Pineapple and Basil Sorbet

Okay...let me start off by saying I did not make this...a good friend did, but since I use this site and put a lot of stock in the reviews...I thought I'd review it. YUM!!!! I'm not vegan, I'm not generally a huge fan of basil or pineapple, but we had a dinner party last night and there were a couple of vegans, so my friend made this and the pineapple/orange sorbet recipe from Allrecipes and this one was the favorite. The other was good, but the pineapple/basil just was SO fresh and delicious that it was the preferred. The basil and pineapple compliment each other very nicely. I have added this to my MacGourmet (love it) Recipe program and will be making it soon. If you're on the fence about giving this one a shot, I can highly recommend it!