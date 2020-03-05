Baked Broccoli

I tried this recipe as written. The spice combination was a bit strong. I expected it to have a sweet but spicie kick. The cayenne pepper over powered all the brown sugar and other spices. Might try it again with a little less cayenne pepper. I also think the blend was a too thin in consistancy to properly coat the broccoli for effective carmaization. Less lemon juice and olive oil might correct this problem.
Great simple recipe! I followed the recipe pretty exactly, though I eyed the spices, no measuring. Tastes great! Super simple! I'm vegan... next time I will throw in some chick peas and serve this over rice... perfect meal!
I followed another review and added chick peas over rice. Also added roasted red peppers chopped and mixed in the broccoli. I like the added spices, but think I would leave the oregano out next time. I think the spices competed, but all in all turned out to be a great meal with a side spinach salad with pear and almond slivers.
I liked this.. I used 24 ounces of broccoli mixed all the dry ingredients sprinkled the broccoli with the lemon juice and 1T of oil ( which was plenty) and then sprinkled with the seasoning mix tossed and baked. I think I baked a bit longer because I like the browned edges of the broccoli.
This was really good and super easy to make. I followed the recipe exactly and the spices were a little strong for me. But my non-vegetable eating fiance asked for more. Next time it will try it with out the oregano and thyme.
My husband & I really liked this reciepe! We eat a lot of broccoli & this was a quick & easy change to raw broccoli. I followed the reciepe excatly except for the lemon because i didn't have any on hand! Thanks!
Loved this! Cut cayenne oregano & thyme to 1/4 teaspoon -- also did as other reviewer drizzled with olive oil & lemon first tossed then mixed all dry ingredients at measurement indicated sprinkled on top then cooked. It was fabulous!
Sweet but good. I mixed with roasted potatoes and chickpeas--the three complimented each other nicely.
This recipe was great although I made it without the oregano used chili pepper instead of cayenne and no lemon juice. Delicious!