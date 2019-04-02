Onion Soup Mix
Way cheaper to make it yourself than buy the packets. This recipe makes the equivalent of one packet of soup mix. If you're adding this to a liquid, the bouillon cubes don't need crushed.
This also works with the organic Better than Bouillion base. Just use a teaspoon or so of the bouillion base in place of the cubes. If you're vegan, use the vegetable base in it's place. You won't be able to tell the difference. You won't go back to buying packaged onion mix again. NOTE: And if you are MSG sensitive, there is NO MSG in the Better than Bouillion bases.Read More
This is great, maybe. It does not state instructions on here so I do not know how much to add to equal one package, or anything. Do not want to have to eyeball this or keep tasting to find out.Read More
I would rate this recipe a 10 if I could. This tastes like the envelope of dry onion soup mix only better. It has a really good flavor that isn't so over powering as the pre-package ones. This recipe only takes minutes to put together because I had ALL the ingredients on hand and for a fraction of the price. I used 4 tsp. of powdered beef bouillion. I omitted the salt due to the sodium content in the beef bouillon. In our house, if you want salt, add it at the table. I will never buy the envelopes again.
Good. Didn't have bouillon cubes, but used 1 tsp. of beef base instead. Was adding to liquid, so it didn't matter. Will definitely make again.
In the description it states that it makes the equivalent of one packet of soup mix. The instructions state to simply mix it together.
Amazing! I'd never even thought of making my own. This is genious! and I can adjust for family tastes - a bit of garlic ... it saves $ and is so much better without the MSG etc. My hat is off to you mamakittyto3 :)
Excellent! I use powdered beef bouillon, and at least triple the recipe so I have some on hand for a soup base. No MSG, or other unpronouncable items!
Works great! I made this in bulk for about 100 servings and have it stored in a 1/2 gallon airtight tupperware. I hate paying the store to mix things I can mix myself!!
I didn't actually make soup with this, but I used this in a recipe that called for onion soup mix. It tasted so much better than the artificial soup mix. I also used some to make chip dip which turned out great too. I bought organic, MSG-free bullion from whole foods.
thank you! I'd so much rather make my own so I know exactly what's going into it!! this one's a keeper.
This is so easy and delicious. Tastes just like the soup mix but without all the salt. I used no sodium beef bouillon and left out the salt. It tasted great.
So easy and very tasty! I used beef bouillon granules since I prefer those. I also have this mini food processor which I added everything in and pulsed a few seconds to make it finer. This recipe equals 1 envelope of the dry onion soup mix you buy at the store. I know it wasn't mentioned on the instructions so I thought I'd mention it. You can use onion soup mix in a lot of things! Roasted potatoes won out this time. :)
i will never buy a box of 'soup' again. this was perfect.
I use this all the time. It is great in place of packaged soup mix in recipes. I know this sounds weird, but I needed this recipe so I could figure out how to make onion soup mix w/o the onions (husband can't stand them). Thanks to this, I have been able to put a few of my favorite recipes back into the rotation with a few minor modifications. No onion flakes, no onion powder, and the correct amount of bouillion. Thanks!
I always am out of this when I'm trying to make a recipe that calls for it. Thanks so much for an alternative. Tastes just the same, if not better than the boxed variety! :)
Wonderful!! I've been trying to find a recipe like this for quite some time. Thank you!!
I've made this many times and now find it much better than the packets. I especially enjoy being able to reduce the sodium by using low sodium bouillon powder. I use this is the Fairy Godmother Rice (another AR recipe) which I make at least once a week for lunch!
Love this. I make a big batch minus the bullion. I use Better than Bullion Base. Makes it easy to throw into a recipe that way.
I made this today! Have no idea why it just occurred to me that I don't have to buy the mix. The Brand name stuff is so expensive. This works as well as store bought. I mixed up a quadruple batch for my pantry.
Thanks so much! This is so much more economical and works every bit as well as the packaged varieties!
What a genius you are! I've been wanting to figure out a way to duplicate onion soup mix since the box variety keeps going up and up in price. Thank you!!!
This worked out perfectly for a meatloaf recipe I wanted to try. I almost never have the packets in the house but always have these ingredients. I'll definitely use this again in the future, thanks for sharing.
EXCELLENT! =)
used this with hamburger, skipped the salt & added dash of ground cayenne to taste...delicious over biscuits.
Yeah! Thank you! I dislike recipes that call for pre- packaged mixes so am grateful to those who submit gr8 home mixed alternatives like this. Definitely a five. I omitted the salt as I do for most things. A pantry staple worth mixing up in bulk for slowcooker beef dishes.
Thank you for this!!! I love to use dry onion soup mix in many dishes and it is one of those things I forget to buy so this is great for me since I always have these ingredients on hand. I forgot the salt and pepper and it was still great. I love it because I know what is in it. This is by far better for you than the prepackaged one.
THANK YOU!!! I use this with almost every meal. Saving money :)
I whipped this up to add to beef stew. Delicious, easy and not nearly as salty as the prepackaged kind!
This recipe was a life-saver and it exceeded expectations! Nothing like being in the middle of a recipe and realizing we're out of a prime ingredient (my husband's one-of-a-kind salisbury steak). I omitted the salt because the beef base was salty enough. We will NEVER buy that stuff in the box again. Love, love love!
I need this for a recipe that called for onion soup mix and I didn't have it. This is great, I can stop buying it and make my own. Thank you, mamakitty!
I used no sodium boullion packets instead of the cubes. Made onion dip with low fat sour cream. Very nice....made the day before serving so the onions had a chance to re-hydrate. Thanks!
Perfect!!!And a lot better for my family, not to mention the pocket too!
My husband loves when I mix this into sour cream as a dip for his potato chips. I make this all the time and it is delicious!
This was way, way too salty for using as a dip mix. I omitted the xtra salt & used powdered Knorr bouillon, the equivalent of 4 cubes as directed on the pkg. I doubled the sour cream and it was still too salty. It would be great if the bouillon was cut in half.
I was in the middle of loading my crockpot and realized I didn't have a packet of onion soup mix. Very glad I found this recipe! I was able to pull it together--My crockpot dinner turned out great!
I halved the recipe (only needed equivalent of 1/2 a packet of Lipton Onion Soup mix) and used 1 tsp better than beef bouillon. Perfect substitution, thanks for sharing!
This is an cost saving delicious alternative! The taste was also fresher and with less salt. :)
Yes made it left out the salt and was way better then the boxed stuff.
PERFECT (note; I review the ACTUAL RECIPE, not the one I created based on this recipe, as most reviewers do). I seems to make way more than what you’d get in a packet but that was fine for me and there’s never enough in one packet lol. Perfect for recipes calling for onion soup mix.
This is amazing! I used the Better than Boullion and oh my gosh, I can’t tell you how good this is! No more MSG! Simple and delicious, thank you Sarah Jo for letting me know how much Better than Boullion to use! And of course, Daisy Sour Cream is the best!! WOW! Never buying the expensive packaged dip mix again!
Love that I didnt have to run to the store just to buy packaged soup mix. I used this in a pork tenderloin recipe also on this site
CUT WAY WAY DOWN on the sodium by using Herb-ox No sodium Bouillon. According to Myfitnesspal when I put this in it only has 1 MG per serving of sodium. And the taste is GREAT!! I used it in a recipe for Copy Cat White Castles Burgers and it was terrific!! The Copy Cat White Castles burger recipe is also on this site. In a bit I'll be making a DIP From this!! Nicely DONE AND TY!
use this all the time
So easy to make. And the taste was good on the roast we made. Will have to give recipe to my grandmother who has to watch her salt, If she omits the salt this would be much better and cheaper than low sodium soup mix
This works very well. Actually tastes more oniony.
What a wonderful recipe to have in my recipe box. I wanted to make ‘Slow Cooker Roast Beef’ from AR, but I didn’t have a soup mix. I found this recipe and it worked PERFECT. A plus being I had all the ingredients on-hand. I find the store packages very salty and this one wasn’t. It added perfect flavor to the roast. Thanks mamakittyto3 for sharing this recipe. No more store bought for me.
I just saved a trip to the store for an envelope of pre-packaged mix when I had the ingredients on hand to begin with. I was making a recipe that called for an envelope of mix... and looked here rather than grabbing my car keys. It is just the same. THANKS!
Simple, easy, tasty.
This is equal to one packet. Thankful to make this myself and love it just as much as the store bought.
We love this! I’ve never reviewed a recipe before but just had to because my family is so persnickety. I also usually add a touch of garlic powder as well, but that’s just our family’s preference. Love being able to adjust to individual taste. Thanks so much for this GREAT recipe and starting point.
I added a little Worcestershire sauce to mine, it was really very good. I think it would be very good as written also.
Easy to make gluten free version and mamakitty is right - much cheaper and more convenient. A+
Wonderful flavour and so much healthier than the boxed mix. I didn't have the bouillon cubes so I used two tsp of low sodium bouillon base. I didn't add the salt and it wasn't missed. Great recipe, thanks for sharing.
Simple to make, and I do omit the salt and use sodium-free bouillon. It's a perfect substituion for the store brands of dried onion soup mixes
Thanks for the recipe Kitty. I omitted the salt and used bouillon granules that I had on hand. Thanks for helping me to save money. Much appreciated.
This is a delicious and easy recipe for a soup base! It does state in the beginning that it equals 1 packet of store bought so no confusion on amount. No need to buy the ones full of ingredients that are terrible.
Perfect substitute!
this is a great recipe . I use it all the time. Tastes just like liptons soup mix
I never knew it could be so easy and simple to make my own onion soup mix. I had everything I needed already on hand. I will never need to buy those mixes again!
My family loved it. I added celery salt and used "Better Than Boullion" in place of Broth cubes.
Thanks to this recipe I can now make my favorite meatloaf recipe again! I had stopped using store bought dry onion soup mixes; I read the ingredients on the package....I use the Better Than Bouillon Organic Beef Base instead of cubes.
I make this all the time! Sooo much cheaper than buying the package mix. The only change I use is that I use a tomato-chicken bouillon because that's what I keep on hand. Love it & thank you for this recipe!
I'll give this 5 stars just because I love the idea of recipes that duplicate or at least approximate pre-packaged stuff. I've made this a few times now, for use in dishes like meatloaves and such. But just today I decided to make the soup itself, following the directions from a box of the packaged onion soup mix (maybe the last one I'll ever buy). It's not the fancy French onion soup, but it was nice and beefy and oniony. I'll hang on to this recipe for sure.
love this saved me time and money and easy to make
This worked well, but there is another recipe on this site that enjoyed a little better. Good though!
This worked in a pinch and I would definitely use this recipe again if I needed to.
I will never buy another one of those packets again.
Easypeasey!!! I'll never buy the soup mix again! Thank you!
This is perfect! I needed onion soup mix for a roast and didn't want to go to the store for one item. I never thought to make my own and I will from now on. I added garlic salt rather than just table salt. I love garlic. Simple and much less expensive. Thank you!
We have stopped buying the packets in favor of this . We use it with the recipe called Awesome Slow Cooker Pot Roast .
Amazing!! Better than the name brand!!! Thank you!!!
Super easy! Ran into a recipe for foil packet potatoes calling for onion soup mix and didn't have any and this saved me a trip to the store! Thanks for a tasty recipe!
This was amazing! Such good flavor! I do not like using store bought onion soup mix because of the MSG in it so I tried this with about a tsp. of Better Than Boullioun and it was so good! Finally we can have organic onion dip!
A few people have commented that "There was NO DIRECTIONS or show HOW MUCH THE RECIPE MADE" BUT.... If you read the RECIPE from the top to bottom, it clearly states ----- -----"This recipe makes the equivalent of one packet of soup mix." AND If you keep reading, the word DIRECTIONS is right there on the page too! This is a great recipe, and at $1.79 for a box of 2 envelopes of Somebody Else's French Onion Soup mix, you'll be proud, because YOURS TASTES SO MUCH BETTER!!
Perfect! I won't buy packages again. Kinda hard to crush the whole bouillon cube-I was surprised. Lol. Thanks for sharing!
WOW!! This is awesome! Thank you, Sarah Jo, for the tip of using the Better than Bouillon Base. This turned out perfect. We used it in the Beef Tips and Noodles on allrecipes!!
This is great!!! No more bought pre-prepared packages for us!!! Thanks
Great, now I don't have to buy those expensive packets out of the store.
I didnt even think of making my own onion mix until i really needed it. What a rescue recipe....thank you!
i used this for Cabbage Fat-Burning Soup and needed half this recipe for it.. i realized that i only had one cube of beef bouillon so i subbed the other cube with a cube of veggie bouillon.. left out the salt as someone else suggested.. this totally worked.. i wouldn't bother buying the packaged stuff either way as i love making my own stuff from scratch.. ty for the recipe
Perfect.
Great! It's as good as the dry mix, if not better and I know just what I'm putting in it. I used refrigerated beef bouillon base and it worked as well as the granulated. Thanks SO much!!
I was looking for a dried onion and mushroom soup base. As suggested by others, I put all of my ingredients in my small 2 cup sized food processor and ground it to a fine powder. In addition to the above recipe, I added 1/4 cup of dried mushrooms which I ground up with the rest of the onion soup mix. It turned out great. I use this when I am making beef stew or cube steaks. It truly is delicious and easy.
Good flavor but made my casserole dish way to salty, the additional salt is not needed. Next time I will try using only 2 or 3 bouillon cubes, since there loaded with salt.
JUST LIKE THE REAL THING! I followed this recipe exactly with no changes. I love the fact that it is equivalent to one package. It was exactly what I needed with no waste. It was simple to do so it's not a problem to make it fresh as I need it. I made meatloaf for dinner and Hubby claimed it to be one of the best I have ever made. Of course, I didn't write down what I did so I only hope to duplicate it another time. This recipe will be used over and over again. It's just like the real thing if not better! Thanks for sharing your recipe mamakittyto3!
I saw a comment that stated this recipe was not as salty as the package, but for us it was the other way around. Even so, it worked just as great in sour cream for chip dip as the packet. For us though, I'll leave out the additional salt next time. Thank you for sharing this!
I found this to be very easy to make, and was pretty tasty. I should not have added salt as it was already in the bullion and I put in too much pepper. Was still quite nice.
The flavor is great. Used all Onion Powder because my husband and sons hate onions, even just the sight of them. Also used Better than Boullion Base. Yummy!! Will never buy packages again.
I made this soup to pour over cubed steak, I needed a low sodium alternative to canned or powdered soup. It turned out perfect and my picky 81 yr old father had 0 complaints for once.
