Mushroom Stuffed Zucchini

Rating: 4 stars 4 stars because as written the recipe is time consuming. Lots of unnecessary steps and dirty dishes. I chopped the mushrooms, bell peppers, and some onion on a fine dice and mixed it with the shredded cheese, oregano, and salt and pepper. I stuffed this into my hollowed out (but not pre-cooked) zucchini boats. I lined them all up in a baking dish, covered with foil, and baked them at 350 for about 20 minutes until the zucchini were fork tender. It was delicious! I made it twice in one week because it was so good. Helpful (96)

Rating: 5 stars Amazing recipe! My boyfriend and i loved it! I made some changes I switched the Parmesan cheese with Feta. We (especially I) love feta and when crumbled on top of food and then baked in the oven it get this delicious crisp on top. We also had cooked ground beef from the day before I added some of it to the stuffing 1-2 mins before it was done. It was delicious! Helpful (49)

Rating: 5 stars WOW! I saw this in the daily recipe today and was impressed. As I went to make dinner I realized I had most of the ingredients just out of the garden. I used a green bell pepper and a zucchini and a yellow squash and portabello mushrooms. Instead of stuffing the zucchini I merely chopped them up and sauted them with butter, salt and pepper and some garlic and onion powder. Added the flour and oregano, then mexican blend cheese, put it into a buttered casserole dish and grated pecorino romano over the top. Baked it at 350 F for 15 mins. YUM, YUM, YUM. Will stuff the zucchini next time. Helpful (46)

Rating: 4 stars A great recipe and delicious dish. I replaced the butter with coconut oil the all-purpose flour with spelt flour the Monterey Jack cheese with melting sheep cheese and the Parmesan cheese with Parmesan-like goat cheese. Very healthy easy and delicious. It takes time for preparation for first timers. Helpful (20)

Rating: 5 stars Delicious! This was a great way of cooking the zucchini so I didn't have to use the oven long. Yum! Helpful (15)

Rating: 5 stars This was an excellent vegetarian dish! I used four zucchini to make the "stuffing" stretch a little further and thought it was perfect. I also used 1/2 c. cheddar cheese and 1/2 c. motz. since that's what I had on hand. I will definitely make this again! Great for an easy weeknight meal. Helpful (14)

Rating: 5 stars This is amazing. I can't believe how easy this was and how great it tasted. Made it exactly as written only added salt and pepper to the mix. Will make again! Helpful (13)

Rating: 2 stars The flavor is good although I thought it was under spiced but that's because of the butter and cheese. I used it as an appetizer so portions were reduced. That said for those looking for "vegetarian" and who automatically think that translates to "healthy " it does not. There's lots of cheese here which means lots of fat saturated fat and cholesterol. What's in this recipe is a huge amount for what this is. Find reduced fat cheeses at a minimum. Helpful (12)