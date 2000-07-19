Quick Clam Sauce

3.8
10 Ratings
  • 5 4
  • 4 2
  • 3 3
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

Makes a tasty sauce that's great over spaghetti or linguine. Be sure to have a big hunk of Italian bread ready to soak up every last drop!

Recipe by Michele O'Sullivan

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large saucepan, lightly brown garlic in olive oil. Stir in parsley, clams with juice, crushed tomatoes, salt and pepper to taste.

    Advertisement

  • Simmer for 45 minutes. Serve over cooked pasta.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
361 calories; protein 27.5g; carbohydrates 21.8g; fat 19.3g; cholesterol 61.8mg; sodium 401.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/23/2022