Pan Fried Catfish Filets

I am giving this recipe a four, because I didn't follow it exactly (maybe followed exactly it is a 5). I used bread crumbs instead of corn meal as I didn't have it on hand. I took the advice of previous reviewers and used slightly less crumbs than called for. I didn't have onion powder on hand, so minced green onions instead (about 1 tablespoon). I reduced the garlic to 2 small cloves and grated them, plus the zest of one small lemon into the crumbs. I sliced the lemon and saved it for the plate (but ended up putting the lemon in my water). I also used about 1 tablespoon fresh Italian flat parsley in the crumb mixture. I decided against using olive oil, as it imparts its flavor to the food, and used canola instead. I did not dredge the fish in milk first, but instead rinsed the fish (as I always do), then turned the fish in crumb mixture without patting dry. I also decided to coat my childrens' fish before adding the cayenne pepper. Even with my pepper being on the old side, this fish would have been too spicy for them with almost 2 teaspoons pepper. I did fry for about 6 minutes on the first side, which was getting a bit too brown. I reduced the heat a couple of notches, then fried for about another 6 minutes on the other side. The backbone of this recipe is very strong, and I will use it again and again!!