Pineapple and Basil Sorbet

I had an ice pop with this combination at the Pecan Street Festival in Austin, Texas, and thought it was the most amazing flavor! I recreated the recipe at home — who knew basil paired so well with pineapple? An alternative is after blending everything, pour into ice pop molds and enjoy!
AMAZING! I had high hopes because I had a watermelon basil salad a while back in San Francisco...but this was even better than I had hoped. I just pureed everything and poured into popsicle molds - no need for an ice cream maker if you don't have one. I can't even describe the flavor - it's kind of how pinapple and coconut come together to make a whole other undescribable flavor (pina colada)....this is the same thing! DELICIOUS and unlike anything else!
I had no idea this would be so tasty. I wanted a way to use my bumper crop of basil and this is it. I'm making more and going to store it in the freezer. By the way, I do not have an ice cream maker I made mine in a Ziploc freezer container. One batch I added extra basil and about a cup of milk...also WONDERFUL!~ this is an awesome recipe!
Wow. This was unexpectedly delicious! The two ingredients together sounds crazy, but man, it is soo good! I made the sorbet without a machine - it's not difficult as long as you have nothing else to do but scrape the mixture about every 20min for a few hours. Will definitely make again.
While good enough to make again, I'll halve the amount of basil next time. I thought using 1/4 cup overpowered the pineapple. However, my pineapple was not extremely fresh, and may have lacked some flavor to begin with.
Trying to use up my abundance of basil right now and ran across this recipe. Wow, this is fantastic! My pineapple was perfectly ripe and sweet, so I added very little sugar. No icy texture that I often find in making sorbet, this one is just smooth and creamy. The first layer of flavor is the pineapple, then the subtle taste of basil kicks in. I cut the recipe in half, used my 1-qt. Cuisinart ice cream maker, and had sorbet 20 minutes later. And if you look at how this recipe breaks down nutritionally, you can eat it guilt free. I would definitely serve this to company, and I know this will be made again very soon. Thanks for sharing your unusual recipe, it's a winner in this house!
Okay...let me start off by saying I did not make this...a good friend did, but since I use this site and put a lot of stock in the reviews...I thought I'd review it. YUM!!!! I'm not vegan, I'm not generally a huge fan of basil or pineapple, but we had a dinner party last night and there were a couple of vegans, so my friend made this and the pineapple/orange sorbet recipe from Allrecipes and this one was the favorite. The other was good, but the pineapple/basil just was SO fresh and delicious that it was the preferred. The basil and pineapple compliment each other very nicely. I have added this to my MacGourmet (love it) Recipe program and will be making it soon. If you're on the fence about giving this one a shot, I can highly recommend it!
This is weird and wonderful!!! I served it at an outdoor picnic, and it was well received. I might have gotten a little heavy with the basil, but it's one of my favorite flavors. I did strain the mixture after I pureed it, and certainly agree with the recommendation to do so. Don't be timid! Give this one a try!!!
I had a ton of basil to use and came across this recipe. I told my kids about it and they were so excited for us to make it. It was easy to make and I had for about 10 popsicles. They are super tasty and the flavor is unexpected and amazing! The reason I din't give the recipe 5 stars is the stringy pulp from the pineapple. I can get about halfway through a popsicle before I feel like I am going to cough up a hairball! Maybe I needed to process it longer... If anyone has a suggestion, I would love to hear it, they are delicious.
I don't have an ice cream freezer, so I've just put it into a container and I'm scraping it with a fork every 20 minutes as recommended by another reviewer. My pineapple was really ripe, so I added 8 oz. of cream cheese into the blender. Wow!! I could have eaten the entire thing in one sitting before I even started freezing it. I did forget to strain, but it's so great I don't think we'll mind a few strings.
Refreshing and light. I substituted 1/4 c. Splenda granulated for the sugar. We all really enjoyed it, but are trying it with a little less basil today. Update: For a medium size pineapple we added 5 medium basil leaves and loved it. Great recipe - thanks to CKandi007 for sharing it. And the photo is great, lutzflcat!
