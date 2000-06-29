Shrimp Fried Rice II
The real shrimp fried rice, restaurant style. This is how I used to cook fried rice when my father still owned a restaurant.
The real shrimp fried rice, restaurant style. This is how I used to cook fried rice when my father still owned a restaurant.
Absolutely delicious and easy to prepare. Very flavorful!! The only thing I would do different is add more shrimp and use less soy sauce...it was a little salty for my taste.Read More
Didn't care for this too much. I would suggest using raw shrimp instead of cooked, they were overcooked.Read More
Absolutely delicious and easy to prepare. Very flavorful!! The only thing I would do different is add more shrimp and use less soy sauce...it was a little salty for my taste.
WOW! What a busy week! I have just now had time to get to the computer! Well, this recipe made for an easy lunch...it took me apprx 20 minutes from start to finish and it was sooo good! In addition to the bean sprouts (a MUST have), I added 1 cup chopped broccoli and 1/2 cup fresh sliced mushrooms and sauted them with the onions. I also used 2 cups rice and reduced the soy sauce to 2 TBLS. Finally, I scrambled the eggs in a seperate pan. VERY delicious! This will be my shrimp fried rice recipe from here on out! Thank you, thank you Amy!!
This was the best fried rice recipe I have tried homemade. The taste was great, and my kids loved it! Thanks for the recipe!
Really good. I would NOT recommend adding additional salt. Soy sauce is salty enough. I added mushrooms and red peppers when I added the shrimp. When adding the egg, I recommend making a well in the center of the rice so the egg has a chance to scramble before it gets blended with the rest of the ingredients.
I made this recipe last night for dinner. I had shrimp thawing and couldn't decide what to make so I came to the only place for recipes...HERE. This recipe was so fast and easy. The only reason I gave it four stars was most likely my error. I used minute rice and it just seemed to me that the rice lost all it's shape and body. It became a little bit of a soft mess. Otherwise it was a great recipe. I will definately try this again...just with different rice.
WOW! What a busy week! I have just now had time to get to the computer! Well, this recipe made for an easy lunch...it took me apprx 20 minutes from start to finish and it was sooo good! In addition to the bean sprouts (a MUST have), I added 1 cup chopped broccoli and 1/2 cup fresh sliced mushrooms and sauted them with the onions. I also used 2 cups rice and reduced the soy sauce to 2 TBLS. Finally, I scrambled the eggs in a seperate pan. VERY delicious! This will be my shrimp fried rice recipe from here on out! Thank you, thank you Amy!!
Doesn't get any better than this. Just like my favorite restaurant but so easy and I can control the fat and sodium.
Really no complaints here. The recipe was very excellent. I did double the recipe because of my family size and used baby shrimp because that's what I had on hand. I did do something different in step 4 just because it was how I was taught, and from prior experience. The directions state "mix in green onions, eggs, salt, pepper, soy sauce and sesame oil." Well when ever I've mixed eggs right in, the eggs get so binding that it looks like little beads or almost invisible like and can't tell that the eggs are even present and no chunks that you normally see in resturants that serve fried rice. I took a separate pan with a little bit of butter melted to coat the pan with and soft scrambled the eggs, mid way through the cooking process of the eggs I added the green onions, then immediately added to the rice mixture then added the rest of the ingredients. Mixed well and served. This made for plump little chunks of eggs and was just perfect. My family enjoyed throughly and will make again.
Simply scrumptious and very easy to prepare
The recipe is fine, although after trying it essentially as written, I would recommend several changes: 1. use raw shrimp and do not cook it for the full 7 minutes-especially not if the shrimp were already cooked! About the only thing you can do wrong with shrimp is cook it too long, making it mealy. Once it loses its translucence, it is done; anything beyond that makes the texture unpleasant. The easy rule of thumb is if you have cooked it long enough to cook the eggs, the shrimp is certainly done. 2. Unless you don't like sesame oil, 1/4 t. is not really enough. 3. The soy sauce adds plenty of salt; I can't imagine adding more (my only change from the recipe was to omit the extra salt).
DELICIOUS! This tasted just like the shrimp fried rice that i used to eat as a teenager from my favorite chinese restaurant! I have moved from my home town since then and i simply cannot find any shrimp fried rice that tastes the same. Well, this is it! I cooked the rice a day ahead of time and omitted the eggs and it came out perfect!
Didn't care for this too much. I would suggest using raw shrimp instead of cooked, they were overcooked.
absolutely delicious!!! i can't believe how yummy this was. i made the rice the night before (uncle ben's) - and used chicken stock instead of water to make it. the rice was nice and separated and flavored after it was done. the next evening, i cut up all my ingredients. in addition to what's originally listed in the recipe, i added about 1/2 cup sliced portabello mushrooms, 1/4 cup diced (chopped?) celery, and 1/6 cup finely diced red pepper. i added garlic, pepper, and onion powder to my shrimp before adding them to the pan. i'm "afraid" of eggs in the evening (lol...eggs are for breakfast!), so i scrambled them in a separate pan, and added it at the end lil' by lil'. it was fabulous! THIS WAS AN AMAZING DISH!! i'll be making it very often. yummy! to those that feel their rice got mushy, my guess is that you were moving too slowly. this dish is done in mere minutes. either your heat was too low on your "wok" (i used a big ol' frying pan) or you moved too slowly mixing everything in. good luck - this dish is delish! :)
Biggest improvement - cook your rice ahead of time in a rice cooker and let cool - day-old cooked rice is the best to make fried rice.
My husband and I really enjoyed this dish. I would recommend using 4 eggs instead of 2 and cooking them before adding. I also did not add the bean sprouts until step #3 so they would be a little crunchy and I added a little more soy sauce to taste. Broccoli with Garlic Butter and Cashews by SALSIEPIE is a great side dish. Both recipes are keepers!
Amazing taste. I made the following changes though: I added some garlic to the sauteed onion, then added about a cup of frozen peas, the shrimp, the bean sprouts, and 4 Tablespoons of worscheshire sauce + 2 Tablespoons of terriyaki sauce (beacause I didn't have any soy sauce). I also added some ginger powder. Cooked the eggs separately then added to the mix after adding the cooked rice. Yummmmm!
ABSOLUTLY MARVELOUS!!! Tastes just like the restaurant I (used to) frequent. I'll make this again and again. My only change will be to cook the eggs seperately.
I followed recipe to a T. Rice was a mushy mess. I would suggest follow package directions for rice preporation. I would give it 0 stars for texture, but the flavor wasn't bad so I felt that it deserved a couple for that. I will attempt this recipe again with alterations in hopes of a better turn out.
Yum. This is the perfect recipe for using up left-over cooked rice and shrimp. To make it a one dish meal I used sugar snap peas instead of the sprouts and it was perfect. Everyone loved it.
wonderful flavor. really, really liked this. i cut the oil back to 3 Tbsps and used Enova oil. i added broccoli and snow peas that were in bit size pieces in the first round of cooking with the bean sprouts. i also used my favorite mushroom flavored soy sauce from my local asian supermarket. i would add to others, if you cook the rice as noted for this recipe or if you cook rice for fried rice another way, once it is done, fluff the rice and leave the top off the pot as it cools. once it does cool, fluff it some more as you put it into a container in the fridge and don't put a top on it, or cover very loosely with something. keep in the fridge at least overnight, but preferably 2 days. the rice needs to be pretty dry to work well, otherwise it will stick and be mushy and these tips helped.
I cooked this exactly as stated. My husband loved it, as did all 3 kids {2 of which hate anything remotely not like a cheeseburger or pizza}
everyone loved it! I skipped the regular onion. used a whole bag of shrimp. added carrots, broccoli and frozen peas (boiled for a couple minutes and then stir fried). skipped bean sprouts but would love that addition. Also for sure do egg separate so you can see actual egg. easy and quick and yummy! 2nd time used asparagus, snow peas, peas, carrots, broccoli and eggs separate- so much more authentic. used tofu = next time marinate for 10 minutes in soy sauce, red pepper flakes and rice wine vinegar then add with shrimp.
Great Recipe, I added some cabbage since i did'nt have bean sprouts and fried the eggs seperately
With mine I use about 1 lb. shrimp, let that marinade in a 1 TBSP. soy sauce,1 tsp seasame oil,lg. clove of garlic minced. Just set that aside. Beat 3 eggs with a tsp. of hot sauce, set aside,then have 3 cups cold cooked rice have that set aside..With a TBSP. oil, stir fry your shrimp till done, set aside, add a little oil, stir fry your onion, set aside, add a little oil stir fry your egg till done, add your rice to your egg,stir fry a couple of min. Then add everything else. Serve hot. Plus a little salt and pepper to taste.
The only reason I am giving this recipe 4 stars is because I did not use a large enough pan and my rice wasn't cool enough and gummed up. However, the flavors tasted really nice together. I use the lite soy sauce to cut back on some of the saltiness. I will definitely try this recipe again!
I am a fried rice fanatic so I'm always on the lookout for my favorites to replicate at home. I used more rice, more veggies, and less soy sauce (half the amt of soy - it can always be added to taste). Wonderful! I try to envision the veggies the local restaurants use and added them in. I am sooo happy to find this recipe. Thanks for sharing it Amy.
make rice day before...
Marinate shrimp in oyster sauce, soy sauce and a little cornstarch-I only use low sodium soy sauce these days. Cook rice in rice cooker the day before. Add a drop or 2 of oyster sauce to eggs and cook seperate, add in before serving. I use the same pan and cook each item seperate. Love bean sprouts but only cook them briefly-they should stay crunchy. I add a drop or 2 of oyster sauce to each item as i saute them. The rice is the last thing to fry, once it is fried I add all the other cooked ingredients to the rice and mix it up, adding eggs and green onions last.I make huge batches of my shrimp fried rice for party's at my home and am often requested to bring it to friend's partys. It is always the first thing to go. You can add any veggie you want/have on hand and it will still be great!
This was very good! I did cut back on soy sauce. I added carrots, mushrooms and red pepper. Will make again!
I thought this recipe was fantastic. I paired it with baked fish that I marinated with soy sauce, honey, minced garlic and red wine vinegar(another recipe from this site, Honey Soy Tilapia). I will definitely have this again. Yummy.
We enjoyed this a lot. I added diced red pepper, frozen peas and carrots and it added to the flavor and color of the fried rice. All in all it was really good but somehow the rice was a little mushy for my liking (I made it a couple of hours in advance). I need to work on the rice and it might be a 5 star entree.
I love fried rice, and have many different methods and recipes for making it, but quite frankly, this is the best. Don't change a thing when you make it.
The rice tasted great... good recipe
This was just an OK recipe to me. I think for the simple reason could not get the rice to a dark color and just tasted like the dish was missing something.
This is one of the best recipies I have made on this site. I loved it!!!! I have never had a better fried rice. This was easy and inexpesive to make. I follwed the recipie to the tee and it came out perfect.
this is how my mother always made it and now I do too, although we do not add sprouts but it sounds good also add garlic salt and soy to TASTE..
Great! As stated in most reviews. Add more sprouts. I made it with 2 cups and it still wasn't enough. Also, I would add the sprouts in at step 3 because I would have liked them to be a bit more crunchy. The rice was a bit soggy, so next time I will take the rice out of the water a little before it is done. I will make this one again, for sure! I think it was almost better when it was reheated the next day!
This it alot like what I make on a regular basis. I use Olive oil instead of Sesame, and I use baby chick peas rather then bean sprouts. I leave out the chives and I add in fresh chopped garlic. sometimes I add in sliced carrots and green bell pepper. Over all it's a good base line.
I used precooked brown rice and replaced the bean sprouts with peas and carrots. I couldn't imagine it without them. I also didn't use salt or pepper. We all really like it. Next time I would make sure the eggs set up a bit before I mix them in. The flavor was great.
Was pretty good. Scramble the eggs then move them to a bowl. Saute the shrimp them put them in the bowl. Saute the onions then add the been sprouts and saute a minute, then add the COLD LEFTOVER RICE, and fry until warm add the shrimp and eggs back to the wok and mix thoroughly. Add the soy sauce to taste and add a little Sesame oil to taste at the end. Serve with Kimchi and Egg rolls ??????
It was a difficult decision whether to give this a four or a five. The reason I gave it a four is because the recipe says to add the beaten eggs at the end. The wok was so full, the eggs never got to become scrambled. By scrambling the eggs in the beginning, then removing them and adding them back at the end, you will get the desired result. Other than that, I would rate it a five. Fried rice recipes are good refrigerator emptiers. I used half Jasmati rice and half brown rice (trying to trick the kids into getting the more fiber of the brown rice.) If you do that, cut down on the soy sauce. I skipped the bean sprouts and onions and substituted 3/4 cup diced carrots. I used raw shrimp. They were large, so I shelled them and then cut them into bite-sized pieces. I put them in with the carrots, at the beginning. At the very end, I threw in some leftover peas that just had to be heated up. This was very colorful and tasty. My son complained that it was "too brown" (due to my using half brown rice and not cutting back on the soy sauce.) However, he also ate two bowlfuls, so I consider this a success. I enjoyed it too.
I have tried many fried rice recipes, but this by far is my favorite...I use it for chicken and pork as well. My only addition to the recipe is to add in about a 1/2 cup of frozen peas. This is a keeper!
Excellent recipe. My five year old said it was as good as the kind from the restaurant. High praise indeed. I added 1/2 Cup peas, and cut out the salt except for the small amount I used to season the shrimp before adding to the pan. I followed another reviewer and added the eggs to a well in the center of the pan and they cooked up very well. Also added couple of cloves of chopped garlic and 1/4 tsp. Chinese five spice just to add a little more flavor. This one is a keeper!
Follow everyone's advice, cook the egg separate. Besides that, extremely delicious.
My cooking skills are not the best (I had to do a separate Google search from here to better understand how one cooks rice) and I am rarely particularly impressed with the results of online recipes and think most reviews to be overrated. However, this fried rice truly was very good! I intend to make it again. I too cooked the rice in chicken broth and also added some onion in addition to carrots and peas and it tasted great.
I advise cooking the eggs before you mix with rice to avoid gooey rice.....
My husband and I really enjoyed this recipe. We'll fix this one for company.
This was great. It even tastes good the next day. I followed thre recipe to the letter and it came out great. Even my wife liked it and she tends to not like "seafoody" dishes. Thanks. I will make this frequently.
This was excellent! I used brown rice and added peas and it was just as good as from a restaurant. This one's definitely a keeper!
loved this. followed it exactly except didn't have bean sprouts so i put a bag of steamfresh peas instead... and i used only 3T oil (olive) and added extra soy sauce. it was PERFECT. oh, and i used 5 eggs... so i guess i didn't follow it "exactly" at all, but it was a lot closer than i usually come :)
I didn't like this recipe for varying reasons. First ... it was overly salty. Second ... it was mushy. Third ... it tasted not like Asian shrimp fried rice but rice with shrimp. Fourth ... it was simply okay but didn't taste in the least bit authentic. Fifth ... I think that the eggs should have been cooked separately ... they did not taste cooked ... kind of a raw texture. I had to cook it and cook it to get the eggs well-done. Sixth , husband thought it was ok. I will use a different recipe next time or alter this one. Less soy sauce ... cook eggs separately ... more Asian spices ... this was very bland. More veggies. Everything stuck to the pan ... I had difficulty with that. A real bummer. Sorry.
This was easy and pretty tasty. I added the eggs before the rice but after the shrimp. Next time, I think I will add either rice vinegar or Chinese cooking wine for more of an authentic Chinese restaurant taste.
It really does help to have your rice cooked ahead of time. What I really like about this recipe is you can add or subtract what you would like. My husband wanted water chestnuts and mushrooms added and he couldn't find bean sprouts (hopefully not intentionally) at the store so we made do. It was delicious!!!
My husband loved this dish. Shrimp fried rice is his favorite food and he thought it tasted like his favorite restaurant's. This is saying a lot because we are from New Orleans and very picky about our food. It must be well seasoned. I followed some the suggestions made such as cooking the eggs first. I omitted the ginger and bean sprouts because they were not readily available. I also added a little extra yellow onion. I even tried this recipe with diced cooked chicken and it was still very good...and inexpensive!
So yummy and I even healthy-ed it up! I used 3 cups of brown rice and one tablespoon of coconut oil (so good for you) and a splash of olive oil in place of ALL the vegetable oil. I added a few chopped mushrooms and chopped cooked carrots in place of the bean sprouts. I also scrambled the eggs before adding them.
This was pretty good, next time I will definitely add some fresh garlic and ginger for more flavor and maybe even marinate the shrimp for a bit.
This is really good.
I substituted soy sauce with teriyaki for a sweeter taste ...n yes scramble up ur eggs first...mixing the raw eggs with the rice makes it mushy. ...other tgen that. ....freakin awwwweeesome
Excellent recipe; very tasty. next time I will use more bean sprouts and maybe some green peppers. I like this as a wonderful base fried rice recipe.
Fantastic recipe! I made the rice and put it in the freezer to get it cold and dry. For a more authenic taste use oyster sauce and sesame oil. I also used frozen peas and carrots. It went great with Egg Foo Yung recipe also found on this site. YUMMY!!!
This was very good and easy - I left out the bean sprouts and added a little diced ham. Delicious! I cut the recipe to 1/3 but still used one egg and it worked just fine. Tasted like what you get from a restaurant.
This started off great, but when I added the eggs/soy/etc., the texture became extremely gummy. I've never added the egg to fried rice that late in the recipe and I think that was the problem. The flavor was great, but I don't think I'll use this recipe again as written.
I found this recipe while looking for something to do with a quart jar of bean sprouts I just grew! I also happened to have raw scallops, chicken and shrimp in my freezer, so I cooked it all in advance, then tossed the soy sauce in that skillet to marinate. I added some minced ginger to the onions, and added all the meat in place of the shrimp. I made a well for the eggs as suggested, and I had 2 day old rice - very cold and firm - and it was really good!!
I think this is the easiest homemade recipe for rice with shrimp. As everyone else, it's very important to have dry rice. I always keep cooked rice in the fridge to avoid rush at dinner time and it worked perfectly with this recipe. Just as the ones in the chinese restaurants.
Yummo! Have never tried fried rice before, and this was sooo easy! Loved the flavor. The servings for "4" barely was enough for 3! Used dried minced onions and threw in some garlic powder, snow peas and edamame. Will make this as often as I can. DELISH!
It was so so… I thought it needed garlic & butter, because before the garlic is was kinda flavorless.
delicious!!
Needed more sauce. Made a LOT! Very good. used jasmine rice
Great dish.....
This turned out pretty bland as is. I made it a second time and added chili paste and extra soy sauce. I also replaced the vegetable oil with sesame oil. Much better. You can add pretty much any veggies you want...we added zucchini and some broccoli.
WOWSER!! We loved this! Seems hard to cook for two since the nest is empty but this was PERFECT!
i used leftover rice, a lot more shrimp(added raw), a sprinkle of 5 spice, with cilantro & thai basil at serving. easy and flexible recipe. next time, i'll try extra vegetables.
This was really good. So quick and easy! I used brown rice that I had previously cooked and cooled. If your rice is already made, the rest of the dish takes 15 minutes. After getting the onions and rice going, I took another reviewer's advice and just moved the rice over to add and cook the eggs in the same skillet. I marinated the shrimp (chopped up) in garlic and soy first. So easy! The recipe is still slightly bland, so I would recommend more soy sauce, maybe an extra egg, a touch more sesame oil, and if you like heat, a little chili sauce. I will definitely make this again with a few tweaks. Paired this with lightly sauteed zucchini I shredded with my mandoline and added some basic peanut sauce to. They went together very well! Thanks OKBAT, I will be back!
Was missing a few of the components and this recipe still came out delicious. I made the shrimp version for my family and a plain version for me because I am a vegetarian. Both were good.
Excellent. My husband loved it and I will be making this again.
Super yummy. I used basmati rice and teriyaki sauce (out of soy) and it was absolutely awesome.
Easy to make and my whole family loves it! Used wholegrain brown rice instead of white, Maggi instead of soy sauce and canola oil and it turned out great! Will continue to make this again and again.
FANTASTIC. I added a green pepper instead of the green onion, more oil and more soy sauce and it was incredible! very authentic.
This was a pretty tasty recipe that I am going to make again. The two things I am going to do different is use half the salt and I will scramble the eggs first and set aside as pouring in the raw eggs changes the texture and look of the rice dish. Other than that, very delicious.
I think this recipe would have been better if I'd cooled the rice better, used white rice (I used brown),and if I'd done the well thing others recommended. It tasted good,but mine was a little gummy, and the eggs were invisible! I will try again, making the rice the day before. On my second try, I used white rice that I'd cooked two days before, and the result was MUCH better. I've changed my rating to a 4. I normally photograph my food for the site, but while this dish tastes GREAT, it looks very blah. Next time I'll add chopped carrots and peas. I also pre-cooked the egg this time which was a major improvement.
I followed several suggestions left by other reviews and this still did not come out good for me. I let my rice dry and it was still mushy. I'm going to keep trying and maybe use a different kind of rice. I don't know if that'll make a difference??
Passable. Not worth repeating.
Absolutely, delicious my husband and I loved this recipe. I did not add the sprouts but added some frozen peas instead. My husband said it was better than any restaurant :)
So good and so easy!
OH MY GOODNESS!!! This was so, so good and it's certainly something quick that can be done during the week or as simply a money saver for weekend Chinese food instead of buying it. I only attempted to make this because my family likes shrimp fried rice and this recipe had good reviews. I've never been a big fan of shrimp fried rice because I've only found two Chinese restaurants that actually have good flavor but this definitely has a lot of flavor and I will definitely make this again and buy the other entrees when ordering Chinese takeout. I tripled the recipe (had to use our very large electric skillet) and followed some of the other suggestions and added extra bean sprouts, used low sodium soy sauce and only used 3 tablespoons per recipe (9 tablespoons since I tripled the recipe; I first tasted it to see if it needed more and it didn't so I'm sure making the recipe as stated using only 3 tablespoons instead of four will be good). Also if using an electric skillet, start with the temperature around 350 degrees and turn it down as needed if it's cooking too fast. Lastly, put the salt and pepper in the eggs just as you would for scrambled eggs just to make sure that they're distributed throughout the entire dish (especially when making such a large volume as I did).
Healthy, hearty & everyone loved it! Great to make for dinner then take to work the next day - good hot or cold. The only thing I changed was adding a dash of hot sesame seed oil.
the best of both worlds easy and excellent went exactly as reciepe calls for cannot tell you how excellent this fried rice is. Will make many many more times next time I will add mushrooms add pea pods Thank You
Delicious and easy my whole family loved it
Made as is, very bland.
Used yellow (saffron flavored ) rice, otherwisw folled exactly. Delicious!!
very good!
very good and tasty. tried it last night. the eggs really make it a heavy meal. the only thing is that... its missing something. i dunno what though!! keep those recipes coming!! :)
Excellent! This recipe was almost exactly how my favorite chinese restaurant makes it. And since I've moved 1,500 miles away, now I can make it, since nothing around here compares! Thank You. :)
DELICIOUS!!!!! I burned my green onions so I think even if you add them near the end can't go wrong especially if there sliced real thin. Didn't have any sprouts but still loved this dish!!!
Very easy to make, and even a good meal to cook with your children. I've been making this dish for 20 years now, with one minor addition. I add about a tablespoon of diced ginger root (skin pealed off) about a minute before the shrimp and rice are added.
This was very good, like of the the reviewer i use Uncle Ben Ready Rice (Garden Vegetable), I left out the salt and use only one tablespoon of low sodium soy sauce and of oyster sauce to taste, other then that i follow everything else according to the recipe. I will be making this again, also I made another pan but this time I use rice noodles instead of rice, Now that was good as well. Thanks for sharing
This is an awesome recipe, taste like we've been out for chinese.
I love this recipe! I completely eliminated the salt (soy sauce is more than enough), and added thinly sliced orange and red bell peppers with the onions and bean sprouts.. Next time I will mix the black pepper with the soy sauce before pouring it over the wok so that it (the pepper) distributes evenly over the rice.. I also added about 1 1/2 tablespoons of sesame seeds in the last step.. It came out wonderfully :)
This recipe was good , however, bland to my standards. I added chopped carrots, additional sesame oil, extra green onion, frozen peas and extra soy sauce. I hate to day it but try adding a little suger to the soy sauce and then blend it with the mixture. It was good but still needs tweeking. To save time I used a newer product..Birds Eye already cooked white rice w/ vegetables. Made this so easy.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections