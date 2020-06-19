Cocojito (Frozen Mojito)

Hubby and I really liked this. The coconut flavor was faint. Next time I'll remove the stems from the mint sprigs and just add the leaves. Be sure to remove all the white pithe from the limes so your drinks won't be bitter.
This was really refreshing, the only detracting factor was it wasn't coconutty enough if that makes sense, I added a couple of jiggers of Malibu and that did it
This is yummy. Added a bit more of the coconut to it, and since I noticed one reviewer mentioned the Wray & Nephew white rum...I remembered a bottle of this "moonshine" like rum I brought home from Jamaica, mon! I put some in....be careful with this over-proofed white rum if ya' use it. Hard to find here, though...I've only seen it in Jamaica. It's what they put in those wicked good rum punch drinks! Have fun! ;-) Thanks for the reminder, blacksnapper!!!
I loved this recipe and I am sure it is even more great with the proper ingredients, however, I did not have all the ingredients so I tweeked it a little.....I used 4 cups of ice, 1/3 cup frozen limeade concentrate,7 ounces Cream of Coconut, 3 1/2 oz. coconut rum, 1/3 cup Creme de Mint......it was delicious..............
This was fantastic! I had to make a virgin one because I was pregnant, but still so good! Didn't change a thing. If you don't like pulpy, I would recommend substituting the limes for frozen limeade or lime juice. I didn't mind it at all. Will definitely be making this again!
We used the version that appeared in the most recent Allrecipes magazine. We cut that recipe in half for 2 since it said it served 4; however, to have a taller glass, you had to make the amount for 4 anyway. The first time around, we used all ingredients in the amount stated; the second time, we cut the mint leaves amount in half. We used fresh mint from our garden, which was nice. We enjoyed these and will make them again in the summertime.
I thought it was a great concept but lacked flavor other then lime... Recipe says white rum but a spiced or coconut rum is a must(I haven't tried yet). There is no sweetness whatsoever with the coconut cream alone. I might even throw in some shredded coconut for the second batch. One can of cream makes 4 servings. Also I will pour the rum generously:)
