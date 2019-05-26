Mushroom Stuffed Zucchini

Rating: 4.53 stars
110 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 65
  • 4 star values: 40
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 0

A delicious meatless main dish.

By Sheri Miller

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
3
Yield:
6 stuffed zucchini halves
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

3
Original recipe yields 3 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring a pot of lightly salted water to a boil, and cook the zucchini whole until they start to become tender, about 10 minutes. Drain the zucchini, and set aside to cool. Once cool, slice the zucchini in half lengthwise, and scoop out the center flesh, leaving a 1/4-inch thick shell around the entire zucchini. Chop the scooped-out zucchini flesh.

  • Melt the butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Cook and stir the mushrooms and sweet red pepper until tender and the mushrooms release their juice, about 5 minutes. Stir in the flour and oregano, then stir in the reserved chopped zucchini flesh and Monterey Jack cheese. Heat the mixture until the cheese is melted and the filling is hot. Stuff the filling into the hollowed-out zucchini; sprinkle each with about 3/4 tablespoon of Parmesan cheese.

  • Preheat the oven's broiler and set the oven rack about 6 inches from the heat source.

  • Broil the zucchini until the filling is bubbling and the cheese is browned, 3 to 5 minutes.

Cook's Note

Stuffed zucchini may be assembled, covered and refrigerated up to 4 hours in advance. Broil for 5 to 7 minutes instead of 3 to 5.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
284 calories; protein 14.7g; carbohydrates 10.1g; fat 21.4g; cholesterol 59.7mg; sodium 371.9mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (113)

Most helpful positive review

Amanda_H
Rating: 4 stars
10/29/2011
4 stars because as written the recipe is time consuming. Lots of unnecessary steps and dirty dishes. I chopped the mushrooms, bell peppers, and some onion on a fine dice and mixed it with the shredded cheese, oregano, and salt and pepper. I stuffed this into my hollowed out (but not pre-cooked) zucchini boats. I lined them all up in a baking dish, covered with foil, and baked them at 350 for about 20 minutes until the zucchini were fork tender. It was delicious! I made it twice in one week because it was so good. Read More
Helpful
(96)

Most helpful critical review

JACK19
Rating: 2 stars
07/15/2011
The flavor is good although I thought it was under spiced but that's because of the butter and cheese. I used it as an appetizer so portions were reduced. That said for those looking for "vegetarian" and who automatically think that translates to "healthy " it does not. There's lots of cheese here which means lots of fat saturated fat and cholesterol. What's in this recipe is a huge amount for what this is. Find reduced fat cheeses at a minimum. Read More
Helpful
(12)
Reviews:
Ete
Rating: 5 stars
06/12/2011
Amazing recipe! My boyfriend and i loved it! I made some changes I switched the Parmesan cheese with Feta. We (especially I) love feta and when crumbled on top of food and then baked in the oven it get this delicious crisp on top. We also had cooked ground beef from the day before I added some of it to the stuffing 1-2 mins before it was done. It was delicious! Read More
Helpful
(49)
Carol Foster
Rating: 5 stars
07/13/2011
WOW! I saw this in the daily recipe today and was impressed. As I went to make dinner I realized I had most of the ingredients just out of the garden. I used a green bell pepper and a zucchini and a yellow squash and portabello mushrooms. Instead of stuffing the zucchini I merely chopped them up and sauted them with butter, salt and pepper and some garlic and onion powder. Added the flour and oregano, then mexican blend cheese, put it into a buttered casserole dish and grated pecorino romano over the top. Baked it at 350 F for 15 mins. YUM, YUM, YUM. Will stuff the zucchini next time. Read More
Helpful
(46)
Maz
Rating: 4 stars
01/21/2011
A great recipe and delicious dish. I replaced the butter with coconut oil the all-purpose flour with spelt flour the Monterey Jack cheese with melting sheep cheese and the Parmesan cheese with Parmesan-like goat cheese. Very healthy easy and delicious. It takes time for preparation for first timers. Read More
Helpful
(20)
mommyluvs2cook
Rating: 5 stars
07/04/2011
Delicious! This was a great way of cooking the zucchini so I didn't have to use the oven long. Yum! Read More
Helpful
(15)
Amanda
Rating: 5 stars
09/09/2010
This was an excellent vegetarian dish! I used four zucchini to make the "stuffing" stretch a little further and thought it was perfect. I also used 1/2 c. cheddar cheese and 1/2 c. motz. since that's what I had on hand. I will definitely make this again! Great for an easy weeknight meal. Read More
Helpful
(14)
amarsh
Rating: 5 stars
10/25/2010
This is amazing. I can't believe how easy this was and how great it tasted. Made it exactly as written only added salt and pepper to the mix. Will make again! Read More
Helpful
(13)
Stephanie Capecchi
Rating: 4 stars
07/26/2011
This was really good. Another reviewer commented on the amount of fat this meal had - I completely disagree. You need the cheese for flavor and protein so it holds you for a few hours. Feel free to use feta sharp cheddar more parmesan - get flavor in there! Read More
Helpful
(11)
