Cocojito (Frozen Mojito)

We used the version that appeared in the most recent Allrecipes magazine. We cut that recipe in half for 2 since it said it served 4; however, to have a taller glass, you had to make the amount for 4 anyway. The first time around, we used all ingredients in the amount stated; the second time, we cut the mint leaves amount in half. We used fresh mint from our garden, which was nice. We enjoyed these and will make them again in the summertime.