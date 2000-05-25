Vegan Baked Oatmeal Patties
Vegan oatmeal patties.
Vegan oatmeal patties.
I thought these were pretty good. I fried mine as another reviewer recommended. I also added walnuts for the nutrional yeast and used italian seasoning. I will make these again.Read More
I sub'd two egg whites and an extra 1/4 c. nuts (walnuts) for the nutritional yeast, and it worked great. I could only fit about 15 medium sized patties on my cookie sheet, so I pan-fried the rest of the patties (coated in corn starch first). The fried ones were GREAT...the baked ones were somewhat yucky. I will definitely make the fried version again, but not the baked ones. We ate them covered with a little spaghetti sauce.Read More
I sub'd two egg whites and an extra 1/4 c. nuts (walnuts) for the nutritional yeast, and it worked great. I could only fit about 15 medium sized patties on my cookie sheet, so I pan-fried the rest of the patties (coated in corn starch first). The fried ones were GREAT...the baked ones were somewhat yucky. I will definitely make the fried version again, but not the baked ones. We ate them covered with a little spaghetti sauce.
I thought these were pretty good. I fried mine as another reviewer recommended. I also added walnuts for the nutrional yeast and used italian seasoning. I will make these again.
I very much enjoyed these "burgers." I used cashews instead of walnuts, as I had them on hand. I used the food processor to make them smooth, baked them and served on sour dough with homemade mayo and my bread and butter pickles. My very skeptical husband ate the whole batch, and I will make more soon.
I absolutely loved this recipe. Modified slightly..added more onion, salt/pepper to taste, more sauce and did pan fry. Will definitely make again!
Surprisingly good! This was the most unique vegetarian dish I've ever made. If the whole family likes it, it's a miracle! I think it needs 1/2 tsp salt and a bit of pepper. I used everything except for subbing raw cashews for pecans (sounded better) and omitting the coriander (I sprinkled some on, and didn't care for the taste in this). I also cooked all the patties about 25 minutes on my stovetop nonstick griddles; I think the crunch was very nice =)
This is a very good recipie very tasty. I choose to make an addition to it, remembering my own mothers oatmeal patties. I added a can of condensed tomato soup (1/2 can of water) after the patties were baked and baked at 350 for 1/2 hour. They were wonderful!
just want to note, although they may be tasty with sour cream and mushroom soup, that makes them very un-vegan. Unless of course you make your own soy sour cream and mushroom soup. :-)
Ok, I made these and they would not form a patty and when they did they fell apart in the baking. Nash
Not bad at all. They were really moist, but I baked them 30 mintues each side and they were fine. I do think they needed some spice or zip to them..next time will add a bit of cayenne
The flavor is excellent! It reminds me pleasantly of stuffing--probably the sage. I used cashews as another reviewer did, but I'll try this again with pecans. I also love that this can easily become low-sodium simply by using homemade spaghetti sauce or low-sodium ketchup. My only problem was getting the patties to hold together; the mixture was so moist that I added some extra wheat flour, but it didn't help that much. I think I'm willing to live with messy patties, though, for the great taste. Thanks!
I was not very impressed with these patties. They turned out to mushy and wouldn't hold their shape. The taste was ok though.
Not so good to me. I was upset every time I took a bite. I could pick out the oatmeal flavor pretty strongly. I will not make again. Thanks for posting the recipe. I'm always up for trying something new.
My family loves this recipe! We have changed it a little bit each time just to try different things. We've loved every version and it really surprised us that the leftovers were even better the next day. These definitely don't last long in our house. We even sliced the left overs and used them as "steak" in our fajitas. It's so versatile. I have discovered that it is best to get the sides a little crispy in a pan on medium heat before placing them in the oven. I also prefer ketchup over the spaghetti sauce. My husband adds a little ketchup on top once they are fully cooked and eats them like meatloaf. He is a brand new vegetarian so for him to like them, that is saying a LOT. :)
Just ok and not a do-over. Was missing something. Good consistency though.
Rather bland... It was very difficult to keep these in patty form.
I used this as a base recipe for my oatmeal hamburgers when I was craving a burger but didn't have any meat. I did not use the oil, spaghetti sauce, or the pecans. I did use raw sunflower seeds and one egg (as a binder). I also added cayenne pepper and sharp cheddar cheese, and liquid smoke. I "grilled" my mix on a George Foreman grill - hence no oil. THEY WERE OUT OF THIS WORLD! I can see me making these for any hamburger craving now, not just when I'm out of meat. *sorry vegans* YUMMY
I'm sorry to be one of those that changes a recipe, but I found myself without spaghetti sauce and had to make these with a twist! I used Salsa in place of the sauce and changed up the spices by adding Cumin, Chili powder, crushed chili flakes, and garlic salt instead of the Italian seasonings listed in the recipe. Everything else I followed exactly. I lightly coated my cookie sheet with coconut oil and baked them 20 min per side, since I made them a little thicker. The batch made 15 patties. A helpful hint in forming the patties is to make sure you rinse the oatmeal off your hands after every two or three patties. They shape up nicely that way and you don't have to deal w sticky oatmeal hands. Great recipe and I can't wait to try it as written next time!
Delicious! I added another teaspoon of sage just because I love it. Will definitely be making again!
This has become my go-to Vegan dish used to convince certain family members that Vegan does not have to be unimaginative or tasteless. I absolutely love the dish myself, and it's been received well, even by my kids. I have substituted cashews in place of pecans, and Italian seasoning in place of the other recommended spices, but I'm also very curious to try another variation on the recipe.
Pretty darn good.....Made today....After reading, I followed other reviews and fried the patties. Served with marinara sauce and cheese (not vegan). Will try making it again.
A non-vegan but low-cal version to this would be to use 1/2 cup of quick cook steel cut oats (lightly softened in the microwave), 1/3 cup of low-fat cottage cheese and 3-4 egg whites. For a kick of flavor, add salt, chili/cayenne powder and some oregano and it tastes pretty bomb! Took about 5-7 mins to make ~1 pound patty.
I am a new vegetarian and looking for some easy, budget friendly recipes. This one fit the bill nicely. I made 1/2 a batch and using my ice cream scoop still got 9 patties. I pan fried, as others recommended. I will be making these again soon!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections