Skillet Ham, Cabbage and Potatoes
Old fashioned one skillet meal with spiced potatoes, cabbage and ham; tasty and satisfying. Serve with green beans.
This was very, very good. The only thing I did a little different was put the ham in with the onions and the butter....my thinking was that the ham would season the cabbage and potatoes. It was DELICIOUS! When I told my kids what I was cooking they said they wanted peanut butter sandwiches, but I made them taste it. They each ate a huge portion and said, "Mom this is so good! I didn't know I liked cabbage!" Thank you for an excellent, easy recipe!!!Read More
Was edible, but will not make againRead More
This was amazing...save yourself some time and use a can of potatoes. I used chicken broth instead of the water and added it as needed so cabbage wouldn't stick or burn. In stead of dashes I seasoned liberally with salt, pepper, paprika, and seasoning salt periodically as potatoes and cabbage cooked. I doubled the amount of ham and cut into small pieces so there was ham in every bite. This was absolutely delish! My son is my biggest critic ...he had not one bad comment (rare thing) and said "hmm, this is really good"!!
this recipe is quick, easy and takes alterations well. i took others' advice and browned the potatoes first with the seasoning, then added about 1/2 can of chicken broth let it simmer then near the end of the cooking time, added the ham. just before taking the pan of the heat, i added a handful of shredded cheese. my husband ate the whole thing and raved about it.
I enjoyed this recipe with some slight changes. I used chicken broth instead of water as several suggested and kielbasa instead of ham. Also to quicken up the preparation time, I used a can of diced potatoes instead of chopping up the recommended number of spuds. And this way I didn't have to worry about over cooking to get the potatoes tender. Added some pepper for little more flavor. I will be making this again. I've also found after making this a few times, it taste better the next day as leftovers. So now, I make it, allow it to cool then put it in the fridge to eat the next night.
We loved this! The first time I made it, my "medium heat" is apparently a little too hot with only 1/4 cup water and therefore, left unattended a little too long resulted in a burnt mess. HOWEVER, I tried it again today, using 3/4 cup chicken broth instead of 1/4c water, (which I started with 1/2c and added the remaining as needed) and turned out great! I also sprinkled all-season salt, garlic and onion powder to taste when I added the potatoes. At the end, I sprinkled about 1/2c sharp cheddar cheese overall. We all thought this had awesome taste and I would make it again! Not very elegant but it sure is filling! Thanks Priscilla!
I cubed the potatoes (slices fall apart with all the stirring involved in this recipe), used a half-cup of chicken broth, and added dashes of creole seasoning, black pepper, salt, garlic powder and paprika. And I added the potatoes and ham right at the beginning, cooking everything until the cabbage wasn't crunchy. Pretty tasty.
This is something I've made for years. I use Polish kielbasa, potatoes, onions, cabbage, beef broth and always add a can of Cream of Mushroom soup. It's "soul food"
Left out the onion and followed many of the previous suggestions - used broth instead of water (only needed 1/2 cup), used a smoked cooked ham, and added shredded cheddar. Also, I fried the potatoes and ham before adding to the cabbage in butter, with salt, pepper and garlic powder. This was a fantastic meal - I did not think I would like it at all and loved it. Thanks!
So happy I stumbled upon this recipe on a blog. I changed the order and I think the recipe turned out less mushy than it would have with the original recipe. Fried the potatoes in olive oil first til browned, then added onion and ham. Paprika, salt, garlic, and pepper. Then took advice of other reviewers and used 1/2 C chicken stock, added the cabbage, covered it til tender. We loved it! Ground it up in the magic bullet for our baby too! It was a hit and we will make it again with these changes/additions.
I used one can chicken broth instead of water, and replaced season salt with salt free seasoning (figured the ham and broth would add plenty of salt). It was quite good, we'll make this again.
This recipe actually dates back a couple of centuries, but in all of its forms is delicious! In Britain, this is what is called "Bubble and Squeak". My mom's version has a southern twist and is called simply "fried cabbage". She begins with a couple tablespoons of light oil over medium-low heat, and then adds two tablespoons of bacon grease for the smoky flavor. Next, she adds the onions and cabbage together and allows them to caramelize a bit before reducing the heat to low, covering, and allowing it to cook for about 15 minutes in its own juices. When the cabbage is about "half-tender", she will add the sliced potatoes, salt & pepper, a dash of garlic powder, and julienne sliced ham, stir, and cover again until the potatoes are done. If you wish it a little browned, like my family does, just turn up the heat after the spuds are done! I always use a hard anodized non-stick skillet for this dish, so little oil is needed; and we don't like it drippy, so we omit the water or broth. Any way you slice it, this dish is satisfying!
This is a great recipe! I made it last night and my family loved it :o)
I've been fixing this for years. I add the cabbage & onion at the same time along with the water , simmer for about 10 minutes and then add my potatoes along with regular salt & pepper. At this point you can add diced jalapenos if you want it spicy . I use canned ham patties (cut into bite size pieces) because they are my boys' favorites out of everything I've tried in this . I then let it simmer dry & add just enough oil or shortening to lightly brown some of it ( a preference of ours when frying potatoes or cabbage ). I always end up making two large skillets of this each time (I'm feeding teenage boys)and have yet to ever have leftovers !
This recipe surprised my husband who thought I had gone crazy in the kitchen---He couldn't get enough of it at dinner though. Simple, basic recipe that satisfied the whole family. Gotta love that. I made personal touches like most have done. Browned up the pototoes and ham with the onion before adding cabbage, then added broth vs. water. Thanks for sharing Priscilla.
This was better than I expected. What made it really good was that my picky fiance helped himself to it as well... twice! And he's never eaten cooked cabbage before! I think using broth instead of water makes a big difference in the flavour (which was still very subtle). I even spooned extra of the "sauce" over my portion. This dish is hearty, filling, yet it was not heavy at all. A perfect pre-workout lunch :)
I changed a few things but still really good! I cooked the potatoes with the onions and held off putting in the cabbage until the potatoes were nearly done. I don't like overdone cabbage and the potatoes needed to be cooked. I also used little red potatoes instead of the big sliced potatoes. I substituted chardonnay for the water-just because it's chardonnay! Will make again!!!
I had forgotten how good this dish is, but I needed something fast. A few helpful hints: (1) NO WAY does this require an hour except for very novice cooks; mine took 35 minutes. Chop your cabbage while the onions are cooking; slice your potatoes (thin) while the cabbage is cooking; cut up the ham while the potatoes are cooking. I'm sure you see how this works. (2) This needs more salt; the amount depends on how salty your ham is. I added perhaps 1/4 t. of seasoned salt and 1/4 t. of plain salt and I also used chicken broth instead of water, as others here have suggested. (3) I used olive oil instead of margarine, and also melted 2 T unsalted butter over the lot when I was done. Delicious, comforting flavors.
This recipie came out wonderful! It was so filling too! I used a chicken based white wine and herb broth, and used sausage instead of ham with some rosemary, 1 clove of garlic, green onion, thinly diced carrots(like you get in bagged salads), potatoes, and red and green cabbage. I cooked a large amount so I ended up using a pot with mostly broth and a few cups of water. Beautiful and delicious!
This was delicious!! I tweaked it a bit, using chicken broth (1/2 can) instead of water. Used Kielbasa instead of the ham. I also added garlic powder and garlic/pepper mixture. I sauteed the onions and meat together, then added the potatoes (small red potatoes) and broth, cooking for about 15 minutes. Then added the cabbage and cooked until done. It turned out really really well. Thanks for the recipe.
Wonderful! I used 2 cans of sliced potatoes, drained.
We totally LOVED this dish. My only rec is to add some green peppers to the dish. It just added a little extra zing that my family adored. They could not get enough of this, and ask for it on a regular basis.
Very Good, But watch out for salt, You may not want to add season salt if the ham your using is salty. I can't believe someone added ketchup
This was an easy supper, but just a little bland. The potatoes definitely need to cook longer than 5-10 minutes and I sliced them pretty thin. I used chicken broth instead of water. Served with mustard to give it some zing.
This was SO good - my husband was laughing at me because I kept exclaiming how good it was! I used leftover Honeybaked Ham - don't know if that made a difference or not, and yukon gold taters. I also used chicken broth instead of water. I threw the cabbage in, then put the taters in pretty quickly after and let it get pretty mushy before adding the ham. I didn't measure the spices, and I added a little garlic powder & cayenne. I also used only half a head of cabbage because I misread how much it called for. I will definitely be making this again!
This recipe was great. I used my leftover Christmas ham. We were snowed in and I couldn't get to the store for a head of cabbage, so I used a large jar of saurkraut, and rinsed and drained it well. My whole family loved it, even my picky kids!!!
We loved this...ages 2 through 62! I did use smoked paprika and think it was a great addition.
Yum yum yum!! I love this dish. I boil the potatoes before adding to my sauted onions and ham mix. I always add the cabbage last and lastly mix in cooked green beans. This is a fabulous easy meal!
Very good! Cabbage is one of our favorite vegetables and this is a nice way to make it. I took the advice of one of the others and sauted the ham with the onions, it made almost a gravy that was very very good!
I love this recipe its quick and easy. I like to use kielbasa, bratworst or smoked sausage of some kind. Along with some southwestern seasoning. It is gives a little added flavor.
I actually thought the results of this recipe were quite bland and plain - I too add a whole lot of sharp chedder to make it actaully quite yummy - so I suppose my rating is for the recipe plus the cheese addition.
didnt have ham so i cooked bacon and crumbled it in while the cabbage/potatos were cooking i also added salt and pepper not to bad with the bacon :)
Based on other reviews, used chicken broth instead of water but otherwise follow the recipe as written. Husband loved it and will definitely make again.
Easy, tasty meal when you want something 1 pan and pretty quick.
Very good! I am not a huge cabbage fan, but I got a huge head of cabbage from our farm share, and found this recipe. My husband and I really liked it, and even had seconds! I used some smoked sausage instead of the ham, because that is what I had on hand. The flavor is very simple, but not bland. Hard to explain. Don't serve this with something spicy though, it would detract from this dish. I will make this again!
I used turkey ham instead of regular ham, and cole slaw mix instead of chopping cabbage myself. Also, I used red potatoes because I like those better than regular potatoes. It turned out great - I have added it to my "tried and true" recipe collection :)
Great comfort food for winter. I used chicken broth, 2 cans of sliced potatoes and added garlic to the onions. I also added a pinch of sugar. Will definitely make again. Thanks Priscilla.
Good recipe, I used broth in mine and doubled the recipe.
This was a very heavy, hearty but yummy recipe. Based on others' reviews, I used chicken broth instead of water, and Polish kielbasa instead of ham. (I sauteed the kielbasa with the potatoes and onions in the very beginning before adding the cabbage.) Thanks Priscilla for a good "soul food" recipe :)
I made a healthier, side-dish version of this, replacing small pieces of torn-up lean turkey meat in place of ham (fried with the onions and several cloves of garlic thrown in as well), and using vegetable spread rather than margarine. I also threw in the potatoes early to make sure they got done before the cabbage was mushy, and liberally seasoned with the seasoning salt and paprika, and used chicken broth as so many other reviewers recommended. It was delicious as a side dish to our meal and my husband ate three huge helpings and raved about it!
added celery to the onions, and also added bacon bits, and garlic powder. Substituted cajun seasoning for season salt & added extra ham. Very easy, quick dish, and easy to modify/personalize. A keeper! Thanks for sharing.
Quick, easy and very tasty. Great comfort food. Now have a good recipe, in addition to scalloped potatoes, for using up leftover ham. Substituted some leftover ham stock I had for the water.
I added a full tsp of garlic salt and 1/2 tsp of paprika, plus some ground pepper. I definitely used chicken stock rather than water. Additionally, we didn't have any ham, so I used chicken. It was great!
This was a very good recipe but I did make a few changes. I used chicken broth in place of water as others recommended. I also added minced garlic to the onions and a tablespoon of parsley with the ham. I used seasoning salt and paprika to taste.
Yummy! I diced and fried my potatoes before adding and it came out great! I am going to make it again, this time using ground beef. Thanks Priscilla!
This is a rather regular but very homely dish. It reminds me of a dish my grandmother makes when I was little and brought back good memories. Sentimental dish for me.
This was true cold-weather comfort food! In all fairness, I do have to state that instead of ham I used a 16oz. pkg. of turkey keilbasa and added 2 peeled, cored and chopped golden apples. It was so tasty!! Thank you!
I have been eating this dish for a long time,but never cooked like this. It was fabulous, will always use this recipe forever.
This recipe is great for using left over ham... I followed a lot of the others ideas.. I added garlic to the onions, used a can of chicken broth instead of the water and it did take a little longer to cook. But it was really a keeper! Thanks.
Excellent one dish recipe, this will be a recipe in our family for years to come!
Comfort food just like Mom made many years ago. Easily used with whatever"s on hand -- ham, kielbasi, etc. Hubby adds some vinegar to finished meal, but I haven"t tried that myself.
I am always looking for a way to use leftover ham. In an attempt to use less sodium in our diet, I made blackened seasoning without the salt and used 2 tablespoons of that. Quick comfort food at it's finest!
I really liked this recipe, it was simple and comforting. It also works well with ready made sausage. I found that adding a 1 or 2 genorous spoons of spicy mustard and a tiny bit more water makes for a very tasty dish.
This wasn't bad but it wasn't good either. It was very plain. I wouldn't make it again.
Loved it! I also used the chicken broth instead of H20. I sliced the potatoes as in recipe but next time may choose to dice. Flavors are amazing together and plan to incorporate this into a weekly dish thru the winter season. Yummy!
As recommended in another review, I used kielbasa rather than ham. I sliced the potatoes about 1/2 inch thick and it caused the cooking time to take much longer than stated. However the taste was really good. I'll use this again soon. Thanks for the recipe!
This recipe was okay for us. It was a little bland. If i ever make this again, I will definately add more flavors.
Simply excellent! It reminded me of a recipe that my "Southern Mom" used to make (minus the fat-back). Can't wait to try it with Kielbasa too.
I loved this recipe. I had a huge bag of shredded cabbage to use so it worked out perfect. I was kind of confused about how much water to add so I just kept adding it, as needed, in order to steam the vegetables (but not too much so it didn't turn into soup). I did modify the spices a little by using garlic salt, garlic powder, salt, pepper, oregano and basil instead of what's called for in the recipe. My 3 year old daughter didn't even know she was eating cabbage!
This turned out good with a few enhancements as suggested by other reviewers. Using chicken broth instead of water helped alot, along with frying the potatoes beforehand with additional seasonings. My husband does not like cabbage but he ate around it & seemed to like the rest. I thought the cabbage was very good! (Although I bought the smallest head they had at the store, and I could barely use half of it - any more would not have fit in my large skillet.) You could easily use kielbasa in this recipe also.
I made this last night & my husband loved it! He didn't think it was much to look at & was surprised at how good it was. I used water & not chicken broth & it had lots of flavor, probably from the ham (honey-baked ham). Will definelty make this again.
So fast, so easy and so good! I used chicken broth in place of the water. Definitely a keeper!
I was looking for something other than steak, pork and chicken. This caught my eye. At first I was a little worried, but it turned out pretty good. The only problem was that the cabbage cooked down so much that there was hardly any cabbage. It looked like just potatos and ham. Next time I would use a little bigger head. other than that, it's perfect. Thanks for sharing. :o)~
Delicious and gluten and casien free
I had a lot of leftover cabbage after making fillled cabbages and i was looking for a good recipe. This is great - I used about 1.5 cups of chicken broth and added chopped carrots. Once everything was cooked i scooped it into a baking dish. There was about 1/2 cup of broth remaining in the skillet, so I added 1 tbsp butter to the pan and reduced heat to low, I then whisked together 1 tbsp flour with 1/3 cup milk and added it to the pan, stirring continuously. keep stirring and sprinkle in the cheddar cheese (1/2 cup or more) to make a cheese sauce - then pour it over the ingredients in the baking dish. Top with bread crumbs and either bake & serve right away or put it in the freezer for an easy bake meal later.
I too, used about a half cup of chicken broth instead of water and I cooked the potatoes and ham in a skillet with butter before adding to the cabbage. It was really good!
WONDERFUL! Added more water and more seasoned salt then suggested but other then that followed directions exactly! Perfect with a loaf of crusty Italian bread!! DELICIOUS!!!!!!
This was delicious!
This recipe accomplished the impossible - it got my 21-year old son to eat cabbage and LIKE it!! I made a couple of changes - I used some leftover chicken broth instead of water, added some garlic with the onion and added cooked bulk Italian sausage instead of ham. I was just hoping to get my son to eat it tonight, but he asked me to make it again sometime.
This is a good comfort food. I usually cook the vegetables in a mixture of bacon grease and butter with garlic. I also cook the potatoes seperately from the cabbage, so they'll crisp up better. Serve this with cheesy scrambled eggs, hot coffee and a nice fluffy biscuit and you'll have one heck of a breakfast.
I followed the recipe as directed. My kids don't like cabbage so only my husband and I ate this. I think the next time I will fry some chopped bacon and then saute the potatoes in the grease first to see if this could add some extra flavor.
Yummy! I did make a few changes: did a small dice on our ham and potatoes, thinly sliced the cabbage. I cooked the ham with the onions at the beginning, waited on adding the cabbage till last, and subbed broth for water. I did have to add a little more liquid to the pot once I started to cook the potatoes and I did have to cook them for longer than 20 minutes - I think because they were diced and not sliced AND also because we are at a high altitude. I added the cabbage just before we were ready to eat and only let it cook 'just enough.' Really economical and easy dish. Thanks for sharing it!!
Very good! I think I'll try the chicken broth next time. Also, I added a few more dashes of seasoned salt and paprika and I still added more when it was on my plate, so next time I will add more to the skillet. But, was so good I ate all the leftovers the next day! My hubby doesn't like cabbage so it was all mine, lol.
Loved it!!! In order to save calories and time I changed a couple of things. Used olive oil spray for the onions. I bought the frozen already chopped up onions so I saved some time. As others suggested, I used broth, canned potatoes and rather than cut cabbage I bought a bag of slaw mix. I also opted for turkey ham. I like flavor, so I seasoned heavily - kosher salt, paprika, garlic, etc. At the last minute, I threw in some crushed red pepper. My cooking time was much less, but the outcome was tasty!!! This is going into the "Family Favorites" file.
added 3 carrots and used ham broth instead of water. Yum!
This was a great week night dinner that is great for playing with. I had a little bit of ham so I added some Polish sausage and I used about a half can of chicken broth instead of the water and half a large head of cabbage. Everything tured out delish and my boys ate it all up. I served it with some sourdough rolls and it was great. I do have to say that I prefered the ham over the sausage having used both in the recipe. The ham had a better taste and texture so I'll use all ham next time.
This is a scrumptious dish. When making cabbage this way or any way I always add lemon pepper and a little sugar (my mother's way) and children and adults alike love it this way, even without the potatoes.
This is a great recipe. I have made a similar dish using canned corned beef. When I make it again I'll try the potatoes and maybe some canned carrots!! Poor-man's Corned Beef and Cabbage!! Yummy! UPDATE-- I tried it with canned potatoes and canned carrots it was very good..not really healthy but quite tasty!!
I really loved this recipe! I cooked with 1 can of chicken broth instead of water and I cooked the ham with the onions and cabbage the entire time so it could release its juices. My daughter loved it and so did my parents.
This is a must for cabbage lovers. It really made a hit with my family, Very good. Mike
I tried this recipe because my husband can't eat traditional corned beef and cabbage. I subbed deli corned beef for the ham, and it came out great. Wonderful idea. I cut the potatoes in the food processor. I think next time I will add some shredded carrot to make it even more traditional. Thank you Priscilla
this was great...we ate it "as is", didnt't add or change a thing!
The taste was good. My husband and I enjoyed it. I too used broth (ham soup starter). I also boiled the potatoes first, for fear of the potatoes not being done in time. Didn't turn out the was I expecting. Will not boil potatoes next time. Looks like a weird combo, but really was good. Thanks.
This was very good and very fast and easy to make. My husband and I really liked it.
Yum! I added the ham and onion to the pre-heated skillet with butter and olive oil and let that go while I cubed the potatoes ( I used red, rinsed and roughly chopped) Then added roughly chopped cabbage and a can of chicken broth...I also added a half envelope of a ham flavored powder made by Goya...let simmer about 20 minutes and tasted, adding a bit of sea salt and Lawry's Seasoned Pepper, which I've been addicted to for about 40 years....by far, the best seasoned pepper I have ever had. I absolutely loved it on this cool and rainy evening! I had to have seconds...YUM YUM YUM!
Excellent recipe! I actually cooked this in my new electric pressure cooker, and it literally took 6 minutes. I cooked it in about a cup of chicken broth, and it was quite delicious.
This was good, but it was lacking something. I'll make it again with some changes though.
This is very much like "Bubble and Squeak" from England. If you have Brussel Sprouts, fresh homegrown, cook gently and use them instead of cabbage. Please use butter for best flavor, the potatoes are leftover boiled in the English recipe. Ham, sausages, any meat are good additons. I love cheese, but doesn't add anything for me in tis recipe. Up to you! Nice posting, I love this site! Mike
My father was a cook for the Army during the Korean war. He raised me and my brothers on this recipe, except that he used Spam in place of the ham. If we ever show up at his house and it's on the stove, we all fight for it! Thank you for sharing this recipe. It's great the way it is. I also have made it with chicken broth, but it's also great when made with spring water.
I didn't really like this very much. It tasted sort of strange and a bit bland. I increased the seasoning and added a bit of my own which helped some, but not much. But then my younger sister told me that it smelled a lot like chinese noodles. So I decided to add noodles which really made it taste A LOT better. Thats the only reason I'm even giving it 3 stars. With the noodles and a few more alterations, I might make it again.
Good comfort food! I diced my potatoes with a splash of canola oil and spices to taste and baked them instead, just out of personal preference. I added them to the cooked cabbage mixture, which made dinner on the table in less than 25 minutes. I call that a success for a weeknight! I didn't have smoked ham this time, but would defintely use that next time to amp up the flavor a bit. I'd love to experiment with this and try bacon, smoked turkey sausage or even flavored chicken sausage. This is definitely going on the fall/winter dinner rotation!
5-Stars from me too! We really enjoyed this. I cooked the onions in extra virgin olive oil instead of butter and added some garlic. Next time, I'll probably just use salt and pepper instead of seasoning salt and leave out the paprika. Very good dish!
very good! i will make again for sure!
Added some leeks and rutabaga, and used sliced bratwurst instead of ham. The entire batch disappeared. I was hoping for some leftovers for lunch, so will make a bigger batch next time.
My family DEVOURED this recipe! Even the kids wanted seconds! Thank you! Great way to get the kids to eat cabbage!
Very easy and delicious. I too used Chicken Broth, but to give it some kick I added a Tablespoon of French Dijon Mustard. Made it tangy and and tasted even better the next day....
I sauteed the onion and ham together, added the cabbage (which I bought pre-shredded) and 1/2 cup chicken broth and let simmer. Before adding diced potatoes, I added garlic powder, celery salt, a pinch of cumin and some dried oregano. I also added freshly ground pepper. I simmered all for about 20 minutes and it was so delicious.
We liked it, husbands response "This is very good" I made it as written, but did add ham with onions. Used 8oz package of cubed ham and home canned potatoes. It is easy and good. Served with green beans and cornbread.
