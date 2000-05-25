Vegan Baked Oatmeal Patties

My family loves this recipe! We have changed it a little bit each time just to try different things. We've loved every version and it really surprised us that the leftovers were even better the next day. These definitely don't last long in our house. We even sliced the left overs and used them as "steak" in our fajitas. It's so versatile. I have discovered that it is best to get the sides a little crispy in a pan on medium heat before placing them in the oven. I also prefer ketchup over the spaghetti sauce. My husband adds a little ketchup on top once they are fully cooked and eats them like meatloaf. He is a brand new vegetarian so for him to like them, that is saying a LOT. :)