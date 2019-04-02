Easy Stuffed Zucchini
Fresh out of the oven...zucchini packed full of meat, sauce and cheese makes a delicious dish!
Most excellent!!!Read More
The problem is the term "lightly stuff", use a medium (14") zucchini and "stuff" the filling into those 2 halves. Now you have a great meal for 2. Serve the rest of the jar of sauce heated in a bowl for people that like more sauce.Read More
Most excellent!!!
The recipe seems very off. I used 1 lb. of ground turkey and 3 zucchini, but kept everything else the same and ended up with a lot of extra filling. Other than that, it was really good, but 5 minutes is far too long for the broiling. I also agree that it isn't very filling at all.
I made this for dinner and it was a big hit. The recipe provides the base but you can get creative as I did. I doubled the recipe and instead of beef I used turkey and mild Italian sausage. As others have mentioned you do end up with some extra meat filling. I took the extra filling and made a sauce by adding a can of diced tomatoes (not drained) placed in a skillet and let it simmer. With my oven I did need to bake for an extra 15 minutes because the zucchini I used were huge. Be adventurous because you can't go wrong this! Enjoy!
I can't even tell you how good this is!! I followed the directions exactly and I served it with a salad and garlic bread. THIS one is now a permanent part of my go to recipes!
I made this but didn't have all ingredients. It still turned out delicious! Even my husband liked it and he doesn't like zucchini! I made a meat spaghetti sauce, put Parmesan cheese in bottom of zucchini boats covered with spaghetti sauce baked for 45 min then topped with mozzarella cheese and baked to melted. I will definitely make this again.
Very good. I don't eat nightshades so I used basil pesto in place of tomato sauce. I also used an egg and 1/4 cup ground oat flour (ground oats) in place of bread crumbs. Will definitely make again. Thanks!
I also think the measurements are off. There was enough filling for 5-6 good sized zucchini. My daughter loved these and wants me to make them again.
I only had enough mozzarella to cover one zucchini and so I used cheddar for the other - both were excellent! My husband said he wanted me to add it to his "list of favorites" which is the highest compliment I can get! :)
made these last night, so easy, my husband loved them, I thought it was a little bland, will add more spices next time, but will make again. thank you
I used two huge zuchinni and had some leftover filling but I am going to stuff peppers with it!!!
I had tons of meat left over so it would be better with double the amount of Zucc
I substituted Johnsonville pork and chicken italian sausage in place of the ground beef and this was very good. I didn't have any large zucchini I used a couple smaller ones and it worked out good the measurements were a little off. I had a alot left over. I will use less sauce next time but it was a tasty meal.
This is the kind of food I like. And my family loved it too! It was Delicious!
This was good. I doubled the recipe .. I mistakenly put the shredded cheese IN with the mixture (so there was 2 cups of cheese mixed in w/the meat) and it was still delicious. There is a lot of meat to zucchini ratio, so have extra zucchini on hand!
My entire family LOVE this! My only complaint is that it wasn't very filling
It was just OK. It made way to much. I picked a 10 inch zucchini out my garden and I could have filled another one with what was left over. Cut the receipt in half. Kind of plain. Needs a little more zip.
Very good, and a great way to use up the giant zucchini.
OMG, my 5 yr old helped prepare the meat filling and she was eating it right out of the bowl.... This is so delicious!!!!!
I made a few small adjustments. I used sausage and hamburger as well as added onion and green pepper. It made a lot of sauce that I froze for use later. It was delicious! My husband and I would definitely make again.
Overall this was okay, but I made some changes. First of all, you need more than one zucchini. This indeed makes a lot of filling. I used 3 medium sized ones and it made plenty for hubby and me. I was excited to try this dish because I was looking for something different to do with ground beef. After compiling the mixture and taste testing it, I was a little disappointed because while it was good, it pretty much tasted like spaghetti meat and sauce. The zucchini innards’ disappeared in the mix. I served it over a bed of rice that I doctored up with butter, Parmesan, a little oregano, and some mozzarella cheese (my new rice side staple-yum!). Overall it was a pretty good dish and the family liked it. It tasted similar to spaghetti but with rice and zucchini in lieu of noodles. I omitted the olives, seasoned the beef, and added some seasoning to the mix: garlic salt, pepper, oregano, crushed red pepper, Italian seasoning, garlic powder. I would make it again but maybe try some other changes to differ the taste from spaghetti.
I made this with 2 large zucchinis just scooped then a little deeper inside that way I have more room to stuff them with the sausage I followed another person's review and put cheese on the bottom of the zucchini then stuffed it added sauce on top cook for 45 minutes then added the mozzarella cheese on top came out super good and delicious would definitely make again yes I did have lots of sausage leftover but I can always use that to make something else with... good recipe ??I found it very filling
Awesome recipe. The family loved it. One suggestion is to stick with ground beef as the ground turkey changes the texture and taste for the worse.
I really enjoyed this. I used already prepared meatballs as I had them in the freezer, but other than that left it the same. Even my husband, who isn't a fan a veggies ate it without complaint.
This was ok, I wish I wouldn't have put the insides of the zucchini back in the mix. The first thing my fiance said was "you put the seeds back in the zucchini??" ... And my face dropped, then a fight ensued :) Needless to say I will not be putting the innards back in with with the stuffing. Other than the seeds, the stuffing was excellent because I used fresh mozzarella and fresh herbs from my garden. About 1 T fresh greek oregano & 1 T marjoram. I did not use sauce from a jar, instead I put in one can of tomato sauce, 2 fresh picked tomatoes and added about 1/2 c rice instead of bread crumbs (will try next time). I should also add that I used 1 huge zucchini and next time I make this I would use at least 3 to 4 small to medium zucchini. While i was making the stuffing I put the zucchini in the oven with olive oil for about 20 minutes to soften them up a bit. This could of been a 4 star recipe if I had only followed my gut not to put the innards back in the stuffing. Next time, I will also put a foil liner down on the cookie sheet for easier cleanup as well. Thanks for sharing!
This was very good; I'll make again. I used 2 large zucchini (9" in length), and still had leftover filling. Could use a bit more flavor, perhaps onion, and a bit of salt and pepper? But overall, very good as-is.
We had a couple of huge (10" long x 3" in dIa) yellow zuccini, so we used them for the base. Instead of the pork sausage we used lean ground beef. Instead of bread crumbs we used cooked brown rice. We didn't have the shredded mozzarella cheese so added a little more Parmesan cheese. The rice soaked up a lot of the juices and it kept it moist. The result was a delicious stufffed zucchini
Instead of breadcrumbs, I used 1/2 cup of cooked quinoa. It was delicious and filling.
Easy...great!
This is so excellent with using a combination of turkey and beef. Add 1 small jalapeno pepper to heat it up this is so yummo!!
It was good, but the stuffing-to-zucchini ratio was way way off. I ended up with way more stuffing than I could use and had to cut up a few more zucchinis to hold it.
Made this according to directions using quality ingredients and it is a favorite in our house. We've had this a few times and I'm always asked when are we having it again. Thanks for this one!!
I did make a couple of changes. I only used the red pepper, bread crumbs. cheese, and onion. The only seasoning I used was salt and pepper. It was delicious.
These are delish!! I only cooked them for 30 minutes because I like my zucchini to be a little crunchy when they are done. They turned out super yummy!!
It's a good recipe, but a little light on the meat. I doubled the ground beef, halved the sauce, and piled the stuffing into a nice half round over the zucchini. 'Lightly' stuffed just doesn't cut it with my family!
absolutely delicious!
The trick with this is to not add all the sauce. Have the ground meat mixed with all the seasoning and the pulp, then add the sauce a cup at a time until you have the right consistency. I used 3 large zucchini and basically overfilled them and had about a cup of the meat stuffing left. I put a little sauce on top of the stuffed zucchini and a little sauce in the bottom of the pan. This left me with about a cup of sauce . I warmed the extra cup of sauce and meat filling separate and served with dinner for those who wanted extra sauce or filling. Huge hit. Also this freezes very well for another nights dinner.
I had a large zucchini and wanted to use it up. I made a few small changes to suit my taste. I added sautéed onions to the ground beef, added mixed hot pepper spices, cut the olives out because I don't like olives, and cut the bread crumbs in half. Overall a nice change and very filling. I served it with roasted baby potatoes and a green salad. Wil make again.
I found it easy to make and very tasty. I will definitely make it again.
I made it as directed but i had to use 2 medium zucchinis and 2 large peppers to accommodate all of the stuffing. It was good.
Very good and easy. I had 1 lb of beef instead of the 1/2 lb in the recipe and used 2 zucchini with not quite the full doubling of the other ingredients. I added some salt, pepper, Tabasco and Italian seasonings to spice it up a bit. I just let what didn't fit in the zucchini flow over the tops. Really enjoyed it.
This was awesome. The recipe makes so much, I ended up stuffing three zucchini and one half of a green pepper. Super good. I didn't have mozzarella so I used Colby Jack cheese, and I also don't use Spaghetti sauce- I use Tomato Sauce. It's better for you. This was awesome. Will make again and again. Also, served it with mashed potatoes. :)
hubby loved it! I had a very large over looked zuchinni in the garden and this recipe was just perfect for it! I had no mozza so I used mild cheddar. absolutely perfect!
I had plenty of meat using 1 lb meat and two very large zucchini from the garden. It was great!
Used bacon not hamburger turned out good
The recipe made a lot of filling! Next time I would add less of the zucchini into the filling, so it would be meatier. I made this on a hot day and used a stainless steel electric frypan instead of the oven - worked well and didn't heat up the kitchen as much.
a previous reviewer is correct. This recipe serves only 2 with a little bit left over for lunch. Our family loved this super easy recipe. The changes made because of the likes/dislikes of our family are: #1 c cooked white rice (cooked in skillet which was then used to brown the ground beef) instead of bread crumbs. #no black olives This meal was ready for the oven about 1.5 hours before putting it in. This gave me time to relax & enjoy the family before dinner.
I added 1/2 cup of medium salsa and it was delicious
This recipe was really good! I added onion to the meat mixture and sprayed the zucchini boats with avocado oil then seasoned them with salt, pepper, garlic powder and onion powder before adding the meat mixture. Everything else was per the recipe. When I make this again I will pre cook the zucchini boat for a little bit. I thought it was a tad undercooked following this recipes cooking instructions. Definitely a keeper and a great way to use those zucchini
I substituted ground turkey for the ground beef and reduced the cheese by half. Absolutely fabulous ! Not quite sure how you can say it's not filling my wife and kids were stuffed!
I made a larger batch to feed my family. I had to use twice as many zucchini as the recipe called for to use up most of the stuffing. Each tray of zucchini had to cook 60-65 min. to become soft. I would use less bread crumbs in the future. I plan to freeze the extra for a quick meal.
I didn't have any spaghetti sauce, but I had a can of fire roasted tomatoes so I used them instead. Soooo delicious! I shared the recipe with my Mom and she's making them next!
Very good way to use up your summer squash or to try something different . I used a large yellow squash from my friends garden I used pepperoni some homemade spaghetti sauce mixed in with some crushed tomatoes from the can I always add adobo seasoning to my recipes I also used chopped garlic and Italian seasoning which has basil oregano In it . After baking it for 45 minutes we added the mozzarella to it I would probably bake this may be another five minutes I think I put a little bit too much sauce but I would rather have it too moist than too dry often times recipes don't add enough sauce and I prefer more sauce I always like to make adjustments to recipes I think next time I would like to add some canned mushrooms to this recipe although I love fresh mushrooms and I use them a lot I believe canned would be better in this this is an excellent dinner very happy with it I would advise seasoning it well otherwise it's bland but some people like bland are use a lot of spices in this house I am the space queenthis would go great with the pasta dinner and a side tossed salad I generally don't measure things so I cannot tell you how much I used I did measure some of the ingredients for this recipe I don't know how much pepperoni or used for cheese I cook by I generally we don't eat a lot of beef in this house the pepperoni gave it a nice I generally don't measure things so I cannot tell you how much I used I did measure some of the ingredients for this recipe ( sauce and brea
Really yummy and great if you make a lot and have it for work lunches too
This is delicious! I followed the recipe exactly. It was easy to prepare. We will keep this close and will be having it for dinner often!
A great seasonal recipe! Make sure to use giant zucchinis, like those you get from farmers markets or your own garden, not just the grocery store. Also, my family loves the stuffing.... We think it is best to mound the stuffing into the zucchinis -- use as much as one boat will hold. Then cook all the extra stuffing in a small casserole dish, so you can serve it alongside the zucchini boats for anyone who wants more. Works well with corn-on-the-cob. The only reason for the 4 stars is that it's a little bland..... it could use perhaps a stronger cheese, or more garlic, or other spices to taste. Next time, I might try it with some spicy Italian sausage instead of hamburger, as another reviewer suggested!
Absolutely A Five Star Recipe!
I added some chopped raw onion in place of the olives and subbed some grated mozzarella cheese for the Parmesan- just because I didn't have either- and it was delicious!
Just like recipe but substituted Italian sausage.
Delicious. With the rest of the mix I rolled it into flour tortillas. Added marinara on top and baked alongside the zucchini. Took it out when tortilla was looking done. Was also good.
No matter how careful I am to look for zucchini in my garden, there are always "those" that grow to an enormous size before I spot them. These have become the main ingredient for this recipe, which never disappoints. Because the zucchini is often bigger than my forearm, I cut it in half crosswise and lengthwise before scooping and make 1.5x the recipe. I also toss the seedy center core. Other than occasionally using Italian sausage instead of ground beef (both are great), I don't make any other changes. Simple, super flavorful, and hearty. We love it!
I have made this recipe a few times, and we love it! I make the recipe a vegetarian rather than adding any meat. It is perfect and delicious for two. You can serve over a bed of rice, spaghetti or go for wilted spinach.
This is a great base recipe...my family loved it.
2nd time, and it was just as good as the 1st!
I guess I made to much stuffing as had a separate foil wrapped piece of just stuffing. We enjoyed this recipe. Next time I would probably add onion powder and a bit of salt.
This was delicious! We doubled the recipe, but watched the cheese (calories/trying to lose weight). This was so delicious, I cannot say more emphatically! Did omit olives as I'm not a fan, and didn't have dried breadcrumbs, so put three pieces of white bread through the pulsing Grind cycle on a Cuisinart mini-chopper and ended up with about 1.7 cups, which I used all of, and then used the mini-chopper to chop the scooped out zucchini. Also added a can of diced tomatoes, drained, to my 24 oz. jar of spaghetti sauce. (Remember, my recipe was doubled.) I figured the tomatoes kind of took the volume place of the olives. Garlic bread on the side, and salads for appetizers made it a complete meal. Thank you for sharing!!! Beyond delicious!
We used ground Italian sausage instead of the beef and added fried mushrooms to the mix. Served with a side of veggie penne.
Loved this recipe. It was a snap to make and absolutely delicious.
I really enjoyed this recipe. For the bread crumbs I used Italian Style. Loved it... I will make this again.
We only changed the ground beef to ground turkey but otherwise followed the recipe exactly and it was fantastic! Even our 3 year old couldn't get enough!!!
I used my own tomato sauce which I canned with Basil, onion, and garlic. The only other change was the cheese topping the last 15 minutes I used a mix of Gruyere & Swiss cheese, which I purchase at Trader Joes! Delicious!! Also, I have made this recipe 3xs.
Loved it!
This was so good. I had a half left over and it was even better as left over.
Great recipe for stuffed zucchini! I added a little bit of sausage, more bread crumbs, and more mozzarella cheese.
I used frozen pre-cooked meatballs instead of browning ground meat to save time and added some fresh oregano and basil from my garden. Also added a few dashes of red pepper flakes to give it some zip. We enjoyed it. WIthout the flavorful meatballs and herbs, I think it may have been a little bland. The scooped out zucchini neutralizes the intensity of the pasta sauce in the filling. Also had more than enough filling for 1 large and 1 medium zucchini.
Great taste, the zucchini was a little under done but I like my veggies to have a little texture, but over all good recipe.
This is a good recipe for using those large zucchini. I substituted ground turkey for the ground beef. It was very good, but I might try another recipe next time just because it was not excellent.
Loved this. Made a lot more than the recipe said, though. Yummy leftovers for days to come.
Very tasty. I substituted Monterrey jack for the mozzarella and used rotel tomatoes instead of spaghetti sauce. Also didn't use bread crumbs. Zucchini generates a lot of water. Bake on a rake is recommended.
I made this as is(except olive, don't like them!) and it was very good. I also didn't read the reviews and the only thing I would change next time is maybe adding mozzarella or cottage cheese to the ricotta cheese. And maybe scoring the bottom of the zucchini to give it a bit of textures.
I would definitely make this again. I wrapped it in foil and cooked it for 30 minutes on the grill. Yummy!!
