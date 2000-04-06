Skillet Ham, Cabbage and Potatoes

Old fashioned one skillet meal with spiced potatoes, cabbage and ham; tasty and satisfying. Serve with green beans.

Recipe by Priscilla Eibl

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large skillet over medium heat, saute onions in the margarine. When tender add cabbage and stir. Pour water over, cover and simmer gently on medium low for ten minutes.

  • Add potatoes and mix. Cover again and allow to simmer for ten more minutes. Additional water may be needed. Sprinkle seasoning salt and paprika over cabbage and potatoes. Allow to simmer covered for an additional 5 to 10 minutes until cabbage is soft and potatoes are nearly cooked. Mix ham in and finish cooking until ham is hot and potatoes are done.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
453 calories; protein 17.6g; carbohydrates 62g; fat 16.2g; cholesterol 31.8mg; sodium 871.1mg. Full Nutrition
