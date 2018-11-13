Roasted Butternut Squash Soup

Tasty! For the sake of laziness, I just did the carrots and onion with the squash in the oven and then mashed it all with a potato masher, then put the whole mixture along with spices in my turkey broth to simmer for a bit, then into the blender. Saves a step. Thanks for the recipe!
The texture of this soup was great, but I thought the flavor was lacking something - and I LOVE squash soups! My husband agreed. If I make this again, I will probably use 2 cinnamon sticks, more squash and add some brown sugar. But, it seems I'm in the minority here.
I add a bit more celery, carrot and onion and rather than add a stick of cinnamon I add a dash at the end. I don't use the coriander since I don't have any, and I use sour cream instead of half and half. But let me tell you, everyone loves this soup, even made some for my neighbors.
Thank you for this amazing recipe and very easy to follow instructions. For those who don't have pumpkin seeds on hand, it is very easy to toast the butternut squash seeds and use those in place of pumpkin seeds. Separate the seeds from the stringy mass, then boil in 2 cups water with 1 tbsp salt for every 1/2 cup of seeds for about 10 minutes. Use more salt if you like saltier seeds. Toss them in a little olive oil and bake in a single layer in 400 degree oven for about 10 minutes. They will keep for days on your counter if closed tightly in a container.
INCREDIBLE! A few years ago, I tried a roasted squash soup at a local restaurant. They wouldn't give me the recipe, and I've been wanting to try and make it on my own. This was the first recipe I've tried, and it was phenomenal. Way better than the restaurant's version! Overall, I left the ingredients pretty similar but changed the prep a little bit. I used a medium-sized butternut squash, which was about 9 cups, so I quadrupled the rest of the recipe. I sautéed the squash, and when it was brown, I dumped it in a roasting pan along with the onion, celery, and carrots. I drizzled a little olive oil over all and roasted for about 30 minutes at 400. I brought my stock to a boil, and I added about a tsp of cinnamon (didn't have cinnamon sticks), nutmeg (for fun), and cumin (didn't have roasted coriander). I then removed the celery, carrot, and onion from the roasting pan and added to stock. When veggies were soft, I strained them from the broth and blended in the blender. I blended the squash as well, and I had to add broth as needed to liquefy it better. When everything was blended well and stirred back together, I brought the soup to a low simmer and let it simmer for over an hour to thicken a little bit. In the end, I had about 15 cups of soup. I froze most of it and saved a small portion for my husband and I. I added the 1/2 and 1/2 to our portion and served for supper. Amazing.
I loved this soup. I've been looking for a creamy squash based soup for the holidays and this is it. Sauteing then roasting the squash gives it a fabulous flavor - I almost didn't add the 1/2 & 1/2 and I didn't need to add any salt and pepper during step 2. I'm very excited to introduce this to my holiday table. Next time I think I'll opt for the more health conscious plain, low-fat yogurt. Finally, it was quick and easy and I usually have most of the ingredients in the house.
Maybe it was the homegrown organic squash I used, or the homemade goose broth, but this was AMAZING. The squash never really browned in the oven even though I left it in there twice as long, and it's not as thick as the recipe says, but it is phenomenally delicious. The cinnamon really adds that extra zing to the sweet squash.
Short cut: poke holes in your squash with a knife, microwave for 6 minutes, then peel, scoop out insides, cube and mix with baby carrots and a cut up onion inside a zip lock bag that you added olive oil, sea salt and pepper to. Dump out onto a foil lined cookie sheet and broil until soft and slightly browned. Then pureed in food processor and followed the rest of the steps, except I didn't add any celery, but added about 5 oz. of cream cheese instead of the 1/2 and 1/2. Fabulous aroma, great taste texture. Sooooo good on a rainy day with cornbread.
My husband who loves soup says this recipe is a keeper! It was really not too complicated to make and came out rich and creamy. However, my experience was 2 cups of raw squash was not nearly enough to produce the 1.5 cups reserve the recipe calls for at the end of the first step. I had to go back mid-way into my cooking to cut up and cook an additional 3 cups of raw squash to achieve the 1.5 cups reserve. This was almost an entire medium-small butternut squash. Other than that one necessary modification I followed the recipe exactly, and would recommend it to others.
This was a GREAT starter. I did not add anything, but i did omit the half & half. This turned out very sweet, almost too sweet. Had to dunk some sourdough french bread every other bite. But it was so yummy and filling i still gave it four stars. Just can't eat alot of it. Thank you!
What a delightful blend of sweet and savoury. I didn't have half and half but just added 1T of cream per bowl before serving and it was beautiful.
01/24/2011
This soup is fabulous! I just became a huge fan of squash and now I am trying to learn to cook it in every way possible. After reading all the reviews I decide not to add any half and half, yogurt, or sour cream. The ground corriander and the cinnamon really give this soup a warm feeling. I did not add the pumpkin seeds or bread crumbs either. I had a salad and some homemade bread with mine and it is definitely a keeper. This recipe definitely only serves 4. The next time I will double the batch. I just rewarmed my soup for lunch and it is even better today!!! Thanks for sharing!
I made this today and it was so good! I skipped sauteing the squash (to save a step) and roasted whole x 1 hour at 400 degrees, cut in half and peeled easily. Used a few dashes of ground cinnamon since I didn't have cinnamon stick. After adding the broth to the sauteed onions, celery, and carrots I simmered x 30 minutes. This gave the broth a rich flavor. Used immersion blender and sprinkle of nutmeg to finished soup. This will definitely be served again and again.
This is delicious like fall in a bowl. I added an eighth tsp of both clove and nutmeg. It was great. Next time using less celery as I feel it leaves an aftertaste but overall the BEST version for home cooks I have tried yet!
Loved it! I omitted the cinnamon stick, 1/2 & 1/2 and coriander. I doubled the squash, carrots & celery. I also added 1/2 c. milk, zucchini, & cinnamon. I roasted the squash in the oven for 1 hour instead of sauting it. Make sure it's liquified! This soup is not good chunky!
Everyone in my home absolutely loved this soup, and I can safely say I will be making this again for each of the upcoming holidays! I had no celery, but added a few more carrots to compensate. I also breed and grow my own new varieties of organic squash, and this was the first test for my newest variety! Thanx for the recipe, loved it!
I love this soup, I make it all winter. I make it mostly as directed but sub veggie broth and add a spoonful of miso paste for more depth of flavor. I will start trying some of the variations in the comments, there are some good ones!
Wow! Wow! Wow! Didn't use the carrots and coriander. Creamy, with a smooth texture, but not cream based (so less calories). Possibly the best soup we've ever eaten and definitely the best soup my husband ever ate. Unbelievable!
Made this tonight and the husband and I loved it! The kids were on the fence, but ate some. I did not add the half-half, but served sour cream on the side which we loved in addition to the soup without (try both, very delicious but different!) Could not find pumpkin seeds but did offer the toasted planko. Added celery salt, coriander seed (not toasted) and baked the Acorn squash (no butternut available when I got to store.) Used small-medium onion, 5 carrots or so, medium squash and 2 cinnamon sticks and low salt chicken broth. Recommend! YUM!
I needed to use my acorn squash from the garden so went in search of a recipe from this site. This recipe caught my eye with the choice of seasonings in it. I followed the recipe with the exception of doubling all the vegetables and kept the broth at 4 cups. After reading some of the reviews, many said the soup was thin so I upped the veggies to thicken it. I did not have one cinnamon stick but had pieces so I used 8 pieces and 1 1/2 tsp of the coriander. I had a little piece of ginger root to use up so added 1 tsp of grated ginger to the frying onions, carrots, celery, cinnamon bark and coriander. I also used coconut oil. I did add half and half cream after I used the immersion blender to purée the soup. We chose not to add the toppings this time. We loved the flavour of this soup!!! It is a nice soup on a cold winter nite. It is also a nice soup for entertaining. Thanks for submitting the recipe!
Had to use up a butternut squash, so I figured why not. Turns out this recipe is actually really amazing! Prepared as written, except I didn't have celery, so i used a bit of celery salt, a whole yellow onion, and no cream as I can't have dairy (toyed with the idea of using almond milk but left it out). Mmmm yummy! Definitely will make again!
This is a yummy soup. Everyone in my family loved it. We made it after receiving an abundance of squash from our CSA and served it with fresh apples and hearty bread. I was hesitant to use cinnamon and coriander, but the flavors were really good. Even my extremely picky eaters ate it and proclaimed it 'Good'. update: I have made this soup several times -- each time the result was different but still yummy. I think the amount of broth and seasonings will depend on the squash -- and now add until I get the result I want. I also cook everything in a big cast iron dutch oven, first on the stove then in the oven. I cook all the vegetables at the same time, and puree in the pot. Thanks for the recipe.
I don't usually comment about recipes, but this one is so absolutely delicious that I have to tell you. I made the soup and wasn't going to have any at the moment but when I happened to taste it, it was all I could do to stop myself from eating it right there. This is a definite 5 star recipe
I made this tonight for dinner and everyone went back for thirds! I did not have corriander, bread crumbs or pumpkin seeds. I used two tbsp of cinnamon. I also placed the mashed squash directly into the soup then blended it all together again. I used both sour cream and half and half... I wish it was a bit thicker but the taste is amazing! Surprisingly sweet but not sickeningly. Will make again !
Perfect for a chilly night! I used granny smith apple instead of the celery. I also left out the coriander(I didn't have any on hand) I added a sprinkle of ground cinnamon at the end. Also, didn't have the pumpkin seeds or bread crumbs. It was delicious!
O.M.Gosh! This was Amazing! I havent fixed nor ate pureed soup before. DH said it should be served in a cup, but then I would just drink it all day!! I made a few changes based on what I had on hand. I had to use celery seeds, ground cinnamon, ground coriander but not toasted, I didnt use half and half but I did add a little fat free sour cream to one of the blenders. I made about a double batch. I also didnt top with pumpkin seeds or panko, but used crushed crackers. This was so very tasty. Lovely lovely autumn day soup!
This soup was delicious! I used extra onions, celery, and carrots and I used more half and half to make it creamier and it was perfect. I didn't use coriander and next time I'll skip the pumpkin seeds but the panko gives this soup just enough texture. This reheated well, without having to add more broth, for days.
A few extra steps made it 5 star. I roasted the carrots and onions with the squash with dried herbs. I used herbs du Provence, very tasty! The cinnamon is a must, it made all the difference. It is also better when it is made a day in advanced. I did not make the topping just added 1/2 and 1/2 to each bowl before serving.
I had leftover roasted butternut squash from Christmas and wanted to make a soup with it. This recipe was simple and delicious. I didn't have cinnamon sticks so I added about one teaspoon ground cinnamon. One reviewer said she added 2 tablespoons -- seemed a bit too much for my family. I doubled the amount of puréed squash to thicken up the soup. I added about a tablespoon of heavy whipping cream to my bowl and garnished with toasted pine nuts and garlic/cheese croutons.
I followed the basic recipe with a few modifications. I didn't have coriander or a cinnamon stick, but I added a 1/4 tsp of turmeric, a pinch of ginger powder, and a pinch of cinnamon. Also, I subbed the olive oil with coconut oil since it cooks better at high heats. My whole family loved this soup! Definitely a winner for us!
It was hard for me to judge how many servings two large squash would make so I adjusted and had allot. No worries though, completed the whole soup for eight and froze the rest to complete forr future cold days. It was scrumptious.
This was a very good soup. Despite the fact I was disorganized, in a hurry and didn't follow the recipe as closely as I should have, it still came out pretty tasty! I look forward to trying it again when I can take a little more time.
This soup was terrific! I'm not a huge fan of squash but my last CSA box had tons of it so I needed to figure out somethign to do with it all. I found this recipe and gave it a whirl. WOW! although the prep was a bit tedious (sorry, I'm not a huge cook and found this definitely took more than an hour in the kitchen) but was sooo worth it. I made only a few small subs due to what I had on hand - so I didn't use the breadcrumbs and garnished with roasted sunflower seeds instead - but the rest of the recipe I followed to a "t". It turned out awesome and I will make this again and again.
I made this for Thanksgiving. My 5-year-old nephew, who is a very picky eater and almost never eats vegetables, ate an entire bowl! His mother even asked for the recipe. I used ? chicken stock and ? vegetable stock, just because I had it in my pantry. Everyone loved it. When is soup the best part of Thanksgiving?
I made a few changes, based on other reviews and watching Chef John's video. I followed the recipe, but added ground ginger and nutmeg at the end. I probably could have added much more of each (I think it ended up being about 1/4 tsp. each. I also strained it, according to Chef John, and the texture was smooth as silk. I would make it again, only adding much more of the ginger and nutmeg.
I just made a few changes- omitted cinnamon stick and coriander. Added a pinch of ground cinnamon and curry powder to taste. Also tripled the recipe bc I had a lot of butternut. I added 1/4 c. Fat free half and half at the end and it was perfect. My mom wanted a creamier, thicker soup so she added some fat free Greek yoghurt to her portions. Delicious!! (I didn't add bread crumbs or pumpkin seeds either and omitted butter, just a little evoo and Pam cooking spray for roasting)
Made this today because I had a butternut squash that I needed to use up. Followed the recipe exactly except I threw in one roasted sweet potato with the roasted squash. At the end I added a pinch of pumpkin pie spice because I didn't have any cinnamon sticks. The soup was delicious and I topped it with some sunflower seeds because I didn't have pumpkin seeds. Will make again.
This is the best butternut squash soup I've ever had! Restaurants can't even make it this good. I haven't used the coriander, and find I get better flavor with ground cinnamon than when I made it with a cinnamon stick. Using a blender was a disaster for me and I've since switched to an immersion blender. So much easier! I usually add a little more of everything than is called for and just go by taste. Enjoy!!
We live in Japan and I used a kabocha, which is a native pumpkin. This soup was absolutely DELISH!!! I made extra pumpkin purée and look forward to making this soup again! My kids loved it! You won't be disappointed making this soup.
Very Yummy and EASY!!! I doubled the recipe and used one Butternut squash and one Acorn squash. I also roasted the carrots and onions with the squash for a deeper flavor. I didn't add the half and half because my husband is dairy free.... didn't miss it at all! This may be my new go to squash soup recipe! Kids gave it a thumbs up too!
I made it according to the recipe, just adding cinnamon and nutmeg to the squash when I roasted it. I would probably add a touch more next time. I used a whole butternut squash, 2 celery stalks, half an onion and about 10 baby carrots. I left out the coriander and garnish- it didn't it! Putzy (I had to use a regular blender, would be less so with an immersion blender), but worth it and will make again!
super great! did the squash in the butter until brown, took it out, browned the other veggies and returned it all together with the broth and spices until tender. i used my stick mixer to blend it up. i added a bit of parmesan. sooo yummy and easy!
I quartered, seeded and sprayed the squash with canola oil. Placed it , skin side up, on a oil baking pan and baked it at 425 for 30 min. or so. Peeled and smashed it, and proceeded with the recipe. Easier than peeling and dicing. I also doubled the aromatics - onion, celery, carrots and cinnamon sticks and added the ground coriander to the vegetables to bring out the flavor while I was sauteing them.
So good. All my friends and family members loved this soup, and are always surprised when I say the main ingredient! I use nonfat greek yogurt instead of half-and-half. I've been told that this dish almost tastes like a curry and could go great on top of rice!
I made this soup just today and it is my new favorite! I used veg broth instead of chicken (was out) and regular cinnamon instead of a stick. It's amazing! Thank you to the original chef of this recipe!
Made this on a cool fall day. The house smelled almost as good as this soup tasted. I didn't have cinnamon sticks so I just sprinkled about 1/4 tsp. of the powdered cinnamon into the pot. I also didn't want to wailt until the squash was pre cook so I just boiled it in the broth until it was tender. Decided to not put the dairy in. It came out delicious. I will definitely put this in my favorites!
AWESOME. I have never written a review before but this soup is SO GOOD I had to. I did not have coriander so added a little nutmeg while the flavors were melding. Also did not have half and half so used half a brick (4 oz) of low fat cream cheese. 16 oz of stock was enough to taste I think. I also added one can of tomatoes and a couple handfuls spinach. Everything blended wonderfully in my Ninja and made about 72 oz of soup (used a whole squash)! It is sweet but I like that! Am thinking of tinkering with it to make a healthy dessert filling!
This was a home run! I followed the recipe and doubled it so I could share it with my brother's family. We all agreed..... DEE....licious! The cinnamon sticks and roasted squash gave it a fantastic flavor. I'll be making this again soon!
I was amazed at the difference it made to roast the squash used in the soup as opposed to simply boiling it as suggested in many other recipes. The butternut squash flavour intensity is definitely enhanced. Guests loved it!
Delicious! I halved the squash and roasted face down on a little olive oil and parchment, then scooped it out. It was 2 C exactly. I added a 1/2 tsp ground Chipotle Chili for a slight smokey flavor and a little heat. Great recipe, simple flavors coming together just right!
WOW!!! amazing flavor. The soup is a bit thinner than i would like but thats any easy fix. Also i tasted before I added the half and half. I dont think adding half and half added to this at all, if anything it takes away from it. So happy i only added it to individual bowl. I am curious though to try with a little sour cream. overall really delicious Also even though i blended it, it still needed to go through a fine strainer. this helped alot
Made this w/ acorn squash and omitted the celery. Didn't add half n half but will def try it next time. DELICIOUS! Also love the option of being able to keep for longer periods. Used FF onions on top as I didn't have Panko and it added a nice crunch. Keeper!
A great recipe, though I did make some modifications. I stuck the pumpkin in the microwave instead of roasting it; didn't have any celery; added extra carrots; used vegetable bullion instead of chicken broth, and added a bit of cumin. I don't think cream or anything like that is at all necessary. The cinnamon stick adds wonderful flavour.
Awesome.! I made the roasted vegetable stock from A!R and skipped the olive oil and vegetables step and just blended the hot stock and roasted butternut squash. I did add 1/2tsp ground cinnamon and ground coriander. Also a rounded tablespoon Plus of brown sugar and about a half a cup of half and half.
I doubled the recipe and would recommend that if you have more than two or three people. I don't know about you, but I love leftovers. I roasted the squash with olive oil instead of butter and added a small amount of red pepper flakes to the vegetables when I sauteed them. This added the perfect "something" to flavors that would, to me, be a little bland otherwise.
Delicious! Just the right amount of salty and sweet. I followed the recipe using low-sodium broth, but didn't add half-and-half, pumpkin seeds, or breadcrumbs. I cut the squash in half and roasted it in the oven. Then I scooped it out of the peel. I also added an extra few dashes of cinnamon at the end. Will make again.
I pretty much followed the recipe but I did roast all the veggies together in the oven at 400 about 50 minutes then scooped out the squash and added to the broth which I used 2/3 coconut milk and 1 1/2 cups chicken broth. I used emulsion blender. Used coriander and cinnamon as recipe. Wonderful soup! Thanks for sharing.
Great recipe, but I decided to omit the celery, and just added more carrots and onion. I also used sour cream and whole milk instead of half n' half and used ground cinnamon instead of a stick. The fam ate it all up in no time! Definitely a keeper.
