Alcohol-Free Mojitos

These are great for the kids or for anyone who wants a refreshing alcohol-free drink.

By tigershoes

Ingredients

14
Original recipe yields 14 servings
Directions

  • Combine 2 cups water and the sugar in a microwave-safe bowl; heat in microwave on High for 5 minutes. Stir the mint into the water; let stand for 5 minutes. Strain and discard the mint leaves from the syrup; set aside.

  • Stir the lime sherbet, lime juice, and 1 cup water together in a large pitcher until well combined. Pour the mint-infused syrup into the mixture. Add club soda and stir. Serve over ice. Garnish with lime slices.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
120 calories; protein 0.5g; carbohydrates 30.3g; fat 0.5g; cholesterol 1.3mg; sodium 16.1mg. Full Nutrition
