne pepper to spice it up, and used about 1 1/2 cups of water with basmati rice.
I love this, its a great base, and since my family likes spice, I add Cumin, Jalapenos, and sometimes Tabasco sauce.
Very tasty! I used black beans instead of the kidney beans, and added some cumin as well. I served this with the Cuban Ropa Vieja recipe from this site, and the two were perfect together!
This was very nice. I used black beans because that was what I had, and for color I used a red onion, and half red pepper half yellow. Very tasty, a nice match for the cuban pork I also cooked. I'll definitely make this again.
I used dry pinto beans instead - 1 and 1/2 cup cooked. Worked fine. I followed the recommendation to add seasoning: 1 tsp cumin, i/2 tsp cayanne pepper, 1/8 tsp garlic powder, 1/8 tsp season salt. Garnished with cheddar cheese - delicious.
This was a big disapointment. It is very, very bland and needs a lot of help in the taste dept. The only change I made was to replace some of the water with a cup of beef broth I had left over from the Cuban Ropa Vieja.It probably would have been even more bland if I had used all the water that the recipe calls for. I don't think I'll be making this again.
Wow! This dish has become a staple of our family. I can make a giant batch of it and it last us forever and is good everytime! The only thing I added was a little chilli powder to the onions right before I dump everything else in. Great reciepe!
Very tasty recipe!! I used broth instead of water like one of the reviewers suggested, and I did shake in a little chili powder. I also used black beans instead of kidney beans, and green and red peppers (which made it very colorful). I ended up having to add a little water near the end, but it turned out very nice. I served it with soft tortillas on the side. Delicious! My kids even liked it.
I didn't make this but I assigned it to a guest at our Taste of the Tropics dinner party and she made it with her husband. It was very flavorful and the perfect side to our Trinidad Stewed Chicken! It didn't seem quite as "wet" as the picture, but it didn't seem to make any difference. I will make this again myself, but I think I'll make it a little spicy!
I love this recipe
Very good. I used short grain brown rice and had to add 20 minutes to time
I used the liquid from the beans and a can of chicken broth and then the rest of the measuring cup I filled with water to make 2 1/2 cups of liquid. The thing about this recipe is that you should use all the liquid because the rice will soak it up. I also used wild rice and pinto beans, it was fantastic! Thank You!
Today is 1-1/2014 and I cooked this meal. Very good. I used black beans instead of kidney and I used cumin and chicken broth. My family and I are very pleased I will make this all the time.. This taste very close to our cuban restaurant we used to go to in l.a called Versailles.
Wonderful recipr
After reading the reviews on this recipe I made a few alterations which made a very enjoyable dish. I added thyme and bay leaves while cooking the rice. I added the beans during the last 20 minutes of cooking and they held their shape extremely good while soaking up the juices. I also,used a little more liquid than called for. I added the spicy sausage at the end and all turned out super. I will serve a bottle of hot sauce with dinner so everyone's tastebuds will be satisfied. I did not actually time the cooking time of the rice I just checked it every so often and finished using my own time schedule. Thanks for the recipe.
My husband emailed me this recipe so I made it without reading the reviews first. As others have said it was very bland. This recipe is a good starting point to a great recipe you just have to spice it up a bit.
Basic recipe that you really should add to jazz it up a bit. I found it a bit bland as written. I should also mention that the rice wasn't completely cooked after 50 minutes. I wish I had started the rice separately before adding it to the mixture.
This rice was a hit! I made it for the first time as a side to fajitas for a get-together in my home. I added a little spice, but it's nice as is. I will definitely make it again! (Hey this will make plenty for about 6 people, I added more and had a soup pot full! :)
Scrumdillicious!!!
Loved this dish. Was looking for menu options while on a 21 day no meats, no sweets fast. Made this three times with brown rice which can present a challenge versus some white rice. Grew up on "peas and rice" from the islands and my mother's best friend from Panama's coconut rice and peas. This one's committed to memory and in the recipe box just in case. Thanks.
This was an easy and filling meal. I added 1/2 tsp of cumin as was suggested by another reviewer. I also added a can of diced roasted tomatoes. I wish I had added some vegan sausage to it to give it that little bit of extra spice it needed. Next time, I will do exactly the same plus some vegan sausage.
really easy and yummy on a very cold winter night. Only thing I might change is the liquid from the beans...use less next time and same amount of water! Otherwise tasty..I added a little cumin.
Was okay - a bit on the bland side. Will make again, but up the garlic and add some spices.
A great base recipe. Cut back to only 2 cups liquid or you will get mushy rice. I felt it needed a little spice and added diced green chilies...just what it needed! Will definitely make again, it's so easy.
I followed this recipe almost exactly but made some recommended changes and one BIG mistake - which turned out to be a good thing!! 1)I added 1/2 tbsp each chili powder and cumin seeds. Would increase that in the future and add a little cayenne. 2) My mistake - I used 4.5 cups of water instead of 2.5!!! I grabbed the wrong measuring cup and poured the can liquid into it and added water. It was simmering for about 20 min when I realized, and when I checked it a lot of the liquid had already evaporated. In the end it was the perfect consistency, like a thick chili, definitely not watery or soupy. I added a bit more salt, stirred it up, and when I served it up I added hot sauce for a kick. I'll make this again. It's easy and tastes good.
this is the best dish, my family loves it
I've been making this recipe for over seven years. It is excellent and a great recipe for those Christians who fast from meat on Fridays or during Lent...The flavors are mild and my children like this dish a lot.
Very good. I use couscous that is prepared in vegetable broth. It's also good if you put a piece of provolone or jack cheese on top of your serving and microwave it for 10 seconds to melt it. Black beans can be used instead of kidney beans. Canned corn can also be thrown in there.
Very delicious! I decreased the liquid to 2 cups and that worked well. It had a nice blend of salty flavor and a little sweetness from the tomato paste. I added some chili powder for heat and omitted the green pepper because I didn't have ite. Great option for a meal on a budget!
Great in tortilla shells!
I was a little disappointed, it was on the bland side. Doubt that I`ll make it again.
Very good recipe. You have to be careful or the rice will burn, although I liked the crunchy aspect. Thanks!
Like most Cuban food, a little short on flavor. Kick it up with some Sazon and the black beans are better.
I made this as written. It is super delicious. I may get crazy and add some other spices next time, however there is no need.
I thought it needed something to spice it up. It tasted like store-bought Mexican rice and was pretty bland. If I made it again, I'd definitely add something spicy to it.
I used 2 tsp sazon seasoning in place of the salt and other spices. Will definitely make this again - it was a hit!
This is an excellant recipe. I am not sure why some of the others did not like it. I add crushed red pepper to the pot when I am cooking the garlic and onion because I like things spicy. It does take quite a while to cook, but is well worth it. Thanks a bunch!!
added a can of diced tomatoes
Very tasty. But to spice it up a little, instead of green pepper I used 1/2 of a jalapeño pepper seeds and all simply because I forgot to add it. I eyeballed the cumin while cooking. I used shredded roasted chicken in the bowl and sprinkled fresh chopped cilantro on top. This gave a refreshing taste. I will use this recipe again.
This is very good. I added a little cumin and black pepper to the recipe and it was a hit.
I added a tsp of cumin along with an extra tablespoon of tomato paste and it was a hit! Thanks for posting!
