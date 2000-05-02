Cuban Beans and Rice

I originally got this from a Cuban friend, but made some changes to it. I have had it many times, the leftovers are very good wrapped in a tortilla, too. Very filling dish.

By Chris Barila

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
50 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat oil in a large saucepan over medium heat. Saute onion, bell pepper and garlic. When onion is translucent add salt and tomato paste. Reduce heat to low and cook 2 minutes. Stir in the beans and rice.

  • Pour the liquid from the beans into a large measuring cup and add enough water to reach a volume of 2 1/2 cups; pour into beans. Cover and cook on low for 45 to 50 minutes, or until liquid is absorbed and rice is cooked.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
258 calories; protein 7.3g; carbohydrates 49.3g; fat 3.2g; cholesterol 1.6mg; sodium 750.4mg. Full Nutrition
