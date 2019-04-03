Un-Slimy Okra

Roasting the okra with tomatoes keeps it from being slimy, and a dusting of panko adds a touch of crunch to mimic fried okra without the added fat from frying.

Recipe by Sarah Garment Stone

Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C). Lightly grease a baking sheet.

  • Combine okra and tomatoes in a large bowl. Pour in olive oil, then sprinkle with garlic powder, salt, and pepper; stir to evenly coat vegetables. Mix in panko bread crumbs. Spread mixture onto the prepared baking sheet.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until tomatoes are soft and okra is lightly browned, 13 to 15 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
179 calories; protein 5.8g; carbohydrates 30.2g; fat 8g; sodium 347.5mg. Full Nutrition
