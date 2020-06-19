Irmik Helvasi (Turkish Semolina Halva)

Irmik Helvasi (semolina halva) is a traditional Turkish recipe for a classic dessert of halva made from semolina flour. Serve with cinnamon sprinkled on top if desired. This dish can be served warm or cold.

Recipe by Cagla Darveaux

prep:
5 mins
cook:
35 mins
additional:
15 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
12
12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine water and sugar in a saucepan. Bring syrup to a boil.

  • Melt butter in a separate saucepan over medium-low heat, about 5 minutes. Add semolina and pine nuts. Cook, stirring continuously, until golden brown, 20 to 30 minutes.

  • Pour syrup carefully over the semolina mixture. Reduce heat to low. Cover and simmer until nicely thickened, about 5 minutes. Let rest for 15 minutes. Divide halva over several small dishes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
497 calories; protein 1.7g; carbohydrates 50.8g; fat 33.6g; cholesterol 81.3mg; sodium 221.1mg. Full Nutrition
