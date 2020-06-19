Cocojito (Frozen Mojito)

A yummy frozen mojito with a slight coconut sweetness. Add more cream of coconut for a sweeter drink. Add more rum for a stronger one! Enjoy!

By AngS

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
Directions

  • Blend the ice, limes, cream of coconut, rum, and mint leaves together in a blender until smooth. Pour into two glasses and garnish each with a mint sprig and lime wedge as desired.n

Editor's Note:

Please note that the serving size and ingredient amounts differ in the magazine version of this recipe.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
586 calories; protein 2.4g; carbohydrates 74.8g; fat 20.1g; sodium 59.4mg. Full Nutrition
