Baked Broccoli

Rating: 3.98 stars
160 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 76
  • 4 star values: 38
  • 3 star values: 26
  • 2 star values: 6
  • 1 star values: 14

A delicious and rich alternative to bland steamed broccoli! It caramelizes perfectly, and the spices give it a great flavor that kids and parents will love.

By BreanneElyse

Gallery
12 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • In a bowl, mix together the olive oil, brown sugar, lemon juice, cayenne pepper, garlic powder, oregano, thyme, salt, and black pepper until thoroughly combined. Add the broccoli florets, and toss until evenly coated with the seasoning. Spread the broccoli florets out onto an baking sheet with a rim.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until the broccoli is just browned on the top, 10 to 15 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
189 calories; protein 3.4g; carbohydrates 15.5g; fat 14g; sodium 40.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (159)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Angela Larose
Rating: 5 stars
09/07/2010
Great simple recipe! I followed the recipe pretty exactly, though I eyed the spices, no measuring. Tastes great! Super simple! I'm vegan... next time I will throw in some chick peas and serve this over rice... perfect meal! Read More
Helpful
(50)

Most helpful critical review

Rod G
Rating: 3 stars
09/09/2010
I tried this recipe as written. The spice combination was a bit strong. I expected it to have a sweet but spicie kick. The cayenne pepper over powered all the brown sugar and other spices. Might try it again with a little less cayenne pepper. I also think the blend was a too thin in consistancy to properly coat the broccoli for effective carmaization. Less lemon juice and olive oil might correct this problem. Read More
Helpful
(59)
160 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 76
  • 4 star values: 38
  • 3 star values: 26
  • 2 star values: 6
  • 1 star values: 14
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Rod G
Rating: 3 stars
09/09/2010
I tried this recipe as written. The spice combination was a bit strong. I expected it to have a sweet but spicie kick. The cayenne pepper over powered all the brown sugar and other spices. Might try it again with a little less cayenne pepper. I also think the blend was a too thin in consistancy to properly coat the broccoli for effective carmaization. Less lemon juice and olive oil might correct this problem. Read More
Helpful
(59)
Angela Larose
Rating: 5 stars
09/07/2010
Great simple recipe! I followed the recipe pretty exactly, though I eyed the spices, no measuring. Tastes great! Super simple! I'm vegan... next time I will throw in some chick peas and serve this over rice... perfect meal! Read More
Helpful
(50)
sksaleeby
Rating: 4 stars
09/15/2010
I followed another review and added chick peas over rice. Also added roasted red peppers chopped and mixed in the broccoli. I like the added spices, but think I would leave the oregano out next time. I think the spices competed, but all in all turned out to be a great meal with a side spinach salad with pear and almond slivers. Read More
Helpful
(35)
Advertisement
Linda T
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
03/16/2011
I liked this.. I used 24 ounces of broccoli mixed all the dry ingredients sprinkled the broccoli with the lemon juice and 1T of oil ( which was plenty) and then sprinkled with the seasoning mix tossed and baked. I think I baked a bit longer because I like the browned edges of the broccoli. Read More
Helpful
(12)
ValerieLR
Rating: 4 stars
09/08/2010
This was really good and super easy to make. I followed the recipe exactly and the spices were a little strong for me. But my non-vegetable eating fiance asked for more. Next time it will try it with out the oregano and thyme. Read More
Helpful
(11)
Carrie
Rating: 5 stars
05/22/2011
My husband & I really liked this reciepe! We eat a lot of broccoli & this was a quick & easy change to raw broccoli. I followed the reciepe excatly except for the lemon because i didn't have any on hand! Thanks! Read More
Helpful
(9)
Advertisement
leannebp
Rating: 5 stars
03/11/2012
Loved this! Cut cayenne oregano & thyme to 1/4 teaspoon -- also did as other reviewer drizzled with olive oil & lemon first tossed then mixed all dry ingredients at measurement indicated sprinkled on top then cooked. It was fabulous! Read More
Helpful
(9)
Lauren
Rating: 4 stars
06/05/2011
Sweet but good. I mixed with roasted potatoes and chickpeas--the three complimented each other nicely. Read More
Helpful
(7)
AbbyA
Rating: 5 stars
01/05/2011
This recipe was great although I made it without the oregano used chili pepper instead of cayenne and no lemon juice. Delicious! Read More
Helpful
(6)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/12/2022