Un-Slimy Okra
Roasting the okra with tomatoes keeps it from being slimy, and a dusting of panko adds a touch of crunch to mimic fried okra without the added fat from frying.
The first to review!! This is pretty good actually. I used frozen cut okra, thawed, and a regular tomato, diced. I had to roast a little longer than called for since the okra was kind of damp from the defosting, but the results were good..nice and crunchy. And so easy. Will make again
I am new to the south, but my husband was raised here. He says that these taste just as good as when his grandmother fries them.. and he hardly EVER eats veggies, so it was a big compliment. These were great!
I thought it was OK. It wasn't slimy and the flavor was pretty good, but I thought it tasted crunchy and maybe undercooked. We ate some and then I put it in the oven about another 7 min, but it still tasted the same. Some of it was stringy too! So yes, the taste was good but the texture was kind of funky.
This was delicious! It tastes as good as fried okra, but is much healthier. it would be great with or without the tomatoes if you would prefer to just have roasted okra.
Roasted okra is the best way to eat it! I loved the panko in this!
Love it! I was skeptical about how close it would taste to fried okra, but it's spot on without all the grease. I used regular bread crumbs and a normal tomato and it turned out just fine. I might add just a touch of cayenne next time to give it a bit of a kick.
YUM! We have okra and cherry tomaotes coming out of our ears from our garden. I was sick of the frying mess and gave this a try. We munched on it as an appetizer and fought over the crumbs. Delicious!!
I have had this twice. Very delicious, simple straightforward way to prepare okra. Stick with the cherry tomatoes--something about the size works well--and the way the little halves explode with flavor in your mouth. If you get fresh vegetables from your farmers market then you don't need to do anything fancier than this what this simple, exceptional recipe calls for.
Yum! Nice and light and crunchy.
We had this recipe tonight for the second time in a week! Yummy and SUPER easy. Tastes decadent but is good for you. My grandchildren eat this up as if it were candy.
This was good and as described. Great roasted flavor and my kids swore it was deep fried. I will definitely make this again.
Terrific idea! I did not use tomatoes (none on-hand), but the okra was great! I think any of your favorite coating mixes could be used too, if you don't have panko bread crumbs. I also had to cook a tad longer than indicated, but I like mine extra crispy. So much easier than frying!
Yum! I'd rate at 5, but only some of my family loves this, and we changed it (didn't have panko crumbs or tomatoes). Used cornmeal sprinkled on, stirred, more sprinkled on, stirred, etc. until no more cornmeal would stick. Baked until crispy. My youngest son and I were the biggest fans, but I think the other family members will learn to love this if I just make it more often. Might try to toss with some whipped egg whites next time before adding breading. Might add some flour too - but only because my husband wanted more coating. Thanks, Sarah! Though we changed this up due to ingredient issues, you gave me the courage to try oven-baked okra! I've never done well frying okra, but this came out swell!
I can't believe I didn't write a review on this last summer. I was looking through my reviews so I could find the recipe again and it wasn't there. I made it once last summer and it was so good, I ended up making it 2 or 3 more times for dinner guests. It did turn out nice and crunchy with a healthy fat from olive oil added instead of deep frying. Thanks for the recipe!
Excellent
My friend gave me Okra from their garden and this turned out really great! I shared with a friend and they have also loved it! They have a garden and have made this three times in a span of a few weeks!
I keep it simple.. leave out the garlic, salt and pepper and the tomatoes. I still thing it is really good. I love fried okra but I do not fry in my house. This is just as good and not greasy :)
Favorite okra recipe
My first attempt using freah okra and WHAT a success. Thank You!!
First time cooking okra and this was superb! Used all fresh ingredients, regular bread crumbs and a regular tomato. I added 1/2 of a red onion and one ear of fresh corn. Added 10 minutes the baking time. OUTSTANDING! I could have eaten the entire tray! Thanks for the keeper!
Easy...nice subtle flavoring.
I had never tried lots before but my neighbour had given me some from her garden.This recipe worked out really well.Not slimy at all. Tasted a bit like green beans.Used rainbow cherry tomatoes and added some ancho chile powder for some spice .
awesome!! I couldn't get enough!!
Yummy. This was easy and a good alternative to fried.
The taste is great, even the tomatoes which I normally don’t like fresh. They weren’t crispy or dry but still good.
This is a GREAT recipe! It tastes good, my guests loved it, it looks inviting, it’s easy, and it turned out just as you promised!! Thanks!
We love okra almost anyway you can fix it, but this was absolutely great to the last crumb. I ended up with too much grease in it when I fried it. Now I just throw away the foil with nothing more to clean up. I did have to cook it a little longer, and I skipped the tomatoes, but will try that later.
Easy and very good. Looking forward to having it again.
Just cooked the okra and served with fresh tomatoes. Every bit as good as fried if not better.
My husband and I thought it was great. I mixed all ingredients except bread crumbs. I then sprinkled just a little gluten free bread crumbs on top before baking. You could also use corn meal. I will make this again!
So I was surprised by how much I truly enjoyed this recipe! I substituted diced tomatoes and used ground oats instead of the bread crumbs. Also added red bell peppers and onions. It was delicious. I highly recommend if you're looking for a filling vegetarian dish.
