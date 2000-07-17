Pan Fried Catfish Filets
Lightly fried and very flavorful. Sure to please all. Serve with lemon wedges and homemade tartar sauce.
This recipe was quick and simple. I had some thick filets that did not get done when the crust looked done so I put them in the oven. They turned out great. This dish is kind of hot. My 6 year old did not eat the crust because it was to hot for her. My husband loved it.Read More
I won't make this again. A much better coating is Italian bread crumbs with Seasoned Salt and more Oregano. Dip fish in milk/egg, coat with coating and fry. Serve with lemon juice. Works with any lean fish like perch, walleye, catfish etc.Read More
Absolutely fantastic! I rubbed the fish with Adobo seasoning on both sides before dredging it in the cornmeal coating. I did not use the milk. The fish already had enough moisture for the coating to stick to. I recommend seasoning the fish in some manner (eg salt and pepper or Adobo) before adding the coating. Doing so enhances the overall flavor. Also, this recipe creates a lot of cornmeal seasoning. Store some for later before using the rest to coat the fish, or else you'll be throwing away alot of excess cornmeal seasoning mix. Regarding concerns on cooking thick pieces of fish, I used a cast iron skillet which holds and distributes heat well. You can turn down the heat to slow down the cooking if needed. Thanks for the delicious recipe!
I noticed the question about mercury content in catfish. As I understand it, mercury content is of concern for ocean fish such as tuna, shark, etc. Catfish, being a river or farm raised fish, is not one of the fish that we are supposed to limit in our diets due to mercury. Same goes for Salmon.
As written, it isn't terrible, but there are some issues. The garlic tends to burn easily, and the fish really doesn't need it; but if you want that flavor, use some garlic powder in the seasoning. The seasonings listed aren't bad at all, but cajun seasoning is even better. Whatever seasoning you use, use it directly on the fish. It gives it awesome flavor. Lightly coat the fish in flour before dipping in milk, too. It helps attach the crust to the fish a little better. And as a matter of personal taste, split the cornmeal with half flour. I think it makes for a more cohesive crust. The salt is not listed on the ingredients list, but it is essential. Make sure not to miss it!
I used a packaged fish fry mix and just added garlic powder, onion powder, and paprika. The mix already had a good amount of cayenne and also had some lemon juice added to it. My fish turned out very flavorful and juicy. And yes, make sure your oil is hot enough before laying anything battered in it or else the batter 'melts' off and burns into a clumpy mess.
This recipe was good. As always when frying, be sure the oil is hot enough before adding your fish. Otherwise, you'll end up with a not-so-tasty disaster (which I did the on my first attempt at this recipe).
I wish I had put these in the oven to finish them off, too -- the fillets were thick and I overcooked them on the stove. Unfortunately the olive oil gave these a funny taste (I wish I had used canola oil) and the overcooking caused the garlic to taste bitter. Ick. Seasoning was yummers, though.
If I were to make this again, I would cut the corn meal in half and add 1 cup of flour and add some garlic, maybe some kosher salt, something to add some flavor to it.
I made this last night and it was fabulous. I deep fried it so I used quite a bit more oil. I didn't bother with the garlic and I don't think it was needed. The only other difference is that I deep fried it and it was nice and crispy. I felt that it was quite easy to put together, too
This was very good. I did add some lemon pepper and it turned out well. Thanks for the post.
BREADCRUMBS, WITH LEMON SALT IN A EGG/ MILK DREDGE...MUCH TASTIER
this is great, although it didnt need anything, i added a egg to the milk to give it a more thicker coating and some cajun seasoning, to make a little more spicier, the fish turned out exqusite and it was delicious
I really like this recipe, never made catfish before, but it came out great.. I used a more flavor neutral vegetable oil instead of olive, and I also added more cayenne because I'm from the South and love spicy food. I probably added an extra 1/2 tsp, but next time I think I'll add more. Also, maybe my filets were thin, but I didn't need to cook them as long as the recipe called for, a minute or two less on each side actually.
Delicious! We have an abundance of catfish around here, and I am always lookiing for different ways to prepare it and this will definitely be added to my catfish menu rotation. Thanks.
I made this for dinner tonight and enjoyed it.
Great recipe! I've always preferred the all cornmeal batter to the ones with flour. These had just the right amount of spice for us. I did fry mine longer than instructed because we like ours very golden brown. This is a keeper and one I will make often once the catfish start biting again.
I reduced cayenne to 1 teaspoon fearing fish would become too spicy for my family. The fish turned out very good. I like cooking with olive oil, the next time I will reduce the heat to prevent fish getting too dark on outside before done on inside.
This was the first time using this recipes for fried catfish. It was great! Did make one change and used 1 teaspoon of garlic instead of the garlic cloves. Hubsand is already asking when I'm going to make it for dinner again!
Absolutely delicious! I only eat fish if its fried and I always pan fry with EVOO. This was wonderful. I love garlic and added about a teaspoon or so of powder to my italian bread crumbs (which I prefer over cornmeal on my fish). It was a touch spicy so I may add slightly less cayenne next time. I've never made spicy fish before but will definitely be making this again. I used this on Tilapia since that is what I usually buy.
This was good, but I don't think I enjoy corn meal. I prefer breading with a flour base.
I made a few changes, or this would have gotten 5 stars. I used buttermilk instead of milk. I put the dry ingredients into a ziplock bag and shook the catfish around to coat. I deep fried instead of pan fried, for that real southern texture. It was a hit! I used 2 pounds of catfish nuggets and doubled the recipe. Thanks for a great base! Will definitely make again.
A little spicier than I wanted it to be, so I will cut back on the cayenne a little next time, but it was very good.
Nothing very complicated. I used egg beaters, or other fake egg product, instead of milk. Leftover filets I use for sandwich.
i made this exactly by the directions and it was easy and really tasty. i'd actually never made catfish before and i think it came out perfect.
I followed the recipe for the batter but used whiting instead. It was very good.
I tried this last night and give it 3 stars. My husband and I both really liked the cayenne flavoring to it, but the garlic was a bit much. It was very easy to make. I think next time I'll make it without the garlic and see how it goes. Thanks for the recipe!
Great recipe. And I want to reply to the guy who made the mercury remark. Sometimes mercury can also be a problem in rivers and lakes as well. You should check you state's game & parks website. They usually have reports on such things. I live in Kansas and there are parts of the Arkansas River that they recommend only eating a certain amount of the fish in a certain time span.
I think this would be better by just adding some garlic powder to the cornmeal mixture and frying in canola oil. I will try it anyway.
Loved this recipe even though I did not do the garlic. I also used canola oil.
I would have liked these to be a bit saltier, so I will make sure to be really generous with the salt next time (salt isn't listed as an ingredient, by the way, but it's definitely necessary as the instructions suggest). Otherwise, though, this recipe was great. I followed one of the other reviewer's instructions and dipped my fillets in a coating of flour before I dipped them into the milk and then the cornmeal mix, and the coating adhered to the fish! I put an exclamation mark because normally I cannot get fried coatings to stay in place to save my life. Overall I was really pleased with how these came out. I served them with roasted red pepper tartar sauce and a side of steamed broccoli with a bit of butter and everyone was happy.
Delicious!
I am giving this 4 stars bec my whole family enjoyed it although I did change the recipe a lot. I just used seasoned breadcrumbs like one person suggested. it was really good. easy to just dip in milk, dip in bread crumbs and fry. no measuring invovled. try it this way and you will enjoy. serve with white rice and tartar sauce.
A lightly seasoned coating with nice texture. The only change I made was that I replaced the catfish with Swai. Cooking the garlic in the oil was a nice touch and gave the fish another layer without being overpowering. HOWEVER, even though my fish fillets were rather thin, they were under cooked at the 7 minute max cooking. Not the fault of the recipe, but the cook. Chunk up the fish after cooking and this would be great in fish tacos!
Pretty good. I tried to follow another reviewers suggestion and finish them of in the oven because they were a bit thick but this made the bottom soggy with oil.. I guess next time I will drain them real good on a paper towel before moving them to the oven. This will just takea time or two for me to figure out. Im not real good with frying fish
I can't stand catfish tbh but Husband loves it. The only thing I did differently was to omit the fresh garlic and use garlic powder instead. It's a shame that frying catfish completely stinks out my house, or I would make it more often (Husband loves it fried but is kinda "meh" when it's oven-baked). Served it with fresh green beans, store-bought biscuits and homemade sausage gravy. Not bad at all. Thanks!
I really enjoyed this, although I personally found it tricky to cook the catfish all the way through without burning the cornmeal. I also added lemon pepper garlic powder in the cornmeal mixture in place of frying real garlic.
I thought this recipe was just ok but my super picky husband liked it so im giving it 4 stars. If I were to make again I would add more spices, seemed a little bland to me.
Well. Made for hubbie's post birthday special dinner. Garlic in a pan, even on medium heat, for over 15 minutes will produce crisped burnt garlic. Had to remove garlic with slotted spoon after first minutes as it had begun to burn. Putting meal mixture in a bowl is the way to go. I used trusted paper bag method and it didn't cover half as well as I wanted. Frying anything in extra virgin olive oil isn't a good idea as it has a low smoke point. Cayenne pepper overpowered the coating. My fillets were thick and required more oil and time to finish cooking. Using just milk as a coating (without egg) didn't produce a thick enough crust for my taste. All in all, a disappointing experience.
i too made some adjustments to this recipe, but with pretty tasty results. i substituted 1sp of garlic powder for the fresh garlic, used vegetable oil for frying, and lessened the cornmeal so i could add some flour as well. i thought it was awesome, but then again i'm a sucker for any fried catfish.
We made this with cod and it came out great! Very crispy, tasted good with tartar sauce. We subbed a teaspoon of garlic powder for the minced garlic.
This dish had so much flavor, followed the receipe to the letter, first time in 40 yrs of cooking my husband did not use anything on the fish to kill the taste of the fish used catfish and fillet of sole.
Maybe it was me, I doubled the recipe because I had to serve eight and it was way too much cayenne. I also cut the fish in strips so maybe too much batter per strip. Half of my guests could not eat the fish because it was so spicy. Good thing I also had chicken strips.
One of the best breadings I have had for catfish! We added a little bit of jalepeno the second time for some more spice, but it is just as good without!!
Excellent crunch and flavor. Passed my mother's "really good" test and I will definitely do this again!
Excellent! This is a great recipe, although I made a few changes, based on reviews (BNLeuck was VERY helpful). I left out the garlic, used canola oil instead, used half cornmeal and half flour and substituted a Cajun spice mix for the cayenne pepper. Delicious. And for all of those who mentioned they had to finish it in the oven, just a suggestion: In any fish, meat or chicken dish, cooking time generally varies a bit with the thickness of the cut or filet. I'm curious though - how long and what temp did you use to finish this in the oven?
The fish itself had NO flavor and had to finish in the oven like some others wrote.
Delicious!
This breading is also great with flounder.
Simple and easy. Nice crispy coating.
Very Tasty! The farm raised catfish available to me really needs something added for flavor, and this did the trick. Good foundation for experiments too. As RE: Mercury - Check with your State Fish & Game. Some waters, particularly in old industrialized areas (like upstate New York where I lived), are very polluted and they can advise what to avoid.
I really liked the taste! What I didn’t like is that the breading did not stay on. What can I do to make it stick? I followed the instructions, but there must be some trick. Help!
I learned that I hate catfish. Now I know why it has to be so spicy - to cover up the taste. I love just about all fish, so when my sister talked me into buying the catfish (it was on sale-cheap) I thought I'd give it a try. I'm sure it's not the fault of this recipe, it's just horrible fish, IMHO. We had hamburgers instead!
I substituted the cornmeal with bread crumbs + added a egg to the milk mixture, Oregano and a Garlic Herb Seasoning but did not use the minced garlic in the pan. Turned out wonderful!
I am giving this recipe a four, because I didn't follow it exactly (maybe followed exactly it is a 5). I used bread crumbs instead of corn meal as I didn't have it on hand. I took the advice of previous reviewers and used slightly less crumbs than called for. I didn't have onion powder on hand, so minced green onions instead (about 1 tablespoon). I reduced the garlic to 2 small cloves and grated them, plus the zest of one small lemon into the crumbs. I sliced the lemon and saved it for the plate (but ended up putting the lemon in my water). I also used about 1 tablespoon fresh Italian flat parsley in the crumb mixture. I decided against using olive oil, as it imparts its flavor to the food, and used canola instead. I did not dredge the fish in milk first, but instead rinsed the fish (as I always do), then turned the fish in crumb mixture without patting dry. I also decided to coat my childrens' fish before adding the cayenne pepper. Even with my pepper being on the old side, this fish would have been too spicy for them with almost 2 teaspoons pepper. I did fry for about 6 minutes on the first side, which was getting a bit too brown. I reduced the heat a couple of notches, then fried for about another 6 minutes on the other side. The backbone of this recipe is very strong, and I will use it again and again!!
