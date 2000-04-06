Skillet Ham, Cabbage and Potatoes

This recipe actually dates back a couple of centuries, but in all of its forms is delicious! In Britain, this is what is called "Bubble and Squeak". My mom's version has a southern twist and is called simply "fried cabbage". She begins with a couple tablespoons of light oil over medium-low heat, and then adds two tablespoons of bacon grease for the smoky flavor. Next, she adds the onions and cabbage together and allows them to caramelize a bit before reducing the heat to low, covering, and allowing it to cook for about 15 minutes in its own juices. When the cabbage is about "half-tender", she will add the sliced potatoes, salt & pepper, a dash of garlic powder, and julienne sliced ham, stir, and cover again until the potatoes are done. If you wish it a little browned, like my family does, just turn up the heat after the spuds are done! I always use a hard anodized non-stick skillet for this dish, so little oil is needed; and we don't like it drippy, so we omit the water or broth. Any way you slice it, this dish is satisfying!