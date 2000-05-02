Cuban Beans and Rice

I enjoyed the recipe in the spirit in which it is intended. A quick meal! You can use this as a jump-off point and add ingredient to your taste to enhance flavor. One criticism of most recipes that include rice as an ingredient, is that the authors rarely tell you what kind of rice they used. This is of prime importance as it can mean success or failure to the dish. The are MANY types of rice, ech with different flavors, texture, cooking time, ratio of water to rice, aromas, stickiness, etc. A variety of rice that is great for one dish, will spell trouble for another. SO please, in the future, ALWAYS include the type, and even the brand of rice you used. It will make you recipes much better.