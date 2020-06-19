Pineapple and Basil Sorbet

I had an ice pop with this combination at the Pecan Street Festival in Austin, Texas, and thought it was the most amazing flavor! I recreated the recipe at home — who knew basil paired so well with pineapple? An alternative is after blending everything, pour into ice pop molds and enjoy!

By Ckandi007

prep:
20 mins
additional:
9 hrs
total:
9 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
2 quarts
Ingredients

Directions

  • Blend the pineapple, sugar, pineapple juice, and basil in a blender until smooth; chill in refrigerate for 1 hour.

  • Place mixture in an ice cream maker and mix according to manufacturer's instructions; pour into an airtight container, and freeze 8 hours or overnight.

Editor's Note:

Please note the magazine version of this recipe uses pineapple juice and more basil than this version.

Per Serving:
43 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 11.1g; sodium 0.5mg. Full Nutrition
