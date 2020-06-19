Refreshing Blueberry Soda

Summer favorite that can easily be translated into freezer pops. Fresh mint leaves could also be used instead of basil.

By Summer

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 cups
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring 1 cup water to a boil in a saucepan. Stir the sugar and basil into the water and return to a boil; cook at a boil for 10 minutes and immediately remove from heat. Chill in refrigerator until slightly cooled, about 10 minutes.n

  • Blend the blueberries, 1/2 cup water, and the lemon juice in a blender until smooth; pour into a pitcher. Remove the basil leaves from the simple-syrup mixture; discard the basil. Stir the syrup into the blueberry mixture. Add the carbonated water to the mixture and stir gently.n

Per Serving:
121 calories; protein 0.6g; carbohydrates 30.9g; fat 0.2g; sodium 5.9mg.
