Shrimp Fried Rice II

The real shrimp fried rice, restaurant style. This is how I used to cook fried rice when my father still owned a restaurant.

Recipe by OKBAT

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a saucepan bring water to a boil. Add rice and stir. Reduce heat, cover and simmer for 20 minutes. Set aside and allow rice to cool.

  • Heat a large skillet or wok for 2 minutes. When the skillet or wok is hot, pour in vegetable oil, bean sprouts and onions. Mix well and cook for 3 minutes.

  • Mix in cooled rice and shrimp and cook for another 3 minutes. Stirring constantly.

  • Mix in green onions, eggs, salt, pepper, soy sauce and sesame oil. Cook for another 4 minutes, stirring continuously, until eggs are cooked and everything is blended evenly.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
483 calories; protein 20g; carbohydrates 60.3g; fat 17.5g; cholesterol 186.6mg; sodium 1637.6mg. Full Nutrition
