Alcohol-Free Mojitos
These are great for the kids or for anyone who wants a refreshing alcohol-free drink.
I made this at work for a baby shower and everyone who had some LOVED it! We called it a "nojito" for fun.
Made this for my daughter to drink. NOt going to lie I tried it too. It was amazing. I love this drink. It was easy to make and tastes wonderful.
Very refreshing. These were a plus because everyone from the toddlers on up were able to enjoy. Instead of discarding the mint leaves, I left them in the mixture, and used a pitcher with strainer holes. The mint boosted the flavor that way. Great summertime drink!
Very refreshing and delicious! I do not consume alcohol so I cannot compare this drink to a real mojito but all of my guests enjoyed this version. I only used 1 cup of sugar and had to substitute 4 cups of gingerale because I only had 4 of the 8 required cups of club soda on hand.
Great recipe, and it's delicious!! This is a scrumptious non-alcoholic option :-)
We made this for our New Year's Eve party. We used fresh limes muddled with the mint leaves like in a real Mojito. Everyone loved it and we never missed the alcohol.
Delicious, refreshing, and easy to make. I didn’t change a thing!
