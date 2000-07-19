Quick Clam Sauce
Makes a tasty sauce that's great over spaghetti or linguine. Be sure to have a big hunk of Italian bread ready to soak up every last drop!
This is a great clam sauce recipe. I had it with salad and home made bread. I used scallops last night because I didn't have the clams and a 8 oz bottle of clam juice and it was still good only a little more fish taste. DonnadeetyRead More
simmer the clams 45 minutes?? that can't be right, maybe 4 to 5 minutes?Read More
Good and quick and easy. I added some basil and it turned out excellent!
This recipe was just ok the first time I made it. I made it a second time with a few changes and it came out great. I used 1/3 cup olive oil, 3 cloves of garlic instead of 2. Two finely chopped green onions. I used the juice from 1 can of clams and discarded the juice from the other. I added 1 cup of white wine and and a few dashes of red pepper flakes. Let the sauce simmer for about ten minutes so it can thicken a bit (from the added wine. DO NOT cook it for 45 minutes. The family loved it!
So good and so easy.
Good recipe. It's not something to rock your world(or get you tons of compliments) but it's good and quick for a night when you have no idea what to make. I usually have the ingredients on hand so I may make it again. --- By the way the prior reviewer is right. No way do you want to cook clams for 45 minutes unless you want little chunks of rubber in your sauce.
So simple you cant mess it up, tastes wonderful. I was wondering what to do with the can of minced clams I had in the cupboard. Used fresh tomatoes and dried parsley bc its what I had. Yummy.
We love this sauce! Simple, quick, easy, but good enough for when you don't know what to serve for dinner. Even my husband who usually watches how much he eats came back for a third serving. Thanks for this one!
This was ok, a little bland and too thin.
I added some red wine, red peppers, thyme, basil, and oregano. Great taste.
