Refreshing Blueberry Soda
Summer favorite that can easily be translated into freezer pops. Fresh mint leaves could also be used instead of basil.
I thought of this recipe after having a blueberry basil sorbet that i thought was AMAZING! In my opinion the basil is a nice twist but mint taste great as well or you could just go the traditional route and just have the blueberries!
I really wanted to like this but there was way too much pulp. Plus, the basil seemed to overpower everything and I'm a huge basil fan. Next time I won't use as much as it calls for and I'll strain as much of the pulp as I can.
I followed this recipe exactly, including the basil. I tried the finished soda, then ended up straining the mixture through a sieve to remove the excess bits of blueberry skin and tiny seeds. This made the soda more visually appealing as well as easier to drink. This is very tasty and the basil adds a delicious twist!
Yummy blueberry soda (didn't use the basil, seems just too weird!)
I wanted to taste this so badly but my basil simple syrup burned. Do you really boil for the full ten minutes? Oh well, I had it without the basil and it was delicious?
Living 30 Minutes from the Blueberry Capital of the World (Hammonton NJ) This was the perfect treat!
