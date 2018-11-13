Roasted Butternut Squash Soup

INCREDIBLE! A few years ago, I tried a roasted squash soup at a local restaurant. They wouldn't give me the recipe, and I've been wanting to try and make it on my own. This was the first recipe I've tried, and it was phenomenal. Way better than the restaurant's version! Overall, I left the ingredients pretty similar but changed the prep a little bit. I used a medium-sized butternut squash, which was about 9 cups, so I quadrupled the rest of the recipe. I sautéed the squash, and when it was brown, I dumped it in a roasting pan along with the onion, celery, and carrots. I drizzled a little olive oil over all and roasted for about 30 minutes at 400. I brought my stock to a boil, and I added about a tsp of cinnamon (didn't have cinnamon sticks), nutmeg (for fun), and cumin (didn't have roasted coriander). I then removed the celery, carrot, and onion from the roasting pan and added to stock. When veggies were soft, I strained them from the broth and blended in the blender. I blended the squash as well, and I had to add broth as needed to liquefy it better. When everything was blended well and stirred back together, I brought the soup to a low simmer and let it simmer for over an hour to thicken a little bit. In the end, I had about 15 cups of soup. I froze most of it and saved a small portion for my husband and I. I added the 1/2 and 1/2 to our portion and served for supper. Amazing.