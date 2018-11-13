Roasted Butternut Squash Soup

This deliciously creamy roasted butternut squash soup is seasoned with cinnamon and coriander. You can use any winter squash, such as acorn or hubbard squash for a satisfying fall soup.

By Progresso

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Roasted Winter Squash:
Soup:

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Meanwhile, heat butter over medium-high heat in an oven-proof skillet; add diced squash, salt, and pepper. When squash begins to brown, transfer the skillet to the preheated oven. Roast for 15 minutes or until medium-brown on all sides. Remove from oven and let cool slightly. Puree in a food processor, or mash with a potato masher or ricer. Measure 1 1/2 cups squash; reserve.

  • To make soup: Heat olive oil in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add onion, celery, carrot, and cinnamon stick; sauté until soft but not brown, about 10 minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Add broth and coriander; bring to a boil and simmer for several minutes. Stir in reserved squash until smooth; simmer gently to let flavors meld, about 10 minutes. Discard cinnamon stick.

  • Puree soup using an immersion blender or in a blender until smooth. (The soup can be made ahead to this point, cooled, covered, and refrigerated for several days or frozen for about 1 month. It will thicken as it cools and may need thinning with broth or water when reheating.)

  • Return soup to the pan and reheat gently. Add half-and-half: adjust seasoning with salt and pepper. Top each serving with pumpkin seeds and toasted bread crumbs.

Tips

Tip *Depending on how rich you want it, or how cold it is outside, you can use cream, yogurt, or mascarpone instead of the half-and-half.

Recipe created by Michael Chiarello for Progresso. Copyright 2010 Michael Chiarello.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
350 calories; protein 7.8g; carbohydrates 29.9g; fat 22.7g; cholesterol 26.5mg; sodium 1387.9mg. Full Nutrition
