Pan Fried Catfish Filets

Lightly fried and very flavorful. Sure to please all. Serve with lemon wedges and homemade tartar sauce.

Recipe by EHOLT

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 filets
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a mixing bowl, stir together cornmeal, cayenne pepper, paprika and onion powder. Mix well. Pour mixture onto a large sheet of waxed paper.

  • Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat.

  • Pour milk into a medium bowl. Dip catfish filets into milk and hold up and let the milk drip off. Roll the milk-soaked filet in the cornmeal mixture until completely covered. Set aside.

  • Fry the garlic in the hot skillet, but do not burn. Add the coated catfish filets and cook for 5 to 7 minutes on each side, sprinkling salt on the fish after each turn. Cook until golden brown and fish flakes easily with a fork. Drain on paper towels.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
490 calories; protein 22.5g; carbohydrates 32.7g; fat 29.3g; cholesterol 57.5mg; sodium 88.2mg. Full Nutrition
