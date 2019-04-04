Bamieh (Middle Eastern Okra Stew)
A fabulous, flavor-filled bamieh recipe that's great for leftovers. Every Middle Eastern country has its own spin on this dish, but this one is predominantly the Yemeni version. Serve over basmati rice.
Delicious and authentic tasting. My suggestion: Leave in the lamb bones till the end, then remove before serving (they enrich the flavor), and also, add another meat in addition to lamb, such as steak or chicken. There is no need to brown the meat for more than a minute or so, because it cooks enough while simmering in the liquid for the next hour and a half. Also, if you can find it, add a tablespoon of tamarind paste in addition to the tomato paste.. It really boosts the flavor.Read More
Way too much cinnamon!! The most would be 1 tbsp not 3.Read More
I am of Armenian desent and this is very similar to the way "We" make it. Even the name is similar. We don't use the spice that the Arabs do or in much less concentration. Great with rice pilaf and lots of bread and a veggie/pickle platter. Yumm-O!
It turned out well! I didn't have lamb on hand but had beef and it was a good substitute for it. I did as someone here suggested and add tamarind paste (I didn't know what the heck to use it for and now I got a reason!) and it added a good flavor to it. This is a stew and not a soup, so if you really wanted it to be more soup like, add a lot more water! Hope I can try this with chicken, hope it'd turn out well without the need to cook for so long!
I used beef because that is what I had, and served it over rice. Delicious.
My husband who is Palestinian loved this. My only changes were that I used 1 can of diced tomatoes instead of 5 and I used diced tomatoes with chili peppers because my husband likes it real spicy. I also fried the okra well before adding to the stew and only used enough meat for him and 1 onion, then just added water to cover the meat about a half inch (then adding water if needed while it was cooking.) The spices I actually added the same amount and he just loved it.
Amazing. I served it over Injera (Ethiopian bread).
Growing up this was always comfort food when I would visit my father however he left out all the spices and only used salt and pepper when I make it it just doesn't taste the same till I found this recipe it surpasses his way 3 tablespoons is fine of cinnamon unlike the other post said I added a dash of lemon juice and a dash of sugar to bring out the flavors! Absolutely amazing just make sure when u serve it with rice use Arabic rice it just isn't the same with regular rice!
I didn't add lamb as we don't eat meat in our house but I substituted grillers morning Star in place of meat and added a pinch of turmeric and it turned out very delious
Loved it! Will definitely make it again, although I don't think I'll add so much water next time.
Doubled the spices for better flavor
Fantastic flavor! Fast and simple and easy to make. I made it with sous vide chicken and it was great. I also doubled the recipe and had awesome leftovers for a week.
I made this without lamb/meat (I know what you're thinking- but I'm on a college student budget), and once the spices do their thing and you have this a day after you make it, this dish is amazing! Other changes I made: added spinach, used better than bouillon instead of bouillon, accidentally cut the amount of diced tomatoes in half, added some drops of fish sauce (TRUST ME).
I found this recipe online, and I didn't think I could make it because I'm not a good cook. Well I followed this recipe and oh my goodness! It's is pure goodness! My family love it! I'm obsessed with this recipe, it's so simple and taste so so so delicious! Amazing recipe hand down!!
Deeeelicious! I made it and it was such a comfort food for me. Next time I will cut down on the spices, specially the cinnamon. I also added the juice of one lemon. I heard this reduces the "sliminess" of the Okra. Otherwise seems perfect! Made it with Calrose Long-Grain rice, cooked with vermicelli as we typically do in Lebanon.
It was easy to make! I even made my own garlic paste. It smelled so amazing but unfortunately it wasn't near as tasty as it smelled. It looked great and the texture was spot on. I was disappointed at how bland it turned out.
