Onion Soup Mix

4.8
115 Ratings
  • 5 106
  • 4 7
  • 3 0
  • 2 1
  • 1 1

Way cheaper to make it yourself than buy the packets. This recipe makes the equivalent of one packet of soup mix. If you're adding this to a liquid, the bouillon cubes don't need crushed.

Recipe by Kitty Johnson

Credit: mommyluvs2cook
2 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine onion, beef bouillon, onion powder, salt, and pepper. Store in an airtight container.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
16 calories; protein 0.9g; carbohydrates 2.9g; fat 0.2g; cholesterol 0.1mg; sodium 937.4mg. Full Nutrition
