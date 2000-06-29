Shrimp Fried Rice II

OH MY GOODNESS!!! This was so, so good and it's certainly something quick that can be done during the week or as simply a money saver for weekend Chinese food instead of buying it. I only attempted to make this because my family likes shrimp fried rice and this recipe had good reviews. I've never been a big fan of shrimp fried rice because I've only found two Chinese restaurants that actually have good flavor but this definitely has a lot of flavor and I will definitely make this again and buy the other entrees when ordering Chinese takeout. I tripled the recipe (had to use our very large electric skillet) and followed some of the other suggestions and added extra bean sprouts, used low sodium soy sauce and only used 3 tablespoons per recipe (9 tablespoons since I tripled the recipe; I first tasted it to see if it needed more and it didn't so I'm sure making the recipe as stated using only 3 tablespoons instead of four will be good). Also if using an electric skillet, start with the temperature around 350 degrees and turn it down as needed if it's cooking too fast. Lastly, put the salt and pepper in the eggs just as you would for scrambled eggs just to make sure that they're distributed throughout the entire dish (especially when making such a large volume as I did).